Best Delta 8 Disposable Vape Devices in 2022

Delta 8 Disposable devices are one of the fastest growing cannabis products, offering portability and a larger, more satisfying cloud. They’re the most convenient way to carry around your vaping needs with them. They’re available in a diverse variety of CBD and THC ratios to create an enabling vaping avenue for all kinds of vapers. These handheld devices give you everything needed for an amazing vaping experience no matter where you go. With many different styles of disposable devices on offer – this one size fits all approach is pretty impressive! With different styles come different features, whether it be simple or high-powered batteries; there’s something out there for everyone.

If you’re looking to a higher quality and new Delta 8 disposable vape device or supplier but don’t know where to start, you can find all the information you need here!

Why Delta 8 disposable Vape Device Has Had Tremendous Growth in Recent Years?

Delta 8 Disposable vape devices have taken the vaping world by storm and are now one of the most popular types of devices on the market. Disposable vape devices have become so popular due to their extreme portability, convenience, and smooth performance.

They are a new type of vaping device that offers many benefits. They’re simple and easy to use, making them more appealing for those who used to smoke cigarettes but want something simple without all the complicated buttons. There are also certain benefits for experienced vapers such as how much faster it is to change flavors.

Below are some of the reason why THC disposable device has had tremendous growth in recent years:

What Are The Benefits Of THC Disposable Over Cartridges?

Disposable vape pens are generally more affordable than the cartridge and pod system for a one-time purchase. However, people must dispose of it once it is used up.

Some disposable pens are easily enabled with a twist-and-turn child-resistant lock, and designs have become increasingly elegant and fashionable.

Besides a variety of designs, disposable pens are divided into non-rechargeable and rechargeable types. Though both products are disposed of at the end of their lifespan, rechargeable pens often have more robust Temperature Control Technology (TCT) that prevents oil overburn and clogging, which can result in a more seamless user experience.

Here Are 3 Types of Delta 8 Disposable Device Recommendations.

1. Best Seller Disposable Vape Device for Delta 8 THC

You must know CILICON’s SOLO if you dived in delta 8 vape market in 2022. SOLO has become one of the iconic vaping devices in the delta 8 disposable world, and now it is been upgraded with bringing more features.

Solo

Solo Specifications

Upgraded version with both 1.0mL and 2.0mL Oil Tank

Dual airflow to prevent clogging

5Ω Resistance

2*1.8mm intake hole (can be adjusted)

2W Output Power

Microfeel® Ceramic Heating Technology

Biobaleen ModuleTM

Why recommend Solo for Delta 8 THC?

One of Best sellers in Delta 8 THC Market, and up to 15 million pcs. First generation rechargeable disposable vape pen by Cilicon.

2. Delta-8 THC Disposable Vape: SOLO Pro

SOLO Pro would be another epic delta 8 disposable vape device for new business starters. Positioning in new generation consumers, SOLO Pro provides below special features.

Solo Pro

Solo Pro specifications

1.0mL V-shaped Oil Tank 280mAh Battery Capacity 1.5Ω Resistance 2*1.8mm intake hole 8.2W Output Power Micro USB Charging Matrex™ ceramic heating coil Microfeel® Ceramic Heating Technology BioBaleen Module™ Reducing Spit-Back by 99%



Why recommend Solo Pro instead of famous Solo for Delta 8 THC ?

The disposable vape SOLO PRO inherits everything from the SOLO with improved heating performance and better inhale experience. Equipped with industry-leading Matrex™ceramic heating technology and innovated silicone filter cap designed by BioBaleen™ Module, SOLO PRO effectively fastens the heating process and capably reduces spit-back by 99%. The employment of high-quality raw materials ensures a high-degree of flavor reducibility from the first vapor to the last. Besides that, the design of panoramic glassy window allows you to see the changes of cannabis oil at 360° view anytime and anywhere. A wide array of extraordinary features results in a much superior vaping experience, that makes the SOLO PRO ideal for a professional cannabis atomizing solution.

Solo Pro Main Features: Reduces spit-back by 99%

Cilicon designed new BioBaleen™ Technology, which is primarily based on the bionic theory as to how whales filter big fishes while feeding. Bases on that, along with a medical-grade silicone, SOLO PRO employs the newest technology to design a new generation of filter silicone cap – Bio-Baleen Cap. The said cap combines the traditional cotton filter and a silicone cap into one which not only is cost-effective, but also reduces spit-back by 99%, in turn eliminating the cause for pollution of oil. All efforts are thus taken in order to maintain the visual purity of the oil all the time. You won’t believe how such a tiny design take such a huge improvement of your every vapor invisibly.

3. Delta-8 THC Disposable Vape: Cilicon Lit

Cilicon Lit is a minimal and ergonomic disposable, and comes in a series of technological design to provide a safe and superior vaping experience.

Lit

Lit Specifications:

Size:14.00mm*88.30mm(0.5mL) 0.5mL/1.0mL/1.5mL/2.0mL Oil Tank 1.25Ω Resistance 400mAh Battery Capacity 8.2W Output Power 4*Φ1.5mm Intake Hole Matrex™ Ceramic Heating coil Micro USB Charging (1mL only)



Mainly Features of Cilicon Lit

1) Tiny and smart disposable vaporizer

Created with ergonomics in mind, LIT features a unique design like a little rocket that is portable to hold. Covered in a gentle-touched rubberized paints，the rounded surface allows for easy grip and flit the device- hiding it in hands when in use.

Employing the design of panoramic glass window that ensures users to observe oil changes in the device. LIT visualizes your joy anytime and anywhere.

2) Avoid overburning, bring natural taste and smell of cannabis

Cilicon adopt the new Matrex™ Technology, which is the newest development created by the Cilicon design department to meet the changing needs of cannabis vape consumers and producers. The Matrex™ ceramic heating core, used in all new Cilicon atomization devices, sets a new standard in a number of the most critical categories for industry production efficiency and consumer satisfaction. Ceramic heating cores have grown in popularity within the industry over the last decade, and the Matrex™ core redefines the possibilities of the consumer vaping experience. The Matrex™ core uses Cilicon’s specially formulated Matrex™ Ceramic to create a vaping experience that is efficient, smooth and takes advantage of the natural taste and smell of cannabis that consumers love.

Ceramic heating cores have several advantages over other cores, such as cores that use a cotton wick wrapped around a metal coil. All ceramic heating cores benefit from reducing the potential for overburning or dry hits compared to a cotton wick. All ceramic heating cores do a better job of preserving the natural taste of cannabis oil. All ceramic cores reduce health concerns by reducing the inhalation of heavy metals or other materials. Moreover, ceramic has high strength and the ability to withstand extreme temperatures, leading to increased efficiency in production and increased durability during use.

The Delta 8 Disposable vape device offers a sleek, modern design paired with an ultra-simple one button operation. It’s designed for anyone who wants to take their vaping experience anywhere without sacrificing performance. The huge variety of disposable devices available at Cilicon means you can find a device to suit any style of vaping, from slim, low-powered kits to powerful sub-ohm devices. Disposable Pod vapes feature unique, ergonomic designs and are simple to operate for any vaper. From what we have discussed in this article, if you’re looking for the best pod vapes for the best vaping experience, then you should go for Cilicon products as they offer top-notch pod vapes and other vaping devices that you might need.

