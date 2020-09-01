The auto industry is undergoing the most significant transformation it has ever seen. Not only are owners keeping their cars longer, but trends such as car share and technological developments such as self-driving cars have merged to revolutionize the auto industry.

Adding to the change are electric cars. While battery-powered vehicles are as old as the industry itself, improvements in recent years have made brought electric vehicles back into the limelight. With that in mind, here is a rundown of some of the best electric cars under $35,000 for sale in the U.S.

1.) 2020 Hyundai Ioniq

While most might not think of Hyundai when it comes to electric cars, the fact is that the Ioniq is of the best options for sale today. The E.V. has an MSRP of only $34,000; it is also a good fit for most budgets.

This hatchback comes in three variants, the hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and the all-electric option on a full charge, the E.V. has a range of 170 miles. Given that the Iconiq is a hatchback, you will find that the car is very versatile and is suitable for someone who needs a car to get around town and the flexibility to configure for multiple purposes.

2.) 2020 Nissan LEAF

Next to Tesla, the Nissan LEAF might be the most iconic electric vehicle on the road today. The LEAF is a compact hatchback and starting at just over $32,000. One thing that sets the car apart are the long-range versions, which mean that the vehicle is for more than just getting around town, it can be used to get out of town as well.

However, one downside with the LEAF is charging, which will take longer than other electric cars currently on offer. However, if you do not mind the wait to recharge and you want a compact electric vehicle, then the LEAF might be for you.

3.) 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf

Considering the diesel emissions scandal, Volkswagen might not be the first car company that comes to mind when you think of an electric vehicle. However, the e-Golf is a compact hatchback that is a good fit for those who want a practical car that is also good for the environment.

While the car has conventional looks, it is extremely fast off the line, and front-wheel drive are incredibly responsive. However, it can be a bit more expensive compared to other electric vehicles, and battery range is slightly limited.

4.) 2019 Fiat 500

At one time, the Fiat 500 was considered one of the most stylish compact cars on the road. The vehicle helped the legendary Italian automaker reenter the U.S. Market. While the conventional 500 starts at $17,500, the electric version of the model comes in at just over $34,700.

There is no doubt that the car will draw attention, but when compared to the Hyundai or the Volkswagen, it is slightly smaller. This means that you might not have as much flexibility with the 500, but it does not make this electric vehicle any less fun to drive.

5. 2020 Mini Hardtop

Another car with a cult following that is also getting attention as an electric vehicle. The Mini Hardtop is as practical as it is affordable. The two-door electric S.E. Hardtop starts at $30,750 and comes with front-wheel drive. The car also has “luxury” features not seen in other vehicles at this level of the market.

This is a car that is made of the city as the short wheelbase makes it possible to easily navigate the tight places of San Francisco and other cities across the country. The Mini is, well mini, and it might not be the best car if you need to haul loads from A to B.

Other Options

If you are not in the market for a new car, then you might want to consider a used electric car. One popular choice is the discontinued Chevy Volt. While the automaker decided to pull the car from the market, they remain popular with electric vehicle enthusiasts. Keep in mind that many of the Volts on the market are getting older. As such, you might want to consider a Chevrolet extended warranty to protect your car and your money.

Beyond this, several Teslas are starting to creep onto the second-hand market, though few are below the $35,000 threshold. Several shops are also doing electric car conversions, and this might be a good option for someone who wants to refresh a late-model car.