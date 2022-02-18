Materials provided by: inspirationalwomenseries.org

After we’ve heard about the popularity of Asian Melodies and read some controversial reviews, we wondered if the site was a legit place to meet Asian women. To test that, our team decided to spend some money and time online interacting with singles on the AM platform to see if it was worth it. Check out how our journey ended! Explore real pros and cons of Asian Melodies dating site.

VISIT ASIAN MELODIES

Site overview

Asian Melodies is a specialized dating platform that strives to connect Western singles and Asian girls. Here are some facts about the dating service:

Most used in the US, Canada, and Australia

It’s a popular dating service with over 500K monthly visits

90% of users use the site on phone

The dominant age of members is 23-35

Male to female ratio is 40%/60%

What we like about Asian Melodies

Niche dating website available worldwide

Selection of beautiful women from Asian countries

Many free services

Members have different intentions (flirting, casual dating, just online interaction, etc.)

The price for credits start only at $2.99 for 20

What we don’t like about the dating service

No dedicated app yet

We can’t see more photos of Asian beauties before registering

Most communication tools are pay-to-use

Who is the dating site good for?

After testing and completing our Asian Melodies dating review, we are sure that the site is suitable for:

Single men looking for romantic endeavors online

Most men who are into Asian women

Guys who are open to international relationships

Prices

$2.99—20 credits (first payment)

$9.99—20 credits (for the second and next payments)

$19.99—50 credits

$44.99—125 credits

$69.99—250 credits

$149.99—750 credits

Top alternative dating sites

BravoDate—This website is a good option to consider if you are into Slavic women. It has over 400K of monthly visits and has multiple communication ways and features. La-Date—Good online dating place for guys who are into Latin women. Users come with different intentions, but La Date works the best for long-distance relationships. TheLuckyDate—Another option if you are looking for Asian dating services. TheLuckyDate Asia also offers to connect with Asian girls and has over 80K monthly visits.

How to become a member of AsianMelodies?

First of all, we wanted to check out what Asian Melodies was about. We googled reviews, comparisons with other dating websites, and customer feedback (which was quite controversial). Asian Melodies articles load was very high, which indicated that people are interested.

Our next step was purchasing a subscription and watching how everything works on the site on our own. Read on and find out if we wasted our money or not.

Asian Melodies sign up

Our journey started when we visited AsianMelodies.com for registration. The registration was (and is) free for any person in the world. To become a member we clicked on the registration form on the main page.

VISIT ASIAN MELODIES

Then we filled in all the required basic info like gender, age, name, email, and set a password. No initial fields could be skipped, but later on, we could skip some registration steps, and you will be able to do it too. We also had the option of skipping the profile photo uploading.

VISIT ASIAN MELODIES

The whole process took around 5 min maximum, and we’ve got the possibility to browse the site without email confirmation. However, registered members who complete email confirmation get 10 free credits, so this is quite an essential step and we made it too.

VISIT ASIAN MELODIES

Tips on creating a popular account

Fill in all the information to make a detailed profile

Make an informative yet playful bio

Add fresh high-quality photos (7 pics max)

READ ALSO: How To Write A Good Dating Profile? Best Tips And Examples Are Here!

Prices for services on Asian Melodies

To understand if the Asian Melody site was cheap or expensive we wanted to analyze if the services offered provide good value.

Free features

Registration. No one likes to buy a pig in a poke. Free registration is great, as we could see the site profiles before spending a cent on it.

No one likes to buy a pig in a poke. Free registration is great, as we could see the site profiles before spending a cent on it. Make changes to your profile. We were able to use profile settings and edit information any time we wanted.

We were able to use profile settings and edit information any time we wanted. Browsing profiles and watching public photos. We found 5 girls we liked just by scrolling through the first 2 pages.

We found 5 girls we liked just by scrolling through the first 2 pages. ‘Search’ feature. There are simple and extended search filters available to tailor the membership base.

VISIT ASIAN MELODIES

‘Newsfeed’ feature. Asian Melodies on-site social media. There we found updates of ladies we followed.

Asian Melodies on-site social media. There we found updates of ladies we followed. Send ‘Winks’. The only free communication service we found. Members see winks as a sign that you are into a girl. We sent a lot of them and got responses in 85%.

The only free communication service we found. Members see winks as a sign that you are into a girl. We sent a lot of them and got responses in 85%. Support team. The email of the Asian Melodies support team can be found on the bottom of the homepage, and users can contact them 24/7. We also wrote an email about using gift delivery and got a prompt response within 50 minutes.

READ ALSO: Top 12 International Dating Sites and Apps to Meet Singles Online

Subscription cost

There is no way to have a proper conversation without buying credits. Credits are a virtual currency of a credit system that Asian Melodies run on. This system is common in the niche and we’ve seen similar versions on other dating services.

The dating platform offers different credit package options that differ in cost and amount. When we decided to buy a subscription, we explored AsianMelodies credits options and calculated the price per credit in each one. You don’t need to visit site and check, here’s what we found:

$2.99—20 credits (new member deal)—$0.14

$9.99—20 credits (regular price)—$0.49

$19.99—50 credits—$0.39

$44.99—125 credits—$0.35

$69.99—250 credits—$0.27

$149.99—750 credits—$0.19

We bought the promo deal package of 20 and the biggest one as it gives the best value for the buck. Here are paid features that we spend our credits to:

Watching private photos. Sometimes just basic information, photos, and bio were not enough, so we watched videos. Girls are gorgeous, but this one is among pricy advanced features. 50 credits per video is pretty expensive. We wouldn’t watch every profile video, but for some users, it can be worth it if it’s a video of a special or very interesting person.

Sometimes just basic information, photos, and bio were not enough, so we watched videos. Girls are gorgeous, but this one is among pricy advanced features. 50 credits per video is pretty expensive. We wouldn’t watch every profile video, but for some users, it can be worth it if it’s a video of a special or very interesting person. Chat. Instant texting on AsianMelodies is great. The service is high-quality and costs 2 credits per minute. It’s the fastest way to connect as you just need to click on ‘Chat now’ on girls’ profiles.

VISIT ASIAN MELODIES

Mail. Another contact tool that allows writing a romantic letter up to 3,500 characters. We see how someone may like this service as the first letter costs only 10 credits. It works fine, but our team finds texting through chat easier.

Another contact tool that allows writing a romantic letter up to 3,500 characters. We see how someone may like this service as the first letter costs only 10 credits. It works fine, but our team finds texting through chat easier. Request contact details. After talking to one of the Asian ladies on site we wanted to test out making a contact request. It costs 625 credits, and if a woman agrees you get a personal phone number and email.

After talking to one of the Asian ladies on site we wanted to test out making a contact request. It costs 625 credits, and if a woman agrees you get a personal phone number and email. Real-life presents delivery. In our AsianMelodies review, we haven’t tested this feature, but we asked customer support about how it works. There’s a ‘Send presents’ button on women’s profiles that redirects to a separate page with gifts and flowers.

VISIT ASIAN MELODIES

All in all, we think that prices for online dating on Asian Melodies are reasonable, yet some services like watching videos cost a bit above average. When we visit site it’s easy to find all payment options and how much every paid service costs. The website doesn’t have obligatory monthly or yearly fees, we paid only for services we used.

READ ALSO: 8 Best Philippine Dating Sites And Singles: The Way To Serious Relationship

How to find dates on AsianMelodies.com?

You don’t need a relationship coach to find a date, just follow our easy guide. Everything is very intuitive, just visit site and follow the instructions.

Search

The AsianMelodies offers different ways to search for other users. Here is the optimal way we found during our AsianMelodies review:

Visit site and register/log in

Click on Search on the top bar

Browse girls’ profiles and use special filters to build the portrait of your perfect partner

When you find a woman you like, approach her through ‘Chat now’ or can click on the profile card to visit the site profile and see if you want to use communication services

If you want more options, you can click ‘Search’ on the top bar once again

VISIT ASIAN MELODIES

Also, you can use the ‘Newsfeed’ and ‘People’ feature to meet new women and see more photos.

Profiles

Women’s profiles that we saw were 100% filled. There were many profile photos both public and private. During our AsianMelodies review, we haven’t seen any repetitive pages, which isn’t a sign of the complete absence of fake accounts on the website, but still is a good sign.

VISIT ASIAN MELODIES

Also, we enjoyed using search filters, as they let us select women based on the most important information. If a previous marital status can be a deal-breaker, you can pick from women that have never been married.

Communication

The website offers many communication ways that can be accessed from girls’ profiles. Just choose a service you like and click a representing button near the more photos section. You can also wink first to show your interest and see if it’s mutual.

VISIT ASIAN MELODIES

Special features of Asian Melodies site

AsianMelodies offers many special features that are not common on other dating services. In particular, we enjoyed using the ‘People’ feature. It offers a photo of a random user and the two options—like or skip it. If a user likes the photo, they get the possibility to contact the person depicted. Also, we can click on ‘Chat now’ or the picture to go on the lady’s profile to see more photos.

VISIT ASIAN MELODIES

User Experience

Date 1. The Chinese nurse

The first girl we approached was a beautiful lady from Guangzhou. She was looking for a Western boyfriend who could surround her with romance and attention, even if she had to only text her potential partner. Frankly, we picked her solely based on photos, as her beauty was stunning. We texted for a couple of days but her busy schedule made the interaction much slower than expected and we politely said goodbye to that nice lady.

Date 2. The Thai beauty

Our other pick was a result of the ‘People’ feature. We chose a girl based on her profile description, and it was a win. This Thai beauty was a very flirty and easy-going personality, which only proven the fact that some Thai women aren’t actually very shy. We asked for more photos and she sent them without any problems. She was looking for friends abroad and one of our team members continued chatting with her.

Date 3. The Chinese-American model

For fun, we started using an extended search, trying to find out if there is anyone near. And we were surprised to find a Chinese girl that actually lives in the US and is a perfect English speaker. Talking to her was a breeze of fresh air, and one of our team members decided to continue communication and ask her for her personal details and real-life meeting, although he still has to spend more credits to do that.

READ ALSO: Top 9 Thai Dating Sites – Starting Relationship Online With Thai Girls

Expert point of view

‘AsianMelodies is worth your time if you are interested in solely Oriental girls. Users are active, profiles detailed and usually have enough photos to see if users are real. It should also be said that customer service is on point.’ – editor-in-chief of inspirationalwomenseries.org.

‘If you have no experience with online dating Asian Melodies could be a good choice for you. The website has intuitive navigation, a very simple interface, works well, and can be used on smartphones with ease. Visit site if you want to choose from many Asian users.’ – Chris Gilbert, editor-in-chief of womenasian.org.

Advice corner: How not just visit site but get what came for?

Confirm your email to get extra 10 credits to your 20 welcome pack of the website

Don’t use the most expensive services on a girl, try texting to ‘test the waters’ first.

Buy bigger credit packages to get the best deal.

Conclusion

We don’t regret joining AsianMelodies. After our journey of exploring the website, we are sure that it is an ordinary but quite comfortable place for long-distance romance. There are many active members to contact, and if a regular user plans the budget and focuses on not more than 3 interlocutors, they can save a significant sum. Our review must still be not enough for you to start spending hours on the site, but no one will charge you for registration and viewing the profiles; so we suppose you will not regret a few minutes on AsianMelodies that can turn out to be very useful and fun.