Best CBD Hemp Flower Strains & Companies of 2021

From high quality oils and tinctures, to delicious edibles and soothing topicals, it seems there’s something for everyone when it comes to Cannabidiol (or “CBD” for short).

Don’t get us wrong, having various CBD products to choose from is amazing. It gives people the chance to enjoy and experience the medicinal properties of CBD in a way that’s best for them.

But honestly, do you find yourself a bit overwhelmed by the crazy amount of CBD products floating around the internet and in CBD dispensaries?

If you answered yes, then we may have a solution for you… CBD hemp flower!

Benefits of CBD hemp flower

For many people, consuming CBD has become a key part of maintaining the overall health and wellness.

From what scientists now know, it’s because CBD is incredibly therapeutic.

In fact, there are studies that confirm its anti-anxiety, anti-stress, and anti-depressant effects. And if you were to do a deep-dive into the studies of CBD like we did, you’d notice a common theme that researchers consistently highlight: anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Unfortunately, making these claims is a big no-no in the CBD industry for hemp brands, due to advertising regulations. But it’s pretty thought-provoking to see that researchers acknowledge these CBD benefits.

That said, we absolutely love all the various CBD products we mentioned above. However, it’s the smokable CBD hemp flower that we favor most.

Here’s why…

First of all, smoking CBD hemp flower delivers a full spectrum of terpenes, cannabinoids, and other hemp-derived nutrients. In other words, CBD hemp flower delivers the “Entourage Effect” that many people look for in a CBD product.

Secondly, and most importantly, research suggests that pulmonary administration provides notable bioavailability. This means inhaling or smoking cannabinoids allows the CBD to be absorbed through the lungs more quickly than with oral or topical administration.

So, if you’re looking for a CBD product that’s truly fast-acting and packed with all the nutrients the hemp plant has to offer, then CBD hemp flower may be the product for you.

But where do you find high quality CBD hemp flower from reputable CBD flower brands?

Best CBD Flower for sale

As it turns out, the CBD market is flooded with brands; some reputable, and some shady.

And while we have plenty of knowledge and experience in reviewing multiple CBD brands, we’re all too familiar with the frustration and confusion that comes with the search for high quality CBD flower brands.

Thankfully, after intense research and vetting, we’ve found the top 5 CBD flower brands that truly stand out among the sea of other hemp brands in this highly saturated market.

But first…

How did we choose the top CBD flower brands?

Like any consumer, we have incredibly high standards when it comes to purchasing CBD hemp flower. So, our criteria in selecting high quality CBD flower brands are as follows:

Brand reputation

What are real consumers saying? We’re not looking for hype, tempting claims, offers, or promises. We’re looking for reliability, authenticity, and trustworthiness.

Cultivation Process

Any brand can purchase poorly cultivated hemp. But reputable hemp brands will ensure their cultivation process is free from pesticides and other harmful toxins that could cause numerous health issues.

In order to deliver a safe hemp-derived product, it must start with high quality cultivated hemp, especially if the final product is CBD hemp flower.

Testing Transparency

If the company you’re interested in does not provide an up-to-date Certificate of Analysis (COA), that’s a huge RED FLAG!

Third party testing ensures the hemp product or hemp flower you’re about to inhale is free from harmful toxins and safe to use. It also allows you to see the details and levels of the cannabinoid and terpene profiles.

If you don’t see an up-to-date COA available on the brand’s site, reach out to them through their contact page to get more clarity.

Shopping Experience

Online shopping can be nerve racking, and reputable hemp brands are aware of this. So, they do their best to make shopping for CBD easy to do, convenient, and most of all, safe.

We look for “Guaranteed safe checkout” icons. We also look for site security: Does the web address start with “https” or “http”? Believe it or not, that little “s” ensures your information can’t be intercepted by third parties.

If you want to take it a step further, you can check out the brand’s “contact us” page and call them for further reassurance.

With all that said, we’ve listed 5 of the best CBD flower brands that quite frankly exceed our incredibly high standards.

So, if you’re tired of researching hemp company after hemp company and you’re ready to give your mind and eyes a break from intensely reading and interpreting dozens of Certificates of Analysis’, then check out our list below.

Best CBD Flower Brands

Cannaflower – Industry leader Diesel Hemp – Highest quality flower Botany Farms – Best CBG flower Plain Jane – Best value Absolute Nature – Best variety

1. Cannaflower – Industry leader

Cannaflower, formerly known as Berkshire CBD, is known as the leading hemp flower brand in the CBD industry. Here’s why…

Their hemp is organically grown, hand trimmed, and slowly cured for at least 60 days, allowing them to create highly effective, artisan hemp flower that never disappoints.

They also provide up-to-date COA’s for each of their products.

Their indoor and outdoor hemp strains are packed with all the phytonutrients the hemp plant has to offer, providing users access to the Entourage Effect.

Cannaflower offers some of the most popular CBD-high, THC-low strains on the market, such as:

Bubba Kush

Lifter

Remedy

Elektra

Cherry Wine

Sour Tsunami

While we could easily go into full detail about each of their hemp strains, we’ll save that for a different article.

Instead, we’d like to focus on their Sour Space Candy hemp flower.

First of all, it’s the best strain for relaxation.

Secondly, it offers candy-infused flavors and subtle notes of lemon and tropical fruit that leave your senses feeling calm and happy.

What’s more, Sour Space Candy is Cannaflower’s top selling hemp flower strain for daytime use. And if that weren’t enough, this strain was awarded 3rd place at the 2020 High Times Hemp Cup.

If after a long stressful day you need something to melt away your problems, then this balanced hybrid strain may be the answer you’ve been seeking.

2. Diesel Hemp – Highest quality flower

With more than 30 years in the Cannabis space, the founders of Diesel Hemp decided that the hemp industry needed a better take on what “high quality” hemp flower really means.

In fact, they have a whole team of professional growers, extractors, formulators, and processors that produce high-end products from scratch.

This means Diesel Hemp has 100% control over their supply chain and quality when it comes to their “in-house bred and grown, proprietary cultivars” products. They even provide up-to-date COAs upon request.

Much like other high quality hemp brands, Diesel Hemp also offers several different premium hemp strains, and they’re all highly rated by real life users.

For now, we won’t dive into what each of their hemp strains has to offer. However, their Insane Diesel hemp flower definitely has us singing their praises.

In fact, this particular hemp strain has taken close to two years to perfect. This means it’s been cultivated to contain the strongest terpene profiles the hemp plant has to offer. This is by far one of the strongest hemp strains on the market!

The effects of Insane Diesel can be felt almost immediately. Think: full body relaxation and relief.

If there was ever a hemp brand we highly recommend, it’s without a doubt Diesel Hemp!

3. Botany Farms – Best CBG flower

Based in Minnesota, this boutique cannabis company is known for their amazing hemp flower. They specialize in high quality CBD, CBG, and Delta 8.

They work closely with micro farms that not only share the same commitment in growing only the finest cannabis in the industry, but they utilize some of the best growing practices during their cultivation processes.

And like Cannaflower, Botany Farms carefully cures and hand trims all their hemp flower to perfection. They also make their up-to-date COAs available for consumers to view on their website.

Now, up until this point we’ve been focusing on CBD hemp flower, but we’d like to make a small detour and shift our attention to CBG hemp flower.

To begin with, Botany Farms’ Sour G CBG is well loved among their loyal customers. Not only does it offer a smooth yet uplifting smoke, but it’s the perfect hemp strain to start your morning off right—because this particular strain doesn’t cause any drowsy effects.

In fact, many users report feeling slightly energized, refreshed, and calm.

If mental clarity is what you’ve been seeking, give Botany Farms a try. It’s definitely a longtime favorite of ours!

4. Plain Jane – Best value

With a mission to make high quality hemp flower more accessible and affordable, Plain Jane is quickly dominating the entire United States.

They’re located in Southern Oregon and licensed by the Oregon Department of Agriculture. This means their hemp-derived products are held to incredibly high standards.

They even provide detailed lap reports, or COAs, for each of their products.

Plain Jane offers a large product selection. But it’s their CBD hemp flower that seems to get the most attention, and for good reason.

Let’s take a look at Plain Jane’s Hawaiian Haze hemp flower.

This particular hemp strain is an all-time favorite among the Plain Jane community. In fact Hawaiian Haze has gotten well over 300 5-star reviews.

Here’s why…

It’s packed with fruity flavors and pungent aromas, and offers a nice soothing smoke. Its effects will leave you feeling energized, uplifted, and chill without feeling sleepy. And finally, it’s incredibly affordable.

If you’re looking for high quality hemp flower that doesn’t break the bank, Plain Jane is where it’s at.

5. Absolute Nature – Best variety

There’s a lot we can say about Absolute Nature! If you visit their website, you’ll see that they focus on the following:

Honesty

Education

Ethics

Transparency

Eco-Friendly

Charitable

High quality

Certified Organic

Contaminant free

Whole plant-based

Medicinal

Efficacious

Compassionate service

We know, it’s a long list, but it’s that very list that places Absolute Nature among our top 5 hemp brands.

Absolute Nature is known for providing detailed data and lab results on all of their all-natural CBD products—which has led them to be awarded and recognized by Global Health and Pharma (GHP) magazine.

What really caught our eye is that Absolute Nature has an insane variety of CBD products. Honestly, if you thought the list above was long, just check out their product list.

We don’t have the space here to explore each of their products, but there is one product that deserves your attention…

Their TI (Trump) CBD hemp flower buds!

This particular hemp strain is indoor-grown and offers the body total relaxation and relief. It’s actually the perfect strain for winding down and getting a good night’s sleep.

Absolute Nature is by far one the most trustworthy brands in the industry, and the variety of their CBD products ensures that there’s something for everyone!

CBD Flower FAQs

Now that you’re aware of some of the best CBD flower brands on the market, we’d like to answer some of the most popular CBD flower questions, so you have everything you need to make the best buying decision.

Will CBD flower make me high?

No!

CBD is non-psychoactive; it will not get you high. Just be sure that the CBD hemp flower you purchase contains no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC (which is the legally allowed amount).

Which leads us to our next question…

Is CBD flower legal?

According to the 2018 Farm Bill, industrial hemp is federally legal as long as it contains no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.

Will CBD show on a drug test?

No. In fact, most drug testers aren’t looking for CBD. They’re simply looking for THC. But depending on the chemicals used during the drug test, CBD may be mistaken for THC.

As it turns out, some drug testers combine two chemicals called Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) and Trifluoroacetic Anhydride (TFAA) which can make CBD and THC indistinguishable.

Because CBD hemp flower contains a full spectrum of cannabinoids, including the legal amount of Delta-9 THC, we recommend you use caution, especially if drug testing is required.

What’s the difference between hemp flower & CBD flower?

The terms “CBD flower” and “hemp flower” are often used interchangeably. However, CBD can be derived from both hemp and marijuana.

So, it’s important that you look to see where your CBD is sourced.

Who sells the best CBD flower online?



The CBD industry is saturated with both reputable and shady companies.

That’s why it’s imperative that you do your research before you buy CBD flower. It’s also why we encourage you to take a second look at our list above, as each of those hemp flower brands have met very high standards of safety and efficacy.

CBD flower takeaways

Smoking CBD flower is the fastest and purest way to experience the benefits of CBD. But we understand that everyone needs to explore CBD in their own way.

That’s why we encourage you to purchase from reputable companies. That said, if you’re new to CBD flower, take it slow at first, and keep in mind that you can always increase your dosage and usage overtime.