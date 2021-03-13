Best Delta-8 THC Gummies – Top Brands of 2021 Reviewed

Trouble finding therapeutic THC edibles that don’t cause that overwhelming paranoid feeling?

Do you wish you could purchase THC gummies, but don’t live in a weed-legal state?

Say hello to the highly-beneficial Delta-8 THC cannabinoid.

No, that’s not a typo…

Believe it or not, this cannabinoid has taken the hemp industry by storm.

So, if this is the first you’ve heard of Delta-8 THC, you’re in for quite the treat.

Top 3 Delta-8 THC Gummies

Sure, the reputation of Delta-9 is that it’s highly psychoactive and federally illegal. But research suggests that Delta-8 THC is more beneficial and offers a more subtle, therapeutic high.

This may explain why hemp companies have a hard time keeping Delta-8 THC products in stock.

But like all other hemp-derived products, it can be overwhelming to find high-quality Delta-8 THC gummies that are free of harmful toxins and thoroughly tested by an accredited third party.

Thankfully, I’ve done some of the ground-work for you.

Below is a list of my top 3 recommended Delta-8 THC gummies…

1. 3Chi

3Chi is a leading extraction company that produces the safest and most effective products of minor cannabinoids. And since 2019, they’ve become the leading Delta-8 THC distributor in the US.

All of their products are sourced from sustainable hemp farmers and meticulously tested by an accredited third party.

Their Delta-8 THC gummies are my favorite product of theirs. They’re soft and tasty, and they never leave a nasty aftertaste. They come in two different flavors and cost between $19.99 and $29.99.

2. Delta Effex

Delta Effex is known for creating high-quality hemp-derived products that accommodate their customers’ lifestyles.

Their sole focus is purity, quality, and safety, and they offer easy-to-read lab results for each of the products on their website.

While they offer various Delta-8 THC products, my favorite product of theirs is the Rainbow Pack Delta-8 Gummies. Each gummy contains 20mg of Delta-8 THC and produces a relaxing body high.

One rainbow pack offers an assortment of various flavors and only costs $27.98.

3. Snapdragon

Founded in 2016, Snapdragon has quickly become one of the leading hemp-infused companies in the industry.

Their products are meticulously formulated and thoroughly tested to ensure efficacy and safety.

With 6 delicious flavors to choose from, their Delta-8 THC gummies definitely make my top 3 list. Not only are they delicious, but they truly offer a therapeutic cerebral high.

They come in a 12-pack or 6-pack and range from $14.99 to $22.99 in price.

Delta-8 THC FAQs

If you’re new to Delta-8 THC, you likely have some questions. So, I’ve provided answers to the most commonly asked questions below…

What are the benefits of Delta-8 gummies?

In a nutshell, studies show that Delta-8 THC contains anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety properties. But what’s most surprising is that it contains pretty potent anti-nausea effects as well.

In fact, one study found it to be 100% effective in reducing chemotherapy induced nausea in pediatric oncology patients.

Are Delta-8 gummies legal?

Since the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, production of hemp has become 100% legal, as long as each product contains less than 0.3% THC.

However, individual states can now create their own laws surrounding anything hemp-related. That said, it’s imperative that you check your state laws regarding hemp-derived products.

The following states have legally prohibited Delta-8 THC:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

Idaho

Iowa

Mississippi

Montana

Rhode Island

Utah

Can Delta-8 gummies get you high?

Yes!

However, unlike the ‘high’ associated with Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 users often report a less anxious, more therapeutic high. They feel more clear-headed and completely relaxed.

Can Delta-8 gummies make you fail a drug test?

Yes, most standard drug tests are unable to tell the difference between Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC.

To conclude…

While Delta-8 THC is not the same as Delta-9 THC, it is psychoactive. It’s also a rare cannabinoid, which may explain why it’s so highly sought after. Thankfully, no known side effects have been reported.

While Delta-8 THC is not the same as Delta-9 THC, it is psychoactive. It's also a rare cannabinoid, which may explain why it's so highly sought after. Thankfully, no known side effects have been reported.