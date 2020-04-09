Best CBD Gummies: Top 3 Brands of 2020

CBD gummies offer the same benefits as CBD oil — but with some distinct advantages.

The main advantage is the improved flavor of CBD gummies over the bitter, oily, and grassy CBD oils. Other advantages include standardized dosing (each gummy contains a specific amount of CBD), and an added level of convenience (no measurements necessary).

In this article, we ‘ll discuss why CBD gummies are so popular and offer our list of the best CBD gummies currently available.

Best CBD Gummies For 2020

Product Details:

Total CBD 300 mg CBD per Gummy 10 mg

What We Like About Royal CBD

Royal CBD is an industry favorite for the company’s strong attention to detail and high-quality hemp. The company acknowledges that you can’t make a high-quality CBD product if you don’t start with the best hemp you can find.

Royal CBD has been around for a while now and offers products in just about every category you can think of. One of the first products the company came out with were these gummies — which were instrumental in the companies success. Royal CBD has since been featured on a number of reputable websites including HMHB.org and TeenWire.com.

These gummies are vegan-friendly, completely THC-free (made from CBD isolate), and come with a mix of three delicious flavors (strawberry, orange, and grape).

You can choose between two different strengths for these gummies — 10 mg per piece, or 25 mg per piece.

We prefer the 25 mg gummies because they come with slightly better value for your money, and can always be cut in half, or quarters to achieve a lower dose if necessary.

Pros Cons • Vegan-friendly gummies

• Guaranteed THC-free

• Available in two potencies (10 mg and 25 mg) • Only available online

• No ultra-high potency gummies available

• You can’t choose which flavor you want, each container has an assortment of each

Product Details:

Total CBD 300 mg CBD per Gummy 10 mg

What We Like About Gold Bee

Gold Bee is our second favorite CBD gummy option at the moment — made with vegan ingredients and prepared in small batches to ensure the focus remains on quality rather than quantity.

Each gummy is infused with CBD isolate extracted in-house with supercritical carbon dioxide. The hemp Gold Bee uses to make this extract is sourced from one of several local California hemp farms operating in the region.

All the hemp the company uses to make these gummies are grown using organic farming methods — which means no chemical fertilizers, pesticides, or other growth boosters were used during production. Farmers also test the soil at regular intervals to assess the quality and look for harmful contaminants like heavy metals or radiation.

We respect the meticulous practices Gold Bee employs when making these gummies. The only problem is that because of the small batch sizes, these gummies are often temporarily out of stock.

Pros Cons • Made from organically-grown Californian hemp

• Vegan-friendly and gluten-free gummy formula

• Contains 15 – 25 mg CBD per gummy

• Made with fair-trade honey • Lacks the benefits of the entourage effect

• No high-potency CBD gummy option available

• Small batch sizes mean this product is often out of stock

Product Details:

Total CBD 75 – 1500 mg CBD per Gummy 15 – 25 mg

What We Like About Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs offers two main CBD gummy options to choose from — the main difference between the two is the presence or lack of melatonin in the formula.

Melatonin is a naturally-produced neurotransmitter in the brain that regulates the sleeping portion of the circadian rhythm (sleep-wake cycle). It’s one of the main reasons we start to feel tired as it gets closer to our scheduled bedtime.

If your main goal is to use CBD gummies to help you sleep, the melatonin option should definitely be on your radar. Taking these gummies about an hour before bed will give the CBD and melatonin combo enough time to start taking effect.

Both the melatonin and regular CBD gummies from Hemp Bombs are made from a CBD isolate, which means they’re guaranteed to contain no THC.

Both options are available in multiple bottle sizes and strength options depending on your individual needs and budget. For the best value, we recommend going for the higher potency and bottle-counts. While the cost is higher upfront, these gummies come with the lowest cost per milligram of CBD and will last the longest by far.

Pros Cons • Available in a formula with melatonin to support sleep

• Comes in an assortment of delicious fruity flavors

• Completely THC-free gummies • Lacks the benefits of the entourage effect

• The hemp used to make these gummies isn’t as top-notch as the other options on our list

Summing it All Up: What’s The Best CBD Gummies (2020)

If you don’t like the taste of CBD oil or dislike swallowing capsules, CBD gummies could be your best option. They deliver the same potent dose of CBD but have a much more enjoyable flavor profile.

CBD gummies come in all shapes and sizes and can be found in potencies ranging from 5 mg, all the way up to 50. The average potency for a gummy is around 15 or 20 mg, however.

We highly recommend you do some research on the company before you make your order, as there are a lot of really poor-quality CBD gummies circulating the market at the moment.

If you want a safe bet without having to do any further digging, try any of the three brands listed above. We’ve done all the testing for you and wouldn’t hesitate to vouch for any of these companies listed above.

SFWeekly’s CBD Comparisons

