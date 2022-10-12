Bay Area Residents Now have Access to a Revolution in Remote Work Setting Thanks to WorkBistro

WorkBistro, Berkeley’s newest work, event, and community space, is proud to announce the new opening of its new flagship location at the heart of Berkeley’s Poet’s Corner neighborhood. Built with the intention and purpose to support the increasing needs of remote workers, Founder and CEO, Adam Goldstein states, “we built WorkBistro for former commuters, parents, and those who have been confined to working from their kitchen table for 2 years.”

WorkBistro’s calling is simple-utilize vacant retail spaces in suburban neighborhoods to create on-demand workspace and community space for everyone to utilize. Despite the availability of coffee shops and the possibility of working from home, WorkBistro believes that your best work is done when you have the right spaces to support you. “People need spaces that support them in ways to be productive, creative, and have a sustainable relationship within their work life,” Goldstein says. WorkBistro’s flagship location, located at 2043 San Pablo Avenue, Berkeley, is suited to do just that.

Boasting beautiful exposed brick walls, high ceilings, and abundant natural light, WorkBistro’s new location is every remote worker’s dream work escape. With 30 workstations, including standing desks, ergonomic chairs, and second monitors, this flagship store is bound to welcome any style of worker and give them the support they need to get their best work done. WorkBistro also offers private, soundproof phone booths that allow users to take their next zoom call without being drowned out by distractions.

​Goldstein continued, “We chose this location because of everything that it is and can become. The bones of the building are beautiful and it has everything we need to create a beautiful workspace for our members.”

​WorkBistro’s business differs from other coworking models by providing low cost, low commitment workspaces to its membership right in the neighborhood they live in. “We are able to occupy vacant retail efficiently and effectively, create workspaces for remote workers for a fraction of the cost of competitors, and make our spaces profitable within the first few months of operation,” Goldstein explained.

While you may be able to post up at your favorite coffee shop for hours on end, a few issues tend to arise: wifi issues, noise level and distractions, comfort and quality of workstations, and access to reliable power. WorkBistro’s ample desk space (average of 36″), high end office furnishings from partners at Branch and Pillar, and unlimited coffee, cold brew, and kombucha make it a compelling offering for any remote worker. Goldstein adds, “We’re very proud of the partnerships we’ve built so far with amazing brands like Branch and Pillar, and are excited to offer these exceptional products to our members.”

WorkBistro is not only committed to being a neighborhood staple for daytime users, but it helps support a community of artists, makers, and organizations who need space on nights and weekends to gather and perform. WorkBistro hosts several weekly events of its own, from popups and yoga classes to game nights and concerts, to give a well rounded community-centric approach to its values.