Best Cellulite Cream Review 2022: Effective Treatment for Cellulite

If you need the best cellulite cream, it means you have spotted some dimpled flesh in the “fleshy” areas of your body.

These are areas such as thighs, buttocks, breasts, abdomen and hips. While cellulites are harmless and painless, they are unsightly and for many women, they are the main hindrance to wearing that beautiful swimsuit in summer.

But not anymore!

Here, we are bringing you a lineup of the best natural cellulite creams that have been tested and proven.

Thus, if you have been asking: Does cellulite go away? Yes, it does. As we review some of these creams, we are going to look at the science behind their formulation.

What is the best cream to get rid of cellulite?

With hundreds of products in the market that profess to get rid of cellulite, it can be hard to choose the best one. After doing some footwork for you, here are 8 incredible products that we have come up with:

Listed Below are the Top-rated Best Cellulite Creams in 2022

1. Sculpting Gel Cream by Bioluma – The Best CELLULITE PRODUCT

Sculpting Gel Cream by Bioluma is not only good for cellulite, but it is also great for melting stubborn fat. But it is its prowess at firming up skin and increasing elasticity that we are going to consider here.

The science behind Bioluma Sculpting Gel

First, this Sculpting Gel is formulated from a blend of high quality extracts. The processing takes place in a GMP and FDA approved facility. Thus, you can be sure that it meets the highest standards in the USA.

But to understand how this product helps, you have to understand how cellulite forms. First, cellulites are little pockets of stored fat. Instead of the body storing fat in a diffused manner, it stores it in these tiny pockets.

That is why the Dual Action Sculpting Gel Cream generates heat, which melts the fat stored in these little pockets. This is how it is able to get rid of cellulite over a time of use.

How It Works

The Sculpting Gel Cream from Bioluma works by creating heat that melts the small pockets of fat stored in the hips, butt, thighs and abdomen. When you rub it onto the skin, you start feeling warm.

After some time of consistent application, the product is going to start tightening your skin and make it more elastic.

The prolonged heat in the areas where you apply it also get better blood circulation, which then changes the skin’s texture and health as more nutrients and oxygen can flow well.

How to use it

This is a topical application cream. You should apply it two times a day on clean skin. Also, make sure you do not apply it on sensitive areas such as your crotch or armpits.

Before you apply it fully, it is a good idea to test a small amount on a small place on the skin. You want to see the reaction of your skin.

Apply it evenly in a thin layer on the skin and wash your hands with clean water after that.

Ingredients

Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice – This is popular because it moisturizes the skin a lot. After it dries, it creates a protective layer that lasts a long time. It is a species of aloe vera.

Prunus Armeniaca Fruit Extract – This is the scientific name for apricots and it has a high content of antioxidants. They help the skin to clear away dead cells and toxins making it healthier.

Pyrus Malus Fruit – This is widely used in topically applied products for weight loss. Thus, it helps to burn away the fat and the cellulite.

Pros Cons It does not feel sticky Requires at least 6 weeks of use to see results Made of three main natural ingredients Has a money back guarantee of 60 days Helps to burn fat in the affected areas

Where to buy

You can buy the Sculpting Gel Cream by Bioluma on the official website. It is available in different packages. There is the 1-bottle package that costs $69. There is also the 3-bottle package that costs $43 per bottle and the 6-bottle package costs $38 per bottle. These are two-month subscription prices. If you make a one-time order, the price goes up.

2. Anti-Cellulite Cream by Life’s Butter: Best cellulite remover for thighs

If you would like a gel that is easy to use and feels light on the skin, you might want to try the Anti-Cellulite Cream made and sold by Life’s Butter. But before you can buy it, you want to know some of the science behind its formulation, how it works, how to use it and how much it can cost you. Keep reading.

The science behind Anti-Cellulite Cream by Life’s Butter

This product is formulated by blending ingredients that have fat burning qualities. For instance, one of the ingredients is L-Carnitine, which acts on the fat cells that are stored in pockets to form cellulite.

When you apply it on the affected area, it is going to create heat that melts the fat and the cellulite, and the Coenzyme Q10 is going to moisturize the skin. Once the cream burns the fat, it will also firm up the skin and enhance elasticity. With consistent usage, it is going to clear the cellulites completely.

Ingredients

L-Carnitine – This is the most prolific fat burner amino acid found in almost all cellulite creams in the market. In this topically applied cream, the amino acid will burn the stored fat and in the process, the skin clears away visible bulgings and bumpings.

Nelumbo nucifera Leaf Extract – The main idea behind including this plant’s extract in the skin cream is to minimize inflammation. It also has anti-wrinkle qualities and it contains strong antioxidants.

Chondrus Crispus Extract – This seaweed has nutrients that enhance the health of the skin. It can also protect the skin from UV rays. The skin looks more radiant, healthy and fresh.

Coconut Extract – The moisturizing ability of this ingredient is incredible since it penetrates the skin, nourishing it and leaving it supple. It will help prevent the skin from drying out when the fat pockets that make the cellulite burn off.

Coenzyme Q10 – This ingredient helps in the regeneration of cells. Aged, sagging skin comes because of cell damage. Thus, you need such an ingredient to renew the skin cells and replace the worn out ones.

In addition to the main ingredients, there are others such as water, lotus flower extract, carbomer, phenoxyethanol, maltodextrin, capryl methicone, capric triglycerides and others.

How Anti-Cellulite Cream by Life’s Butter works

This skin care product works in multiple ways. For starters, it enhances how the body burns fat under the skin. Remember, cellulite is formed when fat is not distributed evenly and thus it is stored in small pockets under the skin.

Applying the Anti-Cellulite Cream on the skin will cause these pockets to melt. The coconut extract in the product is going to moisturize the skin.

How to use Anti-Cellulite Cream

Brush the skin lightly with a dry brush after applying the cream lightly and evenly with clean hands. Brushing enhances exfoliation and blood flow to the skin. To ensure that the cream penetrates the skin, massage it into the area slowly, in circular motions. Do this 3-4 times a week.

Pros Cons Made in FDA-approved facilities in the USA The option with the brush is costly It works on any type of skin It moisturizes the skin Comes with a brush or without

Where to buy it

You should order this cream by Life’s Butter from the official website. One bottle will cost you $39.99 without the brush. With the brush, it will cost you $59.99.

3. Lamer: Natural Anti Cellulite Cream

A 10oz bottle of Lamer anti-cellulite cream will cost you a substantial amount of money. Thus, you want to be sure that it is really going to help you clear the cellulite from your skin before you order it.

Unfortunately, there is not enough information about this product, and that is why we decided to bring you that information here.

How Lamer Cream works

This cream works by diminishing the lines and wrinkles on your skin. That is how it helps with the bumps on your skin caused by cellulite.

Again, there is minimal information on how this product works, except that it helps to clear the skin. While most other products generate heat that melts the cellulite pockets, this one does not really do that.

All the same, with consistent application, it can help give you a clear and supple skin, clearing the stretch marks and the cellulite.

Also, if your skin dries up during the day, this product can help you to keep it well moisturized all the hours. A moisturized skin is not going to crack and so bacteria and germs will not affect it.

Ingredients

There is not much information about the products used in this product. However, from what we have been able to gather, sesame seed oil is one of them.

One of the benefits of using sesame seed oil in topical creams is that it has anti-inflammatory qualities. It is also anti-bacterial in nature, which leaves your skin well protected.

Because of its antioxidant qualities, this oil is also very good for the skin. It can clear away dead cells that cause faster aging.

Also, this oil is a non-comedogenic oil. Oils classified this way do not clog the pores of the skin, which means that your skin can breathe properly. As a gel, the Lamer cream feels light on the skin.

Another ingredient is petrolatum. This is a form of a vaseline, which enables the cream to sit on the skin and do its magic. This cream is non-absorbent so it needs to sit on the skin lightly. Petrolatum helps with that.

We must also mention that this cream contains lime extract. This is responsible for clearing dark spots, clearing acne and removing other skin blemishes. It also has anti-aging qualities so the skin does not sag or develop wrinkles.

How to use Lamer cream

All topical application creams are so easy to use. Just apply on the affected areas as directed, at least once in a day. Clean the skin first before application. You might also want to try the product on a small part of your skin to see whether there will be any reaction. For best effect, use for 4 to 6 weeks.

Pros Cons It has anti-aging properties It is costly It is simple to apply There is not enough information about it It is light on the skin It does not clog your skin pores

Where to buy it

You can buy the Lamer cream for dryness on amazon.com. It is sold by ACME Health & Beauty. One bottle of 10oz costs $335.

4. Mila Moursi Cream: Best Cellulite Cream for Thighs and Other Parts

When you have cellulite, your skin is telling you that there are excess lipids that you need to eliminate from your body.

That is where the Mila Moursi Slimming Cream comes in. It can help the body to burn the fat pockets that make cellulite.

This product helps the body to get rid of the excess fat pockets, in essence clearing your skin and leaving it supple and youthful.

The Science behind Mila Moursi Cream

The secret of the power of this product is in the ingredients, which are several plant extracts, Caffeine and Theophyllisilane C.

They have been blended in world-class labs to retain the potency of the ingredients. It enhances blood circulation to the skin, which helps the body to get rid of different types of skin blemishes, including cellulite.

Mila Moursi Ingredients

Here are the main ingredients:

Algisium C – This is a popular derivative of silicon that is used in many anti-wrinkle creams. It helps the skin to clear wrinkles and creases.

Theophyllisilane C – This ingredient is very good for slimming and clearing cellulite. It is a silicon-based ingredient.

Strawberry Extract – Because of the high content of polyphenols, Vitamin C and AHAs, this ingredient helps to brighten the skin. It also removes free radicals that damage the skin and reduce the appearance of pores.

Ivy Leaf Extract – This one is popular for hydrating the skin and removing lines, wrinkles and cellulite. It also prevents the accumulation of water in the skin, thereby removing bumps and swellings.

Caffeine – This is one of the most popular antioxidant additions to skin care products. It gets rid of free radicals from the skin, thus delaying aging. Free radicals break down collagen, which results in sagging skin.

How Mila Moursi works

This product helps the body to get rid of cellulite naturally. It does this by enhancing the flow of blood to the affected area. That way, your skin is able to get enough oxygen and nutrients, which help the cellulite to clear away.

It also has ingredients that brighten the skin and downplay the pores. By the time you have used this product for 6 weeks, your skin should be flawless.

How to use Mila Moursi Cream

The manufacturer recommends you start by brushing the area where you will apply it with the Mila Moursi rejuvenating dry body brush. After that, apply the cream on the areas with cellulite. Do this for 4 to 6 weeks.

Pros Cons It tones, firms and smoothens the skin It is costly Removes skin dimpling Improves circulation to the skin Can be used as a whole body cream

Where to buy

You can order Mila Moursi cream from amazon.com.

5. Bon Vital’ Anti-Cellulite Crème: Best cellulite cream 2022

Bon Vital makes professional massage therapy products for the spa. Their anti-cellulite crème is quite popular too because it helps the body to get rid of these bumps and swellings naturally.

The science behind the Bon Vital’ Anti-Cellulite Crème

Behind the success of this formula is a combination of high quality ingredients that can help the body to clear cellulite from the skin.

The most notable ingredient is Glaucine. It is anti-inflammatory and it converts adipose tissue (fat) to fibroblast tissue (tissue that helps in wound healing).

How it works

When you apply this cream on the affected parts, many things happen. First, it inhibits the operation of the fat cells.

Cellulite forms because of fat pockets that the body forms when it fails to distribute fat to various parts of the body. It also prevents water retention in the skin, enhances firmness and reduces swellings and bumps.

Bon Vital Anti-Cellulite Crème Ingredients

Glaucine – This extract comes from the yellow horned poppy (glaucium flavum). It has high anti-inflammatory qualities and it reduces swellings in the skin. It also prevents the cellular activity of fat cells. It decreases the fat deposits on the abdomen, thighs, hips and butt.

How to use Bon Vital Anti-Cellulite Crème

Clean the affected area and then apply the cream generously and firmly rubbing it in with your hands. Do this two times a day, preferably in the morning and before going to bed. The cream is light in weight and it does not clog the pores.

Pros Cons It is sold affordably You have to use it two times daily for several weeks for it to work Comes from a long line of skin rejuvenating creams Simple to apply It does remove cellulite if used consistently

Where to buy it

The best place to buy this cream is from amazon.com.

6. Anti Cellulite Cream by Gloria Hincapie Spa: Best Cellulite Treatment

The best Cellulite treatment is one that can treat all types of cellulitis in the body and the Gloria Hincapie anti-cellulite cream is one such product. Like all of Gloria’s products, this one is also natural so it takes some time to work.

This cream’s effectiveness is backed by science. It interacts with the fibrotic cells that form from cellulitis. It will then renew and rejuvenate the flow of blood to the affected area.

Creams can tighten the skin, but by increasing blood circulation to the area (by relaxing the vessels), they make the skin healthier and more able to remove cellulites naturally.

When cellulite forms, it is mostly because the collagen fibers found between the muscle and the skin separate the fat into very tiny pockets.

These fat pockets form the cellulite. What the Gloria Hincapie cream does is to make these fat pockets to melt and then restore the skin to its former glory.

The cream will change the appearance of cellulite. It will also prevent the retention of water in the skin. If you apply it daily, it will make the bumps and swellings caused by the cellulite to disappear.

Ingredients

There is not much information even on the official website about this product. However, since Gloria Hincapie uses only natural ingredients to manufacture their products, the same applies to this one.

It is likely to have ingredients such as Orange essence, which is a good fat burner. It might also contain Seaweed, arnica and others.

How to use Anti-Cellulite Cream by Gloria Hincapie

To use this cream, you need to apply it on the affected skin, of course after cleaning it. You can apply it to all the affected parts, including breasts.

It will rejuvenate blood flow to these areas. About how long to use the cream, it will be indicated on the bottle and it is best to use it that long for the best results.

Pros Cons It is made in world-class facilities in the USA Scanty information about this product It can make the cellulite disappear Made with natural ingredients only The price is not too bad

Where to buy it

It is not available on the Gloria Hincapie website, so you will have to get it on amazon.com. Please note that even on amazon, there is not a whole lot of information about the product.

7. Gel Corps Cellulite Cream

The Gel Corps Cellulite cream, which you can buy on Amazon, is actually a bundle of three. However, due to budget constraints, you also have the option to buy one or two bottles of Gel Corps Cream.

Here, we recommend that you get the bundle of three (Gel Corps, LiftActive cream and TimeActive cream) because cellulite products are mostly effective when you apply them daily over several weeks.

The science behind Gel Corps Cellulite Cream

This product is formulated to use cryotherapy to cause the blood vessels to dilate and fight the fat that is found under the skin of the affected area.

Cryotherapy is the process by which cold therapy is used to warm the core while shrinking the skin pores. It pushes the blood vessels closer to the surface of the skin and compels the body to flush toxins causing cellulite, spots and other skin blemishes.

While cryotherapy is about cold therapy, when you apply this cream on the affected part, it generates heat that burns the fat pockets that make cellulite.

Gel Corps Cellulite Cream Ingredients

This is a natural product, so it is made with high quality organic ingredients. Some of the main ones are as follows:

Camphor – This ingredient has many benefits but chief among them is its antibacterial qualities. It also prevents skin irritation, itching and it is also an anti-fungal.

Menthol – Menthol has a cooling effect on the skin and it is used in many cryotherapy products. It can also remove black and white heads, leaving the skin clearer and smoother. Menthol prevents irritation and itchiness of the skin.

How Gel Corps Cellulite Cream works

It works using the cryotherapy process where once it is applied to the skin, it forces the body’s core temperature to rise.

In return, this burns the fat pockets (cellulite basically) that forms between the muscle and the skin. The cream is absorbed into the skin fast so it starts working faster. It attacks all adipose tissue under the skin in the area where you apply it.

This product also has what they call Slimbuster Technology. The manufacturer says that it works on the dermis layer of the skin to remove the cellulite bumps completely and rearrange the fiber network.

How to use Gel Corps Cellulite Cream

Clean the problem area where you want to use the cream. You can then apply it firmly with your hands and let it soak in for about 30 minutes. You can use this cream on all parts of the body. Use regularly for a long time for the best results.

Ingredients

Pros Cons It does not hide cellulite, it makes them disappear completely Regular and prolonged use required for results Made with high quality ingredients Great instructions for use It is tested by dermatologists

Where to buy it

You can buy the Gel Corps Cellulite Cream on amazon.com. All products bought on this marketplace have a return policy of 30 days, but not if you have used it.

8. ZO Skin Health ORASER Cellulite Cream

The ZO Skin Health ORASER Cellulite comes in a 5oz bottle, so you will probably have to buy two or three of them to use for the recommended time of six weeks.

Considering that you are required to use the cream on the affected areas twice a day, one bottle can only last you a month.

This product also comes from a long line of skin care products. ZO Health has anti-aging products, programs, kits and other health products.

Thus, if you are looking for the best cellulite removal cream, you should try the ZO Skin Health Oraser Cellulite Cream without fear.

The science behind ORASER Cellulite Cream

The success of the ORASER Cellulite cream with cellulite definitely comes from the high quality blend of tens of ingredients.

Some of these ingredients have a long history of use in treating skin conditions. It contains Plankton extract that tones the skin and helps you slim. The Methylsilanol carboxymethyl theophylline alginate helps to remove the contours in the thighs.

Phosphatidylcholine is also one of the ingredients. It helps to minimize the cellulite size making it less visible. It also has caffeine, which has antioxidants that get rid of the free radicals.

How ORASER Cellulite Cream works

This product attacks the cellulite from multiple angles. First, it rehydrates the skin, which helps in keeping the skin supple and more elastic.

It also enhances the texture of skin by clearing the cellulite from your thighs, butt and other areas. The body stores fat under the skin when it is in resting state, especially if the resting metabolic rate is low. If you apply this cream, it will prevent these nightly fat deposits from taking place.

ZO Skin Health ORASER Cellulite Cream Ingredients

Just to list them, they come in their tens and they include plankton extract, saccharide isomerate, coenzyme A, Carnitine, Chondrus crispus extract, phosphatidylcholine, caffeine, aqua, Methylsilanol carboxymethyl theophylline alginate, ascorbyl palmitate, soybean ferment extract and xanthan gum. These are just a few of the ingredients as there are many more.

Pros Cons Removes visible cellulites You need to use it regularly for at least 60 days It is easy to apply Comes from an established skin care company Improves texture and color of the skin

Where to buy it

This product is available for sale on amazon.com. It is available in 5oz bottles, so you can order a few to use them for at least 60 days, especially if you are applying this skin toning cream over the whole body.

Best Cellulite Cream FAQ

When it comes to the best cellulite removal creams, people have many questions. Here are some of the most frequently asked ones that might help shed more light for you:

How do you get rid of cellulite on your legs fast?

The best way is to apply a cellulite removal cream that contains ingredients like caffeine, aqua and L-Carnitine. You can also look for a product that has a dry body brush because such helps to minimize the risk of developing cellulite.

Can cellulite creams really work?

It depends on the science behind the product. If the ingredients used can rejuvenate the skin, you can get rid of cellulite, perhaps for a short time. Most of these creams firm up and tone the skin, rehydrate it and keep it supple and youthful.

What foods cause cellulite on legs?

Any food that can cause inflammation can also cause cellulite on your legs. Thus, avoid fast foods like fries, sodas, processed meats and others. Drink a lot of water to flush out toxins and keep your skin moisturized from within.

How long does it take to lose cellulite?

Most cellulite remover creams require you to use them for at least 4 weeks. However, the best bet is to apply it twice a day or as directed, but for at least 6 weeks. Some work fast and some slowly. Also, some people heal faster than others.

How can I reduce the appearance of cellulite?

In addition to exercises such as moving, jogging and others, you can use the best cellulite removal creams. For instance, the favorite is Bioluma Sculpting Gel, which really makes the cellulite disappear from your thighs, abdomen and other areas after some time of use.

Will running get rid of cellulite on legs?

Running is a good aerobic exercise that increases blood flow to the legs and other areas. In addition to running to lose cellulite, you should also use a good cellulite removal cream for a few to several weeks. Combined, running and cream use might make the cellulite disappear for a long time.

Final Thoughts and Product Recommendation

Some sources say that once you develop fat cells, you have to live with them for life! However, don’t believe that. You can do something to get rid of cellulites and to keep them away for a long time.

Use the best cellulite cream. We recommend you use the Sculpting Gel Cream by Bioluma. It is manufactured in FDA and GMP approved labs in the USA.

The combination of ingredients with proven prowess at burning fat pockets, rehydrating the skin and toning it up makes it a good product.

The most important thing is to use your cream of choice for at least 6 weeks and then check the transformation.