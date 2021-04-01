Best Delta-8 THC Gummies: Variety of Effects and Results

Delta-8 THC gummies work with your body’s natural internal rhythm and biological makeup to deliver a safe and effective boost to your daily wellness routine.

Whether you’re seeking a bedtime companion to relax your wandering mind or simply looking for a quick fix to decompress your tense and weary body – look no further than this long-lasting, lab-verified collection of Delta-8 edibles.

While dosing Delta-8 THC orally takes up to 30 minutes for therapeutic properties to kick in, many users find that the benefits tend to stick around much longer with edibles than with other consumption methods like smoking – making these infused candies a popular choice for those seeking a more prolonged, smoother effect.

BudVault Delta-8 THC Edibles: Effect & Review

For enthusiasts who enjoy toking up before tackling day-to-day tasks, these Delta-8 gummies will be your new best friend. The “high” is very similar to the real thing, but there’s a welcome sense of control and motivation that often lacks with marijuana, injecting a much-needed boost of productivity and mellow energy into your day as you bask in the relaxing glow that makes this “new” THC a safe and sought-after favorite.

Long-Lasting & Body-Focused: Watermelon Rush 25mg Delta-8 Gummies

We gave these chews a 10/10 for effect and staying power, noting a lingering afterglow of optimism and relief many hours after dosing. One of the unique benefits we noticed with these gummies was that they didn’t make us feel tired immediately. Instead, they promoted deep and restful sleep later on that night – delivering a compounding effect of general well-being that seeped into nearly every aspect of our lives.

Versatile & Uplifting: Hazy Peach Rings Delta-8 THC Edibles

These gummies taste great, and it’s hard to stop after just one. But with 25mg of pure Delta-8 THC in each ring, one is plenty enough – even for the more experienced cannabis users among us.

BudVault’s Hazy Peach Rings are so big and substantial that you can even split them in half for a more mellow and subdued effect. We were honestly surprised by how strong these were once they kicked in, and when we tested them early in the day, we found half of a gummy (12.5mg) to be the perfect dose that still allowed for productivity and didn’t squander our energy levels or motivation.

Fast & Powerful: Cannabursts Delta-8 THC Review

Usually edibles take a while to kick in, but we were amazed by how quickly these bursts got to work. While they may taste like the gushers from your childhood lunchbox, these juicy chews come loaded with pure Delta-8 THC goodness in every bite, making for a nostalgic blast from the past with a powerful wellness boost.

15 minutes after consuming a 25mg Cannaburst, we all reported a trickle of sweet relief that washed over our entire body. We gave this product an A+ for power and noticeable physical effects.

Happy & Mellow: Kushy Bears 25mg Delta-8 Gummies Review

BudVault’s Kushy Bear gummies were among the first Delta-8 edibles to hit the online marketplace – and were our first introduction into the magical world of legal THC. Flavor-wise, these are about as fresh as they come. The candy itself is a tropical taste of heaven, but the subtle yet unmistakable aftertaste that lingers on the tongue afterward only serves to foreshadow what’s to come in the moments ahead.

Expect waves of different effects that gradually build for a couple of hours, eventually culminating in a profoundly relaxed sense of happy well-being that infiltrates every inch of your body.

Conclusion:

We love BudVault’s selection of Delta-8 THC gummies. They are powerful and long-lasting, and we were pleasantly surprised to find that just one piece was consistently enough – even for those of us with a higher tolerance for edibles.

For a smooth and balanced “buzz” of gentle and uplifting relief, look no further than BudVault’s fantastic collection of legal Delta-8 THC products.

