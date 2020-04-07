Best CBD Oil: Top 3 Brands of 2020

CBD oils are all the rage — they’re an easy way to get a high dose of active cannabidiol (CBD) into the bloodstream quickly and efficiently.

The best CBD oils are getting harder to find as hundreds of sub-par companies enter the market to cash-in on the popular supplement for themselves.

In this review, we’ll highlight some of the best CBD oils currently on the market — highlighting their pros and cons, along with a quick summary of what makes each product stand tall above the rest.

Let’s dig straight in starting with our current favorite.

Top-Picks: The Best CBD Oil Brands for 2020

Product Details:

Potency 250mg – 2500 mg Available Flavors Natural, Berry, Mint, Vanilla CBD per serving 8.5 – 85 mg/mL

What We Like About Royal CBD

Royal CBD was founded by two cannabis aficionados who were growing tired of all the fake CBD products on the market. They found the majority of the oils they were ordering simply didn’t work as advertised.

The duo then set out to create their own lineup of CBD products — lead by this traditional-style CBD oil.

Our favorite is the 2500 mg bottle — which works out to around 83 milligrams of active CBD per milliliter of oil (over 2.5 mg per drop).

This high potency oil is made with some of the best hemp we’ve seen yet — which you can immediately identify by the strong flavor of the oil. You can taste all the naturally-occurring terpenes, cannabinoids, and various other phytochemicals naturally produced by the plant.

Many of the cheaper oils we’ve tried lack this flavor — which is a good indication the starting hemp plants were either low-quality, to begin with, or have been over-processed with sub-par manufacturing techniques.

Despite the excellent quality of this oil, it’s been made very affordable by the team over at Royal — the cost per milligram of CBD for this oil is a mere ten cents — roughly half the cost of comparable oils of this quality and strength profile.

For those of you looking for a lower-potency, Royal CBD oil also comes in 1000 mg, 500 mg, and 250 mg options.

Pros Cons • Very high potency means each bottle will last a long time

• Low cost compared to other oils of similar quality

• Excellent hemp source used to make the oil is immediately apparent

• Flavored options available for those who don’t like the flavor of CBD oil

• Available in multiple different potencies • As a newer company on the market, it’s harder to find other reviews

• The berry flavor has a synthetic flavor profile

Product Details:

Potency 250mg – 2500 mg Available Flavors Unflavored CBD per serving 8.5 – 85 mg/mL

What We Like About Gold Bee

Gold Bee is a newer player to the scene. They’re a Delaware-based company that focuses on making small-batch CBD products for the American public.

After running a few batches in shops locally, the company is turning its focus online.

The CBD oil offered by this company is made from a proprietary hemp strain grown on California-based hemp farms. Using high-tech supercritical CO2 extraction, the company is able to pull the entire cannabinoid and terpene profiles out of the plant in-tact — without the need for chemical solvents.

What really sets these guys apart is their focus on small production batches. They know exactly what it takes to make a top-notch precision extract.

The company takes its product manufacturing very seriously and even offers tours of their facility to show interested customers how the company operates on a meticulous level of detail.

All Gold Bee CBD oils are made from hemp that’s been organically-farmed, third-party tested and bottled in the same facility. Every bottle is reportedly inspected for defects or leakage before it even leaves the warehouse.

This is a level of meticulousness we’ve never seen from CBD companies in the past.

Pros Cons • Available in multiple flavors, potencies, and bottle sizes

• Manufacturing of these products is done very meticulously to inspect for any defects, leaks or damage before being shipped

• Made from organically-grown hemp on California farms • Small batch sizes mean product stock is often sold out

• Gold Bee doesn’t come in as many flavor options as Royal CBD or Hemp Bombs

Product Details:

Potency 125mg – 4000 mg Available Flavors Unflavored CBD per serving 4.2 – 133 mg/mL

What We Like About Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs are considered the veterans of the CBD space. While their product lineup hasn’t changed much in recent years, they remain at the top of the charts for many CBD users. They’ve been featured on the “best of” lists on other reputable websites as well including HMHB.org, and WeedNews.co.

Unlike the other brands on this list, Hemp Bombs primarily rely on a CBD distillate, rather than full-spectrum extract. The difference is that with these products you’re getting a high dose of isolated CBD, with all the other phytochemicals and cannabinoids removed before being mixed with the base carrier oil.

There are some clear benefits (and negatives) to doing this — but the main advantage is that each bottle is guaranteed to contain 0% THC. This is important for some people who need to avoid this psychoactive molecule at all costs.

The downside of using a CBD isolate is that the formula lacks the other beneficial ingredients like CBC, CBG, THCV, and various aromatic terpene molecules that add to the overall effects of the herb.

Overall, Hemp Bombs is one of the best sources of CBD oils made from isolates and is available in just about every potency option you can imagine — going from 125 milligrams per bottle, all the way to 4000.

You can also find hemp bombs in an array of interesting flavor options like Acai Berry, Orange Creamsicle, and more.

Pros Cons • Excellent quality CBD oil made from isolate

• Available in 5 interesting flavor options

• Comes in all potency options (125 – 4000 mg) • CBD isolate removes the added benefits of other hemp-derived compounds

• The formula uses synthetic flavoring additives

Final Thoughts: Best CBD Oil

While there are plenty of excellent CBD oils on the market, it can be difficult to navigate your way through the maze of products that are less than ideal. It’s important to do your research before deciding on one particular CBD brand because many of these companies are advertising higher CBD concentrations than you’ll actually find in the bottle. We’ve tested several that have been drastically watered down with carrier oils to the point of being ineffective.

We recommend starting your research with some of the brands listed above. While our favorite remains Royal CBD, we were also very happy with the Gold Bee and Hemp Bombs options.

Always do your research before you buy, and speak with a medical professional before using CBD if you suffer any underlying medical conditions or currently take any prescription medications.

