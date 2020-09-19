Best Dharma Yoga Wheel Prop For Stretching and Back Pain

A yoga wheel (also referred to as a dharma wheel) is a great tool for improving stretching, back pain relief, increasing flexibility, and taking your yoga practice to the next level. Although many people use the yoga wheel to release muscle tension in the body, they are also very helpful for perfecting challenging poses such as backbends and inversions.

However, with so many different yoga wheel props on the market to choose from, selecting the best one can feel like an overwhelming task. Some yoga wheels have really thin padding that are uncomfortable to use, while others don’t come with any instructions at all.

Almost all yoga wheels claim to be the best product on the market, so how do you REALLY know which products are high quality and which ones are duds?

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! We’ve researched the best yoga wheels on the market to help you find the right product for your needs. We evaluated over 23 different dharma yoga wheels on a variety of factors including customer reviews, padding thickness, wheel strength, price, and brand reputation.

Here is our top choice for the best yoga wheel in 2020.

Nature’s Integrity – The Best Yoga Wheel on the Market

Featuring extra thick foam padding and a whopping 650 lb weight capacity, the Nature’s Integrity Yoga Wheel gets our top choice for the best yoga wheel in 2020. Whether you’re looking to improve your yoga practice, stretch tight muscles, or reduce back pain, the yoga wheel from Nature’s Integrity can do it all.

Here are some of the ways that customers use this product:

Master new and challenging yoga poses, including backbends and inversions

Reduce back pain and muscle tension (works much better than a foam roller!)

Improve flexibility and stretching

Increase core strength and balance

Improve hip flexibility

The Nature’s Integrity Yoga Wheel is 13 inches in diameter and comes in 3 beautiful colors: Teal, Purple, and Pink. The 13 inch size is perfect for most adults. Customers that buy 12 inch yoga props often complain of it being too small, while those who buy 15 inch wheels complain that it’s too big.

The wheel is 5″ in width, fitting comfortably between your shoulder blades as you roll out your back and spine. It’s constructed from durable ABS material and TPE foam padding.

Here are a few of the features that make this yoga roller stand out from the rest.

Extra thick foam padding for maximum comfort (a lot of other brands use thin, cheap padding!)

650 LB weight capacity – up to 2X stronger than competitors!

Strong and durable – won’t bend or flex while in use.

Made from Eco-Friendly materials.

Non-Slip and Sweat-Resistant For Added Safety.

Includes Fast-Start Yoga Wheel Pose Guide (most other brands come without instructions)

If you want the best yoga wheel that money can buy, look no further than Nature’s Integrity. Every purchase comes with a 100% lifetime warranty, so you never have to worry about replacing it. It’s durable to withstand even the most demanding yoga sessions with ease.

Yoga Wheel Uses and Benefits

Practicing yoga with wheel assistance is a new concept, but it’s an exciting addition to your practice that has many uses and benefits. Here are some of the reasons for you to add yoga wheels to your next yoga session.

Stretching and Flexibility

Using a yoga wheel as a base under your leg or back can lengthen your muscles for a deeper stretch. This technique not only releases tension but increases your flexibility over time for a better yoga experience.

When you stretch over the wheel, yoga can open your upper and lower body in ways that are difficult to accomplish without a wheel. The wheel is useful for all yoga practitioners’ levels, but it’s especially helpful for beginners or those exploring new poses.

Increasing Balance and Stability

In order to balance, you must have a strong core, which brings stability to every yoga pose.

Although many poses strengthen your balance and stability naturally, using a yoga wheel enhances these poses in particular. That works by giving your body the increased awareness and engagement it needs to excel. You can also use wheels to help build your muscles.

Reducing Back Pain

Approximately one in three people will suffer from some form of back pain in their lifetime, and it can be debilitating. Back pain might even keep you away from practicing yoga poses. But if you have back pain, one of the best things you can do is to practice yoga with a wheel.

Rolling on a yoga wheel can relieve pain in your back from top to bottom. Rolling the wheel up and down your spine will give you a massage while working out any kinks or tight muscles that your back is holding.

Using a wheel in your yoga practice regularly enables you to stretch out any muscle knots in your back that may have been keeping you away from your practice or other activities in everyday life.

Help Relieve Stress and Tension in the Body

Not only can a yoga prop relieve tension in your back, but it will help you relieve stress and tension in your whole body. Finding poses that utilize the wheel in different areas, such as on your arms, legs, chest, and hips, can help alleviate any stress that your body is holding as well as adding depth to your yoga experience.

The best thing about using yoga wheels for your poses is that the wheels (and their uses) are customizable and flexible. Wherever you feel tightness and that closed-up feeling in your body, you can use the yoga wheel to address your problem areas.

Improve Your Yoga Practice

Maybe you feel stuck in your practice or believe that there are yoga asanas you’ll never be able to do. But if you use a yoga wheel, you could work up to those poses and even use the wheel to assist you in the poses you couldn’t formerly achieve.

Once you gain the strength and the balance using the yoga prop, your overall practice will begin to improve. It might be just the thing you need to ascend to the next level in your yoga quest.

Dharma Yoga Roller Exercises For Beginners

If you’ve never used a yoga wheel before, there’s a good way to ease it into your daily practice. No matter whether you’re a beginner yogi or an expert, here are some perfect yoga wheel exercises to get you started moving towards achieving your best yoga results.

Backbend

The backbend is a pose that boosts your energy while it strengthens your legs, abs, and spine. Using the yoga wheel allows you to go deep into the pose and take full advantage of its benefits.

To start, get into a seated position and put the wheel behind your back. Slowly lower your upper torso over the wheel as you inhale and exhale into position. When you’re ready, lower your arms and head down toward the ground.

Headstand

Sirasana is a challenging pose–but by using wheels, yoga poses like this can easily become part of your practice. Begin by placing the yoga wheel against the wall, putting your forearms on the floor in front, and grabbing the wheel with your thumbs pointed upward. Walking your feet toward the wall, rest your upper torso against the wheel, and lift your legs up one at a time until your heels hit the wall.

Child’s Pose

Balasana is a calming pose that stretches your neck, shoulders, spine, and hips. Sit on the ground with your knees apart, placing the wheel in front of you on the mat. Grab the wheel and move it forward as you lower your head and chest toward the floor. As you inhale and exhale into position, use the yoga wheel to stretch and lengthen your spine.

Monkey Pose

The monkey pose stretches the hamstrings and hips while it sharpens your mind’s focus. Using a yoga wheel with sweat-resistant technology is vital in this pose because you don’t want to slip.

Start in a traditional hanumanasana, with your right leg on the mat behind you and your left leg bent in front of you. Lift your left leg and place it on the yoga wheel, while supporting yourself on your hands. Using the wheel in this position, deepen your pose as your comfort level allows.

Plow Pose

There are two ways you can use your yoga wheel to assist you in halasana. Lie on the floor with your arms at your sides. Lift your legs in the air and fold them over your head toward the floor, placing the prop behind your back for support.

If you can’t bring your feet to the floor, you could bring your new yoga tool above your head and rest your feet on top to hold the pose and breathe.

Lizard Lunge

The lizard lunge opens your hips, stretches your quadriceps, and increases your overall balance. Bend your leg at a 90-degree angle and place the top of your foot on the yoga wheel. Slowly roll the wheel backward, using your foot, until you are feeling the deep stretch in your legs and hips. Raise your arms toward the sky and hold for a few breaths before switching legs.

Crow Pose

Bakasana is an advanced pose that requires great strength. To bring an even bigger challenge to this pose, place your yoga wheel flat on the ground. Put your hands on both side edges of the wheel, and bring your knees up to rest above your elbows. This move will increase your balance and require strong core muscles.

What Size of Yoga Wheel Is The Best?

Although yoga wheels come in 6 inches, 13 inches, and 15 inches, the 13-inch wheel is the ideal size because it’s the most versatile. This wheel is small enough to maneuver but large enough to support a wide variety of poses for beginner and advanced yogis alike.

When choosing a yoga wheel, be sure to pay special attention to comfort and weight limit.