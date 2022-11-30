When you hear or think about crystals, you probably think it’s a woman thing. However, crystals for men are equally powerful and effective. They have been used for thousands of years to heal and balance the human body.

Crystals can help you remove toxins from your body and restore energy levels, making them an essential part of any man’s daily routine.

If you don’t know where to start or what to choose, here is a list of the best crystals for men that will help you get started.

Tiger-eye

The Tiger eye is a stone of protection and good luck. It can help with courage, sharpening the mind, and improving memory. The Tiger eye is excellent for focusing on goals and manifesting what you need.

This crystal enhances psychic abilities and is especially helpful when dealing with issues of self-worth and confidence. It also helps with anger management and can be used as a talisman for protection against harm or injury.

Obsidian

Obsidian is a natural volcanic glass formed by the rapid solidification of lava. It is found in many colors, and although it looks like a stone, it is considered a mineral.

This crystal has been used for jewelry, tools, and weapons for years. It is also used for healing because its energy is grounding and balancing.

Obsidian can be used as an aid in psychic protection, to cleanse negative energies from your environment or yourself, and to help with healing old emotional wounds.

Malachite

Malachite is one of the healing crystals that bring balance and healing to mind and body. It is a powerful stone for those suffering from anxiety, depression, and stress. This crystal also helps you to bring your energy into balance and allows you to release any negative energy that may be surrounding you.

This can be helpful in situations where you are working with others who are feeling anxious or depressed.

Malachite is also known as a stone of good luck. This makes it a trendy choice for those who believe in the power of crystals or use them as part of their spiritual practice.

Moreover, it can help you see the good in others and yourself, which helps you feel more confident about yourself and your abilities. This is an excellent crystal to use if you are looking for ways to improve your confidence level.

Garnet

Garnet has been used since ancient times to dispel negativity. It is associated with the root chakra and can help restore your energy and vitality if you feel run down.

This stone is also the traditional birthstone for January babies and represents strength, health, courage, and determination.

Another thing about garnet is that it has long been associated with love and passion. The red variety is said to be an aphrodisiac that increases sexual desire.

Hematite

Hematite is another crystal that is known for its grounding properties. It helps you to focus on your inner self and clear your mind of negative thoughts or energies. It also encourages you to be better at what you are doing, whether it is a job or a hobby.

It is also an excellent stone for men who have been abuse victims since it helps them heal from trauma and become stronger than before. It provides the wearer with self-confidence and courage during difficult times in life.

Hematite can help reduce stress and anxiety by releasing negative thoughts, which makes it useful for those suffering from anxiety disorders, such as panic attacks and phobias.

This stone can also help calm your mind and body if you have trouble falling asleep at night because it promotes relaxation while keeping your mind alert enough to fall asleep more easily.

Pyrite

Pyrite is a crystal for the mind and the heart. It has a calming, stabilizing energy that helps to ground one in the present moment and brings clarity to situations. It helps one find the right words to say when nervous or fearful and encourages one to be assertive without being aggressive or insensitive.

It also increases self-esteem and self-confidence, making it an excellent stone for meditation or prayer.

Pyrite makes an excellent talisman to protect against negative energies and spirits from physical harm. Pyrite is also said to increase wealth, especially when worn on the body or carried in a pocket or purse.

It has also been shown to help one focus on their goals and manifest them into reality through hard work and perseverance.

Black Tourmaline

Black Tourmaline is a powerful grounding stone that helps one to attain emotional stability and focus during stress or worry. It is also said to prevent nightmares and improve dream recall. The crystal enhances self-confidence and self-control, resulting in better health and well-being.

This stone has been used as an aid in meditation because it promotes concentration and clarity while still allowing one to remain open to new ideas.

Shungite

Shungite is a powerful healing stone with many exceptional properties. Shamans and healers have used it for centuries because of its ability to purify the environment and protect against negative energy.

Many people have used shungite to aid in meditation because it helps you focus your thoughts and energy, helping you achieve your goals more effectively. It’s also an excellent protection stone against any negative influences or entities that seek to harm you.

Black Onyx

Black Onyx is a popular crystal and has many uses. It is an excellent grounding and protective stone, making it perfect for men. It is also said to be great for removing negative energy and bringing positive energy. Black Onyx is also used to increase strength, self-discipline, and perseverance.

It’s also important for men to feel confident, and this crystal helps with that.

Bottom Line

Let’s face it. Men are more than just their wrists. Even if they’re not interested in having a watch, they will still appreciate the aesthetics of a crystal. As a man, there is nothing wrong with wearing cufflinks or tie clips made of crystals.

Of course, when wearing the crystals, ensure they match the energy you are looking for. You don’t want a crystal that attracts bad luck, do you?