Best CBD Oils for Anxiety, Depression & Stress

Suffering from Depression or just super stressed out and anxious?

If you answer yes, do not worry as this happens to the best of us. It can be quite challenging living with day to day pain.

Whether its arthritis, daily soreness or muscle spasms that have your body twisted in agony – getting your hands on an effective, safe cure will make a world of difference in the quality of your life.

What is CBD Oil & How can it benefit you?

The past few years have witnessed CBD oil, also known as cannabidiol, gaining traction as a preferred form of treatment. Derived from the cannabis plant, it is mixed with a carrier oil such as hemp seed or coconut oil.

Kindly take note that further studies still have to test its efficacy and impact on the human body. It has not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as yet. Despite this there are countless stories and reviews out there singing its praises and swearing by its healing power.

Ultimately perceived as a natural remedy to pain and anxiety, CBD oil is becoming a popular investment as a growing number of businesses are launching their own variants.

How do you know which is the right CBD oil brand for you? Before we guide you on that, here is what you can use CBD oil to alleviate yourself from:

Anxiety, Stress & Depression

Pain

Epilepsy

Insomnia and other sleeping problems

The good news is that the World Health Organisation has found CBD oil to be non-addictive and safe for usage. However, if you are expecting a baby, nursing your own child or taking any other medication – still consult with your doctor whether you can use it or not.

When you’re doing your research on the most suitable CBD brand for you, you may want to consider whether you’re vegan, whether the product is THC free, what kind of flavours are available, whether its organic and whether the brand in question has been tested by a third party and substantiated by them. Make sure that you always select a renowned store to purchase CBD oil products from. You will want to know its source!

To help you get started, here is a list of recommended CBD oils for you to choose from:

Top 3 CBD Oils for Anxiety, Depression & Stress:

#1 FAB CBD Oil

Established in 2017, FAB CBD was founded with the mission of developing a high-quality CBD a product line that consumers can access and incorporate into their daily regimen to improve their health and overall wellness.

The company’s goal is to help consumers feel comfortable about adding hemp-derived supplements to their repertoire and believe in creating products with purpose and without any false hype.

The team at FAB CBD is made up of health and fitness professionals with a combined 25 years experience who use their knowledge and skills to scientifically create innovative hemp-derived supplements that can help consumers better their lives.

FAB CBD Oil Drops are an excellent source of high-quality CBD that come in a variety of pleasant flavors, including mint, citrus, berry, vanilla, and natural, all of which are made from premium sources.

Potency: These oils come in a variety of sizes, including 300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg, and 2,400mg, and there are three different strengths to choose from, ranging from mild to potent.

Ingredients: FAB CBD Oil is made of only the finest ingredients, including organically-grown hemp extract, full-spectrum cannabinoids, terpenes, medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), and natural flavors.

Please note that there may be trace amounts of hemp-derived THC of less than 0.3% in the products, though not enough to induce any mind-altering effects.

Lab testing: FAB CBD is dedicated to ensuring all products are thoroughly tested and uses ProVerde Laboratories as their third-party lab provider, which makes use of the most innovative technology in equipment and methodologies to test for potency and contamination.

Guarantee: FAB CBD offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all products.

Hemp source: FAB CBD’s products are derived from hemp that’s organically grown without any pesticides.

Pros: Great taste, mixes well, effective, and amazing customer service.

Cons: Some trial and error required to get the right dose.

2. CBDistillery

CBDistillery is in the business of creating high-quality hemp-based CBD and makes it easily accessible to all who seek a natural alternative to traditional supplements and medications.

With a mission to educate consumers about the benefits of hemp extract, CBDistilleryis committed to developing some of the best, most trusted products on the market —and at an affordable price.

Purekana’s hemp CBD products come in various forms, including capsules, powders, topicals, oral sprays, and edibles, as well as hemp CBD treats for pets.

Potency: CBDistillery Hemp Oil comes in 100mg to 5,000mg bottles.

Ingredients: CBDistillery Hemp CBD Oil is made from organic and non-GMO hemp oil extract, MCT oil, terpenes, and natural flavors, and contains no pesticides, solvents, or chemicals.

Lab testing: All CBDistillery products are tested by third-party labs to ensure that they are completely safe for consumption.

You can be sure that they are consuming a CBD product that has the appropriate potency they’re looking for without the residue and solvents that other products may be exposing you to.

Guarantee: CBDistillery offers a full refund within 30 days of purchase.

Hemp source: The CBD infused in CBDIstillery’s products are sourced from concentrated hemp grown and harvested in Colorado.

The hemp is then processed and cannabinoids are extracted using high-quality, pure extraction processes that leave no contaminants behind.

Pros: Great taste with most flavors, effective, smooth, easy to consume, affordable, great customer service.

Cons: Mint flavor is not very pleasant.

3. Joy’s Organics

Joy’s Organics was founded by an advocate of wellness named Joy who developed her brand after being unsuccessful at easily finding natural support for her body.

After learning about the benefits of CBD oil, Joy was determined to create a high-quality CBD oil that consumers could trust.

She gathered a team to develop the purest broad-spectrum hemp oil available on the market.

Today, Joy’s Organics is a family-operated company that stands behind its products and reputation.

Potency: Joy’s Organics CBD Oils come in 250mg, 500mg, 1,000mg, and 1,500mg bottles.

Ingredients: Organic extra-virgin olive oil, hemp extracts, essential oils, terpenes, MCT oil.

Lab testing: All batches of hemp go through comprehensive third-party lab testing and are tested for potency, microbials, heavy metals, and pesticides.

Each product comes with a QR code that links to the internal lab reports or the raw oil and the third-party testing or the end result.

Guarantee: Joy’s Organics offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all products.

Hemp source: All hemp-derived products come from phytocannabinoid-rich hemp grown on US soil.

Pros: Effective, great taste, great customer service.

Cons: Only ships within the US.

Things to Consider Before Buying CBD Oil

Considering the fact that you will be ingesting hemp-derived CBD oil, it would be in your best interest to do some homework before you make a purchase.

Before you buy, be sure to do your due diligence, which includes verifying the following on each product:

Hemp source: Where was the hemp plant grown and harvested? Were FDA-approved facilities involved? Was the hemp organically-grown without the use of pesticides and other chemicals?

THC concentrations: In order for a cannabis product to be considered hemp (and legal on a federal level), it must contain no more than 0.3% THC. This is important not only for legal purposes but also to ensure you are not consuming a product that may have psychoactive effects.

Full-spectrum, isolate, or broad-spectrum?: Full-spectrum means that a cannabis product contains all the cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant instead of solely CBD.

This offers an “entourage effect” that allows all the cannabinoids and terpenes to work synergistically in the body to create an enhanced effect.

A CBD isolate is almost 100% pure CBD without any other cannabinoids.

Broad-spectrum CBD is a little bit of both and can be described as full-spectrum CBD without THC.

It comes with the entourage benefits that full-spectrum CBD offers, without the potential of THC being consumed.

Ingredients: Much like any other product that you consume, you’ll want to know the ingredients.

Not only will a product contain hemp-derived CBD, but it may also contain other ingredients, including the oil base (such as olive oil), flavors (natural or artificial), essential oils, and others.

Be sure to read the label to identify exactly what is contained in each CBD product you purchase.

Third-party lab tests: It’s important to only buy a CBD oil product that has been thoroughly tested by an independent, unbiased third-party lab.

These labs will test for things such as potency and contamination, both of which are important for you to understand before they choose a particular CBD product.

Is it Legal To Purchase CBD Online?

While CBD oil is legal to buy online, we should mention that it must be derived from hemp and not marijuana if you live in a state where marijuana is currently illegal.

Furthermore, companies that are in compliance with the Farm Bill are allowed to legally can ship their CBD products anywhere in the US.

What’s the Best CBD Dosage?

CBD is a personal experience, so there is technically no universal dosage that is best for everyone.

Dosage of the cannabinoid will usually depend on a number of factors, including your size/weight, body chemistry, previous experience with CBD oil, the reason for CBD consumption, and the concentration of CBD in the product.

According to current research, dosages for hemp-based anywhere from 20mg and 1,500mg per day have been deemed safe.

However, it’s recommended to start with small doses and steadily work your way up until you’ve achieved optimal results.

Final Thoughts

With so much research being done on the potential benefits of consuming CBD oil in various formats, it’s easy to see why more and more consumers are turning to CBD as an alternative to traditional medications and supplements.

Luckily, we’ve compiled a list to make this job easier or you.

If you’ve never tried the cannabinoid before and are considering putting it on your agenda this year, consider any one of the above-mentioned hemp-derived CBD oil products, ideally first after speaking with your primary healthcare provider to ensure the best experience possible.