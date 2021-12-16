Best Age Gap Dating & Sugar Daddy Dating Sites in 2022

Let’s be honest. When it comes to age gap dating, adult dating, or even sugar daddy, we live in a rebellious era where love is love and (nearly) anything goes.

Even when it comes to dating, both men and women prefer someone their age but are willing to date someone 10–15 years younger or older. Although age-gap relationships were formerly frowned upon, society has become more accepting of these relationships. As a result, finding an age gap connection has never been easier.

Thanks to age-gap dating sites and apps, people interested in meeting a person of any age can do so easily at anytime, anywhere. It’s just like putting a bunch of fishing lines into a pond!

This blog will explore the top five age gap dating websites that help connect people who only view age as a number.

What is age gap dating?

According to sexologist Janet Morrison, Ph.D., who looks into such pairings, an “age-gap relationship” is defined by an age discrepancy of 10 to 15 or more years between the parties involved.

A while ago, the rate of age-gap relationships was slim; the numbers that do exist give compelling credence to the dynamic existing. According to U.S. Census Bureau data back from 1999 reports 8.5 percent of married couples are in age-gap relationships.

These specific numbers have shifted in the decades that have followed. For example, a 2003 AARP study showed that 34 percent of women over 39 years old were dating younger men. We see significant age gaps in the dating pool and not just the typical old-man-younger-woman narrative.

Benefits of age gap dating

Many people believe that couples with an age difference have bad relationship outcomes. In fact, several studies highlight the benefits. Here are a few to consider:

Some studies show the relationship satisfaction reported by age-gap couples is higher.

Age gap dating couples seem to express higher levels of trust and commitment and less envy than couples of comparable ages.

Three-quarters of couples where older men are partnered with younger women report satisfying romantic relationships.

Best 5 Age Gap Dating Sites

AgeMatch.com was launched in 2001 and is widely known as the first and best age gap dating site. It has a diverse dating pool. But what this site does well is that it has a sizable user base, with a higher percentage of older men than younger women.

About 60% of this site’s members are men, and 40% are female, but I say the age distribution is relatively even. And most of the members of Age Match are from Canada, the U.K., the U.S., and Australia.

It means that if you are looking for age gap dating, or even a sugar daddy who is financially stable enough to spoil or pamper you, then Age Match is the one for you.

Depending on your preferences, you can interact on the forums and blogs or with individual members. So, joining the community will surely help you find various members to connect with and see if you share chemistry.

Free members also have a great deal of functionality on the site. However, if you’d like to use all of the features, you’ll need to purchase a membership.

These are the best parts of Age Match in 10 seconds:

24/7 customer support.

Get specific advice from a counsellor on how to find your ideal match.

Make a favourites list and keep track of who has recently added you to their list.

Pricing:

1-month plan: $29.95/month

3-month plan: $59.95/month

6-month plan: $$95.95

SugarDaddyMeet has provided a solid and reliable site for wealthy sugar daddies to connect with younger women. Since its start in 2007, it has grown to about 2.1 million users, with over 1.5 million of those members being female Sugar Babies.

It only operates in the twenty wealthiest nations to concentrate its member base. And it’s one of the best sugar daddy and sugar baby dating websites in the U.S.

SugarDaddyMeet claims that its membership composition is about 25% sugar daddies and 75% sugar babies. But unlike other dating sites, most of its users are CEOs, doctors, lawyers, financiers, entrepreneurs, college students, and fitness models.

Members can surf their homepage and browse through their newsfeed, liking and messaging members they find interesting, commenting on photos, sharing their thoughts and posts to the online community, discovering nearby members, reading blogs, and sharing ideas.

These are the best parts of Sugar Daddy Meet in 10 seconds:

Simple and modern design

Transparent procedure

Unique system of verified profiles

Various tools and communication options

Free members can send fifty winks a day and respond to messages.

Pricing:

1-month plan: $50.00/month

3-month plan: $30.00/month

6-month plan: $24.00/month

3. AshleyMadison: Best dating site for extramarital affairs

Ashley Madison is a fun and flirty dating site dedicated exclusively to extramarital affairs. This platform markets itself to people who are in relationships or married. Members are typically curious to see what’s out there and want to broaden their horizons.

If you’re open-minded to those sorts of relationships or are not ashamed to look for it (but they’ll still be discreet). Also, with the number of people in Ashley Madison, you won’t have any problem finding hookup partners, sugar daddies, or a friends-with-benefits arrangement.

The site attracted around 17,000 new users a day during the CONVID-19 pandemic and passed the 65 million user milestone. By the end of 2020, it has already surpassed the 70 million user threshold.

If you don’t know, the Ashley Madison site is expensive. Well, if you’re a man, that is. The entire website is free for women, which is one of the reasons for its strong female user base.

Registration is also simple and doesn’t cost anything. You simply need to provide the basics: username, relationship status, height, weight, date of birth, etc.

These are the best parts of Ashley Madison in 10 seconds:

Easy to find a reliable hookup or a fling

Intuitive interface and design

Discreet and anonymous

It has a vast membership base

The credit system is straightforward and lets you pay as you go.

Pricing:

Basic Plan: $59.00

Premium Classic: $169.00

Premium Elite: $289.00

4. Senior Match: Best dating site for silver singles

SeniorMatch is an online dating site and app that caters exclusively to singles over 45 with easy, safe, and effective online dating tools. With thousands of active users, a day, the site offers a fun and engaging 45-plus community.

SeniorMatch offers more free features than many dating websites. You can try this senior age gap dating site out before committing to a subscription plan. You’ll know in advance if your neighborhood has a high number of potential matches.

These are the best parts of Senior Match in 10 seconds:

Free members can send and receive emails (emails must be initiated by a premium member).

Well-structured search results with large photos and matches based on location.

Member blogs provide a simple way to learn about users by reading their ideas and life experiences.

All profiles are reviewed and verified by staff before being visible to other members.

Pricing:

1-month plan: $29.95/month

3-month plan: $19.98/month

6-month plan: $15.99/month

5. AdultFriendFinder: Best adult dating site

AdultFriendFinder is a popular US-based adult dating site that connects millions of singles who desire sensational or sexual relationships. It was founded by Andrew Conru in 1996 in response to the need for a website safe enough to publish adult content.

The age gap dating is mainly designed for older women dating younger men and older men dating younger women. AdultFriendFinder allows you to find your ideal date without worrying about age becoming an issue.

All you need do is create an AdultFriendFinder account. You should be fully signed up and ready to start making those connections within six minutes! Then search for sex partners (you can also find a relationship, or just a friend) to hook up with, and choose suitable partners from profiles that catch your eye. In just a few clicks, you could be experiencing your fantasy sex life!

Tips for age gap dating online

Keeping these online dating tips in mind will help a great deal.