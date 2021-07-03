Best Android Spy Apps That Work Remotely Without Rooting

The moment teenagers get a personal cell phone for the first time, they feel like their whole life has tossed in a moment. Now all they want to do is, make an account on every possible social media platform, meet new people online, play games, try out new apps, and surf on the internet all day long.

You on the other hand are carrying a mixed bag of feelings. On one side you are happy to see their smiling face using their new Android smartphone but on the other, you are scratching your head if it was the right decision to give them a cell phone or not.

We believe that it wasn’t the wrong decision at all. But handing over a new smartphone tie you with a whole lot of responsibilities concerning the correct ways to use the cell phone.

You have to let them savor their new gadget and make sure that it is used in the manner you expect them to. Good spy apps for Android that work without root and remotely are your best call. Once any of these spy apps are installed, you can monitor everything without physically accessing the target phone.

Best Android Spy Apps Without Root That Work Remotely

1. KidsGuard Pro

KidsGuard Pro has taken Android monitoring to a saturation point. Using KidGuard Pro, you’ll feel like a spy app can never become better than this.

Advanced features, quick data update, complete data, each and everything about KidsGuard Pro is perfect.

KidsGuard Pro gives you access to all the basic features like calls, SMS, Keylogger, location, photos, videos, and so on. But the list of advanced features is a long one too. Using the Keylogger you can find out passwords of your kid’s social media accounts if required.

Other features include listening to the recorded calls, capture screenshots, and take discreet photos.

KidsGuard Pro makes the tracking of social media apps possible too. And you’ll be amazed to see that it’s done with both screenshots and texts.

So even if you miss something in the screenshot, you can check that message in the text form.

2. uMobix

If getting the updates as quickly as possible is your first priority then uMobix got to be your choice. This app gives results within seconds which makes it one of the most reliable Android spy apps.

All the data related to calls, messages, contacts, location, keystrokes are available to check on the uMobix online portal.

Without the tracking of social media, no spy app can claim to offer complete Android phone monitoring. Thankfully, uMobix does not fall in the category of those mediocre apps.

uMobix gives complete results from all the famous social media platforms in the form of screenshots. The quality of the received screenshots is remarkable and they are large enough to read everything at the first glance.

The USP of uMobix is that it can tell when a particular social media or instant messaging app is currently in use.

While the target person is using a particular app, you can see an online tag appearing beside that app name. So whenever you see the online tag, you can start monitoring their activities in the current time.

3. FlexiSPY

FlexiSPY is one of the oldest and most capable spy apps in the market that can monitor Android phones with ease.

The list of features that FlexiSPY offers is endless. From the basic features like calls, contacts, audio files, wallpapers, and locations, you get one of the most advanced features like call recording, ambient listening, remote video, and so on. Most importantly, all these features are available without rooting the target phone.

The data update speed of FlexiSPY is better than most spy apps and the complete tracking of data makes it quite reliable.

Features of the app like Keylogger, ambient sound recording, geofencing, remote camera access are its forte. But the area where FlexiSPY lacks is social media tracking.

When it comes to instant messaging and social media apps, FlexiSPY gives the results from only WhatsApp and LINE. Apps like Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Skype, Kik, etc are not trackable without rooting the target phone.

Conclusion

There are countless spy apps that you going to find online but only a few of them can work as one would expect from a spy app. Some of them can even collect your data and use it illegally.

That’s the reason why randomly choosing a spy app is not a good idea. But all of the apps we mentioned in our article are personally tested by us.

So if you like any of these apps, you can go for it without a second thought.

