Asia is known as a place with some of the most loyal and beautiful women on the planet. They make wonderful wives and devoted life partners. But why should you consider marrying an Asian woman and where to find one? These are the questions we’ll answer with our guide to Asian brides.

Best dating sites to meet a woman from an Asian country

It is on dating sites that foreign men most often look for a wife. That’s why we want to offer you the 7 best platforms where you will have a high chance of meeting an Asian girl for marriage.

Eastern Honeys Asian Melodies Cute Asian Woman Orchid Romance Find Asian Beauty TheLuckyDate Asia Me

Special offers for new members

These dating sites have a strong reputation and are responsible for bringing many lonely hearts together. All of these services also have special discounts and offers for new members to help you get a better user experience. Here are those offers:

Eastern Honeys—20 credits for signing up for the site.

Asian Melodies—first 20 credits for just $2.99.

Cute Asian Woman—free Premium membership for 1 month with a purchase of credits.

Orchid Romance—10 bonus credits if you confirm your email address.

Find Asian Beauty—2 free chat vouchers after registration.

TheLuckyDate—trial version is available.

Asia Me—first two credits cost only $3.99.

What makes Asian women such irresistible wives?

Your desire to find a wife from Asia may not be easily explained because it’s hard to explain the attraction to someone, but there are plenty of reasons to go for an Asian bride. Here are just some of them:

She’s the most loyal wife you can ever wish for

She will become a caring and nurturing mother to your children

She will never violate your trust by showing romantic interest in someone else

She will take care of the household stuff without any resentment or pressure

She’ll become not just your romantic partner, but also your trusted friend

Best Asian countries to find a wife: Which ones are worth considering

Asia is the largest continent with over 50 countries. More importantly, it’s an incredibly diverse part of the world where women from one corner of the region have very little in common with women from another section of the continent. This is why a foreign man often faces the dilemma of where his future Asian wife should come from.

Thanks to the wonders of modern technology, you can now meet women from any Asian country without leaving your home. However, some countries in the region are especially popular when it comes to meeting Asian girls. Here are the 10 best countries to find a wife from Asia.

1. Thailand

Thai women are known all over the planet as some of the most beautiful, graceful ladies. A Thai woman is also loyal beyond belief and very family-oriented, so if you are looking for someone to start a family with, Thailand can be one of your top options with its wonderful Thai ladies who make exceptionally good wives.

2. The Philippines

The Philippines may not be the most famous travel destination in Asia, but it produces a surprisingly high number of Filipino women marrying foreign men. You should go for Filipino girls when you want a partner who is equal parts faithful, modest, sexy, and easy-going, which is exactly what Filipino wives are like.

3. Vietnam

Vietnam is a very traditional country in many regards, and so are Vietnamese women. A Vietnamese lady makes an ideal partner for someone who is looking for a tight-knit, big family. A Vietnamese woman is also a talented homemaker, so chores will never be a problem in your household.

4. China

Chinese brides are highly motivated to find a Western husband, which is why they often reach out to guys first. Chinese women are not only perfect for starting a family, but also incredibly smart and money-savvy, which is why your marriage to a Chinese woman will feel like a union of two equals.

5. Japan

A Japanese woman is considered by many to be the epitome of Asian beauty, so if you’re a fan of ivory skin, petite figures, and silky black hair, Japanese girls should be right up your street. Japanese women are also very ambitious and often want to contribute to the family budget alongside their husbands.

6. South Korea

Korean girls, specifically women from South Korea, stand out from the rest of single women from Asia thanks to their unique worldview and culture. They are highly romantic and slightly naive, which is why your relationship will always feel fresh and exciting without ever needing the help of a relationship coach.

7. India

India may be the best country if you want your wife to be the total package. Indian women are good-looking, highly respectful, docile, but also well-educated and with sensible ambitions. They want to succeed as wives, mothers, friends, workers, and individuals with their own hobbies and dreams.

8. Cambodia

Cambodia is the birthplace of women who are ready to settle down at a fairly young age, which means your wife will get to spend her best years with you. A Cambodian woman wants nothing more than to have a family of her own, and she won’t be distracted by anything on her way to her goal.

9. Malaysia

Malaysia is sometimes underrated as a country with Asian wives, but it definitely deserves your attention. Malaysian women have a unique appearance and an even more unique view of the world. They tend to be overachievers, but they never lose focus of their loved ones and taking care of them.

10. Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is located between Asia and Europe. Its women may visually resemble Chinese ladies, but they also have a lot in common with Slavic girls. They are equally good at getting an education, taking care of the community elders, and being loving mothers. So if you are attracted to beautiful girls from Asia but find it easier to get along with girls from European countries, a Kazakh girl may be perfect for you.

How to find a wife in Asia as a foreign man?

When it comes to local women, you probably don’t have a problem with scoring a date or a serious relationship. There are plenty of ways to meet a partner locally, from studying and working to meeting through friends and even accidentally hitting it off during your morning commute.

This is not the luxury you can afford when you are interested in women from the best countries in Asia. The chances of running into each other during your lunch break or during a karaoke night at a local bar are minimal. This means you need to take a more proactive approach to find your future wife. Here are the top two options for you to consider.

Option #1: Offline dating

If you know exactly what is the best Asian country for you to look for your wife and you have time and money to spare, you can simply book a one-way ticket to Manila, Bangkok, Tokyo, Seoul, or another Asian destination known as the best country for dating, and spend an indefinite amount of time there, trying to meet as many local girls as possible.

The advantage of this method is that you get to meet women in their natural habitat and see what they are really like. You can also find out more about the way they live, who they communicate with, and what they do daily.

The downside is that it’s likely going to take more time to develop a meaningful connection with the girls than you think. It’s also going to take a lot of your money, especially if you stay in the country for more than a month.

Finally, many pretty Asian women, especially Muslim women, are not particularly open to the idea of talking to foreign men, let alone considering them as potential boyfriends or husbands.

Option #2: Meeting beautiful Asian woman online

The good news is that you are not out of options. In fact, you should consider yourself lucky, because as a man living in the 21st century, you have one more way to meet girls from other countries than men from previous generations.

The most effective, easiest, and affordable way to meet girls from Asia for a serious relationship or marriage is to use dating sites. However, not every site will do.

You will need to find an international dating site that is designed specifically for people from different parts of the world to connect. Eastern Honeys gives 30 credits for free with registration and email confirmation.

Compared to traditional dating, internet dating has lots of advantages. Here are just a few reasons to consider it if you are looking for a real wife from Asia:

You get to meet beautiful Asian women who are looking for the same things in life that you do. They are searching for a loyal, reliable partner to start a family with. These women are not searching for a temporary fling, so they won’t waste your time.

You meet Asian girls who are determined to date a foreign man. There are countless women in Asia who have decided to turn their lives around by dating or even marrying a Western guy. This is why your relationship will already get a strong start.

You are the one who controls your relationship. Internet dating gives you a level of freedom and responsibility that is hard to achieve with real-life communication. You can talk to more than one girl at once, and you can end and start new conversations whenever you want.

Why are Asian women looking for marriage with foreign men?

We will never go as far as to say that every Asian girl dreams of meeting one of the Western guys, marrying him, and moving abroad permanently. However, there are many girls in every Asian country who don’t mind this possibility.

So what is the nature of this phenomenon? Of course, every Asian woman has her own reasoning for seeking foreign men, but most Asian ladies are motivated by the combination of these three factors.

Traditional values

A typical woman in Asia wants the most traditional marriage and family possible. She wants to marry her sweetheart in her twenties or early thirties. She wants to have at least two kids, and she is perfectly fine with the idea of being a stay-at-home mother and wife as long as her husband can successfully provide for the whole family.

Moreover, she wants her marriage to last forever and be built on fidelity and trust. Unfortunately, she cannot always expect that from local guys, so she turns to Western men who are more likely to share her values. And in some Asian countries, where arranged marriage is still a thing, marrying a foreign man is often the only way to escape that fate.

Economic conditions

Asia is a very uneven region when it comes to the financial situation and opportunities for women. For example, a woman in South Korea or Japan can have far more opportunities to receive a good education and to make a decent income than a woman in South Asia, where possibilities for women are scarce.

Women in Asia have healthy ambitions. They don’t want yachts and private islands, but they want to be able to raise their family in good living conditions and not worry about the food on the table. This is why, for many of them, moving abroad for marriage is one of the few ways to have the family life they’ve always wanted.

Interest in Western culture

Asia may look like a culturally and socially independent region that doesn’t have a lot of ties to the Western world. However, thanks to pop culture and the internet, local girls are perfectly familiar with the Western way of living. Moreover, this is exactly how they want to live their lives. So what attracts Asian brides in the Western world?

Most importantly, it’s the opportunity to be whoever you want and remain happy and respected. This is something an Asian woman often cannot afford in her home country. Plus, young Asian women usually feel a strong connection to Western culture, and they rightfully believe that they can easily fit into a new environment, especially when they have a loving and supportive partner by their side.

The main takeaway from this guide is that if you can already imagine yourself being happily married to a woman from Asia, your dream doesn’t have to remain just a dream. One of the benefits of living in the 21st century is that you no longer have to be confined to your own city when looking for a wife. You can choose the best country anywhere on the planet to meet your life partner, and hopefully, our guide to the beautiful ladies from Asia has made things clearer for you.