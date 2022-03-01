Best Delta-8 Gummies: Top 5 Delta-8 Brands To Buy THC Gummies in 2022

You’re tired, anxious, and want to head home, take a nice hot bath, change into your comfortable PJs, get into your bed surrounded by pillows, and sleep for months. But we all know that’s not possible, especially if you have goals to accomplish and build a name for yourself.

In this race against everybody else, there’s no time to take a break. If you do, your chances of getting left behind increase. So what to do when you are on the brink of losing all energy and giving up?

That’s where the delta-8 gummies help. Delta-8 has proved to be an excellent remedy for anxiety and stress. It promotes a healthy sleep that energizes you for the next day. For these benefits, delta-8 and its products have become extremely popular. On the flip side, it’s now harder to distinguish between legit and fake products.

So to save you some effort, we have compiled a list of the five best delta-8 gummies for you to choose from.

Best Delta 8 THC Hemp Edibles On The Market

Delta-8 gummies are a great way to obtain all the benefits of cannabis without needing a vape, cigarette, or medicine. The below products are the top delta-8 gummies that we researched and chose for you.

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta-8 THC Gummies, Editor’s Choice BudPop – Strongest Delta-8 Gummies Hollyweed CBD – Wide Variety of Weed Edibles for Beginners Diamond CBD – Best Value Organic Delta-8 THC Gummies 3Chi– Highly Rated Brand for Premium Delta-8 Chewables

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta-8 THC Gummies, Editor’s Choice

Exhale Wellness provides top-level, highly potent products, due to which it rightly stands amongst the most well-reputed delta-8 brands. The manufacturer offers a variety of delta-8 products, including cartridges, oils, vapes, and gummies. All of its products are made with the purest hemp sourced from Colorado-based farms.

Out of all the products it offers, Exhale’s gummies have remained the best-selling since day one. They have caught the most eyes and bagged countless positive reviews.

Besides providing the best products, Exhale is also known for its quick, fast, and outstanding customer care. With that, it ticks all the primary boxes – a well-reputed brand, high-quality products, and exceptional customer service!

Highlights

Exhale Wellness uses the finest ingredients to produce the most organic delta-8 gummies on the market. They are free of additives and contain less than 0.3% THC.

Moreover, the gummies don’t have any trace of artificial flavors, and all that you taste is completely organic. Along with that, the gummies are entirely vegan as the brand does not support animal cruelty.

The delta-8 gummies by Exhale Wellness are incredibly potent. They come in two different concentrations; 25mg and 50mg per gummy. Each pack contains 30 pieces.

Every product of Exhale Wellness is tested by a third-party lab and is undoubtedly free from any toxins. However, in any rare case, if you find that the delta-8 gummies are not sitting well for you, then you can use their 30-day money-back guarantee. Since the gummies are entirely safe to consume, they will not cause any sickness.

Let’s not forget to appreciate the brand’s customer support. Exhale consists of a whole team devoted to fulfilling the needs of their customers and solving their problems.

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee

Vegan

No artificial flavoring

Non-GMO

Third-party lab tested

Well-reputed company

Free shipping

Cons

Only available online

Customer Experience

When checking different platforms for customer experience and feedback of the delta-8 gummies by Exhale Wellness, we found nothing but praises. Customers have applauded the product for its high potency and flavorful experience. Some of them have explicitly claimed that the product was successful in helping them remove their stress and anxiety and gave them a good night’s sleep.

#2. BudPop – Strongest Delta-8 Gummies

The BudPop team is on the mission to provide you with top-quality cannabis products. The founders started the business to boot out low-quality delta-8 product manufacturers from the industry.

Due to their efforts, BudPop has become a leader in the hemp industry. Their team consists of active professionals that work hard to provide the customers with products highly beneficial for their health.

For them, the first step in making a great product is to find the right sources for the ingredients. Thus, their experts deeply studied hemp’s possible cultivation and extraction processes to settle on the most favorable one.

Their main goal is to provide organic hemp products free from any additives. Not only the product, but they also focus on practical and appealing packaging.

Moreover, they also have a blog that they use to educate people about the health benefits of cannabis. They try to guide them regarding the use of hemp products as much as they can through their blog.

Features

Unlike some other brands, BudPops’ delta-8 gummies do have a pleasant aftertaste. They are the perfect treat for those with a sweet tooth. Do you remember those gummies from your childhood that were covered in sugar specks? These gummies are exactly like those – small tasty squares coated in sugar.

The gummies are available in three flavors; Strawberry Gelato, Blue Dream Berry, and their latest release Watermelon Zkittlez. The Watermelon is creating quite a hype among their customers and looks like it will be an emerging fan-favorite.

BudPop gummies are vegan and non-GMO, making them suitable for everyone. All three flavors are available in 25mg concentration, and each product is tested by a third-party lab.

The company indeed fulfills its promises to give a euphoric high without additives. Moreover, like Exhale Wellness, they also provide a 30-day return policy.

Pros

Delicious flavors

30-day return policy

Vegan

Non-GMO

No artificial ingredients or flavoring

Third-party lab tested

Transparent policies and products

Cons

Only available online

Customer Experience

According to the positive responses, these delta-8 gummies have claimed to help customers better their life. Some customers claimed that the gummies helped quiet their minds and improved their sleep quality.

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Wide Variety of Weed Edibles for Beginners

According to our research, Hollyweed has proved to be quite effective in giving their customers what they need. Not only do they provide excellent customer service, but their products are also quite effective. Moreover, a third-party lab tests all their products for purity, ensuring only the safest products reach the market.

Their team consists of professionals with years of experience in the hemp industry. Their main aim is to provide spiritual, physical, intellectual, emotional, environmental, and social wellness. It is a very well-reputable brand that has been reviewed by many blogs, including Vanity Fair and Reuters.

Highlights

Hollyweed offers a wide variety of flavors in their assorted packages of delta-8 gummies. Some of the most famous flavors include Elderberry, Blueberry, Kiwi, Guava, Orange, and Strawberry. These gummies are square-shaped and very colorful. Each packet consists of mixed flavors of gummies in either 750 mg or 1500 mg in total. You are free to choose from these concentrations according to your needs.

These flavorful gummies are entirely vegan and made with organic ingredients and U.S.-sourced hemp. The whole manufacturing process takes place under strict supervision to ensure the best outcomes.

If you’re new to delta-8 products, it is recommended to start with one gummy per day and increase the dose with time. You could also see the dosing chart given on their website for further help.

Once eaten, the gummy takes approximately two hours to affect the system and can stay active for about six to seven hours, depending upon the dosage level.

Along with offering delicious and effective gummies, Hollyweed also provides educational resources to inform people of the health benefits of hemp and clear out any misconceptions and myths related to it.

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee

Vegan

Wide variety of flavors

Reputable brand

Additive-free

High potency

Cons

Relatively higher prices

Customer Experience

Hollyweed has successfully bagged a large number of positive reviews. Most of its customers accredit its gummies for relaxing their body and mind regardless of how tiring their day goes. Others have claimed that Hollyweed’s delta-8 gummies have helped them get through some of the busiest and hectic days and gave them a good night’s sleep.

#4. Diamond CBD – Best Value Organic Delta-8 THC Gummies

Chill Plus Delta Force Squares are among the top-grossing delta-8 products from Diamond CBD. This brand is known to be the pioneer in the cannabis industry. They have been providing customers with excellent quality products for a long time now.

Moreover, they maintain complete transparency with their customers. Each product comes with the details of ingredients used and a third-party lab test report. This helps you make sure you are getting the right product that is completely safe to use.

Their main goal is to provide high potency products extracted from only the best quality hemp plants. The professional scientists and doctors have an in-depth knowledge of the industry and aim to provide the purest form of CBD, THC, or delta-8 products.

Moreover, they offer a diverse range of hemp products to suit everyone’s tastes and preferences. Their Chill Plus delta-8 gummies will surely provide you with the plethoric high you need after a hectic day.

Highlights

Diamond CBD provides products with many health benefits. They help fight stress, anxiety, and some less severe sleeping issues without any side effects.

The gummies are available in three unique mixes: Island Mix, Sunshine Mix, and the Original. You can also get packages of just Watermelon, Mango, or Blueberry flavors. Each gummy contains 10mg of delta-8 and 10mg of CBD for a blend of the associated benefits. Different package sizes are available.

Pros

Variety of flavors

Famous and well-reputed brand

100% natural ingredients

Cons

Expensive compared with other brands

Takes time to effect

Customer Experience

People feeling low and stressed claimed that Chill Plus delta-8 gummies raised their moods and made them more productive. At the same time, others talked highly about the range of available flavors. Most customers prefer the Island Mix of flavors.

#5. 3Chi– Highly Rated Brand for Premium Delta-8 Chewables

Lastly on our list is 3Chi’s delta-8 gummies. The brand was first founded by a biochemist who witnessed and examined the helping powers of hemp. After his discovery, the biochemist made it a mission to share that knowledge with the world.

3Chi provides practical, sweet, and the finest products using the latest technology. They have upgraded their tech, causing them to make purer products than before. Other than this, they have excellent and quick customer service. Moreover, their packaging undoubtedly is some of the most attractive on the market.

The brand has remained transparent with its customers since the start. They openly share all the lab reports on their website for visitors to see before purchasing a product.

Highlights

The delta-8 gummies come in two flavors – Watermelon and Black Raspberry. The fruity burst these gummies offer is definitely unforgettable and will leave you wanting more. Each gummy contains 25mg of delta-8, meaning you don’t really have any choice there. However, you can choose the number of gummies you want in one pack – eight or sixteen.

3Chi’s delta-8 gummies are entirely free of any additive, animal cruelty, and gelatin. Once chewed, the gummy will take about 30 minutes to start showing effects. On average, that effect lasts for about five to six hours. Hence, you can enjoy a long relaxation time.

Pros

Reputable brand

Affordable

Exotic flavors

Third-party lab tested

Free shipping on orders over $99

Cons

Limited flavors

Can melt in high temperatures

Customer Experience

The only complaint we’ve seen is the products being out of stock. But that’s a given, seeing how famous the brand is. Customers mostly gush about the affordability, sustainability, and of course, the amazing flavors.

Other than this, the customers find the product giving them the balanced effect that no other gummies provide.

How We Chose These Products

Due to the saturation of the industry, it can be hard to find a legit, healthy, and effective product. Mostly, people get overwhelmed by the number of options in the market and fail to determine the best one.

That’s precisely what happened to us. So we did thorough research and identified some points that helped us choose the best delta-8 gummies.

Ingredients

We checked the ingredients of every delta-8 gummy we came across. Our team checked whether they contained any harmful components that people can be allergic to. We also ensured that there wasn’t excessive sugar in the products.

Moreover, we’ve only added products free from additives, preservatives, chemicals, gelatin, and animal cruelty. The products contain less than 0.3% THC, which is the legal amount.

Third-Party Lab Testing

For all the health products sold online, third-party lab testing is essential. Lab testing of a product is a great way to evaluate the product’s purity and sustainability. The laboratories test for any allergens, toxins, or harmful chemicals that the product may have. A specific standard has been set for each product which when passed only then a product can be sold. Hence, we made sure that every product we picked was tested.

Customer Reviews

By looking at other people’s experiences, you can understand whether a product is worth buying. We picked out the products which had loads of positive 5-star reviews.

Brand reputation is directly linked with customer satisfaction. Hence, the more positive reviews a product has, the more reliable it is.

Extraction and Manufacturing Process

We researched a little deeper and got into the extraction and manufacturing processes as well. All the companies we chose have advanced technology which enables them to produce high-quality products. They use industry-standard manufacturing practices and maintain strict supervision.

Transparency

How can you trust a brand closed off about the process and ingredients they use? So we made sure that we chose products from completely transparent and best brands. We confirmed the visibility of every product’s lab report along with the ingredients list.

Brand Reputation

As mentioned before, a brand’s reputation is important and tells us a lot about customer satisfaction. A high brand reputation means excellent customer service and great products.

Value for Money

We only included the products that offer great value for money, whether cheap or expensive. This helped us avoid costly products that would unjustifiably rip off people from their money. It also allowed us to avoid some of the cheap products.

Customer Service

We checked every brand’s customer service before adding them to our list. This included how fast they responded to the query, how efficiently they solved a problem or how fast their delivery was. All those factors are essential to assuring an excellent overall experience with the brand.

Buying Guide for Beginners

If this is your first time buying delta-8 gummies, there are a few things to look out for. Most of them are from the same criteria we used to make our list. Sure, people have different preferences, but some aspects are the same for every individual, such as the hemp quality or presence of any additives. Here is a list of things you need to consider when buying delta-8 gummies.

Pricing

Compare the pricing of several brands before you choose one. Delta-8 gummies can be very costly. The production of its hemp to the extraction and manufacturing of the product all explain the high product price. However, with better technology and more efficient approaches, some companies can now offer delta-8 gummies at lower prices.

Therefore, you do not have to pay a fortune to enjoy a relaxing evening. On the flip side, brands selling cheaper delta-8 gummies can be dangerous as the product might not be as pure or effective. Hence, be careful in both cases; try to find quality products within your range.

Lab Test Reports

Third-party tests and their lab reports are essential. The laboratories test for any toxicity or allergens present in the product. Moreover, this tells us the ingredients it contains and whether they are safe.

Always check for the lab reports on the product’s official web page. Any brand whose product gets tested by a third party will have a certificate of analysis with a detailed report of all the products being sold. In case you don’t find any of that on the website, contact customer support and ask for it.

Avoid Additives

Whatever product you buy, it’s always important to check the ingredients list. It displays all that the product contains, giving you a better idea of whether it is safe for you to use. If not toxins, the product may contain ingredients you might be allergic to. Check this list over to be sure that the gummies are safe for you to consume.

Hemp Quality

Look at the manufacturing and extraction process to check for hemp quality. Some brands grow hemp on their own, while others source it from external farms. Both of these options are appropriate and safe if the methods used to produce and extract hemp are correct.

The CO2 extractions process gives the purest form of hemp when it comes to the extraction process. Before buying any delta-8 product, check for which processes they use.

Dosage

When you are buying the delta-8 gummies, be careful with the dosage. The brands contain dosage charts on their websites. Check those charts to see what might be suitable for you. If you are new, it is recommended that you start with a lower dosage and then build your way up.

THC Levels

Always check how much THC is in the gummies. Make sure that it’s less than 0.3%, as that is the federally legal amount. Any more than that can make you high.

If a brand is selling delta-8 gummies which contain more than the legal amount of THC, don’t buy them. Doing so could get you into legal trouble.

Other Factors

It’s essential to see the payment options that the brand offers. Whether they have a refund policy and how quickly their system works. One other thing that matters is the shipping rates. Some websites offer free delivery, and some take quite a lot, depending upon where you live. So always check for these minor things.

FAQs About Delta-8 Gummies

Do delta-8 gummies help you fall asleep?

Yes, the delta-8 gummies do have sleep-inducing qualities. Once ingested, the contents of the gummies directly affect the endocannabinoid system of the body. The endocannabinoid system’s main job is to help regulate your wake-up and sleep cycle and keep the body in its natural balanced state.

In which states are delta-8 gummies illegal?

Delta-8 products are currently regulated, restricted, or banned in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New York, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Michigan, and North Dakota.

Check your specific state’s laws regarding delta-8 and hemp products before making a purchase.

Can delta-8 gummies make you high?

The delta-8 gummies can make you feel relaxed but not the same “high” feeling as delta-9. Unless you ingest more than the recommended dosage, you shouldn’t have to worry about getting high.

Why should I choose delta-8 gummies?

Delta-8 is a variant of delta-9 that can induce the same effects without the uncomfortable high of delta-9. For this reason, delta-8 products are highly in-demand. Delta-8 gummies are a great and fun way to recharge your mind and body.

How long does it take for delta-8 gummies to take effect?

On average, delta-8 gummies take about two to three hours max to show effects. For some, it can take as little as thirty minutes. Some people believe that taking these gummies on an empty stomach can show results faster.

Can the delta-8 gummies make me fail a drug test?

The delta-8 gummies can cause you to fail a drug test because these tests can not differentiate between delta-8 and delta-9 THC. Your results may depend on a range of factors, i.e., the dosage, the number of gummies ingested, the effectiveness, and your metabolism rate.

What is the difference between delta-8 and delta-9?

The main difference between delta-8 and delta-9 is that delta-8 gummies have moderate potency while delta-9 gummies have high potency. The latter ones can give you a more euphorically high feeling.

Another difference between the two is that the former takes time to effect while the latter’s effect is rapid and instantaneous. Due to delta-9’s psychoactive nature, it is banned in more states than delta-8 products.

What are the benefits of delta-8 gummies?

Delta-8 gummies have many benefits. They not only help promote better sleep but also boost your appetite. Moreover, they support your digestive system, reduce stress, help you relax, and give you relief from pain.

Final Words

Delta-8 is famous for its stress-relieving properties. It may give you a sense of calm and help you reach a relaxed state. If you don’t like the odor or the aftertaste of cannabis, these gummies are for you. Delta-8 gummies are a fun way to help you chill after a super hectic day.

One gummy is enough to remove all your worries if the concentration is high enough. Make sure to check the dosage on the website or packaging so that you get what you need – not more, not less.

If it’s your first time buying a delta-8 gummy, make use of our buying guide. Don’t leave out any factors mentioned there.