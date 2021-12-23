Best Autoflower Seeds: Top 10 High-Yielding Autoflower Strains

Autoflowering strains have come a long way in recent years. Many now rival their photoperiod relatives in terms of yield and potency and may even leave them for dead in a race to the finish line. They’ve become a solid choice for both beginner and experienced growers alike. Autoflower seeds offer quick, hassle-free growing without the need to worry about light manipulation or long flowering times.

Breeders have even done an exceptional job of refining terpenes so that the flavor and aroma profiles of new autoflowering strains are just as good as their photoperiod counterparts. However, some autoflower seeds offer greater output than others, so we’ve compiled this list of the top ten highest-yielding autoflower strains the modern market has to offer.

You can buy autoflower seeds online from Herbies Seeds, which features a gigantic range of the latest and greatest autoflowering strains available on the market today.

Top 10 Autoflowering Seeds from Herbies

Zkittlez OG Auto – Perfectly Balanced Hybrid

The world-renowned breeders at Barney’s Farm have successfully crossed two sought-after strains to create this perfectly balanced 50/50 Indica/Sativa hybrid. Zkittlez OG Auto tests at about 19% THC and features the timeless genetics of OG Kush and Zkittlez, married together with an autoflower to produce one of the heaviest-yielding strains available today.

She’s capable of outputs of up to 600g/m2 (2oz/ft2) when grown indoors and about 400g (14oz) per plant outdoors. The buds smell so delicious that you may want to eat them straight from the plant, although this is not recommended. Enjoy heavy scents of berry-flavored candy that give way to a mouthwatering citrusy sweetness. And the high? Expect euphoria-inducing sensations that tickle the mind and body in equal parts.

Godzilla Cookies Auto – Giggly Monster

Get ready for the giggles with this monster autoflowering strain from Herbies Seeds. Godzilla Cookies Auto has been named after the prehistoric sea monster for good reason. Not only does she grow tall with thick, meaty buds, but she also provides outrageously high THC levels of 27%.

This 60% Indica-dominant hybrid also produces gigantic yields for an autoflowering version – growers can expect up to 600g/m2 (2oz/ft2). You will experience a tangy citrusy flavor that’s complemented by aromatic whiffs of diesel and cookies. This strain is also freakishly fast to ripen, taking just 70-75 days from seed to harvest.

Blueberry Glue Auto – Remarkably Relaxing Strain

Another evenly balanced hybrid, Blueberry Glue Auto – AKA Glueberry Auto – from Expert Seeds produces buds that test around the 21% THC mark. Right up there with the best autoflower seeds on the market, she goes from seed to harvest in a lightning-quick 56 days, which makes her heavy yields even more remarkable.

This strain – a cross between the world-famous Gorilla Glue #4 and Blueberry – is capable of outputs of 700g (25oz) per plant when grown in full sunlight. She performs equally well indoors, producing between 600-650g/m2 (2-2.2oz/ft2). The buds taste exactly like they smell, with berry and mixed fruit flavors complemented by undertones of pine. Take a big drag and await uplifting and euphoric bliss, which gives way to full-body relaxation and a clear, thoughtful mind.

Critical Neville Haze Auto – Perfect Energy Source

If you’re after the energy-boosting and creative high offered by Sativa dominance, look no further than Critical Neville Haze Auto. This 90% Sativa autoflowering strain will have your head swarming with bright ideas brought on by the 21% THC content.

She can be grown indoors or out, and the yields are excellent either way; expect 600g/m2 (2oz/ft2) indoors and 400g (14oz) per plant in full sunlight, taking between 80-85 days from germination to harvest. You will experience a neutral weed flavor as the smoke or vapor reaches your tastebuds for the first time, which quickly gives way to a sweet, fruity aftertaste.

Monster Bruce Banner Auto – Soothing and Happy

Despite containing a monstrously high 25% THC, this slightly Sativa-dominant strain offers mind and body relaxation in equal measures. A toke of Monster Bruce Banner Auto is so good at this that medicinally, it can be used to treat anxiety and stress.

The aroma definitely has a tang to it – as well it should, given its distinguished lineage of OG Kush, Auto Diesel XXL, and Fast and Vast. That tang gives way to citrus on the tongue with earthy and spicy overtones. She’s recommended for both indoor and outdoor cultivation, producing 550g/m2 (1.8oz/ft2) or 700g (24oz) per plant respectively.



Tangie’matic Auto – Flavor Explosion

If you’re searching for a powerful mood enhancer, you’ve just found it! Tangie’matic Auto tests between 21-23% THC and comes with the added bonus of about 1% CBD. That may not sound like much, but it’s enough to offer therapeutic relaxation.

The THC in this 65% Sativa-dominant strain gets to work in an uplifting and euphoric manner, making it an ideal consumption companion throughout the day or when you have chores to do. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself whistling while scrubbing that big pile of dishes. As the name suggests, you can expect a vibrant citrus cocktail of flavor – somewhere between tangerine and mandarin. She’s a pretty hefty yielder as well; growers can aim for 450-650g/m2 indoors (1.5-2.1oz/ft2) and 50-350g (1.75-12.3oz) per plant outdoors.



Gelato Auto – Focus for Hours

Experience a creativity-cultivating high with this drool-inducing autoflowering strain from Fast Buds. The 26% THC content of Gelato Auto works to offer energy, focus, and innovative thought – perfect for those long hours spent at the drawing board.

Fans of intense, contrasting flavor will not be disappointed either. Feel the sourness turn to cream and then sweetness move to savory in this delightfully aromatic strain. On the inhale, taste the sweetness of cookie dough and vanilla ice cream, and marvel at the citrus and dank earthy undertones on the exhale. She’s also a heavy yielder, producing 200g (7oz) per plant outdoors or 600g/m2 (1.96oz/ft2) indoors in just 60-65 days. This is definitely one for the creative connoisseur!

Jack Herer Auto – Weed Legend

Named after the legendary cannabis activist, Jack Herer Auto is a delightful copy of her photoperiod sister. Packed with 20% THC, the slight Sativa dominance will elevate your mind to unprecedented levels while the Indica works to calm your body in the background.

Pleasant citrus, peppery, and spicy scents will grace the air once you light this bud, while hints of mint linger on the palate. She is well-suited to both indoor and outdoor cultivation, producing 400g/m2 (1.3oz/ ft2) and between 70-120g per plant (2.5-4.2oz) respectively in about 63 days from seed.

Original Auto Northern Lights – Ultimate Sleep Aid

The 20% THC of Original Auto Northern Lights works to induce wondrous feelings of calm and relaxation that shortly give way to sedation. For this reason, this 70% Indica-dominant auto strain cross is an excellent remedy for those suffering from insomnia. It also offers delightful aromas when lit. Look forward to the signature spice and peppery flavors that leave a contrasting fruity aftertaste on the tongue.

She’s another heavy yielder for an autoflowering strain, being capable of outputs of up to 600g/m2 (2oz/ft2) indoors. Exceptionally easy to grow, this lady is also well suited to outdoor cultivation, with potential yields of 220g (7.7oz) per plant.

Jackpot Auto – Gargantuan Yields

It won’t take you long to realize why you’ve hit the jackpot with this autoflowering masterpiece by Heavyweight Seeds, capable of whopping indoors yields of 800g/m2 (2.6oz/ft2). Jackpot Auto is somewhat of a jack of all trades, with pungent flavors and strong THC levels of 19% to go with those gargantuan yields.

Its 70% Indica dominance at first offers a lofty head high that transitions to fully-body relaxation as your stone progresses. And those pungent flavors we mentioned? Expect a yummy blend of fruit, spice, earth, and wood.

Why Use Autoflower Seeds?

Autoflower seeds are faster and easier to grow than their photoperiod counterparts, as they require no manipulation of light cycles to induce flowering. This means you can potentially grow four or five different crops back-to-back over a spring-to-summer growing period. Many autoflowering strains are ready to harvest in just 7-8 weeks from germination, making them an excellent choice for those who don’t have a long growing window to work with.

They are also shorter in height than feminized seeds. This makes them a really good choice for indoor growers who are operating in spaces with height limitations.

Finally, they are well-suited to beginner growers looking to get a feel for cannabis cultivation. As they require no light manipulation, there’s one less thing to get right when it comes to successful flowering. Autoflowering strains also tend to carry good resistance to pests and diseases.

How are Autoflowering Seeds Different from Photoperiod Seeds?

Autoflowering seeds are different from photoperiod seeds because they begin flowering without any kind of trigger. Photoperiod seeds produce plants that can be either male or female, and which are triggered into flowering by measuring the number of daylight hours. All photoperiod strains will flower with 12 hours or less of light (either artificial or natural). This can be altered by a grower indoors using lights and a timer, or will occur naturally as summer begins to wind down.

What’s the Difference Between Autoflowering and Feminized Seeds?

Autoflower seeds are created by crossing Sativa and/or Indica strains with their Ruderalis cousin – a short-growing autoflowering strain native to Northern Asia and Eastern Europe, or more specifically, Russia. This breeding process transfers the autoflowering traits to the commercial Sativa/Indica strains of cannabis that we know and love.

Feminized seeds are created when a female cannabis plant is forced to produce pollen. This is then used to pollinate another female cannabis plant – the results of which are seeds that are almost guaranteed to be female. Why is that important? Because only female plants produce smokeable buds. Nowadays, most autoflowering strains come already feminized.

How to Tell if Seeds Are Autoflowering

Autoflower seeds and photoperiod seeds look identical, but you’ll be able to tell the difference about 2-4 weeks after they’ve germinated. Autoflowering strains will begin to show signs of flowering during this time. After 2 weeks, you may see the first while pistils forming on future bud sites, followed by rapid flower development up and down the plant. This will occur regardless of the number of daylight hours your plant receives. It will even happen if your plant receives continuous light for 24 hours per day.

By contrast, photoperiod seeds will be in full vegetation mode for the first couple of months of their life, and will only flower if they receive less than 12 or 13 hours of light per day, depending on the strain.

Do Autoflowering Strains Produce Lower Yields?

Autoflowering strains yield less because they’re smaller and don’t have as much time to develop their flowers. You can offset this by choosing naturally higher-yielding autoflowering strains, such as those mentioned in this article. You can also plant a greater number of seeds and use various growing methods to increase yields, such as Screen of Green (ScrOG) or Sea of Green (SOG).

Do Auto Seeds Have Less THC?

It’s true that older autoflowering strains have less THC than their photoperiod counterparts; however, many modern strains – including those listed above – are powerful strains that rival their relatives. Cannabis breeding has come a long way in recent times, and it’s now not unusual to see autoflowering strains that contain equal or even bigger THC amounts than their photoperiod counterparts.