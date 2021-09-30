Best Delta-8 THC Brands – Top Companies Reviewed [2021]

One of the things we love so much about the cannabis plant, which we now know includes hemp and marijuana, is that it offers a plethora of therapeutic cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, and now Delta 8 THC.

And because Delta 8 offers similar medicinal effects to CBD and Delta 9, people around the world are embracing Delta 8 with open minds and open arms.

There’s just one major hiccup…

Not all Delta 8 products are created equally. Sound familiar? (We’re looking at you, CBD.)

As it turns out, the Delta 8 market is going through the same lack of regulation that the CBD industry has dealt with since it was discovered.

This can all be overwhelming and downright confusing when you’re trying to buy Delta 8 products.

That’s where we come in!

We’ve been in the Delta 8 market for a while now, and we’ve seen the good and the bad when it comes to Delta 8 brands.

We know the frustration you face when you come across a brand that isn’t as reputable as they appear.

That said, we have some great news for you.

Introducing the…

Best Delta 8 Brands

Sure, you can spend your days and nights researching the best Delta 8 brands on the market.

But we’ve already done the hard work for you. Now you can spare yourself the stress and trouble, and check out the best and most reputable Delta 8 brands below.

3Chi – Best vape carts & disposables Urb – Best gummies Delta Extrax – Best dabs Botany Farms – Best flower Harbor City Hemp – Best edibles

If there’s one Delta 8 brand every person should try at least once, it’s 3Chi.

They’re the brand that started it all. In fact, they were the very first company to introduce America to Delta 8 products.

They utilize organic hemp, focus on clean extraction methods, and have their products thoroughly tested by a third-party laboratory before they hit the market.

Not only is 3Chi considered one of the most reputable Delta 8 brands on the market, but they also remain the leading brand in the Delta 8 industry.

Pretty impressive, right?

Their brand reputation is out of this world. So much so, that their Delta 8 THC vape cartridge has received close to 1,400 – 5-star reviews.

So, for those who’ve been on the hunt for a high-quality Delta 8 vape, look no further…

3Chi formulates the best Delta 8 carts on the market.

From pure Delta 8 vape carts to a unique combo of Delta 8 and CBN carts, 3Chi has the best vape selection out there.

In fact, they’ve even created their own proprietary vape blends that target 4 major blend types: Calm, Focus, Happy, and Soothe.

If you’re new to Delta 8 vapes, 3Chi also offers proprietary disposable vapes that are great for beginners.

We could go on and on about 3Chi, but we think the best thing for you to do is just try 3Chi for yourself. Believe us, you’ll be glad you did.

Shop 3Chi Delta 8 Vapes >>

2. Urb

Urb is a uniquely named Delta 8 brand that’s part of the Lifted Made company. So right from the start, they have a solid reputation when it comes to producing high quality cannabinoid-based products.

They focus on transparency, third party testing, and utilizing organically grown hemp in all their Delta 8 products.

But it’s their Delta 8 THC gummies that have really captured our attention.

For starters, their Delta 8 gummies are actually known as “Nano Gummies”, which means they’re far more absorbent, and they enter into your bloodstream much faster than regular gummies. We can thank nano-processing, which infuses smaller particles of Delta 8 into the gummy, for that.

Now, being completely honest, there is a bit of an earthy smell to Urb’s Delta 8 nano gummies, but the taste is sweet with a hint of sour… just what you want from a gummy.

And the best part? There’s no cannabis odor when you breathe out, so it’s completely discreet and 100% convenient. Not to mention incredibly affordable.

As far as the effects, let’s just say they’re awesome and we highly encourage you to try them out for yourself.

Shop Urb Delta 8 Gummies >>

3. Delta Extrax

Delta Extrax, formerly known as Delta Effex, has been in the industry for a long time. What’s more, they have a long history of researching cannabinoids, with a primary focus on Delta 8 THC. So they know what they’re doing when it comes to their Delta 8 formulations.

They also take third party testing very seriously and believe that their products should contain little to no additives.

Now, like 3Chi, Delta Extrax offers a huge selection of Delta 8 products, but it’s their Delta 8 dabs that really caught our attention.

First of all, we know that dabs are highly concentrated Delta 8, which means they are incredibly potent. But what’s really cool about Delta Extrax is that they offer these awesome little pearl balls that give a unique blend of Delta 8 and CBD for a more subtle high.

They also offer a discreet and portable Vaporig, which allows users to vape their Delta 8 dabs and pearls while they’re on the go.

We love Delta Extrax, and have a strong suspicion that you will too… You’ve just gotta give it a try.

Shop Delta Extrax Delta 8 Concentrates >>

4. Botany Farms

The name says it all: Botany Farms, a hemp company known for producing the best hemp-derived cannabinoid flower in the industry.

Here’s what’s really cool about Botany Farms: Not only is their entire operation here in the United States, but they work with organic micro-farms when sourcing their unique, and quite potent, hemp-derived flower.

They then take their flower and carefully cure it to enhance its flavors and effectiveness, so that when you smoke it, it’s as smooth as a buttered biscuit.

Seriously, it’s that good.

Now, if you’ve purchased Delta 8 flower in the past, then you may have come across some messy flower buds.

Friend, we’ve been there and it’s no fun. Trying to squeeze messy, disarrayed hemp flower into a bowl or joint is never fun. But Botany Farms is different…

First of all, they hand trim their hemp flower so that you can have a mess-free experience. Secondly, they take their high-quality CBD flower and wrap it in Delta 8 distillate, paying close attention to ensure the Delta 8 THC stays intact so that when you inhale, it’s flavorful, smooth, and uplifting.

We honestly can’t paint a better picture for you, so if you’re looking for a way to experience Delta 8 in its purest form, then Botany Farms is the way to go!

Shop Botany Farms Delta 8 Flower >>

5. Harbor City Hemp

Last on our list is a relatively small company with a large fan base. You know what they say: great things come in small packages, right?

Well, Harbor City Hemp is a prime example of that.

They even caught the attention of the well-established Great CBD Shop, a highly acclaimed reputable online store that offers only the best cannabinoid-based products.

Now, Harbor City Hemp offers a lot of unique Delta 8 products, but what took the cake for us was their delicious Delta 8 edibles.

In fact, they have the best Delta 8 chocolate bars we’ve ever tried. And the best part? They come in dark and milk chocolate. But if chocolate isn’t your jam, then you’ll love their amazing Delta 8 peanut butter balls. They just melt in your mouth!

But don’t just take our word for it. Give Harbor City Hemp a try for yourself, you won’t be sorry.

Shop Harbor City Hemp Delta 8 Edibles >>

Delta 8 FAQs

As with any new cannabinoid or new hemp brand, it’s always best to ask questions. Here are the three most popular Delta 8 questions, and their answers, below:

Are Delta 8 carts any good?

We sure think so. They’re easy to use and incredibly effective. Just be sure to start slow, especially if you’re new to Delta 8.

Which Delta 8 carts are the best?

Without a doubt, 3Chi is the best in this category! Not only did they introduce America to Delta 8 THC, but they remain the leading brand in the industry.

What does a Delta 8 ‘high’ feel like?

Users report feeling relaxed and calm, with total mental clarity and focus. It’s far more subtle than Delta 9 THC, and offers zero paranoia.

Conclusion

While Delta 8 is a relatively new cannabinoid, it isn’t new to scientists. Which means, there are studies that confirm its therapeutic effects.

That said, we advise you to only purchase high quality Delta 8 products from reputable brands like the ones listed above.