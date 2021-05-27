Best Delta 8 THC Gummies: Top 5 Brand Reviews 2021

Delta 8 is a less potent variation of the psychoactive Delta 9 THC cannabinoid. It only has small amounts of THC, which means it will not make you paranoid.

Delta 8 products are legal in most states because of their low psychoactive properties. Meanwhile, you can enjoy the benefits of reduced stress and anxiety. Only 11 states have laws against Delta 8.

You can find plenty of Delta 8 for sale online. Cannabis companies manufacture and ship Delta 8 products to people all over the country. Oil tinctures and vape cartridges are the most common Delta 8 products, but more people are discovering Delta 8 gummies and falling in love with them too.

Delta 8 gummies are gummy candies with the Delta 8 cannabinoid-infused into them. After you eat the gummies, you should start to feel the benefits within 90 minutes. Any feelings of pain and anxiety should dissipate during this time.

Below are the top 5 best Delta 8 gummies on the market.

1) Area 52

If you want lab-tested and highly potent Delta 8 gummies, then you should look no further than Area 52. Their flavorful gummies offer long-lasting benefits and a sweet taste, despite their low sugar and vegan-friendly ingredients. Some of the flavors include pineapple, strawberry and green apple. These are the most unique and flavorful Delta 8 gummies on the market today. The positive after-effects make them worth the price.

2) Finest Labs

Finest Labs gets their name for a reason. The Delta 8 in their gummy products come from 100% organic hemp. The gummies use all-natural strawberry flavoring and contain 25 milligrams of Delta 8 per gummy. There is less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC per gummy, which means you won’t feel hardly any psychoactive effects.

3) Boston Hempire

Boston Hempire gummies will bring you to the borderline of getting high while still keeping you within the legal limit. Their Delta 8 gummy products are all tested in a Phoenix-based laboratory.

4) Delta Effex

Delta Effex specializes in Delta 8 products. That is why they named their company after them. Although they are known throughout the vape community, their Delta 8 gummies and edibles have grown to be popular too. You can take them in the morning or at nighttime and still feel great.

5) Diamond CBD

Don’t let the “CBD” in Diamond CBD confuse you. They sell both CBD and Delta 8 cartridges and edibles. Their gummies are marketed as extreme because they come loaded with both CBD and Delta 8 in them.

Best Activities to Pair with Delta 8

Are you interested in getting the most out of your Delta 8 experience? First, you’ll need to consume the best Delta 8 cartridges or gummies and avoid the worst ones. Don’t just search on Google “Delta 8 near me.” Consider the Delta 8 product brands listed above for your cartridges or gummies. These companies sell both.

When you consume high-quality Delta 8, you can improve the experience by performing certain activities simultaneously. These should be activities that don’t require you to have 100% good judgment or cognitive awareness. That means no getting behind the wheel of a car.

Here are safer and more fun activities you can do with Delta 8 in your system:

1) Watch a Comedy Film

Comedy films are a whole lot funnier when you’re consuming Delta 8. Watch a silly comedy like Harold and Kumar or Dude Where’s My Car, and you’ll get lost in the movie within minutes.

2) Eat Food

The Delta 8 gummies might be tasty, but they won’t fill you up. In fact, they will probably give you the munchies. So, grab your favorite bowl of potato chips or nachos and enjoy the movie.

3) Listen to Music

There is nothing better than listening to a good song or instrumental tune while feeling euphoric. Just sit back and enjoy the music as you chew on your Delta 8 gummies.

Conclusion Delta 8 relieves stress and anxiety and makes common activities more enjoyable. Most people don’t experience any side effects from Delta 8 as long as they don’t overconsume it. But even then, they are minor symptoms like a headache. Just follow the dosage instructions on the label, and you will be fine.