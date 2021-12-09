Anxiety and depression are mental health disorders that can trigger other health issues. However, it does not always have to be this way when there is CBD oil for anxiety and depression in the market. What you will need is to identify the top CBD brands that make high-quality CBD oils and buy the best ones.

You will get options such as broad-spectrum CBD oil, CBD isolate, and full-spectrum CBD oil. Whichever you decide to pick, make sure you understand how good CBD oil is for anxiety disorders and other mental disorders.



How We Chose These CBD Products

There will always be many CBD oils for anxiety in the market. However, before you can settle for one, you need to know a few things about the brand first. Before we could list the brand on the list, we looked at several things about the brand and made our decision.

Hemp Source

Where does the company get its hemp plants? We looked at where the brand gets its hemp plants to establish the overall quality of the resultant CBD oil. If the hemp source is known for non-GMO hemp plants, then we know it is all good.

Also, the hemp source should be known for using sustainable farming methods that ensure the best quality hemp plants after harvesting.

Extraction Method

The method of extracting hemp oil and CBD oil is quite vital. If the manufacturer does not use the best method, then you can end up with CBD oil full of additives and contaminants. You may have already heard of the CO2 extraction method. There are many others that are equally good. A bit of research should help you understand more about them.

Potency

The potency or also strength would determine which CBD oil is good for anxiety and depression. On average, 300mg of CBD per bottle might be enough for anxiety. However, you can get stronger potencies if you have to deal with other conditions too. So, the potency is quite vital to determine the oil’s efficacy with the condition.

Lab Results

The lab results always help in building the company’s transparency and reputation. If you find that the company has multiple lab results posted on the website, it shows that it is willing to share more details on its products.

These lab results should be from independent labs. It means that the company would be confident in its products that it allows another company to evaluate them. Even if the results are not always published on the product page, you should be able to get them upon request.

Customer Support

All the brands listed claiming to sell CBD oil for anxiety and depression have outstanding customer support. In case you ever want to get more details about the products, you can email or call the support team and have your answers.



Some would even have additional articles and guides on the products on their websites.

User Experience

Customer feedback will always be paramount when picking the best CBD oil for anxiety. This is because you can save money on buying the next product for anxiety disorders. If the brand has many negative reviews, you would be sure the CBD oil you are buying may not be as good.

Best CBD Oil for Anxiety and Depression Online 2022

Pros

All the company products are THC-free

There are several CBD oil flavors

The customer service is quite impressive

Cons

There is a limited selection of items

Click here to get the best deal on Penguin CBD



Even though Penguin CBD is a relatively new company, it stands for being quite serious about the CBD products it makes. This is better than what you find with other CBD brands that might not have the same dedication or drive. Right now, this would be the right brand to get the best CBD oil for anxiety.

The reason is that the company mainly focuses on making high-quality organic hemp products. These products are then tested by an independent lab. This third-party lab would then revert to the company with their findings.

The brand has CBD gummies for anxiety, it’s like you are eating candy. Well, the result is that you will still get some great results when using the CBD for anxiety and panic attacks too. Whenever you experience symptoms of anxiety, simply talk to your doctor to recommend the best dosage of this CBD oil.

There is also the addition of MCT oil crucial for improving the bioavailability of CBD oil. Even though the oil is not full-spectrum hemp extract, it will still offer good potencies. There are four main choices for potencies. If you ever have to deal with more conditions, the stronger the CBD oil the better.

Pros

Up to 50% Lazarus Naturals coupon

● Has a great range of CBD oils

Third-party testing is done for potency and purity

Offers quick 3-day shipping on all orders

Cons

The natural flavor option might be too bitter for some

Click here to get the best deal on Lazarus Naturals

Lazarus Naturals is widely known for having premium quality CBD oil products. The company may have been founded in 2014, but it has a huge following right now. Most of its reviews are also positive on how it may help with anxiety.

You will get a wide range of CBD oils from the brand. This includes full-spectrum CBD oil, broad-spectrum CBD oil, and so much more. It comes down to what you like. Even the CBD isolate is available with THC-free CBD products too. As such, you can handle anxiety disorders, panic attacks, and other conditions CBD can help alleviate.

It is estimated that the company uses at least 70% of its own in-house grown hemp. As such, people would have the confidence that the company controls the quality of the full-spectrum hemp extract and all of its products. Since it is vegan-friendly, that is more reason to consider it for anxiety disorder and mental health.

Each of the CBD oil will have the lab result attached. Such a report is key to seeing if it may help with anxiety disorder. Also, the company has CBD for anxiety in different flavors such as chocolate mint, french vanilla, and unflavored options. For symptoms of anxiety, use the 750 mg of CBD per bottle option.



Pros

Overall website design is quite good

There is free shipping on orders

You can get up to 6000 mg of CBD per container

Cons

It could offer more flavors

Click here to get the best deal on Nuleaf Naturals

Compared to other CBD brands in the market, NuLeaf Naturals would always come up as a top option. It has been around since 2014 and has by far exceeded the expectations of many clients. It will have different types of CBD oils including full-spectrum CBD oil with varying degrees of potency. So, it can be a good source to get CBD oil for anxiety.

To make the best CBD oil means the company has to rely on the best hemp source options. Right now, the company gets its hemp from Colorado in the US. As a result, CBD oil can be ideal for anxiety and depression among other ailments. Also, the quality of the hemp extract is maintained thanks to the CO2 extraction method.

Anxiety disorders and other mental health issues need varying degrees of CBD oil strengths to make you feel better. Even if you have a social anxiety disorder, the company has up to five CBD oil concentrations to choose from.

The third-party labs also help in finding out more about the ingredients of CBD oil products and how safe they are. From the official website, you should find detailed reports on the tests conducted on the CBD for anxiety products from NuLeaf Naturals.

CBD for Anxiety and Anxiety-Related Disorders

There have been a couple of studies on the effects of CBD on symptoms of anxiety. As of June 2019, there was a literature search on top publications such as Pubmed, International Pharmaceutical Abstracts, and Google Scholar to see how well CBD would help with anxiety.

The search revealed that there were several articles on case studies and randomized controlled trials. They concluded that there are several positive results of using CBD oil for anxiety.

CBD oil would also be ideal for generalized anxiety disorder. This is based on the National Institute on Drug Abuse which indicated that the use of CBD reduced stress levels in rats.

There are also more recent studies showing that CBD can be instrumental in managing PTSD symptoms including nightmares and having negative memories. The same could be used for cognitive behavioral therapy or CBT.

Dosing CBD Oil for Anxiety

To use CBD oil for anxiety, it is advisable that you take at least a dose of 300mg of CBD per day to see an improvement. You can use more if you are also facing insomnia, which might need more CBD to relax and sleep better.

Legal Regulations for Medical Marijuana

Right now, you will find that there are several states in the U.S that have legalized the use of medical marijuana. This has to be done under the close supervision of your caregiver or doctor. Also, you often need to get a medical marijuana card to access such products.

When looking at medical marijuana, the two major compounds are THC and CBD.

Understanding them will help in determining which CBD oil will be vital for you.

THC and Medical Marijuana

THC is what leads to the psychoactive effects in a person. It is simply what makes a person feel high after using cannabis. It is something people always ask when looking for medical marijuana. As much as you want the health benefits of marijuana, you do not want the high to be overwhelming like those who want to use recreational marijuana.



Other than making a person feel high, THC will also influence the perception of time, sedation, short-term memory, pulse rate, and more. So, you always have to consider how much THC you are consuming.

CBD and Medical Marijuana

CBD works very differently from THC. As an estimate, it can even take 100 times more CBD to have a similar effect as THC. So, CBD will not cause euphoria and intoxication. As such, it would be the most important consideration for medical marijuana.

Whenever it is used in the right dose, CBD oil may help reduce anxiety. On the other hand, THC might end up increasing anxiety in a person.

Conclusion & Recommendations

Anyone new to CBD oil would now have the confidence that the product they want is quite good after reading the guide above. Whichever CBD oil for anxiety you decide to pick, always consider the dosage. If the dosage is within the recommended range, you should get the best results all the time. Also, your symptoms of anxiety will improve a lot faster. What are you waiting for? Go ahead and start using CBD for anxiety today.