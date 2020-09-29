Best Fat Burner for Women: In-Depth Reviews and Buyer Guide 2020

Are you looking for the best fat burner for women to enhance your weight loss efforts? If so, you have come to the right place.

This post is meant to help you find the right weight loss supplements to suit your fat burning needs and budget.

We go to great lengths to provide you with well researched and tested fat burners to ensure that you make a more informed decision when shopping for the best fat burner for women.

All the products we have reviewed below have been selected and rated based on important considerations including the product’s effectiveness, its ingredients, side effects if any, shipping and return policy of the manufacturer, customer reviews, and pricing among others.

Our Picks for the Best Fat Burners for Women

Our goal is to make sure that you have a good idea of the best fat burning supplements available on the market today.

We are here to guide you and point you in the right direction when shopping for a reliable fat burning product for women.

So, without much ado, let’s get into our list of the best fat burners for women.

One thing you’ll definitely love about Leanbean is the fact that it’s completely focused on women. It has been developed as a female-only fat burner.

This is probably because scientific research shows that women tend to snack more often than men, which is also why Leanbean comes packed with a good dose of appetite suppressants. For instance, Leanbean contains 3000mg of Glucomannan per day, which is legally approved for healthy weight loss. The FDA also recognizes Glucomannan as a rich source of fiber.

Leanbean also contains ingredients that leave you feeling full for a long time such as Turmeric and Garcinia Cambogia. It not only leaves you feeling full but facilitates better digestion too. It’s a strong formula made with effective ingredients that you need for your fat burning program.

Leanbean is formulated from 100% natural ingredients, which is why it doesn’t have any known side effects. It’s a safe and practical investment in your health and self-confidence. The fat burner has helped women of all walks in life including female athletes to burn fat without side effects normally associated with other products that contain dangerous stimulants.

Why We Like Leanbean

Here are some of the many reasons why we like Leanbean enough to include it on our list of the best fat burner products for women:

Leanbean has a perfect combination of 4 natural appetite suppressants

It contains natural detoxicants

It doesn’t contain artificial additives and animal products which makes it an appropriate choice for vegans

The manufacturer provides global shipping via express delivery and a 90-day money-back guarantee

Leanbean Ingredients

Leanbean is made of 11 natural ingredients that work together to deliver fast and effective fat burning results.

The 100% ingredients include the following:

Konjac Fiber

One of the major ingredients of Leanbean is a starchy root of the Konjac plant known as corm.

The root is a rich source of the glucomannan fiber, which helps in slowing down the absorption of sugar and cholesterol in your digestive system. Glucomannan helps in weight loss in many ways.

It has water-holding properties, helps in suppressing appetite and cravings to make you eat less and burn fat more efficiently. [1]

Choline

Choline is an important essential nutrient for cell maintenance, better function of the nervous system, metabolism, and DNA synthesis.

Fast metabolism helps in weight loss. Choline is therefore an important ingredient of Leanbean that helps to metabolize fats. [2]

Chromium Picolinate

This is a supplemental form of chromium that aids in micronutrient metabolism, blood sugar control, and in reducing cravings and hunger.

Chloride

Chloride is another important natural ingredient found in Leanbean.

It’s a negatively charged electrolyte that coordinates with other electrolytes including potassium, sodium, and bicarbonate to regulate fluids in your body, keep you well hydrated throughout the day, and support healthy digestion. [3]

Other natural ingredients of Leanbean include:

Vitamin B6 and B12

Zinc

Green coffee

Turmeric

Garcinia cambogia

Acai berry

Piperine

Shipping and Return Policy

Leanbean comes with worldwide shipping but with varying delivery times depending on your country or location.

Delivery in the United States takes around 3 to 6 days while Canadians can expect to receive their orders within 5 to 10 days. Your order is also covered with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

You can contact their customer service for assistance and refund if you want to return the product but make sure to do it within 7 days after delivery.

Leanbean Pros and Cons

Pros

Leanbean is made of powerful all-natural ingredients

It accelerates metabolism for fast fat burning

It’s effective in burning stubborn especially around the abdominal area

It helps to suppress appetite and cravings that make you eat more

Delivers expected results without the use of stimulants

It boosts energy levels

Comes with a 90-day money guarantee

It’s shipped worldwide

Cons

Leanbean is only sold online

It requires a dosage of 6 capsules per day which may be difficult for some people

Leanbean Customer Reviews

Leanbean has received numerous positive reviews online. It has been around for some time now and used by many women across the globe. You will find many 5-star ratings of Leanbean on leading sites such as The Sports Review.

For instance, one reviewer claims to have seen significant changes in her physique and experiencing improved energy levels after using Leanbean for just a week. Others claim that the all-natural supplement made them feel more energetic during training sessions.

There are several customers who state that although it took some time to see results, the supplement eventually did work as promised.

Leanbean Pricing

Leanbean is only sold through the company’s official website. It has three pricing plans structured to meet your unique budget.

The three pricing plans are:

1-month supply of 1 bottle and a free home workout guide at $59

2-month supply of two Leanbean bottles, the free home workout guide, and free shipping in USA and UK at $118

The Bikini Body Bundle which includes a 4-month supply of 3 bottles plus an extra free bottle and a free home workout/healthy eating guide, and free worldwide delivery all at $185.

Overall, Leanbean is one of the best fat-burning for women products available on the market today. It’s designed with a woman’s struggle with weight and fitness in mind.

PhenQ is manufactured and sold by Wolfson Berg Limited, a company known for the production of high-quality health supplements. It’s a popular fat burner with numerous health benefits thanks to its powerful all-natural ingredients.

What makes it different from other weight loss pills in the market today is its effectiveness despite the fact that it doesn’t contain the banned ingredient known as Phentermine. In fact, PhenQ delivers similar results as Phentermine but from all-natural ingredients.

PhenQ is quite easy to use. You only need to take two pills a day to boost your body’s fat-burning process. Clinical trials on PhenQ show that the supplement is quite effective in reducing weight and improved muscle mass.

In terms of side effects, PhenQ has reliable safety records and doesn’t cause any known side effects. Keep in mind that the supplement is made of 100% natural ingredients without artificial additives.

However, it contains caffeine which in very rare cases may result in diarrhea and headaches. You may also need to consult your doctor if you have underlying medical conditions before you take PhenQ. Otherwise, the supplement is 100% safe and without side effects.

PhenQ has been in the market for just a few years but has helped over 190,000 customers to attain their weight loss goals and aspirations.

Why We Like PhenQ

Here are a few reasons why we like PhenQ enough to include it in this list of the best fat burner for women:

PhenQ is an effective supplement that works by limiting the body’s ability to produce excess fat which eventually leads to weight gain.

It’s an effective fat burner that works by boosting your body’s metabolism and inhibiting fat production.

PhenQ contains appetite suppressing ingredients that help to reduce your daily food and calorie intake for faster and safer weight loss.

We also like the fact that PhenQ comes with ingredients that make you feel energetic all day long.

Studies show that some of the supplement’s ingredients help to improve your mood too, which is a unique benefit hardly found in other weight loss programs.

PhenQ Ingredients

PhenQ contains the following natural ingredients:

Nopal

Chromium picolinate

Calcium carbonate

A-Lacys Reset

Caffeine Anhydrous

Capsicum extract

Niacin powder

L-Carnitine Fumarate

Piperine extract

Shipping and Return Policy

PhenQ can be shipped to any part of the world. Better still, you get free shipping regardless of where you order the supplement from.

The manufacturer has three warehouses in the US, Germany, and the UK. Your order will therefore be shipped from the nearest warehouse and arrive at your doorstep within 24 to 48 hours.

PhenQ also comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. If, for any unimaginable reason, you aren’t satisfied with the product, simply return the unused bottles in their original packaging within 60 days after delivery to get a full refund less the shipping costs.

PhenQ Pros and Cons

Pros

PhenQ is a powerful and safe weight loss supplement approved by both the FDA and GMP

It suppresses hunger and cravings to help you eat less and maintain the right weight

It contains powerful ingredients that help in burning fat

Works by preventing the body from producing more fat

Doesn’t have side effects

Comes with free worldwide shipping and 60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

You can only buy PhenQ online

Not recommended for young children as well as pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers

Customer Reviews

PhenQ has many positive online reviews from verified buyers of the supplement. There are many happy women talking about the benefits of PhenQ in online reviews and testimonials.

Some claim to have lost as much as 60 pounds after using PhenQ for a period of time. Others say that the product not only made them burn fat but also left them feeling better and more confident about themselves.

Most reviewers state that PhenQ helped them a lot in managing their cravings, which usually led to a higher calorie intake and weight problems. Overall, the product has a good rating and many positive reviews online.

PhenQ Pricing

You can easily order PhenQ from anywhere in the world but the prices are quoted in USD, Canadian dollars, UK pounds, and Australian dollars.

A single bottle of PhenQ costs US$ 69.95, CAD$89.95, UK£45.95, and AUS$94.95. There’s an ongoing special offer for the supplement that gives you 2 more bottles free of charge if you purchase 3 bottles at once.

Keep in mind that the manufacturer provides a 60-day money-back guarantee just in case you aren’t satisfied with your purchase.

Manufactured by Roar Ambition, Instant Knockout is another effective fat burner for women. It’s formulated to give you a lean healthier body by activating full body fat burn.

The supplement was initially developed for MMA fighters and professional boxers in need of a fast way of burning fat while preparing for a fight. [4]

According to Roar Ambition, Instant Knockout is a scientific-based formula that aids in weight loss by enhancing the body’s ability to burn stubborn fat, especially around the belly, reduce excessive appetite and food cravings, boost metabolism, and improve energy levels, especially for women who regularly work out to shed extra pounds.

Instant Knockout helps you to achieve your weight loss goals without starving yourself or using other unhealthy products with artificial ingredients.

The all-natural supplement can be used by both men and women. It has a simple dosage of just 1 capsule 4 times each day with a 2 to 3 hours gap in between the doses. For the best results, the manufacturer recommends taking Instant Knockout on an empty stomach.

The supplement doesn’t have any serious side effects but keep in mind that it contains caffeine which could cause insomnia and digestive problems in some people and only if they take more than the recommended dosage.

Why We Like Instant Knockout

There are several reasons why we chose to include Instant Knockout in this review of the best fat burner for women products. First of all, Instant Knockout is formulated to help you burn down fat by boosting your metabolism.

With improved metabolism, your body burns fat quickly and doesn’t store excess fat in places such as the belly, butt, and thighs.

Another thing we liked about Instant Knockout is that it contains ingredients that suppress appetite and make you eat less. The supplement helps you control your calorie intake and achieve faster weight loss.

Research also shows that some of the ingredients in Instant Knockout provide you with more energy to work out for longer durations. We also liked the fact that Instant Knockout doesn’t have any known side effects. It’s a safe and effective fat burner for women and men alike.

Instant Knockout Ingredients

Each Instant Knockout pill contains a blend of 10 ingredients namely:

Glucomannan

Green coffee bean

GTC Chromium

Cayenne pepper

Green tea extract

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B6

Piperine

Zinc

Caffeine Anhydrous

All these ingredients work perfectly together to help you burn fat, improve your metabolism, and provide you with higher energy levels especially during your workouts. [5]

Shipping and Return Policy

Instant Knockout can be shipped wherever you are in the world from their UK or USA warehouses.

After your order is dispatched, you will get a tracking number for the order within 24 hours. The product will be delivered in 2 to 6 working days depending on the country or city you’re ordering from.

Keep in mind that you can try the product for a period of 90 days and if you don’t like it then just send back the unused bottles for a fast refund. The manufacturer provides you with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Instant Knockout Pros and Cons

Pros

Instant Knockout contains 100% natural ingredients

It’s quite effective in burning fat by boosting your metabolism

It’s an effective appetite suppressor

It boosts your energy levels

Doesn’t have any side effects

It’s formulated using scientific methods and tested to prove that it delivers the expected results

Comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee

Cons

It has high levels of caffeine

Customer Reviews

Instant Knockout has been praised as a miracle pill in online reviews by customers who used the supplement and got their desired results.

Some users of Instant Knockout even claim to have lost up to 45 pounds after using the supplement for a period of two months. Most of the reviews talk positively about the product.

Those with caffeine content concerns said that they normally took the supplement instead of their morning coffee and never experienced any issue.

The product’s website also features a good number of testimonials from real customers talking about the weight loss and energy-boosting benefits of Instant Knockout.

Instant Knockout Pricing

Instant Knockout is only available on the manufacturer’s official website. The company accepts several payment methods including PayPal, all the major credit cards, and Amazon Pay.

The product is sold in three pricing packages namely:

The Ultimate Shredding Stack in which you buy 3 bottles and get 1 free with free worldwide delivery and a 90-day money-back guarantee at a cost of $185.

You can also purchase a 2-month supply of Instant Knockout at $118 for 2 bottles of the product with free delivery in the UK and the USA.

The third package is a 1-month supply of 1 bottle at $59 plus shipping cost.

Trimtone is a relatively new weight loss and fat-burning product in the market but has been gaining a huge following in the recent past. It’s made exclusively for women who want to burn fat and enjoy the benefits of a slimmer healthier body.

It’s even marketed as a 100% natural green tea-based fat burner designed to help women lose weight faster by speeding up metabolism to fire up the fat-burning process. The supplement also works by suppressing your appetite to ensure that you don’t snack too often and gain more calories each day.

Trimtone contains green tea which not only helps you to burn fat but give you extra energy as well. Green tea also makes you more active and productive throughout the day. Studies have also shown that the ingredients in Trimtone have the potential to burn fat and lower your blood sugar level as well.

The supplement is also available at a less expensive price and even comes with free worldwide shipping. The company also provides a 100-day money-back guarantee.

Why We Like Trimtone

There are many reasons why we like Trimtone including the following:

The supplement is made using 100% natural ingredients such as green tea, glucomannan, grains of paradise, and green coffee among others

It’s also made exclusively for women

Less expensive than other similar products in the supplements market today

The manufacturer ships worldwide

Has a 100-day money-back guarantee

No side effects

We also love the fact that Trimtone has excellent reviews online which means most of its users are happy with the results the product delivers.

Trimtone Ingredients

The key active ingredients of Trimtone include the following:

Green Tea – A caffeine-rich plant known to speed up metabolism and accelerate the fat-burning process in your body. Green tea is also rich in antioxidants such as catechins which come with a host of health benefits. [6]

Glucomannan – This is a popular dietary fiber extracted from the root of the Konjac plant. It helps to suppress your appetite by making you feel full all the time.

Green Coffee Bean – These are actually coffee beans which have a high content of caffeine. The caffeine helps in weight loss by sending your body into the fat-burning state of thermogenesis to speed up metabolism.

Shipping and Return Policy

Trimtone can be shipped to any part of the world free of charge. The company provides free worldwide shipping so you only need to pay for the product.

Most people who use the product are quite happy with its results but if for any reason you feel dissatisfied with the product just return any unopened bottle and get a full no-questions-asked refund within 100 days after delivery.

The refund however does not include shipping charges and the guarantee only applies to over 1 month’s supply of Trimtone.

Trimtone Pros and Cons

Pros

Trimtone is a green tea supplement that delivers fast fat-burning results

It provides all the other health benefits of green tea

Lowers blood sugar levels

It’s a safe fat burner without side effects

Made using 100% natural ingredients

It’s an appetite suppressor

Comes with free shipping and 100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Some people may not be comfortable with its high levels of caffeine

May not be suitable for diabetics

Comparatively pricier than most fat burning supplement but does deliver value for money

Trimtone Customer Reviews

A majority of customers who used Trimtone expressed great satisfaction with the performance of the product.

You wouldn’t expect anything less because Trimtone is an all-natural green tea-based fat burner that works by speeding up your metabolism for a rapid fat-burning process.

Trimtone is a relatively new product on the market and as such there aren’t many online reviews about it but the ones we found talked positively about the product.

Trimtone Pricing

Trimtone is available in three pricing plans namely:

A 1-month supply of 30 capsules at a cost of just $49.95

A 2-month supply plus 1 extra free month supply at a cost of $99.90

A 3-month supply plus 2 extra free months for $149.85

Each of the plans comes with free worldwide shipping. The bigger your order the more savings you make.

If you’re in the market for the best fat burner for women, you may also take a look at Hourglass fit. It’s an effective supplement that you can include in your weight loss program for fast and reliable results.

Manufactured by the London-based Roar Ambition, Hourglass Fit is marketed as a “science-driven pathway to health and longevity.” It’s made using a combination of powerful and all-natural ingredients without any artificial chemicals and compounds.

For the best fat burning and weight loss results, it’s recommended to use Hourglass Fit together with a healthy diet and an exercise plan. The supplement is also tailored to meet the different needs of different women. It’s no wonder why many women call Hourglass the Slimming Partner.

It’s also an all-natural supplement without side effects. Overall, it has shown impressive results judging by the number of positive reviews we found online about the product.

Why We Like Hourglass Fit

There are many reasons to like Hourglass Fit including the following:

It’s an effective fat burner made of powerful all-natural ingredients that trigger thermogenesis, speed up metabolism, and increase body temperature to help you burn more calories faster as your body tries to cool down.

Hourglass Fit also works by suppressing your appetite and controlling hunger pangs. It helps you to focus on your healthy diet and avoid constant snacking which is one of the leading causes of weight gain.

The supplement is designed to make your body metabolize food into energy instead of storing what you eat as fat.

We also like the fact that Hourglass Fit boosts your energy levels and helps to reduce fatigue and tiredness. The supplement helps you to work out longer and burn more calories in the process.

Best of all, Hourglass Fit contains natural ingredients which means it does not have harmful side effects.

Shipping and Return Policy

Hourglass Fit can be shipped to most of the countries in the world except a few such as Afghanistan, Egypt, Algeria, Cuba, Kuwait, Morocco, Turkey, South Africa, North Korea, and Russia among others. Check on the product’s official page to see if it can be shipped to your country.

The cost of shipping depends on where you’re ordering from but if you order for the Ultimate Bundle, you’ll get free shipping regardless of your location or country. The manufacturer strives to provide fast delivery and even gives you the tracking details 24 hours after the product is shipped.

They also have easy returns. If you are for any reason not satisfied with the product, you can return any unused or unopened supply for a refund.

Hourglass Fit Ingredients

Each Hourglass Fit capsule contains the following ingredients:

Glucomannan

Vitamins B6, B12, and D3

Cayenne pepper

Chromium

Green Tea extracts

Guarana

Zinc

Black pepper extract

Hourglass doesn’t contain synthetic additives and other hidden blends found in other weight loss supplements.

Hourglass Fit Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful fat burner for women based on a scientific research process

It contains all-natural ingredients

Does not have side effects

Helps to suppress appetite and food cravings

Delivers maximum fat burning results

Gives you an energy boost while working out

Ideal for vegans because it does not contain animal products

Cons

It has a lower dose of glucomannan

The product is only sold online at the manufacturer’s website

Customer Reviews

Most users of Hourglass Fit recommend the product as an effective fat burner exclusively focused on women.

The product hasn’t been in the market for many years but it has made a name for itself in the weight loss supplements industry. Most of the reviews and testimonials we found online were largely positive. Most of the users of the product stated that it works best when combined with a healthy diet and exercise plan.

They all agreed on one thing, which is the fact that Hourglass Fit does indeed deliver the expected results because it helps to suppress food cravings and speeds up metabolism to help your body burn calories faster.

Hourglass Fit Price

One month’s supply of Hourglass Fit which is sold in a single bottle contains 120 capsules.

One bottle costs $55, two bottles $110, and the price of 4 bottles is $165 which includes one extra free bottle plus free worldwide delivery.

There are discounts for customers who buy more than one bottle at a time so check the product’s official website for the latest offers and discounts.

A Comprehensive Buyer’s Guide

There are many reasons why people strive to lose weight. You could be doing it to improve your health, have a slimmer physique, or for personal reasons such as getting into the right size for your wedding dress.

Whatever your reason for losing weight is, it’s worth knowing that the best fat burner for women can help you achieve your goals faster and safely.

However, there are numerous supplements out there, which may leave you overwhelmed or confused when shopping for the best fat burner for women. In fact, most of the products you come across may not work as promised and are probably a waste of time and money.

To help you make a more informed decision, let’s look at some of the key factors to consider before you buy a fat burning supplement.

Factors to Consider When Shopping for the Best Fat Burner for Women

Here are the key questions to ask when looking for the best fat burning supplement:

What Are the Product’s Ingredients?

One of the most important factors to consider in the best fat burner for women is its ingredients.

The best product should preferably contain key weight loss ingredients such as green tea, glucomannan, Garcinia Cambogia, coffee bean extracts, and chromium just to mention a few.

Make sure the product doesn’t contain banned ingredients and is based on 100% natural ingredients.

How Much Does It Cost?

Price is another important consideration.

While we don’t advocate for going for the cheapest weight loss supplement you can find, keep in mind that the best products don’t automatically have to be the most expensive.

Don’t settle for cheaper alternatives or may get scammed but instead find a product with the best combination of price, efficacy, safety, and quality.

Do You Have a Medical Condition?

If you have a medical condition such as diabetes and hypertension or if you’re under any sort of ongoing medication, it’s recommended that you consult your doctor or healthcare provider before you choose a weight loss supplement. Make sure the pills don’t interfere with your medications.

How Safe Are Weight Loss Supplements?

The best way to tell how safe any product is, including weight loss supplements, is to check if they have FDA approval.

Keep in mind that self-medication can potentially harm your health. Also, remember to abide by the recommended dosage to avoid suffering adverse reactions of an overdose.

You’ll be safe if you choose a weight loss product that has been approved by the FDA and follow the recommended dosage.

Side Effects

The last thing you want is to get sick after using a fat burner. So, make sure the product you choose doesn’t contain ingredients that have adverse side effects.

Read the label carefully and check what its previous users say in online reviews. Collect as much information about the product as possible before you make a final buying decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are fat burners and how do they work?

Fat burners are supplements that burn fat and assist your body to lose weight naturally. They work in several ways such as increasing the absorption of fat, speeding up metabolism to make your body burn fat faster, and oxidizing fat when you exercise.

Most fat burners also contain appetite suppressing ingredients that make you feel full most of the time and avoid consuming more calories.

The products contain weight loss ingredients such as glucomannan, L-Carnitine, green tea, caffeine, Forskolin, Linoleic Acid, and Raspberry Ketones among others.

What are the most common side effects of using fat burners?

Most fat burners come with few or no side effects at all but some have minor side effects such as lack of sleep, anxiety, increased blood pressure, and digestion issues.

Common side effects could be caused by the high levels of caffeine in some fat burners. However, the products discussed in this review have been tested and found to be safe and without minor or major side effects.

What are the best ingredients to look for in the best fat burner for women?

Some of the key ingredients to look for in a fat burner include glucomannan, green tea, L-Carnitine, Garcinia Cambogia, and Yohimbine among others.

When do I expect to see the results of a weight loss supplement?

Fat burners aren’t magic pills that make you slim overnight. When you start using a weight loss supplement give it at least 2 to 3 weeks to show results.

If you want to know how it’s working, use the product for two or three weeks then start charting your progress as you work towards attaining your weight loss goals.

Check your weight regularly but not too frequently because after all, your weight is only part of the process.

You can also combine the supplement with a healthy diet and regular exercises to see the best results in the shortest time possible.

What is the best time to take weight loss supplements?

The best time to take weight loss supplements is before working out and preferably before you take breakfast or your first meal of the day, at least half an hour earlier.

This is the best time to supplement because your metabolism is at its slowest before you eat.

