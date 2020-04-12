Best CBD Capsules: Top 3 CBD Pills of 2020

If you’re reading this you’ve probably already heard about the amazing benefits of CBD.

There are a lot — and while some reports are certainly exaggerated, it’s hard to deny the positivity from the clinical research within the last few years.

While CBD oil serves as the quintessential CBD supplement — it’s not for everybody. CBD oil can have a bitter flavor and leave a grassy aftertaste in the mouth.

The clear solution to this issue is to fill the oil into capsules — effectively bypassing the taste receptors in the mouth.

Don’t make the mistakes we did in the early days of the CBD rush — avoid wasting your money on sub-par brands offering capsules that simply can’t do what the company advertises.

Here, we’ll break down our top three CBD capsule manufacturers to get you started.

Best CBD Capsules For 2020

Product Details

Total CBD 750 mg CBD per Capsule 25 mg

What We Like About Royal CBD

California-based Royal CBD is a clear winner for its low prices and top-notch formulation.

This is one of the few companies taking the quality of the hemp it uses seriously.

Too many companies these days are opting for the cheapest hemp they can get their hands on to cut the bottom line — at the customer’s expense. The fact of the matter is that you simply can’t make top-notch CBD oils if you don’t start out with immaculate hemp flowers.

Throughout the entire production process, hemp is exposed to changes in temperature, high pressures, and oxygen — each of which will gradually break down the active ingredients.

Royal CBD offers a detailed overview of how they process and manufacture their hemp extracts — with a focus on minimizing the breakdown during each stage of production.

The company then takes the extract and injects it into soft gel capsules — each of which contains exactly 25 mg of active CBD along with about a dozen other cannabinoids and terpenes.

Royal CBD capsules are an excellent option for moderate and experienced CBD users — but they aren’t recommended if this is your first time using CBD. Instead, we’d recommend opting for a low-potency capsule (10 mg each), a CBD gummy, or CBD oils. We suggest this because 25 mg may be too high for you — the only way to know is to try CBD in lower doses first and build yourself up over time.

Pros Cons • Premium full-spectrum hemp extract

• Manufactured using supercritical CO2

• High potency capsules (25 mg per capsule)

• Third-party tested for ultimate transparency • Only available in one dose — no low-potency options

• Only ships within the United States (no international orders)

Click to See Lowest Price

Product Details:

Total CBD 750 mg CBD per Capsule 25 mg

What We Like About Gold Bee

Gold Bee is a small cottage company operating in Delaware. The company makes a handful of small-batch CBD products. The company is so popular locally, it’s often sold out in shops and there’s a waiting list for cannabis shops to order these products. The brand has even been featured on authorities in the industry such as WeedNews.co, WeBeHigh.com, and CFAH.com.

However, as Gold Bee prepares to offer its products online, the company has set up new small-batch extraction facilities all around the state to keep up with the demand.

We love Gold Bee capsules for two reasons:

They have an ideal ratio of cost to potency

Small batch sizes mean the company can keep close control over the quality of their products

These capsules from Gold Bee contain the same oil you can buy from the company in raw form — but come in pre-measured capsules containing 25 milligrams of CBD each (along with a host of other beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes).

This company is small and focuses its efforts on smaller batch sizes — which means they can be difficult to find at times. At the moment there’s a waiting list to receive these capsules but the company should be able to keep up with demand within the next few months.

Pros Cons • Sourced from organically-grown hemp crops

• Contains a high potency of 25 mg per capsule

• Samples of each batch are third-party tested in an independent lab • Small batch sizes mean product shortages can happen

• Lacks a low potency or ultra-high potency capsule option

Click to See Lowest Price

Product Details:

Total CBD 750 mg CBD per Capsule 25 mg

What We Like About CBD Pure

CBD Pure makes several simple CBD formulas. They’re made with an organic hemp extract and medium-chain triglyceride oil (MCT oil). The formula is simple but effective.

As with most CBD capsule manufacturers, 25 mg of CBD per capsule seems to be the perfect amount.

These capsules are exceptional in quality. After cracking one open to test the oil contained inside, we weren’t disappointed.

One of the best ways to assess the quality of an oil is to taste it. High-quality hemp oil should taste like fresh hemp. It should have some bitter notes, but also notes of citrus, nutmeg, and hoppy taste from the essential oil content.

Poor quality oils come from hemp that was low-quality, to begin with, stored incorrectly, or processed using rudimentary techniques that destroy these aromatic compounds. You can taste the difference right away.

As with the other recommendations listed above, we suggest only people who have tried CBD oils before using these capsules. Only once you know and understand how CBD affects your body directly should you start using high-dose CBD capsules such as these.

For the experienced CBD user, these are some of the best value CBD capsules you’re likely to find. For ultimate value and cost-savings, make sure you order these capsules in the 6-month bulk supply option.

Pros Cons • Made from organically-grown hemp

• Third-party tested to prove the companies claims

• High-potency 25 mg capsules • Only one strength option currently available

Final Thoughts: Best CBD Capsule Options

CBD capsules are an excellent option for people who either don’t like the taste of CBD oils, want to avoid sugary CBD gummies, or simply want the familiar capsule format as their source of daily CBD.

Capsules are easy to use and often come in high enough potencies that you only need to take one, or two per dose.

There are lots of excellent CBD capsule options to choose from, and while many of them are excellent products — many are sold by fly-by-night companies with poor integrity for the quality of their products.

In order to avoid wasting your money on CBD capsules that simply aren’t effective, always do your research to see what other people are saying about the brand before you spend your hard-earned money.

If you want to save yourself some time, we recommend you take a look at some of the brands recommended above.



Go to Royal CBD and use code SF10 for 10% off your order.

Visit Royal CBD

SFWeekly’s CBD Comparisons

Best CBD Oil: Top 3 Brands of 2020 Best CBD Gummies: Top 3 Brands of 2020 Best CBD Cream for Pain: Top 3 Brands for Arthritis in 2020 Best CBD Oil for Pain: Top 3 Brands for 2020 Best CBD Oil for Anxiety & Depression: Top 3 Brands for 2020 Best CBD Oil for Sleep: Top 3 Brands for 2020 Best CBD Oil for Arthritis: Top 3 Brands of 2020 Best CBD Oil for Dogs: Top 3 Brands for Sale in 2020 Buy CBD Oil: Top 3 CBD Oils for Sale in 2020