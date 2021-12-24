Best 7 apps to see text messages on another phone

There are many apps to spy on another phone, some of which work via Bluetooth or sim swap, but this article is not about those. This is about the app to see text messages on another phone without having that phone in your possession.

These apps work by having you install them on your phone (the one you want to monitor), and the target phone. Then, once installed, they will allow you to view the text messages on the target phone, without that phone in your possession.

Here are those 7 apps:

1. mSpy

This is a great app to see other people`s text messages because it’s simple to use and gives you access to all the standard features such as seeing all written messages that have been sent, received, and deleted.

The users of mSpy can also keep track of WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat, and other prominent chat apps. With the help of GPS, they can even track the physical location of the target phone.

Plus the keylogger feature can spy on all keystrokes made on the target phone, giving you access to passwords and other sensitive information. It works well with Android and iOS.

2. eyeZy

The app is a fairly new player in the spying game but has made a big splash. eyeZy allows users to read messages on another phone, as well as a long list of other features.

Some of these attributes include viewing call logs and contact lists, tracking social media usage, and viewing calendars and browser histories. You can see e-mails and check the online things that are done on the target phone, and even spy on SMS and WhatsApp messages.

You may remotely command the gadget from anywhere. The app is very easy to use, with an intuitive control panel and a simple installation process.

3: Track My Fone

Track My Fone is a very popular tracking device that enables the user to view text messages from another phone.

Using this app you can know the location of your child or employee, see all the text messages sent and received, and even track their internet usage. You can also geo-limit and remotely lock or delete data on the phone.

The price for this app is $5.83 a month’s worth of service, and it is available for both Android and iOS mobile phones.

4: Spyzie

Spyzie is another app that allows you to get someone elses text messages. It can be used to spy on a spouse, child, or employee. Some of its features include viewing call logs and contact lists, tracking social media usage, and viewing calendars and browser histories.

You can also see videos and photos taken with the phone. It can even track GPS location, which is a pretty standard factor required by most apps of this nature.

The price for this app is $39.99 for a monthly subscription and it is available for both Android and iOS devices.

5: SpyEra

SpyEra was originally designed as an SMS spy software, but it was expanded with extra features to aid parents and employers in monitoring the activities of children and workers.

This read other peoples text messages app, can help you see all incoming and outgoing messages and phone calls. You can also track the GPS location, check emails, view calendars, track websites visited and social media activities.

The price for SpyEra is $32 per month for Android and iOS devices.

6. Blurspy

Another sophisticated spy app is Blurspy, which allows you to observe someone’s mobile activities without their knowledge. This feature allows you to monitor the data on a device in real-time.

All text messages on the phone, with date and time information, are indexed by it. You can see all of these alerts through your web-based management interface at any time.

When a text message is sent to your target device, it notifies you. Also, you can download all these messages in an excel file. The price of this app is $19.9 per month for the lite version and it is available for both Android and iOS devices

The premier version is available for $36.99 per month and for a family of four it costs $199.99 per year.

7. MobiStealth

Mobistealth is an SMS surveillance application for parents and personnel who want to know what their children or company’s data is being used for.

All you need to do is install the app on a device and it will begin keeping track of all the activities that the phone performs, including text messages, GPS location, web browsing, and social media activity.

The app also takes periodic screenshots of the device’s screen and saves all the contacts on the phone. It has a lot of features that will help you monitor the activities on your phone remotely.

The price for this app is $69.99 per year and it is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Conclusion

People use text messages for all sorts of communication, from innocent flirting to business deals. So it’s no surprise that many individuals want to be able to read other people’s text messages.

There are a variety of apps that allow you to do this, each with its own set of features. Some of these apps are more expensive than others, but they all offer the same basic service: the ability to see the text messages of another person.

We hope this article has helped you learn more about the different apps that allow you to read other people’s text messages. We also hope you will use this information wisely and be aware of the legal implications of using such apps.