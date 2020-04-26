Best CBD Oil for Arthritis: Top 3 Brands of 2020

Arthritis is a common problem in the United States, affecting roughly 1 out of every 7 Americans.

The main problem with arthritis is that it can be notoriously difficult to treat. The standard medications for arthritis are drugs like Aspirin or Ibuprofen for mild cases, and dangerous and addictive drugs in the opiate class for more severe cases.

The issue with this is that over time, many of these medications can cause damage to important organs such as the liver or kidneys, or worse — they can form severe addictions and dependence.

As a result, a lot of Americans are looking for alternative options to help them manage symptoms of anxiety. One of the main supplements to show a lot of promise as an alternative these days is CBD.

In this article, we’ll cover some of the best CBD oils for managing painful joints associated with arthritis. We’ll cover which brands we’ve found to offer the most support, and cover all the pros and cons of each one.

Let’s jump straight in.

Best CBD Oil For Arthritis

Product Details:

Potency 250mg – 2500 mg Available Flavors Natural, Berry, Mint, Vanilla CBD per serving 8.5 – 85 mg/mL

What We Like About Royal CBD

Although the dose of CBD can vary a lot depending on the individual — most people require higher doses to achieve the desired effects when it comes to arthritis.

The inflammation causing arthritic pain goes deep into the joint tissue — below the muscles and surrounding connective tissue. In order to ensure enough CBD reaches the affected region, you’ll likely need a higher dose than normal.

For this reason, we recommend looking into high-potency options first — like this ultra-high potency CBD oil from Royal CBD.

This oil is considered a premium full-spectrum hemp extract — complete with the entire entourage of active cannabinoids and terpenes contained in the natural hemp plants.

This oil is particularly high in terpenes like myrcene and borneol — both of which are potent anti-inflammatories and pain-killers in their own right.

Royal CBD also offers complete lab analysis for this oil to confirm each batch is free from harmful contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides, mycotoxins, or residual solvents — all of which can end up making arthritis symptoms even worse (especially autoimmune-driven arthritis).

We prefer the 2500 mg option for this because it offers the best value for your money, and can easily be diluted to smaller doses if need be — however, the most popular bottle is the 1000 mg option.

Pros Cons • Ultra-high potency 2500 mg CBD oil

• Made from a full-spectrum hemp extract

• Extensive third-party test results available for each batch online • The initial cost for this oil is fairly high

• Lacks additional ingredients in the formula to better direct the effects of CBD

Product Details:

Potency 250mg – 2500 mg Available Flavors Unflavored CBD per serving 8.5 – 85 mg/mL

What We Like About Gold Bee

Gold Bee is based out of Delaware and run by a small team of cannabis aficionados. The company uses its own innovative extraction method to pull the active ingredients from the hemp plant without damaging any of the active terpenes of cannabinoids.

Most extraction methods expose the hemp to temperature fluctuations, pH changes, or harsh chemicals which can breakdown and destroy some of the compounds.

Gold Bee’s method claims to preserve 95% of the original phytochemical profile of the plant. The catch? It requires small, single-run batches which can take a long time to complete.

These oils are an excellent option for people with anxiety issues because many of the terpenes and additional cannabinoids contained in the final product add a lending hand to the anti-anxiety effects of the extract.

Gold Bee CBD oils are some of the highest quality you’re likely to find and don’t charge an arm and a leg to get them. We’d consider this brand to have one of the best cost to quality or cost to potency ratios we’ve seen yet. It’s even been featured on the top-rated lists for multiple different publications in the parenting, cannabis, and healthcare industries.

Pros Cons • Premium small-batch full-spectrum CBD oil

• Contains a host of helpful terpenes, cannabinoids, and other phytochemicals helpful for alleviating anxiety

• Third-party tested in independent labs for quality assurance and transparency • Limited batch sizes can mean frequent shortages of this product — there are sometimes waiting lists to get a hold of this oil

Product Details:

Potency 125mg – 4000 mg Available Flavors Unflavored CBD per serving 4.2 – 133 mg/mL

What We Like About Nuleaf Naturals

Nuleaf Naturals was one of the first brands to enter the CBD boom — and they’ll likely be one of the last remaining as well.

This company focuses on one thing, and one thing only — to consistently produce some of the top-quality CBD oil in the United States.

All Nuleaf Naturals products contain the exact same oil — a full-spectrum CBD oil with a potency of 50 milligrams of CBD per milliliter of oil (roughly 1.6 mg per drop). The only difference between each product is the bottle size.

This oil is simple but remains undeniably effective. Loyal customers for this brand have been swearing by this oil for several years now — long before the vast majority of CBD products ever entered the market.

For the best value for your money, we recommend opting for the larger bottle sizes. The upfront cost is higher, but the true value of an oil is measured by the cost for every milligram of CBD included in the bottle. The larger the bottle size, the less you’re spending per milligram of CBD.

Pros Cons • One of the oldest CBD brands in the industry

• A tried and tested full-spectrum CBD oil

• Analyzed in third-party labs for quality assurance • Only one product and one potency option available

• No additional ingredients included in the formula to help direct the effects of CBD for joint pain

Final Thoughts: Best CBD Oil Options For Arthritis

Arthritis can be a real burden on your quality of life. It can cause you to want to stay home instead of getting out to do the things you love.

Conventional treatments for arthritis consist of pain pills and corticosteroid shots — both of which come with a long list of unwanted side effects.

This is why so many people are now reaching for a bottle of CBD oil to take the edge off without taking on so many risks.

If you’re interested in trying CBD to help with joint pain, it’s important to remember that not all CBD products are equal — there are a ton of CBD oils out there that aren’t playing by the rules — listing CBD concentrations much higher than what’s actually found inside the bottle, or skipping out on critical quality control testing.

In order to get the best bang for your buck, take the time to do some research before ordering CBD oil for yourself. If you’re not sure where to look, we recommend you start with any of the top-three CBD oil brands we’ve listed above.

