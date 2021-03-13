Best Delta-8 THC Gummies – Top Brands of 2021 Reviewed

Trouble finding therapeutic THC edibles that don’t cause that overwhelming paranoid feeling?
Do you wish you could purchase THC gummies, but don’t live in a weed-legal state?
Say hello to the highly-beneficial Delta-8 THC cannabinoid.
No, that’s not a typo…
Believe it or not, this cannabinoid has taken the hemp industry by storm.
So, if this is the first you’ve heard of Delta-8 THC, you’re in for quite the treat.
Top 3 Delta-8 THC Gummies
Sure, the reputation of Delta-9 is that it’s highly psychoactive and federally illegal. But research suggests that Delta-8 THC is more beneficial and offers a more subtle, therapeutic high.
This may explain why hemp companies have a hard time keeping Delta-8 THC products in stock.
But like all other hemp-derived products, it can be overwhelming to find high-quality Delta-8 THC gummies that are free of harmful toxins and thoroughly tested by an accredited third party.
Thankfully, I’ve done some of the ground-work for you.
Below is a list of my top 3 recommended Delta-8 THC gummies…
1. 3Chi
3Chi is a leading extraction company that produces the safest and most effective products of minor cannabinoids. And since 2019, they’ve become the leading Delta-8 THC distributor in the US.
All of their products are sourced from sustainable hemp farmers and meticulously tested by an accredited third party.
Their Delta-8 THC gummies are my favorite product of theirs. They’re soft and tasty, and they never leave a nasty aftertaste. They come in two different flavors and cost between $19.99 and $29.99.
2. Delta Effex
Delta Effex is known for creating high-quality hemp-derived products that accommodate their customers’ lifestyles.
Their sole focus is purity, quality, and safety, and they offer easy-to-read lab results for each of the products on their website.
While they offer various Delta-8 THC products, my favorite product of theirs is the Rainbow Pack Delta-8 Gummies. Each gummy contains 20mg of Delta-8 THC and produces a relaxing body high.
One rainbow pack offers an assortment of various flavors and only costs $27.98.
3. Snapdragon
Founded in 2016, Snapdragon has quickly become one of the leading hemp-infused companies in the industry.
Their products are meticulously formulated and thoroughly tested to ensure efficacy and safety.
With 6 delicious flavors to choose from, their Delta-8 THC gummies definitely make my top 3 list. Not only are they delicious, but they truly offer a therapeutic cerebral high.
They come in a 12-pack or 6-pack and range from $14.99 to $22.99 in price.
Delta-8 THC FAQs
If you’re new to Delta-8 THC, you likely have some questions. So, I’ve provided answers to the most commonly asked questions below…
What are the benefits of Delta-8 gummies?
In a nutshell, studies show that Delta-8 THC contains anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety properties. But what’s most surprising is that it contains pretty potent anti-nausea effects as well.
In fact, one study found it to be 100% effective in reducing chemotherapy induced nausea in pediatric oncology patients.
Are Delta-8 gummies legal?
Since the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, production of hemp has become 100% legal, as long as each product contains less than 0.3% THC.
However, individual states can now create their own laws surrounding anything hemp-related. That said, it’s imperative that you check your state laws regarding hemp-derived products.
The following states have legally prohibited Delta-8 THC:
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Delaware
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Mississippi
- Montana
- Rhode Island
- Utah
Can Delta-8 gummies get you high?
Yes!
However, unlike the ‘high’ associated with Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 users often report a less anxious, more therapeutic high. They feel more clear-headed and completely relaxed.
Can Delta-8 gummies make you fail a drug test?
Yes, most standard drug tests are unable to tell the difference between Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC.
To conclude…
While Delta-8 THC is not the same as Delta-9 THC, it is psychoactive. It’s also a rare cannabinoid, which may explain why it’s so highly sought after. Thankfully, no known side effects have been reported.
If you’re ready to experience the therapeutic properties of Delta-8 THC and other hemp-derived cannabinoids but need a little more information, check out The CBD Benefits for the latest news, research, and reviews.