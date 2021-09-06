From 1960 to 1998, the number of interracial couples in the US (including Hispanic-American and Asian-American couples) increased more than tenfold, and it still keeps growing. On top of that, more and more Americans start to look for the best place to meet Asian women on purpose, as they believe that despite possible cultural differences, interethnic marriage is likely to promise them harmonious relationships. There are plenty of Asian girls online dating sites to choose from, and we conducted research to find 3 from the best platforms that can really help you find Asian ladies online:

Eastern Honeys — live chat, mails, gift delivery, and everything for a comfortable online dating experience Orchid Romance — a simple online dating site that allows users to set up dates CuteAsianWoman — a legit dating site with calls and video chat

Review of 3 best Asian women dating sites in USA

Online Asian dating is a very fast-growing market. However, not all the platforms in this industry fall under the category of legit Asian dating sites. People who want to find Asian women online need to make an informed decision to have a really good experience and avoid bad scenarios. Yes, Asian dating site reviews help a lot, but all the options need to be analyzed carefully — this is the only way to find the best of the best options.

Eastern Honeys: a great platform to meet Asian girls online

Eastern Honeys is an Asian dating site that can help you find an Asian girlfriend or even a future spouse. It depends on how you use it, and we are going to tell you more about the ways to do this, from registration to interaction.

Signing up

Registration is completely free of charge. The platform accepts all adult members who are interested in international dating. They need to provide some basic details like name, age, goal, date of birth, email address, and create a profile. However, new members are asked plenty of questions about their lifestyle, preferences, intentions, things they like in other people, etc. You can skip it, but the thing is Eastern Honeys’ algorithm needs that information to provide you a better dating experience and the most suitable matches.

Free Registration On Eastern Honeys

Finding matches

After you answer all the questions, the site will show you a few people who are likely to meet your criteria. You can like their profiles or just skip this step and move on to browsing profiles. If you have enough time to look through random profiles, you can use the Faces feature. The principle is simple: you see a photo of a member and the link to the profile. You can like it, skip it, add a profile to favorites or contact a member. If you want to narrow the search, you can apply a few basic filters or extend the search to find a woman in a particular country, city, with a certain education degree, with or without children, etc. All types of search are free.

As you can see, there are plenty of ways to find an Asian single. Dating Asian women has never been easier, too — let’s take a look at the ways of interaction that you can enjoy on EasternHoneys.

Interaction with other members

There are a few ways to contact Asian women on Eastern Honeys dating site:

Send winks (free)

Send the Let’s talk messages (a few templates are available)

Start live chat

Send a mail

Send flowers and gifts

Of course, some of these features (in particular, gift delivery) work better for those who have already found their matches, but other services can help you catch one’s attention, establish the connection and also start a relationship if you both feel that chemistry.

Special features

Everyone who joins EasternHoneys and who knows how it works can find a women from Asia. Dating Asian women online can be a great experience, but what if you want to start dating your Asian girlfriend in real life? In this case, you will need to use these features:

Request one’s contact details. If you want to interact with someone outside the site, you can request their contact details to make calls, have video chats out of the service, etc. Set up a date. This is an extra special service that allows those who have already met a special person on the site to schedule a date in their country.

Such features are one of the reasons why Eastern Honeys is considered one of the best online Asian dating websites.

Prices & bonuses

Unlike some competitors, EasternHoneys doesn’t make you pay a fixed price for premium plans. Members who want to have access to paid features should purchase credits instead. The good news is there are some welcome bonuses for new members: they can get 20 free credits to test premium features before paying for them and 10 more credits for completing the profiles. There are also discounts for first-time buyers.

Currently, the costs of credits are as follows:

$ 2.99 for 20 credits (for those who purchase credits for the first time), $9.99 (for the second and next payments)

$19.99 for 50 credits

$44.99 for 125 credits

$69.99 for 250 credits

$149.99 for 750 credits

Premium membership worth $9.99 is included in all the packs. Premium members can use additional features that were described earlier for free.

Orchid Romance: aimed at providing the best Asian dating experience

OrchidRomance is one of the best Asian women dating websites that accept members in USA. It works for men looking for a casual, distant, or even serious relationship, as well as for those who are curious about the world of international dating and just want to give it a try.

Signing up

Adult users who want to sign up for Orchid Romance can do it within a few minutes — there is a simple registration form to fill in, and only basic details like email, name, and date of birth must be provided. However, after you create an account, you will need to answer plenty of questions about yourself and the woman you’d like to contact and start a relationship with. The questions are pretty diverse, from the questions about your favorite movies to the things you value the most in your future partner. All this information will be used to find Asian ladies online who may meet all your expectations, and, of course, your profile will be shown to women who may like you, too.

Free Registration On Orchid Romance

Finding matches

There are two ways to meet Asian women online on OrchidRomance. If you know exactly what you are looking for in a person, you can use an extended search. If you don’t have particular criteria, you can play the Faces game — it is a feature that shows you random profiles and lets you like or skip them.

Interaction with other members

The main ways to interact with others on this Asian dating website are as follows:

Chat

Mail

Send winks (free)

Say Hi (free)

Send presents

Send pictures and videos

You can meet Asian girls and contact them using any of these features. As you can see, two of them are free of charge.

Special features

Does OrchidRomance stand out from other legit Asian dating sites? Though it offers many classic ways to interact with others, there are a few special features, too:

Request a member’s contact details. You can do it for free if you’ve been interacting with a member for a pretty long time and spent enough credits on conversations with them. Set up a date with a member. The date will take place in your match’s country (if they agree to meet you, of course). It doesn’t include travel expenses and translation services, though.

These are some of the reasons why Orchid Romance is considered one of the best Asian dating websites for different types of relationships — users have the possibility to set up a real date or interact outside the website in other social networks and messengers.

Prices & bonuses

New members get 20 free bonuses in a welcome package + 10 free credits for email verification to test the premium features. Once they run out of credits, they can purchase them. The costs are as follows:

$2.99 for 20 credits (for new members who purchase them for the first time), $9.99 for all the next payments

$19.99 — 50 credits

$44.99 — 125 credits

$69.99 — 250 credits

$149.99 — 750 credits

CuteAsianWoman — the best place to meet Asian single girls for a serious relationship

CuteAsianWoman is another legit site that connects people worldwide with singles from Asia. Dating online may be a challenge, especially if you are trying to start a serious relationship with someone you met on the web, but this platform solves all the problems and provides an outstanding experience due to plenty of extra-special services.

Signing up

Adult users can sign up for CuteAsianWoman in a few minutes — you should only provide some basic details, no credit card information or address required. After you create an account, you will need to answer a few questions about a match you want to find on the platform.

Free Registration On CuteAsianWoman

Finding matches

How can members meet Asian women who meet their most important criteria? In fact, the company provides a few ways to do it:

Use basic search with a few filters (online status, age, interests, availability for calls/video chat) Use extended search (body measurements, education, religion, etc.) Browse profiles and compare your Match answers to the answers from another member.

Most profiles are verified and contain enough information for you to understand if this is a good match for you.

Interaction with other members

Let’s assume that you have already found a few Asian single girls who seem attractive to you. The platform lets you contact them in a few ways:

Send Mails

Invite another member to Live Chat

Call them (if they are available for calls)

Invite them to video chat (if CamShare is available)

Use the ‘Say Hi’ feature

Send gifts and flowers

That’s why CuteAsianWoman is on the list of Asian dating sites that can potentially work for everyone — it provides a lot of services to provide the best experience and helps users not only find an Asian girlfriend but also start a strong distant relationship.

Special features

Though Cute Asian Woman provides more communication tools than many other Asian dating platforms, this is not the only thing that helps the company attract more and more users worldwide. Here are a few other features that make it stand out:

Direct access to CharmLive — the video dating platform Flower and gift store with the widest range of goods to all tastes Flower and gift delivery to a member’s doorstep Video shows — the gallery of introductory videos uploaded by members

Cute Asian Woman is one of the legit Asian dating sites that are constantly growing and developing, so we can expect more new features to be offered to members.

By the way, there is also the CuteAsianWoman Asian dating app that is available worldwide.

Prices & bonuses

CuteAsianWoman is one of the best Asian dating sites that provide free, as well as paid services. Premium features are available to those who have enough credits. The costs of credits are as follows:

$3.99 for 2 credits (first payment), $9.99 for 2 credits (for the second and next payments)

$96 for 16 credits

$399 for 100 credits

The company has bonuses and promotions for new and regular members. New users get 2 Free Chat Vouchers and 2 Free Say Hi greeting vouchers after registration and can get 15 to 60 bonus points for completing their profile. Every pack of credits also includes a 1-month free premium membership (worth $9.99), which includes 5 First Mails, 20 Mins Chat, and all full access to members’ private photos.

Best Asian countries to find a girlfriend

A lot of people in United States and other countries dream of finding an Asian girl for dating or even marriage. Dating Asian women, however, may be different depending on the particular country. On top of that, in some countries, the demand for international dating is much higher.

What are they? Let’s take a look.

The Philippines. Filipino women migrate to get married most often. Thailand. This is one of the most westernized Asian countries where dating a foreigner is common, too. China. In China, a lot of women find western foreigners attractive. Vietnam. This is a country with very friendly and sociable people who don’t want to limit themselves to dating someone from their city or town.

You can also find matches in South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, and India.

Asian women dating culture: tips to use an Asian dating app/site effectively

On the above-mentioned sites, you can meet Asian single woman easily, but the thing is you will also need to catch their attention and not spoil everything by doing something that is totally accepted in United States but is not appreciated in Asian countries. Here are some tips that can help you avoid mistakes:

Make the first step. Don’t hesitate to initiate conversations — some singles, especially ladies may be too shy to contact you. But they may be waiting for a message from you, especially if they liked your profile. Don’t rush things. Get a bit closer before you move on to getting intimate. Upload good photos — otherwise, you won’t receive many messages. Looks are important in many Asian cultures. Avoid stereotypes. We recommend learning more about the culture if you are really interested in someone.

To sum up, finding a good dating site in USA may be a challenge, but if you choose one of the online Asian dating platforms from our list, you are likely to have a positive and pleasant experience.