Best CBD Gummies for Pain in 2022–Criteria Checklist, Brand Highlights, And More

Free yourself from chronic pain and painkiller side effects.

Nowadays, people prefer to take natural herbal supplements, like CBD gummies, because they believe an all-natural diet will be a better option in the long term. This may be true. CBD gummies are just one of the many by-products of the widely known Cannabis sativa plant that presents great potential for pain management. It’s been a favorite by those who want the CBD magic because of its ease of application—just pop in one gummy, and you’re all good.

However, there is a lot that you will find in the market right now. So, the question arises: What are the best CBD gummies for pain 2022 offer?

Best CBD Gummies: For your Consideration

Best Delta 8 THC Gummies – VIIA Hemp Delta 8 Gummies

– VIIA Hemp Delta 8 Gummies Best Delta 9 THC Gummies – Mary Jane Delta-9 Gummies

– Mary Jane Delta-9 Gummies Best THC – Free Gummies – Seabedee CBD Gummies

– Seabedee CBD Gummies Best Full Spectrum Gummies – Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies

– Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies Most Potent and Innovative Gummies – Neurogan CBD Gummies

CBD Gummies Over Painkillers

According to the 2019 National Health Interview Survey edition, around 50.2 million adults reported prevalent pain that occurs every day, if not most, days of the week. And because of these pains, careers and even mundane activities have been badly affected. One may easily get over-the-counter (OTC) or prescription pain medications.

However, if you’re dealing with chronic pain, relying on these painkillers might not be good for you. Taking a lot of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can be detrimental to your health. CBD, or cannabidiol, in hemp oil gummies is not harmful and not prone to substance abuse, as backed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

CBD Gummies Benefits

CBD gummies and cannabidiol gummy bears are substantially valuable for those who want to improve their health and wellness, not just to relieve pain. However, they will only produce such benefits if you’re purchasing the perfect one for you. Whenever you want to find the best CBD gummies for pain with premium ingredients and made by customer-first hemp brands.

Aside from using CBD gummy bears for back pain, muscle pains, and whatnot, they may also help with other health issues. CBD has the following properties:

Anti-inflammation –There are many preliminary studies covering the anti-inflammatory effects of CBD. However, one that’s very notable is its effect on intracellular calcium levels increase and cell viability reduction of rheumatoid arthritis synovial fibroblasts (RASF). For those who are planning to take CBD gummy bears for arthritis symptoms management, then you’re on the right track.

–There are many preliminary studies covering the anti-inflammatory effects of CBD. However, one that’s very notable is its effect on intracellular calcium levels increase and cell viability reduction of rheumatoid arthritis synovial fibroblasts (RASF). For those who are planning to take CBD gummy bears for arthritis symptoms management, then you’re on the right track. Anxiolytic–CBD gummies may be useful in decreasing social anxiety according to a study. CBD significantly helped the respondents with social anxiety disorders (SAD) and avoidant personality disorders. In a separate study, CBD proved to be a promising aid to PTSD-related symptoms.

Other Cannabinoids and Their Benefits

Delta-9 THC –According to a study, pain intensity significantly decreased during the THC treatment of most respondents who suffer from central neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia.

–According to a study, pain intensity significantly decreased during the THC treatment of most respondents who suffer from central neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. Delta-8 THC –In a scientific survey published in 2021, some delta-8 THC consumers have reported that they use it for chronic pain among other health conditions. They prefer it as a substitute for delta-9, as it has fewer undesirable effects.

–In a scientific survey published in 2021, some delta-8 THC consumers have reported that they use it for chronic pain among other health conditions. They prefer it as a substitute for delta-9, as it has fewer undesirable effects. CBG–CBG, or cannabigerol, may have pain-relieving properties more effective than THC as it interacts with CB1 and CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system.

How We Chose the Best CBD Gummies for Pain

It’s difficult to decide what’s the ultimate best out of the thousands of CBD gummies for pain for sale now. Each of the hemp extract gummies has an appealing quality that may be perfect for anyone.

The best approach is to judge everything objectively and present the best alternatives for you to arrive at a well-informed decision. Narrowing them down to five wasn’t easy. As much as possible, we wanted to consider every kind of pain symptom, the consumer preferences, and the prominence of the CBD manufacturer in the industry, above everything else.

These are the criteria used when selecting the top 5 CBD gummies:

Trial and Error

Nothing beats the trial-and-error method. Giving them a try ourselves and observing how each brand fares for customers with out any bias. This process helps rule out subpar hemp products with out being persuaded by what is popular. We just want to know what’s the best.

Brand Reputation

Brand reputation differs from brand popularity. Some CBD brands are all the rage because of aggressive marketing tactics. Good CBD brand reputation is characterized by organic hemp gummy bears review or feedback, long-time & returning customers, and outstanding achievements.

Product Quality

The product quality can easily be determined by the hemp source, manufacturing, and the detailed laboratory report. Be wary of the health claims of CBD products—especially those which claim they’re ‘medical gummies’ that ‘treat’ various ailments. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has issued several warning letters for CBD brands that have made dubious claims.

Hemp Source

High quality CBD gummies for pain alleviation may have the following hemp extract: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate. These have different cannabinoid ratios, but one thing’s for certain, THC can’t ever exceed the 0.3% THC limit of quantification (LOQ). Full spectrum gummies are the most preferred, as one may take advantage of the entourage effect to the fullest.

Another defining quality of an exceptional hemp source is how organic hemp was cultivated. Note that ‘organically grown’ differs from ‘certified organic’. Hemp brands may only market organic CBD edibles as ‘certified organic’ if they’re approved by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

CBD Extraction Method

There are many methods of how to extract CBD and other cannabinoids and terpenes present in hemp. Each will yield different concentrations. The most used are supercritical carbon dioxide (CO2), steam distillation, and ethanol extraction. CO2 extraction is the most popular and efficient method of CBD extraction, while ethanol extraction is considered the safest.

Independent Laboratory Reports

Trustworthy CBD manufacturers publicize detailed Certificate of Analysis (COA) of every batch of CBD gummies they manufacture. It should be easily viewable on their website. Labels of reputable CBD gummies for pain have QR codes that give you a direct link to the batch’s COA.

Other Certifications

Some CBD gummy brands go the extra mile to meet dietary restrictions. You may find not just USDA-certified organic gummies or cruelty-free gummies, but also those with religious food certification approvals like Kosher, Halal, etc. There are also industry-wide awards that honor the most innovative and consistent CBD products.

In terms of your preferences:

CBD brands should also consider consumer demands. Not only can they keep customers returning, but it also ensures continuous innovation in the CBD industry.

Flavor

Since natural fresh hemp extract tastes earthy and grassy, which most won’t like, many hemp companies add flavoring to CBD gummies. Most gummies you’d find in the stores have sweet and fruity flavors since these are the most popular gummy bear flavors.

Dietary Restrictions

A variety of CBD gummies not only cater to different consumer preferences but also to every single one’s diet. Many hemp brands accommodate religious dietary restrictions, specialized diets (e.g., vegan diet), and even personal advocacies (i.e., the use of non-GMO ingredients).

Budget

The average price range of CBD gummies depends on the CBD content. Typically, it’s $0.03-$0.08 per milligram of CBD. This will also depend on other factors, like the CBD gummy ingredients added, how it was processed, and whatnot. As much as possible, if you want to use CBD gummies for a long period, you must choose a quality product that fits your budget.

Best Gummies for Pain and Inflammation in 2022

Time to get to the nitty-gritty. Only a chosen few made our list—to be exact, only these five brands made our list of the greatest CBD gummies for pain. So, to make it easier, let’s use a pros and cons list. In this way, you avoid decision-making paralysis!

VIIA Hemp Cloud 9 High Spectrum Gummies

Pros

full-spectrum extract

Available in three flavors.

vegan-friendly, cruelty-free testing.

ANSI 3 rd Party Lab Tested.

Party Lab Tested. Organic USA Farm Grown.

Fast shipping.

Cons

Highly potent; not perfect for newbies.

Other Details You Should Know About the VIIA Hemp Delta 9 Gummies:

The VIIA Hemp Delta 9 Gummies are formulated with a proprietary THC edible blend with enough amount of CBD and full-to-the-brim amount of Delta-9 THC—and remain compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. This award-winning and most reviewed THC gummy on YouTube has produced instant effects for the consumers. It’s perfect for those who want to lessen the pain and other symptoms. The VIIA Hemp THC gummies are available in 3 flavors, namely: watermelon, snozzberry, and pink lemonade.

Pros

Available in six flavors.

Non-GMO ingredients.

Third-party lab tested.

Cons

CBD content was not determined in the lab report.

Hemp extraction method not shown.

They only ship on weekdays.

Other Details You Should Know About the Mary Jane Gummies:

MJ Delta 8 Gummies are recommended for those who want a powerful punch! It’s best for those with pain that interrupts their sleep. Each gummy contains 25mg of Delta 8 THC, a psychoactive cannabinoid way milder than the delta-9 THC. The speedy effect of these hemp gummies from Mary Jane’s also comes in six delectable flavors—blueberry, pink lemonade, sour apple, cherry, strawberry, blue raspberry, rainbow, watermelon, and peach.

Pros

Also targeted for stress relief.

THC-free.

Gluten-free, fat-free, and dairy-free.

Peanut-free and tree nut-free.

No artificial sweeteners.

Fast shipping.

Cons

Pricier than the average.

2-3 gummies per serving.

Other Details You Should Know About the Seabedee CBD Gummies:

The Sour Neon CBD Infused Gummies from Seabedee may be considered also for pain management, even if it primarily targets stress relief. Excruciating pains could get frustrating and nerve-racking. Seabedee’s THC-free CBD gummies can help you relax and recover from soreness.

Pros

Available in two CBD potencies.

Full-spectrum CBD extract.

Uses mature hemp flowers only.

USDA-organic.

Vegan CBD gummies

Gluten-free.

30-day money-back guarantee policy.

Cons

Only available in one flavor.

Other Details You Should Know About the Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies:

Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies are the most preferred full-spectrum hemp gummies right now in the competitive market because of their hemp source. First, hemp is certified organically grown in the best climate and soil in Kentucky. And second, the hemp extract is only sourced from the hemp flowers–never from the leaves, stems, and other parts. In addition, the Cornbread Hemp vegan gummies are available in two CBD concentrations, so anyone, whether you’re just starting our CBD journey or just wanting to increase your dose, can enjoy them.

Pros

Available in full-spectrum and THC-free broad-spectrum extracts.

Available in three CBD strengths.

Available in two flavors.

Uses the CO2 extraction method.

Manufactured in a cGMP-certified facility.

Kosher-certified.

With over 500 5-star reviews on the product website.

30-day money-back guarantee policy.

Cons

Still tastes grassy and earthy despite the flavors.

Pricier than the average.

Other Details You Should Know About the Neurogan CBD Gummies:

Neurogan CBD Gummies are perfect for those who want to mix and match—from CBD potencies to flavors to even CBD extract types. And of course, aside from your preferences, you may choose based on how acute or severe the pain is. Their 120mg variant is one of the highest potencies available in the market right now.

Conclusion

It may seem that all CBD gummies look and offer the same things, but with every criteria mentioned above considered, it should be now be easy to spot what works for you! This comprehensive article should be able to help you avoid bogus CBD products, decide firmly, and grab—with no regrets—the best CBD gummies for pain management available on the market. Consult your doctor if you plan to take these or any hemp products with your existing medications. All 5 of these CBD brands offer customer support you can contact with any questions you may have.

