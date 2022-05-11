Do you have a large open plan room with flooring that appears bare and cold? If so, an extra large custom area rug could soften the space up and add beauty and comfort.

A large area rug can define a space and visually break up the room aesthetically. And at the same time if you have that beautiful wood floor then the rug will only serve to highlight it and add warmth to the room. However, if you’re in the market for a custom extra large area rug, it can be quite difficult as extra large rugs are not really held in stock by retailers and even when they are, the design and color choice is quite restricted.

On the other hand if you have a smaller area/room with lots of furniture then your room will benefit from a large rug on which all the furniture sits. In such a space a large rug will create the illusion of greater space and ground all the furniture. In fact for smaller spaces it’s necessary that the sofa sits on the rug fully. Otherwise having a smaller rug in smaller rooms/spaces creates a sense of clutter. Also a smaller space with more furniture will benefit from a rug with a simple less busy design. Doesn’t mean the rug has to be plain.

And that’s where we come in! With RuggleUP you can either choose from a range of 1000s of designs online and then pick your own colors and specify the exact size that you want. You can also Upload/Send us your own design and we will make a truly bespoke rug for your home.

How does one define a luxury Rug. Its an An article of Joy that evokes a sense of luxury, novelty. A joy to behold and something that you want to look at again and again. Something that’s luxurious to feel, which spells a sumptuous, soft deep silky pile soft to the touch almost caressing.

Normally luxury rugs would mean exotic fibers like Mulberry silk, Merino, Mohair, semi Worsted wool or a hand knotted rug in 100 knots or above.

100 knots would mean 100 knots /Square inch. Each of these fibers have there own unique qualities but there are certain characteristic features common to them all and that is, depth of color what one would call true color fidelity, appearance retention, luxuriously soft and subtle matted sheen which exudes class (more so in the case of pure silk) which gives rugs made from these a beautiful texture adding another dimension to the look. Now imagine if you could choose your own design and color and get your luxury rug made in the fiber of your choice. Want to know more please give us a call at Ruggle Up.

Pure Silk is a fiber that has both history and culture, romance and luxury spun into its very existence. It was discovered in the early Chinese civilization and in its early days was the exclusive domain of the royalty. A fiber so exclusive that its production was a very closely guarded secret only known to a select few who would only serve the royalty. So its use was a symbol of prestige, royalty, power, privilege, and exclusivity.

Since then silk has come a long way and a lot has changed but in no way has silk lost its exclusivity, its charm, and the un-parallel sense of luxury, opulence, and the sheer charm associated with it. It is still very much the fiber of the elite, the richness of texture, the depth of color, the luxurious satin feel, and of course the entry to the elite club of a pure silk rug ownership is something that no other yarn can come even close.

It is one of the strongest known natural fibers known to man and its tensile strength is such that it is stronger than steel. And with its great tensile strength comes durability and ability to retain its shape after prolonged use and will also not rot. In addition to this it is a greatly heat resistant fiber and very difficult to burn a silk rug will keep you warm in the winters and cool in the summers.

Given the intrinsic qualities of silk, silk rugs will have much better color depth and fidelity, and appearance and design retention properties as compared to other natural fibers. Which means it will maintain its plushness and shine and pile integrity even after years and years of use.

A silk rug is like a piece of legacy, a family heirloom to be cherished to be passed down the generations. A symbol of royalty adorning your home.

So it’s always the right time to order your customized silk rug. Lovingly and painstakingly crafted by the finest weavers. You can select any design from our website or send us your own design and your own colors and customize your silk rug completely. Why not drop in to our Design Studio and we can discuss this over a coffee.

Choosing A Rug For Your Living Room

A Living room as the name itself says it, is usually the most used space in any home. It’s meant to exude warmth and peace and is a place where you can unwind and relax. With all the care taken to set up your living room, an area rug is that crucial element which can totally make or break the room.

It’s the right balance of plushness of yarn to the choice of the colors and the size of the rug. Choosing a rug thus becomes an extremely important albeit a somewhat daunting task.

So how does one go about choosing the right rug for a living room? With so many options available in the market what would be the general rules to keep in mind before confidently purchasing your dream rug.

Let us help you here by listing out the key features you need to keep in mind.

Your Rug comes First or Last

If you have a blank canvas to work with – just starting your living room décor, you can start off by getting your favorite rug first. This will give you a base palette to work with and you can work the rest of the furniture and upholstery around it.

Alternatively, which is usually the case, your living room is already set and is just wanting that rug, choose a rug that will complement the soft furnishings around the room. You can choose a rug in a color palette that sits unobtrusively in the room setting – this means you can pull out colors from your upholstery and incorporate the same in your rug or for neutral settings you can also play with contrasts and vibrant shades to add that pop of color.

Consider the Flooring

It’s a good idea to keep your flooring in mind before you order your rug. Deep toned timbers generally work well with warm hues such as deep reds and tones of brown and even earthy greens. On the other hand, the contemporary tiled or marbled floors are very versatile and provide a self-effacing backdrop to a variety of options – from bold patterns to abstract themes, from vibrant colors to simplistic neutral tones.

Sizing

One of the most important aspects of a rug in the room. To ensure the rug plays its role, it is imperative it’s the right size – too small a rug and it may make the room look disjointed and cluttered and an extra large rug may take up the entire room’s characteristics. The rule of thumb here is to have a rug large enough to comfortably sit all legs of the furniture within it. It should then ideally have an 8-24 inches of floor space throughout the periphery.

If such a large rug is not an option, which is quite often the case, then the next best thing to do is to have the forelegs of the larger sofas/upholstery on the rug. This layout is going to make your room feel spacious even if it’s not. The rule would be to have the rug go under at least 1/3rd of the furniture’s width. This will still give an illusion of continuity and avoid making the rug look like a standalone piece of décor in the center.

Layering

Another popular technique with area rugs is Layering. One might not always be in a position to get the exact sized rug, or sometimes you might just have that fantastic heirloom piece, but the size is all wrong. There is a work around for these situations. You can purchase a simple jute/sisal rug that fits the rule of thumb for a Living Room rug, i.e. it accommodates all the furniture with room to spare on the edges etc. On this perfect sized rug you can layer your smaller rug. This technique incorporates the colors and features of the smaller rug without taking away from the visual appeal of a perfect sized rug.

Material and Texture

When choosing a material, put in some thoughts as to how you want the rug to feel underfoot and the traffic in the area. There are numerous options to choose from when it comes to material for the rug – you can choose from something plush and dense, to cool flatweaves that have no pile or the luxurious warmth of merino wool or subtle lustrous sheen of pure silk.

Here you might need the technical expertise and know-how of In house rug specialists to ascertain what will work best for your specific environment.

Listed below are a few of the popular choices of yarn for Living Room rugs.

Wool: This is the most resilient fiber for an area rug. It has lanolin – which means any stain that drops on it, will sit on it for a while before it gets absorbed by the fibers, enough time to clean the mess before it stains – this makes it the easiest to maintain. Also the presence of lanolin means that woolen yarn is naturally antibacterial and anti-microbial and hence a very good choice for places that do see a lot of foot fall. The fibers are naturally durable and resilient which means that fibers will stand right back up once the pressure is off them (footfall while walking).

Silk: This is a luxe fiber popular for its soft and warm feel underfoot and the luxurious sheen that gives the yarn its own attribute. The reflective property of the fibers gives any rug a unique look when seen from different directions in differing lights. Due to its sheer opulence this fiber is more expensive but nevertheless remains a popular choice for area rugs.

Viscose: This yarn mimics the sheen and luster of silk but is a much cheaper and viable alternative to work with. This is often used in conjunction with wool to accentuate the motifs in the rug but can equally well be used in the whole rug.

Choosing a Rug for the Dining Area

Having a Rug in the dining room is not only aesthetically appealing but is also a practically viable addition to the dining interiors.

You can have a rug that can contrast or compliment the dining furniture. It forms a floor frame that can beautifully offset the dining chairs and table in the center and adds a much needed warmth to the room.

Besides this it forms a cushion for your floor when the chairs are dragged back and forth, protecting the floor from wear. Also, the fact that rugs are noise canceling so greatly reduces the unwelcome sounds of metal or wood on the floor.

As important as a dining room rug is, choosing a rug for the dining area can be confusing. Just to make it easy and straightforward, we are listing out some of the important things that need to be kept in mind while choosing a rug for your dining area.

Rug Sizing

The size of your dining room rug is defined by the size of your table. It should be large enough to comfortably accommodate the dining table and chairs with enough space outside to accommodate chairs when they are pulled out. This would mean having an area of about 24-30 inches from each of the tables when fully extended (do remember the table leaves if you have them!). If you’re unsure of the extended area, you can easily pull out the chairs at a comfortable distance to sit in it and then measure out the distance from the table edge.

This is not only an aesthetic concern but also a safety concern. If the chairs, when pulled back go off the rug, there is tripping hazard besides the damage to the rug, when the chairs are pulled on and off over and over again.

Besides this the rule for the floor space is the same as for a living room area rug. It would be ideal if you could leave about 18-24 inch floor space around your rug to show off your beautiful floor and give the room some breathing space.

Rug Shape

In an ideal situation, the shape of your rug will be defined by the shape of your table. So if you have a round table, you will choose a round rug, if it’s a rectangular table, then a large rectangular rug goes under the table and so on. This practice provides your dining furniture with a beautiful frame.

You can switch rug shapes to contrast the shape of the table, but this generally works with smaller tables like a breakfast or a coffee table which can complement each.

Rug Style and Material Used

When choosing a rug for the dining area, it’ll be good to keep a few points in mind. Though, it’s eventually a personal choice and most of the yarn varieties will work well for the dining area rug, but it’s good to let the traffic and movement in the area define your choice of yarn and weave.

Flat Waves work well under the dining furniture owing to the ease of sliding chairs in and out but an even pile rug, ideally short pile, is an equally good option as it gives a nice cushion underfoot and looks quite plush.

One good practice with dining area rugs would be to treat the rug with either scotchgard or get the whole rug professionally Micro-sealed to minimize the effect of spillage and stains.

Materials for a Dining Area Rug

Wool: This is the most resilient fiber for an area rug. It has lanolin – which means any stain that drops on it, will sit on it for a while before it gets absorbed by the fibers, enough time to clean the mess before it stains – this makes it the easiest to maintain. Also the presence of lanolin means that woolen yarn is naturally antibacterial and anti-microbial and hence a very good choice for places that do see a lot of foot fall and where spills and stains can occur.

Cotton: Cotton is a popular choice for flat weaves as this is a natural fiber and inherently cool. Flatweaves in mixtures of cotton and wool are also a popular choice for dining area rugs.

Steer clear of Lighter Colors

Unless your interiors completely demand a light dining area rug, it will be prudent to steer clear of lighter hues as these will show stains very easily. It’s always a good practice to go for deeper colors and busy patterns for a dining area as these will not show the stains. Having a busy pattern also has the perk of not showing the crumbs that may sneak their way onto the rug.

Why Use Runners in Hallways / Passageways / Stairs

– Hallways, long passageways and narrow spaces are often the most difficult to furnish. Often hallways can be long and dark and a bit gloomy. Putting a runner rug in these spaces is simply a must from an aesthetic perspective.

– A nice runner rug will brighten up this space and make it more cheerful. Also if the hallway is the first part of the house you step into, then having a runner makes the house more attractive, homely and welcoming.

– Normally these spaces will also see the most footfall in the house. Now depending on the type of traffic one has in the house one can choose the type and quality of rug that should go in this space. For instance if there are a lot of children running around in the house then a tufted runner rug with a nice thick pile would be recommended as firstly tufted rugs will not gather up/puckered so there is less of a trip hazard and the thicker pile will reduce noise considerably (Imagine din half a dozen tiny feet can make running on a wooden floor in a hallway).

In addition to this a nice thick pile will also cushion any falls which are an inevitable part of children running in confined spaces and reduce the chances of injury.

– Also in households with children it would be better to have the hand tufted pile runner rug made from pet yarn (recycled plastic). As this water resistant and very easy to clean and maintain.

– In a household with adults it’s advisable to have thick heavy flatweave rugs in hallways or passageways.

– When choosing the size for hallways/passageways. Measure the width and the length of the space. The runner should ideally sit in the center but should not cover the entire space; in fact a 4-6cm strip of the floor should be visible on all sides. It should ideally define a path in the corridor/hallway.

– Hallways can be of different dimensions and shapes and not necessarily follow a straight line. They may be an L shade or have a curve and it is best to have a runner rug which follows the shape. If an off the shelf size or shape is not available then best to go for a custom size. Shape runner.

Stair Runner:

Putting the right runner on the stairs can be a challenge especially if you do not have an eye for design or color. But here are some tips that will make the task easier. A smart punch runner on the stairs can really make an impact. Since stairs/staircases are normally narrow and small areas in the house with a relatively smaller floor space. One can always choose bright and punchy colors and bold designs for the stairs. And because it’s not too large an area the bright cold look can add to any interior without being overwhelming or in your face. In fact it can be a small area of the floor that can be used to make a statement but not clash with the overall interiors/loom of the house.

Depending on the width of the stairs and the type of stairs you have. You may put the runner in the middle of the staircase and leave a 4-6cm of the floor showing on either side. You may or may not want to use stair rods.

But in any case it’s always better to go for a wool stair runner because wool is one of the most durable fibers around and will wear really well so that your stair runner does not start looking dated and jaded after 3-4 years. And this is possible because of the intrinsic quality of wool which means it has much better color depth and color and appearance retention.

Choosing a Rug For The Basement

Finished basements can become warmer and more welcoming with an extra large area rug. Although basements can serve many different purposes, a rug can almost always enhance the look and feel of the room.

If you utilize the basement as a game room or kids’ room, you may want to take a look at contemporary rug options. Playful graphic rugs can create a fun atmosphere in your basement and get your kids excited about the space.

On the other hand, if you use your basement as a guest room, a more elegant rug choice is likely the way to go. If you’re not up to splurge on a pricey silk or luxury rug for the guest room, a bamboo silk rug can give the guest room a sophisticated feel without blowing your budget. Warmth is also important for guest rooms in the basement, so soft rug materials like Perennial yarn can work particularly well.

Some homeowners use the basement as a home theater. A home theater provides a great way to entertain company and elevate your family movies nights. Since an ornate rug design will go unseen when the movie starts and the lights go down, make comfort the top factor in shopping for your home theater rug.

Choosing a Rug For The Entryway

If your home features a grand entryway, an extra large custom area rug is a fantastic way to accent the space and create a welcoming environment. With a rug in your entryway, you can make a visual statement that sets the tone for the rest of your home.

The entryway faces a high volume of foot traffic. After all, anyone who enters your home will pass through the entryway. It’s also possible that people will walk through the entryway with shoes on. With these facts in mind, durability and simple maintenance are the most important factors in choosing an entryway rug.

For most homeowners, silk and luxury rugs are poor choices for the entryway. Instead, consider durable materials including Perennial, synthetic fibers, sisal, and jute. You can still achieve a sophisticated rug design if you select a sturdy material.

Choosing a Rug For The Kitchen

Most people select small rugs for the kitchen. However, homeowners with expansive kitchens may opt for an extra large area rug to add comfort and style to this room.

Strength, spill-resistance, and easy cleaning are paramount in selecting a rug for your kitchen. Similar to your entryway, your kitchen is well-suited to rug materials like jute, sisal, and synthetic fibers. Perennial can also work well, although its softness can make cleaning up spilled food more complicated.

Much like the dining room, low-pile rugs are best for accommodating kitchen chairs. Additionally, a low-pile rug tends to be easier for vacuuming up crumbs and food debris.