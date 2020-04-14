Best CBD Cream for Pain: Top 3 Brands for Arthritis in 2020

Arthritis is a common problem in older generations as the cartilage protecting our joints begins to wear down.

The problem can also arise in younger adults who spend a lot of time in the gym or on the pitch.

No matter who you are, joint pain can cause a major reduction in your quality of life and make it hard to get out of bed — let alone moving around at work or at home.

What’s worse, arthritis can prevent us from doing the things we love. It can hinder our golf game, keep us out of the gym, or stop us from going out for a walk in the park.

This is why a lot of people are reaching for a bottle of CBD cream to help dull the pain in their joints.

In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the top-rated CBD creams for arthritis symptoms currently available.

Best CBD Cream For Pain

Product Details:

Total CBD 500 mg Potency 16.5 mg/mL

What We Like About Royal CBD

There’s nothing like a gentle warming action to soothe painful joints. The heating action brought on by ingredients like cayenne pepper, ginger root, and turmeric activate special receptors known as the vanilloid receptors which have a powerful inhibitory effect on pain pathways — essentially blocking the transmission of pain at the source.

This pain cream also contains herbal extracts of arnica — which is a well-known vulnerary (speeds healing) used for cuts, scrapes, and broken bones. This particular herb is perfect for promoting the healing of damaged joint tissues as well.

The rest of the formula contains a myriad of anti-inflammatory agents such as eucalyptus, sweet marjoram, roman chamomile, and of course, CBD.

This is one of the more impressive formulas we’ve seen yet — consisting of over a dozen ingredients all working together to fight pain, inflammation, and tenderness in the joint tissue.

As with all Royal CBD products, this is a full-spectrum hemp product made from premium-quality American-grown hemp.

If you prefer a cooling action on sore joints Royal CBD also offers a roll-on icy menthol CBD gel as well — though we find the cooling option is better for muscle strains than arthritic joints.

Pros Cons • Made from a premium full-spectrum extract

• Formulated with nearly a dozen other herbal extracts and ingredients

• Third-party tested in independent labs

• Also available in a cooling rub • Rub may leave the skin feeling slightly greasy for up to an hour after application

Product Details:

Total CBD 500 mg Potency 16.5 mg/mL

What We Like About Gold Bee

Gold Bee is a Delaware-based brand that specializes in making small-batch, full-spectrum, organic CBD products.

The company has won several awards locally for its CBD roll-on pain gel — complete with soothing cooling action and easy applicator.

Gold Bee has become so popular, local cannabis shops struggle to keep these products on store shelves. It’s even been featured on a number of popular cannabis websites such as Weed News, We Be High, and the popular parenting website HMHB.org.

Gold Bee only recently entered the online space and has been making moves to strengthen the supply chain in order to keep up with the increasing demand.

This pain gel is popular because it offers an ideal cost to potency ratio — which means you pay less for each milligram of CBD in the formula compared to other brands.

Gold Bee pain gel is also formulated with other herbal extracts such as arnica and menthol to further improve the pain-killing effects and add a gentle cooling sensation. Within seconds you’ll start to feel the effects of this pain rub produce a soothing sensation in the joints.

Maximum effects gradually fade in over the course of about 20 or 30 minutes.

Pros Cons • Excellent value for the money

• High-potency CBD extract with additional herbal extracts

• Third-party tested in independent labs • Small batch sizes can affect the availability of this product

Product Details:

Total CBD 50 – 500 mg Potency 1.6 – 3.3 mg/mL

What We Like About Hemp Bombs

This CBD cream combines the cooling effects of menthol with CBD isolate.

Within seconds of applying this topical joint cream, you’ll begin to feel a strong cooling sensation on the joints. This is especially useful if you’d describe your joint pain as “hot” — as is common with conditions like rheumatoid arthritis or autoimmune joint pain.

The CBD dose is lower than we’d really like, but the cooling effect is very strong and can take the edge off just about any level of discomfort and swelling.

This CBD pain rub can also be used on other sources of skin and connective tissue pain such as sunburns, muscle strains, and sprains, or cuts and scratches (don’t use on any open wounds). It’s made with a broad-spectrum hemp extract — which means it contains a range of cannabinoids and terpenes aside from THC.

Keeping the THC concentrations to the bare minimum (nearly undetectable) allows Hemp Bombs to sell this product all over the world. This was a wise decision from Hemp Bombs because including THC in a formula like this offers little to the therapeutic value of the rub (CBD and other ingredients are much more relevant) but significantly limits where the product can be sold. Hemp Bombs has plenty of solid user-reviews around the web from happy customers as well.

This is a great CBD topical to keep around for use after an injury or for chronic “hot” arthritis or joint pain.

Pros Cons • Useful for multiple forms of pain

• Third-party tested

• Broad-spectrum hemp extract • The strength of this cream may not be high enough for more severe pain

• Only contains two active ingredients

Final Thoughts: Best CBD Topicals For Pain

CBD is one of the most popular topical joint creams for muscle and joint pain around the world — and for good reason.

CBD actively fights the underlying causes of pain (such as inflammation) while simultaneously muting the transmission of the pain signals sent to the brain.

Within just a few minutes after application, the active ingredients in a high-quality topical will already begin to absorb into the skin and enter the affected tissue.

It’s crucial you choose a topical product from a reputable CBD manufacturer to avoid wasting your money. There are plenty of products being sold on the market that contain trace amounts of CBD — yet are advertised as miracle pain-rubs. This couldn’t be further from the truth.

In order to save yourself from wasting your money on impotent CBD rubs, we highly recommend you do a little bit of research on the brand you’re interested in buying from before you make your order — starting with some of the brands listed above.

