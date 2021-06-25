There is a huge demand for delta-8 THC. After all, it’s currently the only THC product that is federally legal across most states. Indeed, it truly is a life-saver for tokers who live in non-legal cannabis states.

Even so, we understand how difficult it can be to find a reputable delta-8 THC vendor, given the proliferation of distributors both online and offline. We undergo the same challenge when trying to figure out where to buy weed as well.

Hence, as fellow tokers, allow us to help you out. Here’s a quick lineup of the best delta-8 THC vendors online:

Top 3 Delta-8 THC Vendors

1. Area 52

Area 52 specializes in developing premium products made from pure, concentrated delta-8. More than anything, this company prides itself on safety. Its products are all-natural, third-party tested, and contain no traces of bleaches and heavy metals.

It offers three main product selections: delta 8 THC gummies, vape carts, and tinctures. What’s great about Area 52 is that it provides QR codes you can scan to access its products’ analysis certificates for the sake of transparency and integrity.

Area 52 has guaranteed that all of its products undergo testing at different stages of production to ensure the highest quality and consistent potency. As a result, these products are priced higher than their competitors. Nevertheless, we consider them a great value for our money, given their premium quality.

2. Finest Labs

Another trusted company is Finest Labs. To meet the latest regulations, its products are made only from premium delta-8 distillates extracted from industrial-grade hemp. What’s more, you will find that Finest Labs’ production facility is both GMP and ISO certified.

There are three factors that set this company apart from the competition. First is its impressive state-of-the-art extraction technology. Finest Labs utilizes AI optimization to derive compounds with excellent precision.

Secondly, it uses the same level of technology to formulate terpenes. These are plant-derived aromatic molecules that allow Finest Labs to incorporate flavors into its products without using any sweeteners and other flavoring agents.

Similar to Area 52, Finest Labs has three main product selections: delta 8 carts, tinctures, and gummies. However, unlike the previously-featured company, its products have a lighter potency and a lower price tag. This makes Finest Labs a great option for beginners looking for quality and affordability.

3. Delta Effex

You are probably already familiar with delta-8 and delta-9, but have you heard about delta-10? It is a compound derived from hemp flowers. Delta Effex incorporates it into its products to ensure a unique, well-rounded experience.

Unfortunately, this company has a strict return policy, which can be a problem for some tokers. Delta Effex won’t replace your product after it has been opened.

Are You Ready to Order Your First Delta-8 THC Product?

By now, you probably already have an idea of where to order your delta-8 products. However, before placing one, allow us to share with you some tips to keep in mind:

As mentioned, the 2018 Farm Bill federally legalized hemp products. Unfortunately, some states still categorize delta-8 together with the cannabis-derived delta-9 THC, making it potentially illegal. Again, this is the reason why delta-8 is in a legal gray area you’ll want to tread carefully.

All of the companies we featured are reputable and can be trusted. Sadly, you can’t say the same for other online vendors. You should only risk buying weed online and delta-8 products from companies you have thoroughly researched to avoid getting fake (and, at times, even harmful) products.

Conclusion

Obviously, the companies in this lineup are not the only delta-8 vendors online. You will find many other reputable brands out there, for sure. These are simply the ones we have personally tried and tested.

If we’re going to have to choose among the five, our favorite has to be Area 52, followed closely by Finest Labs. The choice will simply boil down to our current mood. We enjoy ordering from Area 52 whenever we have the budget to splurge on really potent stuff. Meanwhile, we frequently turn to Finest Labs when we’re running a little tight but still want to enjoy premium quality products.

