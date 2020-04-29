Best CBD Oil for Dogs: Top 3 Brands for Sale in 2020

Dogs, like humans, can experience the benefits of CBD. It’s reported to help with anxiety levels, sleep, stress, pain and inflammation, and much more.

While there are plenty of CBD oils marketed specifically for dogs, the oils contained inside are exactly the same as you’d find in an oil marketed to humans‚ yet cost about 20% more.

Instead of wasting your money on dog-specific CBD oils that offer no real advantage to human oils, we recommend checking out the products offered by any of the three brands listed below.

Each of these brands makes CBD oils with very low THC levels that are safe for use with dogs.

However, the main thing you need to consider when using these oils for your pet is to use a much smaller dosage. Dogs are much smaller than humans (in most cases) and are more sensitive to CBD. For this reason, we recommend going for the lower potency options offered by these companies. Something in the 250–600 mg range is ideal for most pets.

Let’s get into the top-rated CBD brands for pets.

Best CBD Oil For Dogs

Product Details:

Potency 250mg – 2500 mg Available Flavors Natural, Berry, Mint, Vanilla CBD per serving 8.5 – 85 mg/mL

What We Like About Royal CBD

Royal CBD has a knack for producing some of the best CBD oils in the business. They’ve already won several awards for their CBD oils, capsules, and topicals from various organizations around the state.

This company makes an excellent full-spectrum CBD oil that ranges in potency from 250 mg per bottle, all the way up to 2500 mg per bottle.

All the oils offered by Royal CBD contain less than 0.3% THC — which isn’t even close to a psychoactive dose. These oils are more than safe for your dog when used in reasonable doses.

For small dogs, we recommend going for the 250 mg bottle. Just a few drops at a time should be enough to give your dogs the effects you’re looking for. It’s wise to start with a low dose (2 or 3 drops) and increase the dose over time to see how it affects them.

For larger dogs, the 500 mg bottle is going to be a better option. Larger dogs need higher doses to receive the same benefits, so the more potent bottle is going to last a lot longer for these pets.

We recommend going for the unflavored option for your pets as the other options tend to be more geared towards the human palate instead.

All Royal CBD oils are third-party tested in an independent lab to test the cannabinoid ratios, terpene content, and confirm the absence of contaminants and pesticides.

Pros Cons • Available in lower potency options suitable for smaller dogs

• Third-party tested for quality assurance and transparency

• Excellent value for your money — especially compared to CBD oils marketed specifically for pets • Lacks pet-friendly flavors like tuna or bacon

• Not available in-store (you can only order from this brand online)

Product Details:

Potency 250mg – 2500 mg Available Flavors Unflavored CBD per serving 8.5 – 85 mg/mL

What We Like About Gold Bee

Gold Bee is a small CBD company from Delaware — but is picking up speed fast.

The company uses a small-batch model for manufacturing its CBD oils so they can keep a tight grip on the final quality of its oils. You can order Gold Bee CBD oils in all potency ranges — including the lower potency options like 250 mg or 500 mg per 1 oz bottle.

The company started selling limited batches of its product in local Delaware cannabis and health food shops — but has since opened its doors to the online world.

The company won several awards for their oils in late 2019 in their home state, and are not refocusing their efforts on making the best CBD extract they possibly can for the rest of the country. The brand has even been featured on popular publications in the family-planning and cannabis space for use with dogs and cats.

These oils are well-suited for use with dogs. As with any other brand, we recommend you start with a very low dose first and build up gradually once you know how the oil affects your dog individually.

Pros Cons • Small batch sizes help keep the quality of this product very high

• Gold Bee CBD oil has won multiple awards within the state of Delaware

• All batches are tested for quality and transparency in a third-party lab • Small batch sizes and limited runs mean there could be a waiting list to get your hands on a bottle

• Only one bottle size available for this product (1 oz)

Product Details:

Potency 125mg – 4000 mg Available Flavors Unflavored CBD per serving 4.2 – 133 mg/mL

What We Like About Nuleaf Naturals

Nuleaf Naturals is the only company on this list that has a specific oil marketed for pets — however, there isn’t anything different about this oil compared to the company’s standard CBD oil offering. There are no additional flavors, no change in the ingredients — just a picture of a dog and a cat on the label.

The reason Nuleaf Naturals made our list for best CBD oils for dogs is that the company doesn’t mark up their pet oils to take advantage of the fact that people think dogs need special CBD products (they don’t).

While the picture of a pet on the bottle makes people a little more confident that the CBD oil can be given safely to their pets, there isn’t anything fundamentally different about this oil.

With that said, Nuleaf Naturals makes a top-notch CBD oil and is often featured on the recommendation list for CBD experts for this reason. They’re one of the first companies to enter the market and produce a consistently high-quality, 50 mg/mL oil at a decent price point.

While you don’t have the luxury of choosing a lower potency product from Nuleaf Naturals, as long as you remember that dogs need a much smaller dose than humans (a few drops instead of a few milliliters), this product can safely be used with dogs of all sizes.

Pros Cons • Offers a pet-specific CBD label (contains the same oil as their standard oil)

• Made with a top-notch full-spectrum CBD oil

• Available in multiple bottle sizes to match any budget • You can’t choose a lower potency option for smaller dogs

Final Thoughts: Best CBD Oil Options For Dogs

Dogs can use CBD just like you. Contrary to popular belief, there isn’t anything special about CBD pet oils compared to human oils — despite the significant price difference.

There are only two considerations you need to make when using CBD oils with your pet:

Dogs require a much smaller dose than humans The CBD oil you use should contain less than 0.3% THC

As long as these two criteria are met, you’re safe to use the same CBD oil you take for yourself with your beloved pet.

We recommend looking past pet-specific dog CBD oils to avoid overpaying. Instead, have a look at brands like Royal CBD, Gold Bee, or Nuleaf Naturals that offer well-rounded, high-value CBD oils that remain below the 0.3% THC limit.

When using CBD oils with dogs, start with a much lower dose than you think they need, and build up over time until you find a dose that works.

You’ll know the oil is working when your dog shows signs of improvement — such as less anxiety or a visible reduction in pain.

