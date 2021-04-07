Best Essay Writing Services on Reddit in 2021 (Sites That Reddit Users Recommend)

As a student, you know how quickly the work piles up. New essays are assigned each day, and it’s impossible to stay on top of them. When that happens, you may be tempted to use an essay writing service and get some help from a qualified writer.

But how to find a reliable writing service among dozens of available options? We’ve analyzed hundreds of Reddit discussions and thousands of comments to compile the list of the best essay writing services on Reddit. These services write essays for you and are an excellent choice if you’re short on time.

The companies are ranked based on number of positive reviews, quality of papers and value for money.

The 5 Best Paper Writing Services According to Reddit Users

#1. ExpertWriting — Best Quality, Reliable Service

ExpertWriting is definitely the best essay writing service on Reddit, this company delivers papers of excellent quality at an affordable price. Many reviews praise the website for offering excellent quality work even on a short deadline.

Customers can choose to have essays written by a deadline of three hours up to 14 days. Please keep in mind that only papers up to three pages long can be written within three hours. Papers up to ten pages long can be written in eight hours or longer.

If you have an assignment due today or early tomorrow, then you can count on ExpertWriting. The earlier you order your paper, the better. The writers here are excellent and are sure to deliver a unique, well-written essay to you on time. This is a service you can rely on in a pinch.

Pros:

Quick delivery – up to three hours for short papers

Guaranteed original paper

Professional essay writers

Discounted first order

Great quality writers

Cons:

Aggressive marketing tactics

Charges extra for plagiarism report

#2. PaperHelp — Best for Price and Value

PaperHelp is another top-quality Reddit essay writing service. One small problem with this site is that their customer support department is a bit slow. However, the prices are affordable, which helps students who don’t have a lot of cash floating around. The Reddit community likes PaperHelp for high quality and great customer service.

The company offers a money-back guarantee as an extra precaution. If your paper isn’t original, you’ll get your money back. With some of the best essay writers around, PaperHelp is a service you can trust.

This essay writing service offers papers on any topic, written to varying degrees of quality and academic levels (High School, College, University, Ph.D.). The cost depends on the scope of the paper, academic level, and deadline.

Pros:

Excellent mobile app

Easy to use website

Great quality work

Quick delivery – up to three hours for short papers

Cons:

Urgent orders aren’t so cheap

#3. SpeedyPaper — Best Reputation

SpeedyPaper likes to keep things simple, which is reflected in the website design. The website isn’t plastered with the usual unnecessary information you’ll see on other similar websites. You’ll have no problem checking prices and making an order without having to contact support. The price calculator helps you work out the cost for your project. Reddit users usually praise the professionalism of SpeedyPaper’s writers.

Another standout feature of SpeedyPaper is that the website has useful information for undecided students. You can see how the website works, check sample essays to see the quality for yourself, and read reviews. You can expect to get a similar experience to other users, so having independent reviews is always a plus.

SpeedyPaper is a legit and reliable writing service that is speedy by name and speedy by nature when it comes to writing and delivering essays and research papers on time.

Pros:

High quality

Excellent prices

Good support

Referral program for future discounts

Cons:

Aggressive upselling

#4. GradeMiners — Fast Essay Service

GradeMiners is a popular college essay service that offers essays, research papers and dissertations written according to your instructions. The service is one of the oldest names in the industry, having been around since 2002. Reddit users love this site for speedy delivery and professionalism of its writers.

The company boasts that it can help you with top-quality writing, so there’s no assignment that is too complex for GradeMiners. You can get anything you need here, from articles, reviews, and cover letters to presentations, book reviews, and business plans.

Pros:

Quick delivery – one hour for simple papers

Guaranteed original paper

Above-average prices

24/7 support

Cons:

Support isn’t always reliable

Admission essay service is more expensive

#5. 99Papers — Best Customer Service

Last but not least comes 99Papers. This is a legit essay writing service that is somewhat popular on Reddit, too. Students mostly like this company for reasonable prices and a responsive customer service team that works 24/7.

Unlike other essay writing websites, this one doesn’t really stand out among others. The prices are pretty average, and so is the quality of papers. The one and only downside to this company is that you have to pay extra $9 per page if you want your paper to be written by a native speaker of English.

Pros:

24/7 support

Nice loyalty program

Quick delivery – up to three hours for short papers

Cons:

Could take several revisions to complete the essay

You have to pay extra for a native essay writer

Things to Remember When Using a Reddit Essay Writing Service

The stress of trying to find someone who can assist you with a paper can be rough. You might struggle to find legitimate subreddits that might help you with your work, especially if you need it soon or you need help with a more complicated subject. The good news is you can find many communities that provide support, with Reddit offering some of the most useful.

Here are a few tips you can use when choosing the right writing service on Reddit:

1.) Be sure the writers are native English speakers who understand what they’re writing.

The problem with so many paper-writing services is that they feature writers who don’t understand English. They don’t speak or write it as their first language in some cases. Non-native writers will produce papers filled with spelling and grammatical mistakes. They may not understand all the rules associated with one’s project either.

2.) Check for samples before asking for an essay help.

Transparency is critical when finding someone who can write an essay, research paper or dissertation for you.

Samples can especially help you see if a writer understands the English language. You can look for samples as close to your subject and grade level as possible to see that a party respects the unique needs you hold with your work.

3.) Watch for the education standards writers must meet before they can work.

A top-rated paper writing service may ask that its writers have the proper education requirements before they start working. They might need Master’s or doctorate degrees in their fields.

A paper-writing company can provide sample profiles of some of the people who write papers. You can use these profiles to see what you can expect when finding someone who can write for you. Some places might also let you search for writers based on the grade level, subject or other points you wish to handle at a time.

4.) See what prior customers have to say about these services.

Check on the essay service reviews before hiring someone. You can find details on what these companies provide and what experiences people had when hiring these parties.

Be sure whatever reviews you read are legitimate and certified. Watch for writers whose reviews might seem too glowing, as some places might try to post fake reviews to boost their images.

There will be negative reviews for many services, but that is expected. You cannot assume that every service provider will be worthwhile for your writing needs.

Final Notes

Reddit has become one of the world’s most valuable websites, as it provides a place where people can talk about anything that interests them. It comes as no surprise that a community-run website like Reddit would also feature essay writing services. Whenever a student types “write my essay” into Google, they can get essay help on Reddit, or use this site to find genuine essay writing service reviews and recommendations of academic writing services. You can find many paper writing services through Reddit. The communities on that website include many ready to help you with whatever papers you wish to complete.

It isn’t easy to find a quality online writer who can help you with your academic papers. You’ve got many choices available, but you might not know everything about what’s open. You’ll need to see how each available party works and that you can find someone that fits your unique demands for writing something.