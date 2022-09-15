10 Best 2D Animation Software to Create Animated Video Online

Being a content creator is a constant cycle of creating and marketing your art for the world to see. 2D animations are a great way to spice up your videos and add a touch of your personality to the final product.

Are you looking to create mind-blowing animated videos? Well, you’re in the right place. We will be discussing 10 of the very best free 2D animation software to help you create great quality animations.

1. Doratoon

Our list starts as strong as it can get with Doratoon. It is an online video editing software that has, within it, a multitude of royalty-free images and videos, animations, tools, and templates that you can use in your videos.

What Makes Doratoon the Best Free 2D Animation Software?

Doratoon is one of the best 2D animation software you can find online, and here is why:

Easy to Use

Doratoon offers an intuitive interface that also enables editors with no technical background to create an extraordinary 2D animation. Each feature is easily accessible and there is no latency issue whatsoever during the editing phase.

AI-Based Services

It offers a useful AI dubbing or text-to-speech feature that cuts costs on your video production. There is no need to hire a voiceover artist when you have Doratoon with you!

Wide Variety of Templates and Characters

With Doratoon, you can access an extensive library of animated characters for free to add to your video making it easier for you to deliver the message to the audience. Moreover, it offers dynamic controls to alter the movement of animated characters.

Also, you can use several built-in templates from Doratoon that are customizable. Moreover, there are 100M+ Stock photos and videos available.

How to Make an Animation for Free with Doratoon?

You can follow an easy step-by-step guide to creating your 2D animated video in Doratoon:

Step 1: Use a Template

Choose to Create a New Video and choose the orientation you want your video to be in. Once you have done this, you can start adding scenes to your video. You can also select templates to make animations inside Doratoon’s interface.

Step 2: Editing

You can now edit your video with Doratoon’s props, characters, and all-inclusive music library.

Step 3: Share

Once you’re happy with the way it looks, you can download the video and simply export it. Once it is done exporting, you can download the video and share it wherever you please.

2. Powtoon

Powtoon is an editing software focused more on animated presentations. Powtoon is a great software to use if you are looking to market a product or if you require rich visuals to help explain complex subjects to a crowd.

It provides its users with a wide range of animations and an expansive visual asset library that can be used to create professional and engaging video animations.

Features include:

Variety of animated characters that are also customizable

In-built gallery of templates

Library of stock images and videos

Several animations and graphics

If you want to create engaging, fun, neat, and professional visual presentations, Powtoon is the way to go.

3. Animaker

Animaker is the perfect tool for you, whether you are a professional or casual video creator. Its versatile tools and easy maneuver user-friendly interface make it an easy software for people with limited editing knowledge.

Animaker has a very easy-to-understand character builder tool that allows users to create entire characters simply by changing their features and their accessories. This helps create unique characters for each content creator and makes an excellent interactive presentation.

Features include:

100M+ stock photos and videos

Template resizing

Easy to use

Customizable animated characters

Expansive library of graphics

Unique features to enable editing

If you’re trying to dip your toes into 2D animations, Animaker is a great tool to learn and know.

4. Biteable

Biteable is the perfect software if you want to create short but effective animations. This is the best software for creating small adverts, promotional content, or videos for social media. It aims to attract the audience to a larger product.

Since it is software aimed at social media content creators, its interface is also fashioned to help navigate easily and quickly. Biteable is an easy-to-learn software.

Its features include:

Social media-ready templates

Thousands of stock images and videos

Easy sharing and team building

5. Vyond

Used by professionals and amateurs alike for marketing and educational purposes, Vyond is one of the best web-based software. You do not have to download the software on your PC. All you need is a stable internet connection.

Features include:

In-built template gallery and customizable stock video clips and images

Automatic lip-sync allows for interactive content

You can easily embed the video on other platforms

Split screen images are a good option when you have to show a comparison

Text-to-speech tools offer voices that do not sound like robots

With the color picker tool, you can match the colors from your logo or any other image

6. Moovly

Moovly is another cloud-based software where you can create and edit your videos. With cloud-based software, you do not have to worry about having storage space on your PC. You can easily create content on a strong internet connection.

Moreover, it is designed mainly for marketing content, such as promo and explainer videos. However, the wide variety of features available can also be used for educational purposes. Also, it offers A mobile application accessible on the Google Play and Apple Store- this comes in handy when you are on the go

Features include:

An array of editing tools

Stock images, graphics, background sounds and music library

Team collaboration option

Tutorials are available on the website if you get stuck somewhere

You can easily change the color of any clipart or remove backgrounds

7. Renderforest

With Renderforest, you can create videos for professional uses such as commercials, YouTube videos, music visualizations, animations, and training videos. You can also use it for personal videos, such as a wedding slideshow or a throwback video.

It is cloud-based software, so it does not have to be installed. You can access your account from any device with an internet connection. Since it is mainly geared toward professional use, it has many exciting and advanced features.

These include:

Customizable, in-built template library

A wide variety of color palettes

Text to speech tool is very advanced. It sounds like a real human, not a robot

Unlimited options of fonts

8. Animoto

Animoto is also a web-based animation software. You can easily create videos using this program. What makes it different from other animation software is that you can also make videos with pictures.

Add music in the background to create an engaging slideshow. It can also be used for video presentations. It can be used for professional, educational, and personal purposes.

Features include:

In-built template gallery with unlimited themes and styles are available to choose from.

Several text settings are possible – color, font, size, style, orientation, transparency, justification, etc.

Audio settings include trimming, looping, volume adjustment, voice-over, etc.

Different aspect ratios are available for all social media platforms

9. Filmora

Filmora is one of the most known video animation software among beginners and experts both. It has many innovative features that make it stand out.

You can even access the tutorials on its website. It is a cross-platform software with accessibility on desktop and mobile phones.

Features include:

In-built templates, transitions, and animated characters

Editing tools include keyframes, motion tracking, masks, audio ducking, and many more

Auto montage creator is its most unique feature

Screen recorder option

With AI portrait, you can easily remove backgrounds

Speech to Text tool will accurately add subtitles of your voice over

10. Adobe Animate

Animate is part of the Adobe Cloud suite. It is geared toward professionals, and as a beginner, it will take time to navigate the interface. It is designed to be an improvement on Adobe Flash.

With its unique features, you can make animations for SVG animation, HTML5 Canvas, WebGL, and many more.

Features include:

You can export the video in many formats

Sync your audio with the video

A wide variety of fonts and text styles, and settings are available

It will automatically sync the mouth poses with the tone of the voice

360 VR animations can be exported to create ads

Conclusion

Video creating and editing can seem daunting, so we hope this list helped lift some of the burdens off your shoulders. With these unique tools and software under your belt, we are sure that you will be creating great content in no time.

Using software like Doratoon, you can edit like a pro while making unique and engaging videos that are unlike anything else on the internet. Doratoon is a relatively easy software to learn and can be a great way to start.