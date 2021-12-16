Best Delta-9 THC Vape Cartridges and Disposable Vape Pens

What are the characteristics of Delta-9 THC extract?

Delta 9 THC (Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol) is the primary cannabinoid in marijuana plants — accounting for up to 25% of the plant’s weight. Delta-9 THC is a property of cannabis discovered all the way back in 1964. This is the property linked with some common effects of cannabis like elation, sedation, relaxation, laughter, memory impairment, and hunger.

What’s Delta 9 THC vape cartridges?

Delta-9 THC vape cartridges, similar to other types of THC vape carts, are interchangeable and work with 510-thread vape pens or battery that vaporize the liquid inside to allow you vaping it. high quality expertly crafted cartridges will bring you an ideal vaping experience.

What should you care about when you buy Delta 9 vape cartridges Products?

Lab testing results are important to buy trustworthy Delta-9 vape cartridges products. For instance, these products may contain detrimental pesticides or residual solvents. Back in 2019, there were profiteers were adding Vitamin E to cannabis extract to chasing supernormal profit but triggered serious damage to consumer health. Delta-9 THC concentration may contain illicit，which may illegal in different states. Delta-9 THC should be properly made with professional knowledge, supervision, and processes.

Suitable Vape Cartridges and Disposable Vape Pen for Delta-9 THC

Delta 9 THC Vape Cartridge: ELEVATE S2

Elevate S2 presented perfect performance when it relates to 75% Delta-9 THC extract. The 2.0mm intake hole ensures Delta-9 THC flow into the Microfeel Ceramic Coil.

4*2.0mm+ Intake Hole

imension(mm): 11*52.9(0.5mL) /11*63.6(1.0mL)

0.5/1.0 Tank Capacity(mL)

Stainless Steel(SUS316L) Central Post

1.5 Resistance(Ω）

Oil Isolation Technology Adapted Vape Cartridges

Microfeel® Ceramic Heating Technology

Why recommend the Elevate S2 as the Delta 9 THC cartridge?

Traditionally it is recommended for the technician to complete the filling and capping process as fast as possible to avoid oil leakage due to excessive airflow entering the oil tank. A change in the internal pressure can spit out the oil from the tank. This reasons make capping process to be very crucial. The capping process is designated to stop the airflow from flowing into the oil tank. The technicians of conventional cartridge manufacturing companies only have a time window of three minutes for the filling process before eventually moving to the capping process. This factor sets a higher chance for failure due to the inability to troubleshoot errors in the process. Once a technician unintentionally spill the delta 9 THC oil, the cartridge are often discarded due to time constraint. Such an error could cost the manufacturer a fortune in the long run. Elevate S2 vape cartridge with Oil Isolation Technology can effectively solve the above oil leakage problems and save the manufacturer a lot.

Main Features of Cartridge Elevate S2

Avoid Oil Leakage

Without the Oil Isolation Technology, the company has automatically disabled the option to replace the overflown or spilling cartridge within a batch with a new one before they are capped. In Oil Isolation Technology, the path from the inlet hole and oil tank are separated. It increases the time window for the filling and capping. It is a game-changing breakthrough to enable technicians to perform a higher quantity of the filling and capping in one attempt.

Oil Isolation Technology introduction

Elevate S2 vape cartridge with Oil Isolation Technology protects consumers from oil leakage issues because it has assisted the manufacturer in ensuring the quality of the product prior to shipping them to the client. Furthermore, due to the stabilized internal air pressure within the device that was achieved during the filling and capping process, oil leakage will be unlikely to occur, especially with the help of channel isolation. Essentially, the Oil Isolation Technology serves as a multi-stage safety measure to prevent leaking from happening for the end consumers. All of the end consumers of the Cilicon Oil Isolation Technology product can rest assure and receive a satisfactory cannabis vaping experience.

SOLO Pro would be another epic delta 9 THC disposable vaporizer for new business starters. Positioning in new generation consumers, SOLO Pro provides below special features.

1.0mL V-shaped Oil Tank

280mAh Battery Capacity

1.5Ω Resistance

2*1.8mm intake hole

8.2W Output Power

Micro USB Charging

Matrex™ ceramic heating coil

Microfeel® Ceramic Heating Technology

BioBaleen Module™

Reducing Spit-Back by 99%

Why recommend Solo Pro instead of famous Solo for Delta 9 THC ?

The disposable vape SOLO PRO inherits everything from the SOLO with improved heating performance and better inhale experience. Equipped with industry-leading Matrex™ceramic heating technology and innovated silicone filter cap designed by BioBaleen™ Module, SOLO PRO effectively fastens the heating process and capably reduces spit-back by 99%. The employment of high-quality raw materials ensures a high-degree of flavor reducibility from the first vapor to the last. Besides that, the design of panoramic glassy window allows you to see the changes of cannabis oil at 360° view anytime and anywhere. A wide array of extraordinary features results in a much superior vaping experience, that makes the SOLO PRO ideal for a professional cannabis atomizing solution.

Solo Pro Main Features: Reduces spit-back by 99%

Cilicon designed new BioBaleen™ Technology, which is primarily based on the bionic theory as to how whales filter big fishes while feeding. Bases on that, along with a medical-grade silicone, SOLO PRO employs the newest technology to design a new generation of filter silicone cap – Bio-Baleen Cap. The said cap combines the traditional cotton filter and a silicone cap into one which not only is cost-effective, but also reduces spit-back by 99%, in turn eliminating the cause for pollution of oil. All efforts are thus taken in order to maintain the visual purity of the oil all the time. You won’t believe how such a tiny design take such a huge improvement of your every vapor invisibly.

Cilicon Lit is a minimal and ergonomic disposable, and comes in a series of technological design to provide a safe and superior vaping experience.

Size:14.00mm*88.30mm(0.5mL)

0.5mL/1.0mL/1.5mL/2.0mL Oil Tank

1.25Ω Resistance

400mAh Battery Capacity

8.2W Output Power

4*Φ1.5mm Intake Hole

Matrex™ Ceramic Heating coil

Micro USB Charging (1mL only)

Mainly Features of Cilicon Lit

1. Tiny and smart disposable vaporizer

Created with ergonomics in mind, LIT features a unique design like a little rocket that is portable to hold. Covered in a gentle-touched rubberized paints，the rounded surface allows for easy grip and flit the device- hiding it in hands when in use.

Employing the design of panoramic glass window that ensures users to observe oil changes in the device. LIT visualizes your joy anytime and anywhere.

2. Avoid overburning, bring natural taste and smell of cannabis

Cilicon adopt the new Matrex™ Technology, which is the newest development created by the Cilicon design department to meet the changing needs of cannabis vape consumers and producers. The Matrex™ ceramic heating core, used in all new Cilicon atomization devices, sets a new standard in a number of the most critical categories for industry production efficiency and consumer satisfaction. Ceramic heating cores have grown in popularity within the industry over the last decade, and the Matrex™ core redefines the possibilities of the consumer vaping experience. The Matrex™ core uses Cilicon’s specially formulated Matrex™ Ceramic to create a vaping experience that is efficient, smooth and takes advantage of the natural taste and smell of cannabis that consumers love.

Ceramic heating cores have several advantages over other cores, such as cores that use a cotton wick wrapped around a metal coil. All ceramic heating cores benefit from reducing the potential for overburning or dry hits compared to a cotton wick. All ceramic heating cores do a better job of preserving the natural taste of cannabis oil. All ceramic cores reduce health concerns by reducing the inhalation of heavy metals or other materials. Moreover, ceramic has high strength and the ability to withstand extreme temperatures, leading to increased efficiency in production and increased durability during use.

To find out more about CILICON technologies, please visit our website at https://www.ciliconplus.com/.

About CILICON

CILICON was born with one dream: to improve everyday lives through vaporization technology, with innovation, enthusiasm, and compassion. We tired of inferior product drives out a high-quality product and mess with the market. Therefore, CILICON was founded without compromise on quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. Innovation is in our blood, CILICON derives a game-changing CILICON DESIGNED platform to generate diverse cannabis vaporizer options available for increasing customer brand competitiveness from the crowd. For CILICON, Your Brand Success is Our priority, Your Customer Satisfaction Matters!