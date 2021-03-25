Best Delta-8 THC Tinctures – Top 3 Brands Reviewed

Do you have a love/hate relationship with THC?

Maybe you love how therapeutic it can be, but hate the intense ‘high’ and on-edge feeling it gives you.

Maybe you also hate the idea of inhaling smoke into your lungs, regardless of how therapeutic THC is.

Enter Delta-8 THC tinctures.

Yes, you read that right. We’re talking about Delta-8 THC, not Delta-9.

In fact, Delta-8 is so rare and so therapeutic, that it has Delta-9 veterans and CBD advocates singing its praises and making the switch.

But why?

Top 3 Delta-8 THC Tinctures

Some users of Delta-9 THC find it to be a little overwhelming. And of course, it’s still illegal federally, and in most states.

For these reasons, many users have been looking for alternative cannabinoids to address their unwanted ailments.

Good news: Delta-8 THC tinctures offer its users a more mellow, therapeutic high than Delta-9.

But Delta-8 THC is an incredibly rare cannabinoid. So, finding high-quality Delta-8 THC tinctures can be tough.

Luckily, I’ve tested several Delta-8 tinctures so you don’t have to.

Below are my top 3 brands for high-quality Delta-8 THC tinctures that I’ve found to be the most effective and safest to consume.

1.) 3Chi

3Chi is among the most reliable and well experienced brands in formulating high-quality Delta-8 THC products.

In fact, they’re the first American cannabis brand to formulate Delta-8 dominant products and remain the leading distributor for all things Delta-8 in the US.

All of their products are organically grown, GMO-free, and third-party tested.

They offer two Delta-8 dominant tinctures, both of which have outstanding 5-star reviews. But it’s their Comfortably Numb Tincture that stands out for me. It gives a nice, relaxing body high and helps calm the mind after a chaotic workday.

2.) Delta Effex

Delta Effex has quickly gained popularity in the hemp industry by creating high-quality Delta-8 products to accommodate their customers’ diverse lifestyles.

They offer three different tinctures, all of which are third-party tested to ensure label accuracy and safety.

What I like most about Delta Effex is that each of their Delta-8 tinctures are formulated with different terpenes that help achieve a different therapeutic experience. I personally enjoyed their Focus Premium Delta-8 tincture. But their other tinctures (Chill and Balance) are very effective as well.

3.) Vape Whole Supply

While I understand Vape Whole Supply isn’t necessarily a Delta-8 brand, I felt they deserved to be on this list.

They meticulously research and vet each brand before listing them on their website, thus creating a marketplace for high quality, cannabinoid-based products.

I personally enjoyed the Delta Farms Delta-8 tincture. It comes in two different strengths and flavors, and it’s incredibly fast-acting.

Delta-8 THC FAQs

Now, I understand you may have a lot of questions regarding this incredibly therapeutic but rare cannabinoid. So here are a few answers to the most common Delta-8 THC questions.

What are the benefits of Delta-8 tinctures?

Scientists have been studying the benefits of Delta-8 since the 1970s.

In fact, the National Cancer Institute refers to this cannabinoid as an anti-nausea, anti-anxiety, appetite-stimulating, pain relieving, neuroprotective agent.

Thankfully, no known side effects have been reported.

Are Delta-8 tinctures legal?

Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp is federally legal. This includes all its derivatives (including Delta-8 THC), with the exception of Delta-9 THC.

However, each state has their own laws regarding hemp-derived cannabinoids. Here’s a list of the states that have legally prohibited the use of Delta-8 THC:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

Idaho

Iowa

Mississippi

Montana

Rhode Island

Utah

Can Delta-8 tinctures get you high?

Yes!

Users often report a less paranoid or anxious high, and a more therapeutic, calming high that allows them to be more focused.

Can Delta-8 make you fail a drug test?

Yes, most standard drug tests are unable to tell the difference between Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC.

To conclude…

While they share some similarities, Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC are very different. And it seems customers in the hemp industry are taking notice. After all, Delta-8 is considered to be more therapeutic than Delta-9.

My only advice for those interested in Delta-8, is to purchase Delta-8 tinctures from reputable brands.