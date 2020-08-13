Ask One Free Psychic Question: How to Get Psychic Questions Answered Online For Free

Some people might have a long list of questions to ask a psychic, but they might not know where to start. They want a free reading about a variety of things. This could include their love life, fortune-teller prediction, or test out the services to see if the psychics are legit. However, some might be unsure how to go about it.

>> Click here to ask a question for free

The main reason we prefer to ask free psychic questions is to avoid paying a lot of fees because some mediums charge up to $25 per minute. Below is a list of psychic websites sites that are the best ones to get one free psychic question answered immediately.

1. Kasamba – Get 1 Free Psychic Question Answered

Kasamba has an entire section dedicated to getting a free psychic reading. Spiritual seekers can ask a question via email for a price. Or they activate the live chat portion and use their free minutes to ask questions there. For the free psychic question to be honored, you need to actually create an account with your basic details, including financial information to pay ahead of time. The free question will start at the beginning of the reading before payment is deducted from your credit card.

• Can ask a psychic question through a variety of means including Chat Now or Call Now

• Thousands of professional psychics

• 5-star reviews

2. Keen – Message a Psychic Anytime to Ask a Free Question

Keen.com makes it easy for an answer-seeker to pick up the phone and call a psychic to ask a free question. Many mediums on this website offer a wide range of special abilities on a variety of topics to give you an accurate answer to your pressing questions. Most importantly, the site offers 3 minutes for free just to talk with a psychic. This pricing is only available for new customers who have created an account. The method for communicating with the medium is either chatting or calling. If you refer a friend, expect to get a $25 bonus that can get used to ask a free psychic question for no charge.

• Can find a specific psychic using the search bar

• $1 to $10 pricing

3. AskNow – Free to Ask a Psychic a Question via Phone

AskNow.com has an entire page promoting an introductory offer to new people who have signed up for the service. It’s called ‘Asking A Free Psychic Question’. The process works by you typing the questions inside a box sent to an advisor. Under the question box are sub-boxes to put your first name, email address, date of birth, and the category of the reading, which are Romance, Tarot, Money, or Astrology. If you decide to keep the service after asking a free psychic question and getting an answer, some advisors will do a reading for as low as $1/minute.

• Toll-free phone number to call a psychic to ask a question

• Horoscope predictions

• Certain psychics offer the first 5 minutes for free

• ‘Call’ button for instant psychic reading connections

4. Oranum – Ask a Live Psychic A Question on Webcam

Psychics actually get on webcam and broadcast themselves for live psychic readings. In these live chat rooms, you can see the psychic, look at them, stare into their souls, look around their rooms, etc. These things say a thousand words about the psychic. This action cannot be done through phone calls or in a regular chatroom. In a live chatroom it is easy to ask a free psychic question because there are a bunch of other answer seekers in there doing the same thing. Sometimes the psychic will throw out a couple of freebie answers to some questions if they are feeling charitable. If you like what they have to offer, then you could sign up for a full account and pay to ask questions in a private chatroom with them one-on-one.

• Banners shows which psychics are currently online

• Free live chatroom

• See the psychics live

• Search for a specific psychic name

• Get 9.99 free credits upon signing up

• 5 star reviews, one of the best psychic websites

• Many psychics offer 1 minute for free

How to ask a psychic a question properly:

The best way to ask a free psychic question is to ask open-ended questions that need in-death explanations. Conversely, asking a closed-ended question that requires a yes or no answer is alright if you want to use the free minutes without getting charged.

What are some questions you should ask?

• Is my family member on the other side doing ok?

• Can you contact them?

• How is my pet doing in the afterlife?

• Will I ever find a soulmate?

• Where is my long-lost relative located?

• Will I ever become rich?