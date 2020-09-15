Best CBD Products to Buy Online

CBD is all over the place these days, with hundreds of CBD products from which to choose. From gummies and oil tinctures to topicals to vapes, there’s something for everyone. But where do you start?

The CBD landscape is like the wild wild west in that the FDA does not fully regulate the industry; as such, quality is all over the map. If you’re dipping your toes into the CBD waters, it can be overwhelming if not downright confusing.

We’re here to help! We’ve listed the top ten best CBD products and answered the most frequently asked questions about CBD. Whether you’re just starting or just looking to try something new, we’ve got you covered.

Best CBD Products

The best CBD product is Balance CBD’s oil tincture natural flavor. Oil tinctures are one of the most popular ways of taking CBD. Choose from 500mg, 1000mg, 1500mg, 2500mg, or a whopping 5000mg. Balance CBD also gives you the option of choosing your extract type: isolate, broad spectrum, or full spectrum. We love Balance CBD because these oil tinctures are the highest quality and most accessible. They are on a mission to make premium products affordable for everyone during the coronavirus crisis. Balance CBD also offers 15% off your first order with the coupon code FIRST15. This is the best CBD product on the market.

Rating: ★★★★★

2. Dani Pepper – Sleepytime Gummies

Dani Pepper is a fun, vibrant brand. CBD Gummies are right up there with oil tinctures for the most popular way to consume CBD, but gummies are far more fun and tasty. Dani Pepper’s Sleepytime Gummies bring a bonus with a dash of melatonin to help with sleep. These yummy, bite-sized sleep aids are perfect for when counting sheep just won’t cut it.

Rating: ★★★★★

3. Dani Pepper – “O” CBD lube

Yes, Dani Pepper makes it back-to-back on our list for their signature product “O” By Dani Pepper — a CBD lube. You read that right, CBD lube is a thing. This water-based CBD lube Orgasm enhancer can be used with latex and silicone condoms and toys, unlike other CBD lubes. The best part is that it’s natural, vegan, and brings a sexy boost to the boudoir.

Rating: ★★★★★

4. Budderweeds – CBD Tincture

Another fantastic CBD product is the Budderweeds’ CBD Tincture. Budderweeds are a well known brand in Canada, since the legalization of Cannabis they have taken the Canadian market by storm. Recently they made their way into the USA – you can find them 1000s of shelves across the country using this store locator, so no need to type in the words dispensary near me on Google. Budderweeds of the best CBD products that can be bought in the country. Budderweeds has a wide selection of products, so it was tough to narrow it down to just one.

We love Budderweeds’ CBD tincture because it’s potent without an overpowering taste or overly oily texture. What makes Budderweeds stand out is its informative site and thorough customer service.

Rating: ★★★★★

5. Discreetly Baked – CBD Oil

Coming in at number 5 is Discreetly Baked’s CBD Oil. We love the juicy flavors. No artificial ingredients are used. Choose from Strawberry, Orange, or Mango. You can taste the real fruit flavor, but it’s not excessively sweet or tart. The packaging is sleek and gorgeous. You feel like you’re getting a premium product without breaking the bank. A great option if you don’t like the taste of natural tincture.

Rating: ★★★★★

6. CBDistillery – Gummies

We know, we know, more gummies. But we had to include CBDistillery on our list for their potent gummies. These gummies pack a punch with 30mg of CBD isolate per gummy. CBDistillery is dedicated to bringing high-quality, healthy products to consumers. These gummies are sugar-free, gluten-free, allergen-free, and non-GMO. If you’re looking for a little extra CBD in your gummies, these are just the ticket.

7. Healthworx CBD – Disposable Vape Pen

If vaping is more your thing, Healthworx CBD has got your covered. Healthworx creates flavors based on popular strains: Strawnana, Gorilla Glue #4, Pineapple Express, Green Crack, OG Kush, Indica, and Natural. Each CBD vape pen has 300mg of CBD and is VG-free, PG-free, THC-free, and free of MCT Oil. The best part is that their independent lab results are straightforward to find.

Rating: ★★★★

8. Buddha Teas CBD Tea

Tea lovers rejoice! CBD teas are here, and we think Buddha Teas CBD tea is an excellent place to start. These CBD products have a high bioavailability meaning that more CBD gets absorbed into your system. Better yet, Buddha Teas CBD tea line has classics like Chamomile and Peppermint but also has teas with additional health supplements like CBD Mushroom Defense and CBD Tulsi Ashwagandha.

Rating: ★★★

9. Kiskanu – Suppositories

You read that right! CBD suppositories may seem a bit…icky… but people report having great success. If you can get over the initial awkwardness, Kiskanu makes small-batch, organic, sustainable CBD suppositories that can be used in the vagina or rectally. Each suppository contains 50mg of CBD. We love their commitment to the environment as they avoid plastic packaging, and their packaging can be recycled or reused.

Rating: ★★★

10. Joy Organics Pet Products

Bow wow WOW. We couldn’t leave out our furry friends. Rounding out our list of the best CBD products is Joy Organics Pet Products. Joy Organics is an admired and reputable brand co-founded by a grandmother/entrepreneur. These CBD pet treats are chewy, and the CBD tinctures use 2mg of broad spectrum CBD. That means that these CBD pet treats are entirely THC free. These CBD pet products get two paws up.

Rating: ★★★

Cost of CBD Products

Company Product Starting Price Balance CBD Oil Tincture – Natural $25.00 Dani Pepper Sleepytime Gummies $34.95 Dani Pepper “O” CBD Lube Orgasm Enhancer $34.95 Budderweeds CBD Tincture $35.00 Discreetly Baked CBD Oil $23.95 CBDistillery Gummies $55.00 Healthworx CBD Disposable Vape Ven $31.49 Buddha Teas CBD Teas $19.99 Kiskanu Suppositories $24.00 Joy Organics Pet Products $34.95

What are the health benefits of CBD products?

The appeal of CBD lies primarily in the mountain of anecdotal evidence that continues to grow. Limited studies have shown promise, but these firsthand accounts are very compelling as even celebrities, government officials, and athletes have lauded CBD for its therapeutic benefits. People use CBD for an assortment of ailments:

Anxiety

Arthritis

Depression

Fibromyalgia

Immunity

Inflammation

Mood

Pain

Stress

And more

Again, the FDA does not recognize CBD as a cure or treatment for any symptoms or conditions. The FDA does not allow any company to make explicit health claims, so if you see a company promoting CBD as a cure or treatment for anything, report them, and do not purchase their products.

How to buy the best CBD products?

Ask yourself these questions before you buy CBD products.

Where did the hemp come from?

In America, strict cultivation guidelines are in place at both the state and federal level. Hemp grown anywhere else, like Europe or Asia, does not need to follow the same regulations as the U.S. Be cautious if hemp originates from China or India because their standards are much less stringent than that of the U.S. Keep in mind that importing hemp or CBD products increases the opportunity for contaminants to taint them. Hemp is like a sponge and absorbs both nutrients and contaminates easily. Choose CBD products derived from hemp grown to organic standards because hemp can absorb harmful chemicals from pesticides or heavy metals and other things you don’t want in your body.

What type of CBD is being used?

There are three types of CBD products: full spectrum, broad spectrum, and isolate. Full spectrum and broad spectrum contain additional cannabinoids and terpenes. Full spectrum includes no more than 0.3% THC, the legal limit. Broad spectrum and isolate do not have any THC. CBD isolate uses CBD in its purest form.

If you don’t want THC in your system, stick with broad spectrum, or isolate products. If you’re drug tested, 0.3% THC may set off a false positive on a sensitive drug test. The additional terpenes and cannabinoids of full spectrum and broad spectrum may provide other benefits that CBD alone cannot.

Avoid companies that don’t tell you what kind of CBD they use.

What’s the potency of your CBD products?

With so many CBD products available, you’re bound to find a dosage that works. Keep in mind that the type of CBD product plays into the potency. You may feel that full spectrum, broad spectrum, and isolate may all feel like different potencies, everything else being equal.

What’s in your CBD products?

CBD products can be formulated with a variety of ingredients. Artificial or natural ingredients can be used. Like other health products, it’s best to find natural products. Companies like Balance CBD use not only natural ingredients, but also are free of allergens, GMOs, and animal byproducts like gelatin.

CBD products can also be formulated with healthful ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, and supplements, such as melatonin. Read the label of your CBD products, and if there’s something that you don’t know, look it up.

Is third-party testing used?

Independent lab testing is essential in keeping you safe. The FDA does not recognize CBD as a treatment or cure for any symptom or condition. As such, reputable companies must be transparent with their testing.

Independent testing verifies what’s in the CBD product. It tests the levels of cannabinoids. In other words, you’ll know if THC is at the legal limit, and if the amount of CBD is the same as the label. Tests all tell you how pure the CBD is and if there is anything that you don’t want in your body, including heavy metals or residual chemicals.

The results of third-party lab tests are known as the Certificate of Analysis (COA). These COAs should be easily accessible to you before purchase. Third-party tests are expensive, so companies may try to avoid them to cut corners. If a company doesn’t make their COAs available or doesn’t do third-party testing, avoid them altogether.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CBD?

These three magic letters stand for cannabidiol. CBD is a chemical compound known as a cannabinoid that is found in cannabis. There are two species of the cannabis plant: hemp and marijuana. CBD can be derived from both species; however, only CBD derived from commercial hemp is legal in all 50 states.

Over 100 cannabinoids are found in the cannabis plant, each being studied for its effects on humans. CBD, in particular, is being researched for its purported therapeutic benefits. Research has been limited, but human and animal studies have shown a lot of promise.

How does CBD work?

CBD potentially promotes homeostasis by working with the endocannabinoid system (ECS). Homeostasis is the body’s inner harmony. In other words, the ECS keeps you feeling “normal.” In that sense, CBD may promote general wellbeing by interacting with the ECS to help maintain homeostasis. To support this harmony, the ECS must engage some of the body’s most vital functions, including sleep, pain management, and mood.

What are CBD products?

CBD products are anything infused or covered with CBD. Infused products are more effective. For example, a CBD infused gummy has an exact dosage, whereas a gummy covered or dusted with CBD may not.

What are the different types of CBD products?

There are more and more CBD products flooding the market. There are oil tinctures, edibles, topicals, beverages, lube, suppositories, vape pens, skincare, and even pet products. There are specialized products such as pillows, masks, hair products, toothpicks, potato chips, hand sanitizer, chews, toilet paper, toothpaste, workout gear, bed sheets, bath bombs, nail polish, and sex products.

Are CBD products safe?

Yes, legal CBD products are safe with some small caveats. Check the ingredients in case you’re allergic to anything found in the product. If you live in a state where recreational marijuana is legal, you may find CBD products with high THC levels. Inferior and Black Market CBD products are abundant. Use the above criteria to help you stay safe and healthy.

Can I use CBD products for anxiety?

It’s understandable to be anxious during a global pandemic. Even without these troublesome times, one in thirteen people worldwide suffers from anxiety, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Prescription medication can have severe side effects, so people turn to CBD as a natural alternative.

Can I use CBD products for sleep?

There are many reasons people have trouble sleeping: physical ailments, certain health conditions, or mental health issues. Those who can’t fall asleep or who have problems staying asleep turn to CBD because some have found that it shortens the time to fall asleep and generally improves sleep quality. Some studies have supported this.

Can I use CBD products for pain?

Many athletes have endorsed CBD for pain management and its purported anti-inflammatory benefits. There are also studies being done regarding CBD being a natural alternative to fatal opioids. CBD is non-toxic, non-addictive, and you cannot overdose from taking too much.

Can I use CBD products for depression?

Depression is an invisible affliction that affects more than 264 million people around the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). People are often prescribed selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) for depression. These antidepressants can have harsh side effects, including sexual dysfunction, sedation, headaches, nausea, and more. CBD does not have the same side effects.

Do I need a prescription to get CBD products?

No, you don’t need a prescription to get CBD products. However, it’s essential to talk to your doctor before incorporating CBD into your health regimen. Don’t stop medications cold turkey. Additionally, CBD may affect how you metabolize other medications. Don’t take CBD if you’re on other medications, pregnant, or breastfeeding.

How do I use CBD gummies?

CBD gummies fall under the edibles umbrella. Like anything else edible, you simply have to pop a CBD gummy in your mouth, chew, and swallow. Edibles are unique because they must go through the digestion process, which means that it takes more time to work, but the effects last longer. If gummies are your thing, then here is a list of the best CBD gummies and best CBD edibles.

How do I use CBD tinctures?

CBD tinctures come with a dropper. First, shake the bottle to ensure the oil mixes evenly. Squeeze the rubber top of the dropper to draw in oil. Place the opening of the dropper about an inch high, aiming under your tongue. Squeeze the rubber top, so the CBD oil is released under your tongue. Hold the oil there for 30-60 seconds. Don’t let the dropper touch your mouth, or it might get contaminated. Here’s a list of the best CBD oils and best CBD oil companies.

How do I use CBD topicals?

Topicals provide localized relief, so you have to concentrate the application to a relatively small area. Before applying the CBD topical, clean the area and make sure there’s no broken skin. Be liberal and vigorous as you massage in the CBD topical deep past the layers of skin.

How do I use CBD capsules?

You can either place the capsule in your mouth first or after you take a sip of water. Swallow the liquid with the capsule. If you have trouble, you can place the capsule in a spoon of applesauce or pudding. You can also try it in a piece of banana or other soft food.

How do I use CBD Lube?

Rub CBD lube on your clitoris, outer labia, inner labia, and inside your vagina. You can also rub CBD lube around and in your anus if you’re having anal sex. Keep in mind that silicone and oil-based lubes cannot be used with latex condoms and certain toys.

How do I use CBD tea?

First, you need to boil some water. As the water comes to a boil, add loose leaf tea to an infuser or place your teabag in your mug or teapot. Once hot enough, pour the water over the infuser or tea bag to let the water soak through the tea leaves. Time your tea. Check the directions as each type of tea should be steeped for different times. Dunk the tea bag or infuser a few times to allow the water to circulate. Take out the infuser or tea bag and set it aside in case you want to have more tea.

How do I use CBD vape pens?

There are two different vape pens available: push-button vape pens or draw-activated vape pens. The former has to be turned on by pressing the button to activate the atomizer, which creates vapor. Vapes without a button start when you inhale. The vape turns off as soon as you stop drawing air from the pen.

How do I use CBD suppositories?

Suppositories can be a touchy subject and a bit awkward to use. You can either insert a suppository standing or lying on your side. If you’re standing, place one leg on a chair. If lying on your side, bend your top leg by bringing your knee toward your stomach. Relax your glutes and open your buttocks. Push the head of the suppository up your rectum about an inch deep. Close your legs and either sit or lie still for twenty minutes while the suppository dissolves.

What’s the difference between hemp oil products and CBD oil products?

While both are derived from hemp, they are taken from different parts of the plant. Hemp oil comes from the seeds, which have virtually no CBD. People take hemp oil for the nutrients that include proteins, vitamins, minerals, or beneficial fatty acids.

CBD oil comes from the stocks and leaves of hemp plants. As stated earlier, studies are being done regarding the many purported therapeutic benefits.

Can I trust CBD products from Amazon?

NO. Amazon does not permit the selling of CBD products. The products that you see for sale on Amazon are hemp products. Anything touting itself as CBD or having the purported benefits of CBD is lying.

How long does it take for CBD products to work?

The time it takes for CBD to work depends on the type of product. Like gummies, chocolates, or capsules, anything you ingest takes longer to work because they must get digested first. Vapes work almost instantly. Tinctures may take 15 minutes or longer.

How long do CBD products last?

Generally, CBD products can last anywhere from two to six hours. The time depends on several things, including the type of CBD product, your weight, and your body chemistry.

Are CBD products legal?

In the U.S., CBD must be derived from commercial hemp with no more than 0.3% THC to be federally legal. As mentioned earlier, CBD can be extracted from both marijuana and hemp. Some CBD products have THC levels higher than 0.3%. These are legal in states where recreational marijuana is legal. You must know your state laws as well as how much THC is in your product.

Do CBD products get you high?

No, pure CBD does not get you high. Full spectrum CBD products contain less than 0.3% THC. This amount is not enough to get you high. Again, some states may allow CBD products with higher levels of THC.

What are full spectrum CBD products?

Full spectrum is one of the three types of CBD products. These products contain all the cannabinoids and terpenes of the entire hemp plant. The full spectrum of cannabinoids includes less than 0.3% THC. All these cannabinoids are said to work together synergistically to create the “entourage effect.”

What are broad spectrum CBD products?

Broad spectrum CBD products also contain all the cannabinoids and terpenes, except THC. Even without THC, broad spectrum CBD products may also create the entourage effect.

What are isolate CBD products?

Isolate CBD products use pure CBD. This cannabinoid is processed and separated out of the hemp plant, so you’re left with the isolated CBD. There is absolutely no THC in isolate CBD products.

How do I find my dosage?

The majority of CBD companies base dosages on weight. There are actually more factors that go into finding the perfect dosage: health condition, body chemistry, and experience with CBD.

The FDA does not have standardized dosing suggestions. It’s best to start with a low dosage. Wait a week and monitor how your body reacts before increasing your dosage. Go slow and gradually increase your dosage until you get the results that you want.

Where do I buy CBD products?

We advise you to buy CBD products online. It’s convenient, and virtually CBD products are just a Google search away. (Beware of buying CBD Oil from a Google advertisement, Google ad policies do not allow for the sale of CBD). You can do price comparisons, brand comparisons, and any additional research you need. More importantly, you can check out the lab results to ensure what you’re buying is safe.

Shop in your PJs at midnight or at your lunch break at the office. Get your CBD products delivered right to you. You can also get exclusive promotions. The best value definitely comes when you buy CBD products online.