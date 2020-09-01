Aura Readings Online: Discover Your Aura Color & What it Means With an Aura Reading

Many of us are looking for answers, not from a clergyman, an education professor, or even their own family for that matter, but from a psychic medium that can read auras and understand those events and the feelings behind them.

The listed aura reading websites attract the best psychics who have made it their careers to give answers to anyone who seeks spiritual advice.

1. Kasamba – Most Accurate Aura Readings Online

Kasamba has an extensive list of professional psychics where authenticity and getting a reading correct matter. They normally charge $5, but some of the more experienced ask for $20/minute, but their services are worth the price. These psychics seem to be very accurate as some are naturally gifted and others are professionally trained.

• Best aura readers

• Free 3 minute trials available

• Chatting, email, and webcam communication options

• Psychic sources specializing specifically in aura readings

2. Keen – Runner Up

Keen.com has an entire page dedicated to how to get your aura read, the different symbolism behind each color, and more. If a person is feeling down, depressed about something, there is another section about aura cleansing to get on the right track.

• Calling, mail, or live chat communication options

• $1.99 to $9.99 for an aura reading/cleansing

• 3 minute free psychic readings for an accurate aura test

• Thousands of free aura test readers

3. Oranum – Aura Readings via Webcam

Eyes are little small windows to a person’s soul, and sometimes looking into a psychic’s eyes while they are live on webcam makes it easier for a person to determine if they want that person to become their aura reader. Oranum psychics are live on webcam, answering questions in a chatroom in real-time, and will go one-on-one with you for an aura reading – which is easier to do on camera.

• Detailed profiles help get reading online information

• Easy to find the aura readers that are able to see

• $1 per minute aura reading service

What are auras?

An aura is an energy field around a person. It projects and reflects their feelings, outlook on life – anything encompassing them as a spiritual being. Therefore, an aura cannot be manipulated by even the best skilled psychic professionals because it represents a person’s true nature.

Many spiritual healing experts would use a specific analogy when giving an example of what is an aura. It is this, if a person is standing inside a crowded elevator and feeling depressed or ill or even elated and happy, usually it’s because someone is emitting an aura that person is picking up on.

There are gifted aura readers who can analyze and read these auras and tell a person some accurate things about themselves they never knew were true. Some of these aura readers were blessed with this gift at birth, and other healing professionals have trained for years to develop it.

Additionally, there are free quizzes online that one can take to get information about aura interpretation. These online systems generate the type of color a person’s aura might be based on their personality score to a series of test questions. Some websites accept uploads of digitals photos of a person and display the color aura around them.

What color is your aura?

There are many ways for a person to learn their aura color. One is to Google the terms “what is my aura color” or “what does my aura color mean?” There are several free aura reading sites that give an answer after asking a series of questions about the person’s personality, feelings, body, and emotional expressions. These are all the things that will reflect an aura.

A couple of websites are MagixQuix and AuraAura.co that evaluates a series of information derived from conscious thoughts, personal energy, heart core, throat in the photos. Aura.net creates an entire aura cloud using 3D technology for real-time readings.

Here are examples of aura colors:

• White

• Silver

• Gold

• Green

• Magenta

• Turquoise

• Blue

• Purple

• Red

• Pink

• Orange

• Brown

• Black

The colors intensity changes according to a person’s current feelings. For example, a muddled orange could mean the person is suffering through stress in the current stage of their life and don’t know how to properly cope.

An aura reader can see this color even if the person were to force a smile. Auras can’t be faked. While a bright orange means the person is full of vigor and vitality and feeling good about themselves at that time. Black could represent health issues or general inflammation or pain in different parts of the body, in contrast to a transparent white or silver which represent a connection with spiritual force or heavenly energy.

Each color aura will tell psychic readers something about the person’s journey, goals in life, emotional state, and even their current spiritual beliefs.

Summary of online aura readings

Auras are energy fields emitted by you and reflected by colors. A professional aura reader like those on Kasamba will be able to see these and deliver an accurate message about who you are and where you are going in life.