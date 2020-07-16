Whether in a gas station or vape shop, access to vaping products has never been easier. The popularity of vaping has exploded in recent years, with celebrities and athletes taking up the habit. People love the convenience and variety of flavors, but most of all, people enjoy it as a healthier alternative to other forms of smoking.

CBD is now breathing new life into vaping as more people discover the benefits of this natural health supplement. CBD has taken off in America, you can find everything from CBD oil for dogs, to CBD gummies for pain. The advantages of vaping lend themselves perfectly to the benefits of CBD. The immediate relief, in particular, is unlike any other method of consumption. In other words, you get the fastest uptake of CBD when you vape it.

The problem is that there’s an abundance of selection out there. You can easily get overwhelmed with all the choices. Choosing the right CBD vape products is a matter of due diligence and a little trial and error. Unfortunately, the FDA does not currently regulate the CBD industry to the extent that it does other health products. It’s up to the consumer to educate themselves on what makes a high-quality CBD product. Thankfully, there are a lot of online resources to help you navigate this tricky landscape.

We’ve compiled a list of our favorite CBD vape pens and answer the most common questions that come up when shopping for CBD products. Whether you’re looking for post-workout recovery or to relax with a night of Netflix, use this guide to choose the most delicious and effective CBD vape pen for you.

What is a CBD Vape Pen?

CBD vape pens are as they sound. They are pen-shaped vaping devices that allow you to vape CBD oil. Vape pens can be made out of metal or plastic and can be disposable or refillable. Comprised of a mouthpiece, an atomizer, and a disposable battery, vape pens need to be filled with special CBD oil. These oils are also known as juices and are proprietary formulations to each CBD company. You cannot use regular CBD oil in a vape pen. CBD juice is specially developed for vaping.

Using a vape pen is extremely easy — just inhale. Once you inhale through the mouthpiece, the atomizer initiates and vaporizes a single dose of CBD juice. As soon as you inhale the vapor, you’ll feel the effects almost immediately. Unlike ingesting CBD, vapor does not have to go through your digestive system. Instead, vapor goes into your lungs and the bloodstream through capillaries. Once it gets into your bloodstream, CBD interacts with your endocannabinoid system, and you get the comfort that this cannabinoid brings.

Now for the good part. Here are the top CBD vape pens to try today.

Best CBD Vape Pens for 2020

This blend of terpenes includes myrcene, pinene, caryophyllene, and limonene, to name a few. This sleek, easy-to-use design allows you to vape the highest-quality broad-spectrum CBD. Derived from commercial hemp grown in the US to organic standards, their unique CBD formulation speaks to their fine craftsmanship, each smooth inhale and exquisite exhale.

Whether flavored or natural, you can expect a lot out of Balance CBD’s vape line. Each unique formulation combines special terpenes for maximum impact. We chose Charlotte’s Web Terpene Infused Vape Pen because it is smooth, flavorless, and highly effective. This formulation is highly sought after, and Balance CBD hits this out of the park.

You can find batch independent lab test results directly on the site for your convenience. The tests ensure your safety and satisfaction.

With a stylish design and potent CBD juice, Balance CBD tops our list of CBD vape pens.

2. Dani Pepper

We chose Dani Pepper as number two because it is an exciting female-centric brand. User-friendly design and rapid relief are signatures of this enchanting brand. Depending on your needs, this vape pen can last one to three weeks. Their proprietary formulation is smooth and relaxing. The effects take about 5 minutes and last up to four hours. Choose from 150 mg or 300 mg of CBD in each vape pen. If you’re looking for other CBD products, Dani Pepper has some great CBD tinctures, along with a CBD lube orgasm enhancer!

3. Budderweeds

Budderweeds is a leader in the Canadian market. In particular, their vape pen line tastes fantastic. It works quickly to melt away stress and rejuvenate the body and mind. Budderweeds has a handful of fun flavors, including Mint Mojito and Blue Hawaiin.

You can choose between two strengths: 400 mg or 200 mg. Budderweeds uses the best hemp stocks grown in the US to the standards of the 2018 Farm Bill. The experience is smooth and flavorful, and the design and packaging slick and polished. As well some of the best CBD products for sale, if you’re interested in the psychoactive products Budderweeds offers a range of edibles and you can even find a “dispensary near me” that stocks other high quality products.

4. Discreetly Baked

Discreetly specializes in premium products but without the premium price tag. Since 2017, Discreetly Baked has produced elegantly crafted THC and CBD products in mouthwatering flavors and a variety of soothing strengths.

The Discreetly Baked vape pens look and taste like what you’d expect from a luxury brand. Not only are they THC-free, but they’ve done away with the usual propylene glycol or vegetable glycerine and use 100% organic MCT oil for a smooth experience. No coughing, just a soft, gentle pull. At 250 mg of CBD, each pen provides quite a boost of natural goodness. Along with tasty vape pens, you can also buy a range of Discreetly Baked CBD Oils.

5. Wink CBD Vape

Based in Southern California, this women-owned and operated brand understands the needs of women as their designs revolve around discretion and elegance. Their Wink Go disposable pen uses 150 mg of CBD; however, their CBD is derived from European hemp stocks.

Choose from a handful of cute flavors, including Grapephoria and Bubblewish. The packaging is feminine with hints of pink, but the pen itself is white and subtle.

6. Try the CBD

Even though the name is a little on the nose, this brand is worth a try. Based in Colorado, Try the CBD stands by the state’s reputation of fertile grounds that are perfect for growing hemp. They use hemp grown to organic standards in the mountains of Colorado. This natural process has garnered rave reviews.

Rather than selling outlandish flavors or vape pens geared to specific health solutions, Try the CBD vape pens use familiar hemp strains to distinguish each vape pen. For example, they have the very popular Pineapple Express. Choose between 200 mg or 300 mg of CBD in a rechargeable vape pen.

7. El Gallo – Little Chicken

Named after the Mexican slang for marijuana, this award-winning company is based in Southern California. This brand takes pride in the Mexican convention.

Their signature vape pen is the Little Chicken that contains broad-spectrum CBD. When you inhale, you’ll notice hints of earthiness and a touch of peppermint as you exhale. Each vape pen contains 1,000 mg of CBD, one of the most potent dosages you can get.

8. CBDfx

With 12 vape pens, you’re bound to find a flavor you like with CBDfx. Their CBD is derived from hemp grown in Southern California. They have fun flavors like Tropic Breeze as well as vape pens based on popular strains like OG Kush CBD Terpenes Vape Pen. We enjoyed the simplicity of their Fresh Mint CBD vape pen. It’s refreshing and inexpensive, so it’s great for those with a more modest budget.

You can purchase singles, triples, or 12 packs. They also give you an option to mix and match your pack so that you can try all of their flavors. The pens are wrapped in gold leaf, which doesn’t make them as discreet as other pens on our list. The other drawback is that these pens only contain 30mg of CBD. This amount is not enough for more severe symptoms.

9. Dosist – Calm

Dosist has been around since 2016 and been recognized for their fluid and practical design. These vape pens are refillable with the special cartridges formulated for specific health benefits like Calm and Arouse. Because these are refillable pens, you need an initial investment that’s more than disposable pens.

Their Calm formulation has a 10:1 ratio of CBD to THC that tastes slightly lemony. The effects are warm and relaxing. Each puff gives you 2.25 of CBD per inhalation.

10. Koi CBD

Since 2015, Koi CBD has made a name for itself in both customer and online reviews. Using broad-spectrum CBD extracted from US grown hemp. While Koi CBD is well-reviewed, their products are on the higher end of the price scale.

Koi CBD uses a refillable proprietary vape pen that they call the Koi Zen vape. You have to purchase Koi vape juice for this device and choose from the five flavors that are quite cheerful, like Strawberry Milkshake and Vanilla Caramel Custard. If you’re willing to put in the initial investment, Koi CBD is worth trying.

11. The Quill

The Quill’s vape pen is understated but very effective. They use CBD derived from hemp grown in Oregon and processed using supercritical CO2 extraction. Using full-spectrum CBD and a signature blend of terpenes, Quill’s vaping experience is smooth and sound.

Quill’s use of glossy metal makes for an eye-catching device, so if you’re looking for discretion, this may not be the vape pen for you. On the plus side, the metal design makes them more sturdy than plastic alternatives; however, it also places them on the higher end of the price line. There is 750 mg of CBD in each vape pen.

12. Foria

Foria is known for operating CBD/THC sexual wellness, they have a sex lube that is a worthy competitor to Dani Pepper. Mostly geared towards women, Foria has expanded their product line to include CBD vapes. These vape pens use a cartridge that contains 450 mg of broad-spectrum CBD.

Like all refillable devices, you can recharge the battery and refill the cartridge. Again, refillable devices require an initial investment that makes them more expensive than disposable vape pens. People have said that this vape pen has a distinct hemp taste with just subtle pinches of citrus and pine.

13. Canna Trading’s Disposable CBD Vape Pens

Canna Trading has 14 exciting flavors of CBD vape pens, including Gorilla Glue and Sunset Sherbet. The design is straightforward and discreet. Based in California, Canna Trading using a proprietary blend of terpenes and 200 mg of CBD.

This brand offers affordable vape pens as well as free shipping in the US for orders over $99. While their CBD is grown to organic standards in the US and third-party tested, they do not give any information on how they extract the CBD. This lack of transparency may mean that they use undesirable solvents.

14. Kurvana

Kurvana gives you a choice of conspicuous disposable or rechargeable devices. Choose from CBD or CBD THC blends. Based in California, Kurvana can legally sell THC products within the state as THC products have been legalized.

These vape pens use full-spectrum CBD and do not use MCT oil, artificial flavoring, or cutting agents. Users have called these vape pens potent. Choose from Lemongrass, Cranberry Orange, or Eucalyptus Mint.

15. Healthworx CBD

Healthworx CBD is transparent and makes their third-party lab results readily available, which is a great opening salvo to new users unsure about CBD. With 300 mg of CBD in each disposable vape pen, you get an adequate amount of broad-spectrum CBD in a handful of flavors inspired by popular strains. For example, you can get OG Kush and Green Crack.

Healthworx uses TEC temper instead of MCT oil and sells for a modest price.

16. CBDistillery

CBDistillery vape pens use CBD derived from non-GMO, US-grown hemp, and they use natural flavoring as well as natural, organic, TEC temper. They make our list for their friendly price point and transparency. You can find their third-party lab test results directly on the site.

Four fun flavors accentuate their CBD formulation: Grand Daddy Purp, Lavender Vanilla, Strawberry Lemonade, or Grape.

17. Select CBD

Using essential oils to supplement the effects of CBD is why Select CBD rounds out our list. Essential oils like peppermint and lavender help you achieve optimum results from each vape. With 250 mg of CBD in each pen, Select CBD offers exceptional value.

Whether you’re looking for an energy boost or to relax, Select CBD has a vape pen for you.

Frequently Asked Questions about CBD Vape Pens

What is cannabidiol (CBD)?

CBD is what is known as a cannabinoid, which is a cannabis compound. Another cannabinoid is the well-known THC. Unlike THC, CBD does not have any intoxicating properties. In other words, CBD does not get you high. What it does do is under debate. While there’s mounting anecdotal evidence, scientific evidence still has not conclusively proven how it can help the human body.

We know that it works with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which regulates many biological processes, including pain, appetite, and sleep. We also know that CBD is non-toxic and does not produce any harsh side effects.

Having said that, it’s best to err on the side of caution and talk to your doctor before taking CBD. Do not take it if you’re on other medications, pregnant, or breastfeeding.

Are reusable CBD vape pens better than disposable vape pens?

Each type of vape pen comes with its pros and cons. It’s all a matter of personal preference. If you don’t plan on vaping regularly, disposable is the way to go. On the other hand, if vaping is your usual method of CBD consumption, you may want to invest in a rechargeable vape pen.

Will CBD get me high?

No, CBD will not get you high. This misconception stems from the fact that CBD is a cannabis compound, just like the more infamous THC, which does get you high. CBD derived from hemp does not carry enough THC to get you high, which is why the vast majority of CBD products are made from commercial hemp.

Can I vape a CBD oil?

No, you can’t vape CBD oil. CBD oil is formulated to be taken orally, whereas CBD vape juice is designed specifically for vaping. Vape juice is developed to be superheated, whereas CBD oil is not. Inhaling CBD oil can be detrimental to your health.

Is CBD legal in the United States?

CBD vape pens are legal in all 50 states if they don’t contain more than 0.3% THC. It’s essential to purchase from a company with full transparency, so you know exactly what’s in your product. For this reason, we recommend brands that showcase their third-party test results directly on their site. We also recommend brands that use commercial hemp with no more than 0.3% THC. To be sure, you can purchase broad-spectrum or isolate CBD products that contain no THC at all.

Are CBD vapes gluten-free and vegan?

The majority of vapes are gluten-free and vegan. Vapes should not have gluten because it damages your lungs when superheated. The main ingredients of vapes usually consist of a proprietary blend of CBD, MCT oil or base liquid, and essential oils. Err on the side of caution and always read the labels to know what ingredients are in your vape juice.

Will CBD cause me to fail a drug test?

There are three types of CBD products that you can purchase: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate. Broad-spectrum and isolate CBD products don’t have any THC, so you will not fail a drug test if you take them. Full-spectrum contains 0.3% THC and, although this trace amount is not enough to get you high, it is enough to result in a false positive depending on the sensitivity of your drug test.

Do CBD vape pens expire?

You won’t find an expiry date on vape pens; however, the battery could die, or the CBD vape juice could dry up. Use your CBD vape pens within a couple of months of purchasing it.

What are the benefits of CBD vape pens?

There are several benefits to using CBD vape pens, including bioavailability, convenience, and simplicity. CBD has the best bioavailability out of all the current methods of taking CBD. In particular, edibles and tinctures must go through digestion and the liver before it is fully processed. This process can take more than an hour. In contrast, when vaped, CBD only takes a minute to go through the lungs and into the bloodstream. CBD vapes provide the quickest uptake and are convenient, too. They are pocket-sized and can easily be taken anywhere. They’re also straightforward; just inhale. Remember, these statements have not been evaluated by the FDA, and CBD is not intended to diagnose, cure or prevent any ailment or disease. Speak to a doctor before using CBD.

CBD itself purportedly has many health benefits. People use CBD for the following and many more ailments:

Anxiety

Appetite

Depression

Immunity

Inflammation

Mood

Pain

Can I overdose on CBD?

No, you can’t overdose on CBD. There are no reported overdoses and no harsh side effects, either.

Are CBD vape pens safe?

Yes, CBD vape pens are safe, especially when compared to nicotine vapes. You should be aware of what’s in your vape pen. Specifically, propylene glycol has been in the spotlight because, when superheated, it may lead to cancer or lung illnesses. Like anything else you put in your body, you should do your due diligence and be wary if a company is ambiguous about its ingredients. Also, be aware of vape pens made outside of the country because they do not follow the same health and safety standards as the US.

How much CBD should I consume?

CBD affects everyone differently, so the amount of CBD needed will be different from person to person. Keep in mind that you can build up a tolerance to CBD. A good rule of thumb is to start with a low dosage, monitor how you’re feeling for ten days, and increase your dosage as needed.

How long do CBD vape pens last?

Vape pens can last between 50 and 200 puffs depending on how much CBD vape juice is in the pen. On average, people will take from 10 to 30 puffs daily, which translates to three days to twenty one days of lifespan for a single vape pen.

What other CBD products can I buy?