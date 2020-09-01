Best Astrology Sites for Online Horoscopes and Chart Readings

Master astrologers use horoscopes to discover information about who you are, where you are going, and where you have been in life. This is why most astrology websites ask for your birthday, this small piece of data alone can tell them so much. We combed the internet and found the best astrology websites to get a horoscope reading.

1. Kasamba – Best Site For Astrology Readings

Kasamba has plenty of experts who do astrological readings. This website hosts a Daily Horoscope page that gives a brief reading for people born on that day. At the bottom is a link to talk to a real advisor if you need more information. Some of the highest-rated astrology readers charge up to $20/hour. However, there is a promotional deal offered at 10% off if you spend more than $25. You are required to sign up for an account to get the readings.

• Daily, Weekly, Monthly horoscope advice

• Monthly Career and Yearly Love Forecast for each zodiac sign

• Call now and Chat Now advisors

• Online Now identification that shows which astrology readers are ready

• 3 minutes free for new users

2. Keen – Free Daily Horoscopes

On Keen, every zodiac sign has a descriptive page dedicated to it. A daily horoscope gives a special message to a person who decides to visit the site on their birthday. If you decide to apply for the email mailing list, you will get free daily horoscopes every day along with some cool promotions every once in a while. Keen.com psychics offer generally affordable services, with some starting at $1/minute. There is a list of facts that people can learn about their zodiac sign which includes the following:

• Dates

• Symbol

• Friends

• Romance

• Karmic Love Partner

• Birthstone

• Element Energy

• Optimist Scale

• Sociability Scale

Keen has a bunch of articles in the Blog section about astrology and what it means for you.

• Free daily horoscopes

• Lowest priced readings are at $1 per minute

• Free 3 minutes to use towards your next paid horoscope reading

• Instant phone calling with an extension connecting directly to the horoscope reader and instant messaging for live chatting

3. Oranum – Face to Face Chart Readings

Oranum offers free 10 minute readings for horoscopes. Many of the astrologers specialize in horoscope readings. This is a live webcam chat site so you can see the mediums talking to you in real-time. You can type your questions in the chatbox and the psychic might be generous enough to give you an answer on the spot. Sometimes though, they will ask for you to Start a Private Show so you can get a more personalized reading.

• Wide range of topics that these astrology readers are experts

• Multilingual horoscope readings

• Monthly schedule

• A list of both Chinese and Western horoscopes

Psychic Source has the most defined of horoscopes that cover every aspect of them. To learn more, you can schedule a phone call with the astrology reader. Another method of communication is the live chatroom for instant answers. Many of the highest-rated psychics are first in line with the highest reviews and offering the most affordable pricing. Some quality psychics will do horoscope readings for as low as $1 per minute. However, if you need some information for free, then Psychic Source has a page breaking down information about horoscopes for Today, Tomorrow, and Yearly.

• A list of the astrology readers that are currently logged in

• Video sample of what these psychics can do

• Convenient Get an Astrology Reading button logged on their profile pages

FAQs About Astrology Sites and Readings

What is astrology?

It’s the study of how planets and celestial movements can have an influence on a person’s character. These particular qualities can be measured according to zodiac signs.

What are the zodiac signs?

Here are the main ones related to the dates.

• Aries (March 21st – April 19th)

• Taurus (April 20th – May 20th)

• Gemini (May 21th – June 20th)

• Cancer (June 21st – July 22nd)

• Leo (July 23rd – August 22nd)

• Virgo (August 23rd – September 22nd)

• Libra (September 23rd – October 22nd)

• Scorpio (October 23rd – November 21st)

• Sagittarius (November 22nd – December 21st)

• Capricorn (December 22nd – January 19th)

• Aquarius (January 20th – February 18th)

• Pisces ( February 19th – March 20th)

How do astrologers read zodiac signs?

They have studied different horoscopes and understand the characteristics of a person who matches one. Sometimes these astrology readers know the person better than they know themselves. They are then able to predict the person’s future based on this data. All they need is a birthday to make a prediction.