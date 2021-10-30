Benny Pough Is Redefining The Music Industry With DVERSE Media

Benny Pough’s executive business leadership is the definition of exceptional, at its core, propelling him to the forefront of the music industry. Over the course of a 30 year career, he’s become world renowned and respected globally. When it comes to the music business, having an incredible eye and ear for talent is a skillset someone sharpens over time—in order to highlight superstars before they’re given the spotlight they deserve. Pough has been an instrumental force in identifying and shaping the sound, culture, and trajectory of music across the globe with him delivering radio hits for superstar artists such as Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Future, DJ Khaled, and 21 Savage.

Carving His Own Path

Pough started from humble beginnings. Having worked multiple jobs since the age of eleven, he always had the entrepreneurial fire inside of him. He had pursued additional ways to generate income for quite some time, like when he started investing his bonuses as an executive in the music business into real estate. Shortly thereafter, he founded Al J. Britt Enterprises LLC, a real estate management company, which now has more than 100+ units in its portfolio. “Having this second and equally important business in tandem with my work in media has allowed me to take risks and helped me thrive in the media industry, including being part of the rise of some of the most successful artists in the world,” says Pough.

Award-Winning Music Executive

Pough has been awarded for the massive value he brings to the table, working with powerhouse labels like Epic Records, Sony, and Universal Music. He was the recipient of the Urban One Honors Record Executive of the Year, and was named the Variety Magazine 2017 Hitmaker. He was ranked as the No. 1 Urban label for six consecutive months according to Mediabase. In 2017, Pough had five of the most-consumed tracks in the Top 30: Future’s “Mask Off,” DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” and “I’m the One,” French Montana’s “Unforgettable,” and Travis Scott’s “Goosebumps.” He’s been a part of the most well known names in the music business and accredited for the success of many promising superstars whose path he crossed. Internationally, Pough has been recognized as a top authority in his space and has been invited to publicly speak at esteemed institutions like the ITP Media Group’s international conference in Dubai on his successes and business leadership.

DVERSE Media Is The Future

Continuing his legacy with a multi-tiered entertainment company called DVERSE Media, Pough explains, “the time was right to step out and bet on myself.” He had previously served as the President of Roc Nation Music and as Executive VP of Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. Pough had also been a Senior Vice President of Promotion at Universal Music Group’s Island Def Jam, where he helped elevate both Rihanna and Kanye West to superstardom, before taking over as Executive Vice President of Urban Music and leading them to the #1 Urban Record Label position of 2017. With his unmatched experience in marketing and promotion, Pough found himself armed with the skills to start an elite, full-service company that handles management, distribution, publishing, record labels, and more for high networth assets.

The Passion & Purpose of DVERSE Media

“My business is media in all its forms, which has allowed me the opportunity to explore all sides of my creativity,” says Pough. After a near fatal accident in 2014, he felt compelled to share his story with his first book,ON IMPACT: Life, Leadership & Betting on Yourself, scheduled for release in 2022. He picked the media business because of his extensive experience in marketing and an outstanding track record for delivering top hits for up and coming superstars. More importantly, Pough says “it allows me to help others who are finding it difficult to know what next steps they need to take to push their dreams forward and their lives into a new direction.”

For more information on Benny Pough’s story or DVERSE Media you can reach out via instagram @BennyPough.