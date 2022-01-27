Best Estrogen Blocker for Men – Optimize Your Health Today

While it’s true getting older can have a negative impact on our overall well-being, there are often other issues at play. We’re talking about changes in hormone levels. At some point, the average aging male will experience one or more of the following symptoms – day-to-day exhaustion, diminished sex drive, mental fatigue, weight gain, etc.

Sound familiar? The good news is that the symptoms you’re experiencing can all be easily managed.

Don’t live with symptoms of hormonal imbalances. It’s not fair to you or the people around you. For our bodies to function optimally, you’ll need to get both testosterone and estrogen back on track.

How to Know if You Have Low Testosterone, High Estrogen, or Both?

Both low testosterone and high estrogen have very similar symptoms. It can be difficult to tell which problem(s) needs addressing. But chances are if you’ve got one imbalance, your whole system is likely out of whack. Why? It all has to do with androgen receptors – which are essential for regulating key sex hormones in men.

Each androgen receptor has a set amount of binding sites. If testosterone levels are too low, estrogen begins to take over these sites – making high estrogen levels a problem.

A few common symptoms you might experience when estrogen is disproportionately higher than testosterone levels:

Moodiness and/or depression

Feelings of exhaustion

Weight gain (primarily gynecomastia – aka man boobs)

Low sex drive and/or desire

Erectile difficulties

Male infertility

That’s where estrogen blockers for men come in. If you’re ready to get your confidence back and feel more “alpha”, you should also consider a testosterone boosting combo. But that’s a topic for another day.

The Best Estrogen Blocking Ingredients

The following ingredients have been shown to act as aromatase inhibitors – preventing testosterone from converting into estrogen in men.1 Many are not produced by the body and can only be gotten through dietary supplementation.

DIM (Diindolylmethane) – This clinically-proven ingredient is a powerful hormone balancing system. Typically found in cruciferous veggies (broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage), DIM works to prevent “good” estrogen from turning into estrogen that’s considered “bad” for the male body.

– This clinically-proven ingredient is a powerful hormone balancing system. Typically found in cruciferous veggies (broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage), DIM works to prevent “good” estrogen from turning into estrogen that’s considered “bad” for the male body. Vitamin D (cholecalciferol) – By helping regulate key sex hormones, Vitamin D works to down-regulate estrogen levels while simultaneously increasing free testosterone in aging men.

– By helping regulate key sex hormones, Vitamin D works to down-regulate estrogen levels while simultaneously increasing free testosterone in aging men. Zinc – Certain types of zinc have been shown to suppress estrogenic activity over time. Additionally, this potent trace mineral works to slow the decrease of testosterone when optimally dosed.

– Certain types of zinc have been shown to suppress estrogenic activity over time. Additionally, this potent trace mineral works to slow the decrease of testosterone when optimally dosed. Calcium D-Glucarate – This unique ingredient is showing promising results in clinical trials when it comes to acting as an estrogen inhibitor.

– This unique ingredient is showing promising results in clinical trials when it comes to acting as an estrogen inhibitor. D-Aspartic Acid – An important ingredient that inhibits excess production of estrogen within the male body.

While this is not an exhaustive list, we’ve found these to be some of the best ingredients for men looking to naturally regulate hormone levels.

You can add these to your regular routine or go with a much easier “estrogen-blocking” supplement that’s already optimally dosed with some of the above key ingredients.

How Do Estrogen Blockers for Men Work?

To understand how estrogen blockers for men work, you’ll need to know a little more about estrogen itself. Yes, estrogen is typically considered a female sex hormone but certain types of it are actually quite essential for men as well. These two types of estrogen include 2-hydroxyestrone (good for men) and 16-alpha-hydroxyestrone (bad for men).

Estrogen blockers don’t exactly “block” estrogen in the way that you’d think. Instead, they act as aromatase inhibitors – preventing bad estrogen levels from becoming too high. These supplements regulate and maintain a healthy balance of good estrogen. That means an optimally balanced hormonal system.

Once estrogen blockers take effect, all you have to do to keep seeing results is to keep taking your supplementation as directed. There’s generally no need to up your dosages even with long-term use.

Which Estrogen Blocker Should You Choose?

With the overwhelming amount of options out there, choosing the right estrogen-blocking supplement can be a little overwhelming. Before deciding on anything you’re planning to put into your body, make sure it meets the following criteria:

Clinically proven ingredients

Made by a reputable company

Lots of positive reviews and/or product sales

Side-effect-free formula

Backed by a 100% money-back guarantee

Made in a cGMP & FDA-regulated facility

We’ve done the research and made our decision based on the above criteria to save you the time and hassle of doing it yourself. Now that we know what we’re looking for, let’s move on to our top picks.

#1: PrimeGENIX DIM 3X – Best Overall

DIM 3X, manufactured by PrimeGENIX, is one of the newest up-and-coming supplements currently on the market. It’s only been made available since 2021 and is already making waves in the male health niche – thanks to optimal dosages, proven efficacy, and faster-than-average results.

It uses time-tested ingredients combined with the latest, most up-to-date extraction methods for an optimally dosed product. Thousands of consumers worldwide have flocked to this highly effective estrogen blocker for men.

Why PrimeGENIX DIM 3X Tops Our List

One of the main reasons we really like PrimeGENIX DIM 3X is the simplicity and transparency of the formula. Consisting primarily of DIM and backed by not one, but two well-known and patented bio-availability enhancers (AstraGin® & BioPerine®), you can’t go wrong.

In addition to the above-mentioned estrogen-regulating ingredients, DIM 3X also contains a fairly high dosage of Vitamin E – for additional testosterone support.

Clinical Studies for PrimeGENIX DIM 3X

DIM has been shown to help combat the effects of estrogen dominance. In fact, one abstract study notes that the compound DIM (Diindolylmethane) may be a better “safer alternative than traditional hormone therapy”.2

How to Take DIM 3X

DIM 3X is easy to fit into your everyday schedule. It just requires once-daily supplementation consisting of 2 easy-to-swallow gel capsules. Ideally, DIM 3X should be taken around the same time each day with food or water to see maximum efficacy.

DIM 3X: What Results to Expect & When

We did a ton of research on DIM 3X. According to the manufacturer’s website, tons of user reviews, and clinical studies, here’s what you can expect:

More energy throughout the day

Fewer mood swings and outbursts

Better overall cognitive function

A more satisfying sex life

Reduction of unwanted body fat

This powerful estrogen blocker works faster than most to regulate hormone levels. In general, guys can start to see results in as little as 2-weeks. Gradual improvement will continue to occur as the product builds within your system. Optimal outcomes can be expected anywhere from 2-3 months.

Maximize Results with PrimeGENIX Testodren

Another reason we really enjoy DIM 3X is that it’s made by PrimeGENIX. DIM 3X is designed to pair perfectly with their top-selling testosterone boosting supplement – Testodren. Combining the two is super easy (you can even purchase them on the same site) and makes for the perfect hormone-balancing combo.

Pros & Cons of DIM 3X

Although DIM 3X does top our list, it might not necessarily top yours. That’s why we’ve created this quick pros and cons list for you to decide for yourself.

Pros:

Clinically-proven ingredients & formula

Max absorbency with both AstraGin® & BioPerine®

Ideal for total hormone regulation

No consumer-reported side effects

Competitive pricing compared to other brands

67-day money-back guarantee (No questions asked)

Backed by cGMP seal of approval

Cons:

Fairly new to the market

Must keep taking it for long-term results

DIM 3X: Pricing & Where to Buy

A one-month supply of DIM 3X will cost you around $59.99 – about $2 a day. When you purchase directly from the manufacturer’s website, you can benefit from bulk discounts and free shipping. A 3-month supply, for example, will save you about $40 bucks.

Shopping directly from the source is also the only way to take advantage of the 67-day money-back guarantee. If it’s not for you, just return any unused product (or empty packaging) and get a full refund.

#2: Provacyl – Best for Male Andropause

Provacyl isn’t technically marketed as an aromatase inhibitor but it does include a ton of powerful ingredients that are known to regulate key sex hormones – including both testosterone and estrogen. Among others, some active ingredients found within the Provacyl formula include Zinc, D-aspartic acid, and Vitamin D.

This makes Provacyl the ideal option for men who are suffering from male andropause. With Provacyl, you get the best of both worlds by combating a variety of unwanted symptoms typically associated with the natural aging process men face.

How to Take Provacyl

For best results, the manufacturers of Provacyl recommend taking 2 capsules with 8oz of water twice daily – once in the morning, and then again later in the afternoon.

Provacyl: What Results to Expect & When

Like most estrogen-blocking supplements, Provacyl is designed as a long-term solution for men’s health. Results can range from person to person. However, on average, you can expect to enjoy benefits such as:

Increased energy

Better memory (and less “brain fog”)

Improved physique

Enhanced Virility

Fuller erections & more enjoyable sex

Most men start to see initial improvement in about 2-3 weeks. Depending on the severity of your concerns, it could take a bit longer to see real results from Provacyl. In fact, some guys report seeing gradual improvement over the course of 3-5 months.

Pros & Cons of Provacyl

If you’re bothered by signs of andropause (the male version of menopause), Provacyl may be a good fit for you. However, the supplement does come with a few drawbacks that might have you looking for an alternative estrogen blocker.

Pros:

All-natural ingredients for total wellness

Made by a reputable company – Leading Edge Health

Increases testosterone, regulates estrogen, & boosts HGH levels

Cons:

Not designed specifically as an estrogen blocker

Takes a bit longer to work

Continued use is required

Provacyl: Pricing & Where to Buy

Provacyl costs about the same as many of its competitors – $59.99 for a 1-month supply. It’s always a good idea to shop directly from the official Provacyl website when possible. This will get you the best prices as well as ensure you’re getting a quality product at peak freshness and potency.

#3: Extro-X – Best for Athletic Performance

Extro-X is the ideal solution for men that are looking for an estrogen blocker that seriously helps improve athletic performance. This unique blend of all-natural ingredients offers loads of perks for guys that want to lose weight, build lean muscle mass, and get in the best physical shape of their lives.

By helping to convert bad estrogen into what’s considered to be good estrogen for men, Extro-X offers impeccable hormone regulation. In addition to improving your physique, Extro-X also has a positive impact on your mental and sexual health.

How to Take Extro-X

The makers of Estro-X recommend 3 x daily supplementation with food or water. However, many users opt to take 2 pills in the morning and a single follow-up pill later in the afternoon.

Extro-X: What Results to Expect & When

There is a ton of misleading information about this estrogen blocker. We sorted through tons of user reviews and this is what we found to be accurate for the majority of men who have actually taken Extro-X:

More day-to-day energy

Faster muscle gains

Rapid fat loss

Faster recovery times

Better athletic performance

Mental clarity

Increased sex drive

Harder erections

On average, you can expect to see some initial results in 2-3 weeks. While many users report improvement in just a week or so, we’re pretty sure it’s wishful thinking. Estrogen blockers take time to work. That’s that. Full results, depending on the user, can take anywhere from 60-90 days.

Pros & Cons of Extro-X

There are a ton of good things that we like about Extro-X. That being said, there are a few cons associated with the product as well. Read on to determine if it’s the right option for you.

Pros:

Contains numerous known estrogen-blocking ingredients

Best for athletes and bodybuilders

No real negative side effects

Cheaper than alternative supplements

Can be bought online or in stores

Cons:

Reviews seem to be somewhat misleading

Cheaper doesn’t always equate to the best

3 x daily supplementation

Extro-X: Pricing & Where to Buy

At just $35.99 a bottle, the best thing about Extro-X is the price. If you’re looking for an affordable way to kick estrogen to the curb, Extro-X might be your best bet. You can buy this dietary supplement – sans prescription – from the official website, across the web, or in certain retail stores.

#4: Estrohalt – For Men & Women

Estrohalt is a uniquely designed estrogen blocker for both men and women. Containing not one but two aromatase inhibitors plus DIM, this supplement seems like the perfect option for those who want to get their hormone levels back on track.

While the dosages of Estrohalt aren’t quite as high as some of the other supplements on our list, we still think it could be a viable option. According to the manufacturer, Estrohalt helps prevent the conversion of testosterone from turning into harmful estrogen within the body.

How to Take Estrohalt

The makers of Estrohalt recommend staggering their product. Start with half a pill for the first week or so and work your way up to 1 pill a day. After a while (typically a month), you can increase the dosages even further to 2 pills in a single day. Each Estrohalt pill should be consumed with 16oz of water.

Estrohalt: What Results to Expect & When

Because Estrohalt is designed for both men and women, the projected results you’ll see will be slightly different than the others on our list. You might be a good fit for Estrohalt if you’re looking to:

Improve energy levels

Nix unwanted bloating

Boost libido

Clear hormonal acne

Minimize hot flashes

Facilitate weight loss

The makers of Estrohalt suggest you’ll be able to see results in just a few days. This includes reduced bloating and increased energy levels. As you increase dosages, you’ll start to see better and better results with time. Generally, you can expect results like weight loss and cleared acne in 2-3 months.

Pros & Cons of Estrohalt

Women need estrogen blockers too. We like that Estrohalt works well for both men and women. However, there might be a few drawbacks for men who want to address certain symptoms that Estrohalt doesn’t deal with. Take a close look at the pros and cons associated with this supplement to decide whether it’ll work well for you.

Pros:

Proven formula with well-known ingredients

Designed for both men and women

Helps reduce bloating and weight gain

Highly regarded among actual users

One of the cheapest on our list

Has been around for several decades

Cons:

Need to stagger dosages

Stop taking it and stop seeing results

Estrohalt: Pricing & Where to Buy

Estrohalt can be purchased on Amazon for a low price of $26.99. Although it is one of the lowest-priced estrogen blockers on our list, it does have a 4.5-star rating making it highly well regarded among its users. That’s a win-win for us.

#5: Magnum E-Brake –

Magnum E-Brake is marketed as the most effective anti-estrogen compound on the market. That’s some pretty tough talk, but after looking at the laundry list of all-natural, clinically-proven ingredients found within the formula, we’re not quite so skeptical.

One of the main reasons that Magnum E-Brake makes our list is the fact that it is so versatile. Anyone can use this powerful estrogen blocker, from guys who want to see bigger gains in the gym to those that are dealing with low sex drive.

How to Take Magnum E-Brake

Once-daily supplementation is all you need. Unlike most of the other blockers on our list, Magnum E-Brake is ideally taken at night. Just take 3 capsules 30-minutes before bed and you’re good to go.

Magnum E-Brake: What Results to Expect & When

Magnum E-Brake helps reset your natural hormonal balance. After supplementing for 2-3 weeks, you should be able to start to see some initial results including:

More energy throughout the day

An amplified libido

Fat reduction

Improved lean muscle mass

More physical strength

Better erection quality

As you keep taking Magnum E-Brake, you’ll continue to see better and better results. While you might not experience the same results in the same timeframe, most users report the best outcomes in about 3-months time.

Pros & Cons of Magnum E-Brake

Although Magnum E-Brake comes in last on our list, it isn’t the worst estrogen blocker out there. There are plenty of pros associated with the product that could make it the best route for you. That being said, there are a few drawbacks too. Check out this quick list to see for yourself.

Pros:

A long list of clinically-proven ingredients

Restores natural hormonal balances

Marketed as the most effective anti-estrogen supplement

Tons of positive user reviews

Made by a reputable company

No consumer-reported side effects

Cons:

Slightly more expensive

Need to keep taking it indefinitely

Full results can take a bit longer

No real product guarantee

Magnum E-Brake: Pricing & Where to Buy

Magnum E-Brake isn’t exactly the cheapest estrogen blocker on our list. You can expect to pay around $43 bucks for a 24-day supply. As with any health supplement, Magnum E-Brake should be considered an investment in your overall well-being. You can get E-Brake on various discount sites throughout the web, or opt to make your purchase on their official website.

Get Your Hormone Levels Back on Track Today

Not all estrogen blocker supplements are considered equal. There are definitely some you should avoid. However, we’ve done a ton of research to ensure our picks are worth your while. By far, our top pick is PrimeGENIX DIM 3X. The high-octane formula continues to impress consumers, doctors, and researchers alike.

Whichever option you choose, the important thing to remember is to give your supplement time to work. Even the best estrogen blocker won’t work instantly. At the very least, we recommend giving your supplement a chance for as long as the guarantee lasts. As always, happy health!

Endnotes

1. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3074486/

2. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17095596/