Poor credit can make it difficult for you to buy a home, purchase a car, or obtain a loan. Your bad credit may not be your fault, but fixing the problem yourself is difficult. This is why credit repair companies are in business.

Credit repair companies work on your behalf to take negative items off of your credit report. These can include late payments, debt collections, and more. There are hundreds of credit repair companies out there, but we’ve created a list of the best credit repair companies for 2021.

Read our reviews for the best credit repair companies below!

Best 6 Best Credit Repair Companies for 2021

#1: Credit Saint: Best Overall Credit Repair Company – Our Top Pick

When compared to all the other credit repair companies on our list, we have chosen Credit Saint as our #1 best overall credit repair company. Credit Saint has an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau website. They’ve been in business since 2004, so they’re definitely one of the best credit repair companies out there.

Services and Pricing

Credit Saint has three main services that offer varying degrees of credit repair: Credit Polish, Credit Remodel, and Clean Slate.

Credit Polish ($79.99 per month and $99 first-work fee) is a “medium” level of aggressiveness when it comes to credit repair. With this tier, Credit Saint offers challenges to the three major credit bureaus (Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax). In Credit Polish, they also offer:

Score Analysis

Creditor Interventions

Score Tracker

Challenge 5 inaccurately reported items per dispute cycle.

Credit Remodel ($99.99 per month and $99 first-work fee)is a “high” level of aggressiveness for credit repair. Credit Saint offers everything that the Credit Polish package has, with the addition of inquiry targeting and Experian monitoring. With this package, they can also challenge 10 inaccurately reported items per dispute cycle.

Clean Slate ($119.99 per month and $195 first-work fee), the highest tier of credit repair offered by Credit Saint, is the most aggressive of the three tiers. It’s also their most popular package. It offers unlimited challenges to the three major credit bureaus and cease & desist letters, as well as everything else offered in the other two tiers.

Money-Back Guarantee

One of the best parts of Credit Saint is their 90-day money-back guarantee for all services. Credit Saint boasts on its website that you’ll see the first signs of better credit as soon as 45 days from the time you start using their service. However, if you haven’t seen any improvements within 90 days, the company will return your money, no questions asked.

It’s unlikely, but to take advantage of this 90-day money-back guarantee, you need to meet the following criteria:

Have active participation in the Credit Saint program for at least 90 days

Have no new trade lines to your credit report after your participation begins

Have no debts to Credit Saint in the 90 days (late payments void the guarantee)

All in all, there’s a reason Credit Saint is at the top of our list. They have a level of customer service that pales in comparison to other credit repair companies. They also have a great money-back guarantee, as well as reasonable pricing. If you’re looking for a credit repair company but you’re not sure where to start, a great place is Credit Saint.

Click Here To Visit The Official Credit Saint Website Now

#2: Sky Blue Credit Repair: Best Value

Our next credit repair company on the list is Sky Blue Credit Repair. We choose this service for the “Best Value” category because they only have one plan with a set monthly price. For that price, you can get excellent credit repair services, amazing customer service, and of course, a clean credit report. Let’s dive into this review, starting with an overview of what they have to offer.

Services

Sky Blue Credit Repair cannot remove debts from your credit report. However, they can remove several things that can negatively affect your credit score. These include:

Bankruptcies

Charge-offs

Late payments

Hard inquiries

Judgments

Repossessions

And more.

Sky Blue Credit Services offers the same features as any other company, but the pricing schedule is much simpler.

Pricing

As said before, the pricing for Sky Blue Credit Repair’s services is a simple monthly cost. It’s only $79 a month, you get no charge for 6 days, and (similar to Credit Saint) you get a 90-day money-back guarantee.

The initial setup fee is $79, then you pay $79 per month with the promise of no extra service charges. The first consultation is free, and you get a money-back guarantee during your first 3 months of membership. Simply put: If you’re not happy with their credit repair service, you can get your money back.

Sky Blue Credit is a great value for the money. For one low monthly price, you can get so many features (with no extra or piggy-back charging!).

Click Here To Visit The Official Sky Blue Credit Repair Website Now

#3: The Credit Pros: Best Guarantee

There’s a reason why Credit Pros has an excellent rating on the Better Business Bureau’s website (A+). Founded in 2009, they have developed a model that lets them have the best money-back guarantee in the business. First, the consultation is free and the process begins within less than a week. Then, they have a 90-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee. Let’s go more in-depth about their services and their money-back guarantee.

Services and Pricing

The Credit Pros (TCP) offers different services with each pricing tier. Their top tier, which covers all of their services, is called the Success Package and includes (but is not limited to) the following:

Full credit monitoring with all three bureaus

One-on-one consultations with FICO professionals

Unlimited dispute letters

And more.

Their pricing schedule is a bit complicated, but you can find more information about it on their website. Next, let’s look at their money-back guarantee.

Money-Back Guarantee

Their guarantee is so great that they have an entire webpage dedicated to it. They guarantee first and foremost that they’ll value, listen, and respond to their clients with understanding. They’re committed to providing 5-star client support, so they’ve implemented a great guarantee policy:

You can cancel the service at any time

Nobody will over-promise specific outcomes

Your information is safe

You’ll be treated with kindness and respect

All your requests will be responded to promptly

The Credit Pros is a great service to go to if you’re looking for the best guarantee above all else.

Click Here To Visit The Official Credit Pros Website Now

#4: Pyramid Credit Repair: Best Customer Service

Customer service is important for any company. Credit repair services are unique in that most of the time, you’re working directly with a representative to get your credit back on par. Pyramid Credit Repair is a relatively new company, but they’ve established themselves as the company to beat when it comes to customer service.

Services and Pricing

Pyramid Credit Repair has two tiers of service: A Singles Plan ($99/month) and a Couples Plan ($198/month). Each one includes personalized service for either one or two people, a personalized game plan, 24/7 phone support, and no contracts (meaning you can cancel anytime).

You can also add on the “24/7 Protection Plan” in which you can monitor three scores and get reports for them, as well as get dark web monitoring and $25k in identity theft insurance. This option is $29.99 per month.

In terms of discounts, veterans and active duty can receive up to 20% off each month. Teachers can take advantage of 15% off each month as well.

Customer Service

Pyramid Credit Repair also has an in-house team of licensed attorneys ready to answer any questions you may have about the process. They also offer 24/7 phone support so anytime you need to ask a question (even if you’re not a customer) you can call.

Lots of reviews online state that they’ve got the best customer service in the business. This is why we recommend them if you’re looking for a personal touch for your credit repair services.

Click Here To Visit The Official Pyramid Credit Repair Website

#5: Lexington Law: Best Legal Expertise

Lexington Law is a credit repair company that knows the ins and outs of credit repair. Composed primarily of real lawyers, they’re qualified to keep up with evolving laws in the credit industry. They also have an amazing dedication to keeping up with the federal standards. Let’s start this review by going over their services.

Services and Pricing

Lexington Law offers three tiers of service: Concord Standard ($89.95 per month), Concord Premier ($109.95 per month), and PremierPlus ($129.95 per month). In their highest tier, they offer bureau challenges, creditor interventions, score analysis, report watch, a FICO score tracker, identity protection, and personal finance tools. In their lower tiers, the features aren’t as comprehensive.

The first consultation with Lexington Law is free of charge and you have five days to cancel without penalty.

Lawyers

The fact that Lexington Law uses real lawyers is a BIG plus because you know you’re getting the best and most up-to-date knowledge in the business. During the first consultation, a representative will walk you through the services and features for each tier. Then, you’ll learn more about what you’ll need so you can decide on one plan.

Lexington Law is the best credit repair company to go with if you’re concerned about keeping up with the latest laws regarding credit repair.

Click Here To Visit The Official Lexington Law Website Now

#6: Ovation Credit Services: Best Cancellation Policy

Hopefully, once you’ve established yourself with a credit repair company, you won’t need to cancel your subscription. However, stuff happens and if you need to cancel, you don’t want to have to jump through hoops to make it happen. Ovation Credit Services by Lending Tree offers a no-risk refund policy that keeps you covered in case you need to cancel.

Services and Pricing

As with most credit repair companies, the first consultation is free. In terms of services, Ovation has two tiers: The Essentials and The Essentials Plus. The Essentials plan costs $79 per month ($89 first work fee) and includes everything you need for most standard credit restoration issues.

The Essentials Plus plan ($109 per month, $89 first work fee) includes everything from The Essentials with the addition of more cutting-edge components. This plan is better for those with more extreme or negative items on their credit report.

Refund Policy

As said before, Ovation has an incredible refund and cancellation policy. They’re committed to building relationships of trust so you can cancel services at any time with no hassle or hoops to jump through.

Also, if they fail to provide the agreed-upon services to you, they won’t charge you. This makes cancellations so much easier since if they don’t complete what they promise, you won’t have to go through the process of requesting that money back.

We recommend Ovation to those who are skeptical of the credit repair process and want a simple way out, just in case the process doesn’t work. However, we believe that you won’t need to cancel your subscription because their service is amazing.

Click Here To Visit The Official Ovation Credit Services Website Now

Frequently Asked Questions

We understand that you may have questions regarding credit repair. Here are some frequently asked questions that people often ask when inquiring about credit repair.

What is the best credit repair company?

As stated in our list, the best credit repair company overall is Credit Saint. They offer amazingly comprehensive services for a reasonable price, have stellar customer service and expertise in the area, and a great cancellation policy. Credit Saint is also the top recommend company by credit expert Steven Millstein of CreditRepairExpert.

Does credit repair really work?

Credit repair is not some magical way to raise your credit score, but it does work! First, credit repair companies work to find inaccurate information or mistakes on your report. Then, they contact the credit bureaus to report these errors for resolution. Once the inaccuracies are removed, it corrects your credit score and raises it.

How can I avoid credit repair scams?

Credit repair scams from sketchy credit repair agencies are becoming increasingly common. Here are some ways to avoid being deceived and find the best credit repair companies:

Question the credit repair company thoroughly before giving them information. Make sure the representative you speak to can explain the specifics of the services and what they cost.

thoroughly before giving them information. Make sure the representative you speak to can explain the specifics of the services and what they cost. Make sure they inform you of your rights , such as your right to get a written contract outlining what the arrangement is. Remember that you don’t have to ask credit repair agencies to dispute credit history errors; if they say you need them to make disputes on your behalf, you may want to consider a different company.

, such as your right to get a written contract outlining what the arrangement is. Remember that you don’t have to ask credit repair agencies to dispute credit history errors; if they say you need them to make disputes on your behalf, you may want to consider a different company. If they ask you to misrepresent information, run. Some companies will suggest inventing a new credit identity for a new credit report; this is illegal.

How much does credit repair cost?

First and foremost, the cost of credit repair services varies based on whether you get a company to do it for you. Credit repair doesn’t cost you anything if you do it yourself. However, if you choose to get a company to do it for you, you can expect to pay between $20-200 per month. This cost changes based on the level of service and the company you choose.

How long does it take to repair your credit?

The time it takes to repair your credit varies based on how many errors are on the report. If it’s just a few errors, it can take around two to three months. If there’s more than just a few errors or the errors aren’t small enough to be resolved quickly, it can take between six and nine months.

Are credit repair companies worth it?

Credit repair agencies are worth it if you don’t have the time, energy, or resources to fix your credit yourself. You can dispute credit history errors yourself without a company. If you’re too busy or the process is too difficult to do without the help of professionals, however, it’s worth it to get one of the hundreds of credit repair agencies to do it for you.

Final Thoughts

Bad credit can be scary. It can affect your ability to buy a home or car, take out a loan, or even get a job. However, bad credit can be fixed. Disputing inaccuracies on your credit report yourself is possible, but it’s worth it to hire a company to act on your behalf. This way, the company is the one hounding the credit bureaus to fix their mistakes while you can sit back and watch your score get corrected.

These are just a few of the top credit repair agencies out there, but they’re among the best and you can’t really go wrong with Credit Saint or Sky Blue. We’re certain that with our guidance and comprehensive list, you’ll be able to make the best, most educated decision possible for which company to select for your needs.