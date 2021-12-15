Materials provided by: foreign-brides.net



If you want your online Asian dating experience to be pleasant and successful, it is recommended to start by choosing a promising site that will provide you high-quality services. In this article, we describe the best Asian dating site in detail to help you make the best choice. Meet Asian women and male members easily and quickly online with the help of these online dating sites.

Top 11 Best Asian Dating Sites Ranked By Popularity

# Dating website 1 EasternHoneys 2 AsianMelodies 3 OrchidRomance 4 CuteAsianWoman 5 DateAsianWoman 6 FindAsianBeauty 7 AsianBeautyOnline 8 AsianDating 9 JapanCupid 10 InternationalCupid 11 LoverWhirl

EasternHoneys – Top 1

Registration is free of charge

Users can view the profiles and photos of other members without paying

On EasternHoneys, users can purchase credits and then spend them on communication or special services like sending gifts. For example, 1 minute of chatting costs 2 credits; and here are the prices for you to calculate how much money you can spend communicating:

$19.99 — 50 credits

$44.99 — 125 credits

$69.99 — 250 credits

$149.99 — 750 credits

AsianMelodies – Top 2

Create an account and profile

View public photos

Add profiles to favorites

Very clean and simple interface, reasonable prices, and overall number of users (which is more than enough to say that the site is good enough to try) tell us that this dating platform can help any single person find a partner online.

The basic packages with 50 credits cost $20. There are also the following packages:

$44.99 — 125 credits

$69.99 — 250 credits

$149.99 — 750 credits

OrchidRomance – Top 3

Sign up and profile setup

Browsing the profiles of other members

Send winks and likes

OrchidRomance is not a free Asian dating website — you need to pay to communicate, but you should know that the price range on this website is average and you are likely to pay for instant chat and gift delivery for almost the same money. To do so, you have to purchase credits that are sold in packages. Here are the current costs of this dating site:

$19.99 — 50 credits

$44.99 — 125 credits

$69.99 — 250 credits

$149.99 — 750 credits

Account creation is free

Get access to profiles of thousands of Asian men and women

View the majority of the members’ profile photos

CuteAsianWoman is not an expensive and niche Asian dating site, although you will have to pay for all the interactions with singles there that include, for example, instant chat and gift delivery. Fortunately, you don’t need to pay too much! Here are the current prices on credits:

$19.99 — 150 credits

$149.99 — 600 credits

$299.99 — 1,500 credits

Registration is free (and very fast)

You can browse profiles for free, too

Almost all the photos Asian girls upload are free to watch

DateAsianWoman is a popular dating platform that belongs to the Qpid family of sites. You can create an account on this website and browse profiles for free, but you will have to buy credits to send messages, use doorstep delivery, and enjoy call service. Here’s how much the credits cost:

$9.99 — 2 credits (if you’re a new user, 2 credits will only cost $4)

$96 — 16 credits

$399 — 100 credits

The registration is free

You can view the profiles of Asian women for free

Viewing the photos of Asian women is free here (except for some private photos)

FindAsianBeauty isn’t a free dating site, in spite of the fact it allows users to join for free and even look through the services. You’ll have to buy credits to get access to the premium features, extra services, and messaging tools. Here’s how much it costs:

$3.99 — 2 credits (if it’s your first payment)

$9.99 — 2 credits (second and further payments)

$96 — 16 credits

$399 — 100 credits

You can sign up and browse profiles without credits

Viewing photos is also free

All the search filters are available for free

AsianBeautyOnline is also among the websites that belong to the Qpid family. You will be able to enjoy gift delivery, instant chat, and polite customer service. Reach the members of the CS if you feel you need anything or experience troubles and see your issue getting resolved within the shortest time possible.

Here are the current prices on the AsianBeautyOnline:

2 credits cost $10 ($4 for new customers)

16 credits cost $96

100 credits cost $399

Registration, profile setup, profile browsing

Access to personal photos of Asian dates

Mobile app

Chatting with the members who have Premium subscription

AsianDating doesn’t differ from regular trustworthy dating platforms: it offers instant chat as the main way to communicate with other users, and the possibility to express personality through detailed profiles. Join it free of charge and see if it suits your needs.

The site uses a membership system, and the current prices on the two membership types are:

2 types of membership: gold and platinum. Here are the current prices for gold full membership:

1 month — $29.98

3 months — $59.99

12 months — $119.98

Platinum membership:



1 month — $34.99

3 months — $69.98

12 months — $149.99

Replying to messages

Registration

Search and match

Looking through the profiles of other users

This website doesn’t have credits, yet it isn’t a free Asian dating site. Instead, you need to purchase a membership once a month or pay for several months at a time.

Currently, there are two types of memberships on JapanCupid: gold and platinum. Gold membership cost starts from $29.98 per month, while Platinum is around $34.99 per month. The bigger package you buy, the less you pay for each. You will be able to spend your credits on communication services.

Sign up

Profile browsing

Replying to messages

More than a million singles have registered on this platform and we bet they were not disappointed: the number and quality of features the site offers is enough for a successful and comfortable start of love search. Even though the site is not free in terms of user interaction features, the prices are moderate. Currently, there are 2 types of membership: gold and platinum.

Here are the current prices for gold full membership:

1 month — $29.98

3 months — $59.99

12 months — $119.98

Platinum membership:

1 month — $34.99

3 months — $69.98

12 months — $149.99

Sign up

Browse profiles

Receive messages and emails

This website is among the best variants for those who have never used dating platforms. It is as simple as breathing: you should register and look through the site, decide if you want to upgrade your membership (although the site uses a credit system, once you purchase a package, you get a membership), and then start your success story!



The current prices on credit packages are:



$19.99 — 50 credits

$44.99 — 125 credits

$69.99 — 250 credits

$149.99 — 750 credits

Are there any American Asian dating sites?

A few years ago, you could choose any big American dating website and search for Asian women using an ethnicity filter. But the problem is, since that time, ethnicity filters in American or Asian dating apps and sites are now considered inappropriate due to social and racial issues — so now, you just can’t search by ethnicity anymore. Lucky you, there are lots of places for Asian women — and it’s very simple to find Asian American ladies on these sites.

First, let’s make it clear: any Asian dating app and other Asian dating sites from our list are focused on Asian members who live in Asia, and most users — the absolute majority of them — on these websites are currently living in other countries in Asia. However, there are also thousands of Asian women from the United States, Canada, and other Western countries on these sites — so you only need to search by location to find an Asian date.

Find out the best international dating sites and apps to meet singles online.

What Asian dating sites are legit?

The answer to the question “how to meet Asian girls?” is clear — it’s always cheaper, faster, and better to do it online. However, not all Asian dating sites are legit — and you need to be very careful even when using the ones that are. Some oldest Asian dating sites like we mentioned above should be legit.

The point is, there will always be scammers on dating websites. The good news is that, as you’ve just seen, most scammers are not the brightest minds. They use the same good old techniques to trick American men into sending money, and most of these techniques are pretty straightforward. “My mom is sick/My laptop died/I want a new dress, send me some money” — the setup may vary, but the punchline is always the same. If seemingly compatible Asian singles ask you to send money, scans of passport, or SSN, block these users and report them as these are fake members. One of the best Asian dating sites with validated members is EasternHoneys.

Where can I find free dating sites in Asia without payment?

You can find an Asian dating site among thousands of variants. Some of them look like a project of a first-year Computer Science undergraduate student, while the other sites look quite decent. But no matter the looks, all these sites have a huge flaw: they do not protect you.

As we’ve previously said, you may meet scammers even on paid dating sites. However, when talking about the free services, it’s not “you may meet scammers”, it’s “you certainly will meet them”. The thing is, free dating sites can’t pay for moderators to block scammers, they can’t allow any protection systems, and often just don’t care about it at all. Some legit free platforms may have a lot of sponsored content to pay for a large pool of members.

However, most sites with Asian singles are fake in the first place. That’s why they usually have lots of empty profiles, lots of fake accounts, and lots of profiles who last visited the site 7 years ago. And they would tell you that your so-called perfect match is waiting for you to start a better way. The only way to check whether the site with girls with Asian backgrounds is real or not is to read reviews. What’s more, the owners of the free dating sites often sell the email addresses they get from the users — and we believe you don’t want to get spam calls and emails after the registration on a free dating website.

Sometimes, “free” is more expensive in the long term — and free dating sites are a perfect illustration of this statement. Paid features, live webcams, and benefits for premium members are not signs of a legit dating site. Find a site that takes a personality test, has many public chat rooms, and can offer you personal search preferences for you to meet a perfect Asian match. We recommended EasternHoneys — a reasonably-priced dating site.

The more communication tools and special features like video chat are available on the site, the better your long-term relationship is going to be! The best voice and video calls you can find here. Find members who feel and seem real! Not everyone on a site should be perfect, some girls might not be perfect for you. But that is why casual dating online is so great. You can try everything you need and want with Asian people online!

What to know when dating an Asian girl?

If you’re interested in Asian women dating, here’s the very important thing you have to understand: these women differ from American women. Best Asian women have different views on gender and relationship roles, they have different values, and they have a different dating culture. Dating an Asian girl like an American one can ruin the date — that’s why you need to read something about the dating etiquette of the country you’re going to focus on.

The difference

We can’t say that all Asian women are very traditional or passive, as some stereotypes say. That’s another thing you need to understand before dating an Asian girl: Asian women are not a homogeneous group that could be described in a few words.

It’s always about the geographical position of the country and about the situation with women’s rights in the country — for example, women from such developed East Asian countries as Korea or Japan are pretty similar to American women regarding their views on family roles and career. Women from such Southeast Asian countries as the Philippines, Thailand, or Indonesia are, however, much more traditional and focused on family than their counterparts from East Asia or from the US. Not all women from Southeast Asia are like that, but most of them are.

The similarities

There are some things all Asian women have in common: for example, they are very open to foreigners. The reasons may be different — developed countries (Japan, Korea) are always more racially tolerant and open, while Southeast countries are very popular tourist destinations which also leads to low prejudice and discrimination levels.

But the result is always the same — women from Asia do really like foreign men. Also, girls on Asian women dating sites seek serious dating and relationships with foreigners regardless of what countries they come from.

Where to meet Asian elite singles near me?

The majority of Asian dating websites have search filters. On some of them, you can filter matches by age. On some, you can filter by nationality, education, or height. The others provide a lot of advanced search filters, e.g hair and eye color, religion, number of kids, etc. But almost all Asian dating platforms allow their users to search both across the world and in your local area — and the latter is the perfect option for you if you are dreaming of meeting Asian girls. Just click the “Search” button, choose “Near me” or enter your location, and meet Asian dates who are near your place right now. The exact path to this search tool may be different on different websites, but it’s always in the “Search” category.

A great way to meet a girl from this region is through a video chat, so you should look for Asian dating websites with such options. You can also rely on ‘Faces game’, a feature that is very popular to look for Asian Americans and girls from this region as it extends the choice of potential candidates.

If you are interested not only in Asian girls, we recommend that you familiarize yourself with the best Russian dating sites or Ukrainian sites.

How to impress an Asian woman?

Asian girls dating isn’t that simple. There are thousands of single women in Asia, and it wouldn’t be wise to think that there are lots of things that both a 35-year-old career Asian single from Tokyo and a 19-year-old rural girl from Valencia, Bukidnon share.

However, there are some rules that may work for most Asian ladies. Here they are:

You must look great and be confident on the first date. This works both in Japan and in the Philippines, both in a fancy restaurant and in Seoul’s Starbucks. You look great, you make a great first impression, that’s half of the deal. Your woman will like you.

On a date and in real life, it’s all about courtesy and being a gentleman. The absolute majority of Asian girls will love it! Seek a better life with your date!

Treat your Asian girlfriend and her cultural background with respect, no matter what country she is from. Read more about what is the best country to find a wife?

Buy small gifts, for instance, to celebrate small anniversaries (100 days, 200 days, etc). That’s what Asian girls like (especially the ones from Korea and Japan). This site allows new members to get free credits they can spend on gifts.

Pay the bill. No matter the country and the social class of your girlfriend, just do it. In most Asian regions, the Asian man is the one who pays for the date in the absolute majority of cases.

Read more where and how to meet an Asian bride.

Conclusion

Finding a proper Asian dating website or Asian dating app can be a challenge, but we hope it is not a challenge for you anymore. Let your journey to find true love and happiness be interesting, enjoyable, and successful.

