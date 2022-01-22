Best Delta 8 Brands – Top 10 Delta 8 THC Companies in 2022 [Reviewed]

Is there such a thing as “legal weed”?

We’re not talking about the marijuana you buy in states that have recreational dispensaries. We’re not even talking about medical marijuana, which is only available to those who have a medical marijuana license.

Nope, we’re talking about full-on, 100%, federally legal THC. Have you heard of it? It’s called Delta 8 THC, and it will blow your mind at how similar it is too good ole’ weed.

If you’ve spent any time researching the cannabinoid industry, you’ll discover that Delta 9, or marijuana, is not federally legal. Which means it’s not legal to consume, use, or sell.

But individual states like California, Oregon, and Washington have passed laws that allow adults over the age of 21 to purchase Delta 9 THC.

Now, you might be wondering… Aren’t there state laws regarding Delta 9 that are in direct conflict with federal law? Yes, but here’s the only requirement: It’s only allowed within that state. Meaning, you’re not allowed to cross state lines or have marijuana-derived products ship across state lines. It’s very complicated.

Hemp-derived Delta 8 THC, on the other hand, is 100% federally legal!

Now, there are two other reasons why Delta 8 has taken the industry by storm:

First, it’s similar to Delta 9, as it’s known for getting its users high. But unlike Delta 9, Delta 8 is incredibly subtle. It promotes mental clarity and increases motivation, without causing any paranoid or panicky feelings.

Secondly, it’s similar to CBD, as it’s derived from hemp and filled with therapeutic properties. Delta 8 THC has impressed many scientists and renowned doctors, but we’ll get more into that in a bit.

It’s for these reasons that both CBD advocates and THC veterans have welcomed Delta 8 with open arms. In fact, many have made Delta 8 THC their cannabinoid of choice, and we love it!

There’s just one issue… Not all Delta 8 THC is created equal!

Just like we’ve seen in the CBD market, there are many brands that are selling shady Delta 8 THC products. Frustrating, we know. But it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Which is why we want to introduce to you…

Best Delta 8 THC Brands

Yes, we’re talking about the “Best” Delta 8 THC brands in the entire industry.

Now, we know you’ve likely come across several articles that list the “top” Delta 8 brands on the market, and maybe some of them are pretty good… but this list is different. This list includes Delta 8 brands that we’ve personally researched, vetted, and tested.

That’s right, we’re not just recommending brands that we like because they have a fun logo or catchy motto… Nah, we’re sharing with you the best Delta 8 brands that offer total transparency, innovative products, and incredibly high-quality standards.

These are the brands we trust and use every day, and now we’re sharing them with you.

1. 3Chi – Best Delta 8 Gummies

Company Background

3Chi is one of the most innovative hemp brands we’ve ever researched. Not only do they use 100% organically grown hemp, but they implement clean extraction methods and only the best ingredients when formulating their Delta 8 products.

But they don’t stop there… 3Chi is very adamant about third party testing, which ensures their products are accurately labeled, safe to consume, and free from toxic contaminants before they hit store shelves.

You can find their lab test results on their website, along with educational blog posts, and outstanding customer reviews.

Favorite Product

It’s really hard to choose just one of 3Chi’s Delta 8 products, but since we’re only highlighting one product per brand, we have to give it to 3Chi for creating, perhaps, the best Delta 8 gummies we’ve ever tried.

Packed with 25mg of Delta 8 THC in each gummy, you can rest assured that you’ll have a gentle, uplifting and motivating experience. And the best part? These Delta 8 gummies taste amazing! They come in two delicious flavors: Black Raspberry and Watermelon.

Shop 3Chi Delta 8 Gummies

2. Harbor City Hemp – Best Delta 8 Vape Carts

Company Background

With a passion for all things hemp, and a mission to impact the lives of people across America, Harbor City Hemp is best known for their incredibly affordable hemp-derived products.

They use high quality; American grown hemp and they steer clear from harmful ingredients. They’re also huge sticklers for third party testing. Which means you won’t find any damaging contaminants in their products.

They’re also featured on the highly acclaimed Great CBD Shop, which is one of the largest and most reputable online stores for all your cannabinoid-based needs. They now feature Harbor City Hemp on their website.

Favorite Product

There’s something about a high quality vape cartridge that gives you peace of mind, and Harbor City Hemp’s Delta 8 THC vape cart does not disappoint.

It’s packed with both Delta 8 THC and CO2 extracted cannabis-derived terpenes (CDTs). This allows you to choose from several of their therapeutic strains. But beware, their strains rotate often and aren’t always in stock, so you’ll want to act fast.

Shop Harbor City Hemp Delta 8 Cartridges

3. Diesel Hemp – Best Delta 8 Flower

Company Background

Not many hemp brands can say they have total control over their entire supply chain, but Diesel Hemp can.

Seriously, from seed to final product, Diesel Hemp controls every step of the process. So, there’s no hidden surprises. They’re also big on third party testing and have the up-to-date Certificate of Analysis to prove it. All of their COA’s are available on their website, which is something we highly respect. Transparency is the best policy!

Favorite Product

Amazingly, Diesel Hemp grows their high-quality hemp in their greenhouses in Colorado. And since they have amazing attention to detail, they offer the best Delta 8 flower on the market today.

It’s called Abacus Diesel Delta 8 hemp flower, and it’s one of the smoothest and potent smokable products we’ve ever tried. It’s easy to handle and absolutely mess-free, and the terpene profile is out of this world. You can expect to feel mentally clear and thoroughly relaxed.

Shop Diesel Hemp Abacus Diesel Delta 8 Flower

4. Urb – Best Delta 8 Dabs

Company Background

The sister company of Lifted Made, Urb is a newer brand with a large following. Like their sister band, they only use the best and finest quality of hemp, and are really big on having all of their products meticulously tested by an accredited third-party laboratory. Which is why they’re also featured on the highly revered Great CBD Shop.

Favorite Product

Now, if you’ve tried Delta 8 before and are looking for something with a little more kick to it, then Urb’s Delta 8 THC dabs are for you.

Here’s the deal… These Delta 8 THC dabs are incredibly potent. They’re crafted with mouth-watering terpenes, strong Delta 8 THC distillate, and then infused with both CBN and CBD. This unique blend prompts relaxation, mental stimulation, and most of all, relief. Just be sure to take it slow and at a low dose, especially if you’re new to Delta 8 THC.

Shop Urb Delta 8 Dabs

5. Delta Extrax – Best Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen

Company Background

Delta Extrax has been around for a good minute, and they’re known as one of the most trustworthy Delta 8 brands in the industry. Partly because they focus on clean extraction methods, clean ingredients, and third-party testing.

There’s no hidden agenda with Delta Extrax, they’re simply here to create therapeutic and highly effective Delta 8 products you can trust and use for years to come.

Favorite Product

If there’s one product we had a blast trying, it was Delta Extrax’s Delta 8 disposable vape pens.

Related Article – Best Delta 8 Disposables

Now, Delta Extrax has three Delta 8 disposable vape pens to choose from: Watermelon Candy Kush, Insane Punch, and Guava Purp.

Each one offers a unique mind-and-body high that you’ll want to feel again and again! And the best part is… These Delta 8 disposable vape pens are easy to use, incredibly effective, and highly rated.

Shop Delta Extrax Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pens

6. Plain Jane – Best Delta 8 Pre-rolls

Company Background

Ah, Plain Jane, a brand that’s anything but plain. They’ve been in the cannabis industry for a long time, and while they got their start in the CBD market, they’ve quickly developed some of the best Delta 8 products in the industry.

They’re huge on third party testing, they rely on small family hemp farmers to produce their high-quality hemp, and their products are affordable across the US.

Favorite Product

Plain Jane is famously known for their premium hemp flower pre-rolls, and since they’ve gotten into Delta 8 THC, they’re now known for their awesome Delta 8 joints.

These Delta 8 pre-roll joints offer smooth hits, relaxing effects, and awesome sweet yet nutty flavors. If you’re looking for deep relaxation that leaves your muscles and joints tense-free and tingling with relief, we highly recommend these life-changing Delta 8 pre-roll joints.

Shop Plain Jane Delta 8 Pre-rolls

7. Hometown Hero – Best Delta 8 Capsules

Company Background

With a focus to give back to our war veterans and those who’ve dedicated their lives for our freedom, Hometown Hero is one of those brands that not only offer amazingly crafted Delta 8 products that just leave you feeling good about yourself after purchasing from them. Because with each purchase, part of the proceeds are donated to our selfless veterans.

But that’s not the only reason we love Hometown Hero. They also utilize premium grown hemp, and are one of the only hemp brands we’ve come across that have their products tested by a DEA registered third party laboratory. That’s quality assurance at its finest!

Favorite Product

Hometown Hero offers the best and most effective Delta 8 capsules we’ve ever tried.

Each capsule contains 15mg of pure Delta 8 THC, which is a perfect dose for anyone, especially if you’re new to Delta 8 THC. We love these little capsules. They’re incredibly discreet, easy to swallow, and highly effective. Perfect for on-the-go use!

Shop Hometown Hero Delta 8 Capsules

8. D8 Seltzer – Best Delta 8 Seltzer

Company Background

We love when hemp brands stand out among the traditional cannabinoid-based products, which is why D8 Seltzer is one of our favorite Delta 8 brands in the industry.

You see, it all started with a group of friends who wanted a little something different when it came to Delta 8 THC, thus the creation of D8 Seltzer.

They use high quality, American grown hemp, they have all their products vigorously tested by an accredited third party, and they’re featured on the reputable Great CBD Shop. What’s not to love?

Favorite Product

As you may have guessed, D8 Seltzer is all about seltzer beverages… No surprise there!

But the fact that they decided to infuse Delta 8 THC into their seltzer beverages makes them absolute geniuses. Each can of seltzer contains 20mg of Delta 8 THC and is packed with mouth-watering flavors: Lime & Mango.

You can expect to feel an energizing calmness as you sip away the worries of the day.

Shop D8 Delta 8 Seltzer

9. Delta Farms – Best Delta 8 Tinctures

Company Background

If you’ve been looking for a truly innovative Delta 8 brand that focuses all of their attention on transparency and high standards, then Delta Farms is your brand.

They have over 20 years of experience in the cannabis arena. And they’re fully equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, professional researchers, renowned scientists, and highly experienced cannabis farmers. If there’s one hemp brand that’s stood the test of time, it’s Delta Farms.

Favorite Product

Delta Farms has mastered the Delta 8 tincture. You can choose between the traditional plain flavor or have it infused with their tasty vanilla flavor. Either way, their Delta 8 tinctures do not disappoint.

They come in various milligram sizes, from as little as 750mg to as much as 1,500mg Delta 8 THC. And they’re mixed with MCT oil to ensure bioavailability and increase additional benefits.

Shop Delta Farms Delta 8 Tincture

10. Botany Farms – Best Delta 10 Vape Carts

Company Background

Finally, we have Botany Farm, a hemp brand that takes the cake when it comes to producing some of the best hemp flower in the industry. We know, we know… Yes, Diesel Hemp is known for their amazing hemp flower, but so is Botany Farms.

Botany Farms hemp flower is cultivated by American micro-farmers that utilize only the best organic practices in the industry. So, all of their hemp is free from toxins. They also cure and hand-trim all of their hemp flower, and then vigorously have it third party tested by an unbiased and accredited laboratory.

Favorite Product

Now, we’ve talked a lot about Delta 8 THC, but have you heard of Delta 10 THC? Delta 10 is also similar to Delta 8 and Delta 9, but it’s even more subtle than both of them combined. The other key difference is that Delta 10 promotes mental creativity without any of the drowsiness.

Botany Farms decided to create a Delta 10 vape cartridge that contains both Delta 10 THC and Delta 8 THC. So, you’re literally getting the best of both worlds. With notes of mango and pineapple, along with other therapeutic cannabinoids like CBN, you’ll wonder how you’ve gone your whole life without this awesome Delta 10 vape cart.

Shop Botany Farms Delta 10 Vape Cartridge

How we picked the best Delta 8 brands

What makes the Delta 8 brands listed above the “best”?

Yes, the word “best” is often subject to personal opinion, but when it comes to Delta 8 THC, we believe research has the final say regarding which brands should receive the title “Best”.

That said, we looked at the following key ingredients to determine which Delta 8 brands were the best, and which were best to avoid.

Delta 8 Hemp Source

First and foremost, we look at the source of hemp. We like high quality hemp that’s cultivated here in America, and that utilizes organic practices.

Delta 8 THC Brand Transparency

Secondly, we look to see if the Delta 8 brand is transparent about their extraction methods, formulation processes, and backstory of how they got started. We want to see clean extraction methods and healthy ingredients. The more transparent they are, the more trusting they become.

Delta 8 THC Third Party Testing

Next, we pay close attention to the Delta 8 THC brand’s third-party testing practices. If they don’t mention third party testing or provide proof of their third-party lab results, then we steer clear from that brand entirely.

Delta 8 THC Brand Reputation and Customer Service

Finally, we look at what real life customers have to say about each of the Delta 8 brands we’re investigating.

We want to see educational blog posts, contact forums and an email address, numerous ratings and reviews of their Delta 8 products, and updated, easy-to-navigate websites. If the buying process is too complicated, we steer clear.

As you can see, we too have incredibly high standards, and we think you should too. So, if none of the brands listed above have piqued your interest, then we encourage you to use our buying guide to help you find the best Delta 8 THC brand that fits your needs.

What are the benefits of Delta 8?

As much as you might think that Delta 8 is this newly discovered cannabinoid, it’s not. Scientists have been studying this cannabinoid for years. And as it turns out, it holds tremendous medicinal value.

In fact, one study found Delta 8 THC to be far more potent than morphine. Crazy, right? But the study that put Delta 8 THC on the map was one that involved young children undergoing intense chemotherapy sessions.

Each child in the study had suffered from severe nausea and vomiting. And while prescription drugs helped some, it was Delta 8 THC that proved to be 100% effective for every child. Mind Blowing, to say the least.

Today, people report feeling mentally energized, less anxious, and relief from various ailments, all without feeling paranoid. Truly incredible, if you ask us.

Delta-8 THC FAQs

Now if you’re still asking questions, that’s ok. We love questions! Which is why we’ve listed out some of the most common Delta 8 THC questions and answers below.

Which Delta 8 is the strongest?

3Chi has the strongest Delta 8 distillate on the market, and they use that same potent distillate to create all of their Delta 8 products.

What is the strongest Delta 8 edibles?

We’d have to say Harbor City Hemp. They recently created a 225mg Delta 8 chocolate bar which is the strongest Delta 8 edible we’ve ever seen on the market.

Are Delta 8 carts worth?

Yes! Delta 8 carts are worth it. They are much more affordable than Delta 9, and some users argue that the effects are even better than Delta 9. We say, give them a try and see for yourself.

Is Delta 8 an anti-inflammatory?

According to the National Cancer Institute and some studies, Delta 8 THC offers anti-inflammatory effects. More studies are needed to confirm these findings, but it’s pretty amazing to see them mentioned thus far.

Conclusion

Delta 8 THC is popping up everywhere, but we strongly encourage you to only buy high quality Delta 8 from reputable brands.

You could spend hours pulling your hair out in search for the best Delta 8 THC brands, or you could save yourself the stress and time and just give our list of the best Delta 8 THC brands one more look. We promise they won’t disappoint.