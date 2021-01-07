Best FREE Love Psychics Reading Online By Phone Call, Chat Or Live Psychics Video

We all have faced such a situation where everything around us seems like a thick fog of uncertainties. Our future looks dark, and we begin doubting ourselves and our abilities. We begin questioning why all these things are happening to us. Our belief in the universe’s divine plan for us gets shattered. We don’t know how to move forward or what to do to make the situation better. Such situations can affect our mental health severely. A psychic reading can help you a lot in such situations to get the answers you want and plan your life accordingly.

Whether you have questions about your career trajectory, your family issues or your love life, a psychic reader can help you find all the answers you are seeking using their gifted abilities and other tools. Get ready to put all your doubts at rest and get rid of all those questions that keep you up at night using a psychic reading.

However, there are so many psychic readers out there claiming to be the best and providing magical solutions to all your nagging problems. How will you differentiate between all these? How will you find out which ones are legitimate and worthy of your time and money? Don’t worry. I will help you find that out.

For the past six years, I have been receiving online psychics. I have tried many psychic reading online sites in these six years and nearly all forms of psychic reading you can think of such as astrology, video readings, chat psychics, tarot cards, phone psychics and many more. I have found from my experience that the right platform will lead to tremendous advantages, but other websites are an absolute waste of money and time and will not give you reliable results.

You can go for free psychic reading online if you too are trying to find answers about your present condition. Here are my top tips to choose from and protect yourself from frauds who falsely claim to be professionals.



Best Online Psychic Reading Services:

Keen Psychics – Best for getting answers about big decisions of your life, offering 10 minutes of reading at just $1.99.

Kasamba – Best for love and relationship readings with the first three minutes of free reading and 70% off on first reading.

Psychic Source – Best for astrology and tarot readings with the first three minutes of reading free and prices as low as $0.66 per minute.

Keen Psychics – Most Accurate Psychic Readings at Low Rate

My top choice for the best online psychics is Keen Psychics, Keen is an extremely successful psychic reading site. It has worked for more than 20 years in this field and has millions of happy clients. The psychic readers here will have a solution to your love life, employment, family, etc. issues. Regardless of the location and time, you can use their services 24/7.

You can choose from more than 1,700 highly skilled advisors with an experience of more than 10 years. With their experience, they can provide accurate psychic phone readings or live psychics as well by feeling the vibe of their client. Whether you need a quick accurate tarot card reading online or an in-depth reading, their readers can do it all. You can compare different psychics on the basis of the information given on the website and choose the best one for you.

Your privacy matters a lot to them, that’s why they ensure complete anonymity for you. Your personal information is totally safe with them. After signing in to the website, you can get the credits to pay for a service. Their rates are very inexpensive. The website offers psychic readings for rates as low as $1.99 for 10 minutes.



Key Features

Their free app is available for both iOS and Android.

It ensures accurate readings through the best advisors.

You can browse through different categories to choose the best advisor for you.

They offer readings for as low as $1.99 for 10 minutes.

They keep your information and conversation with the psychic completely private.

Kasamba – Best Psychics for advice on love, infidelity & relationships

Kasamba has more than 20 years of experience and only delivers trustworthy services. So far, they have helped thousands of individuals in their life to overcome pestering issues and find inner harmony. Throughout the years, Kasamba’s psychic readers have perfected the art of psychic reading and are committed to helping you with their expertise.

Their rates are pretty good. Along with 70% off on your sessions thereafter, they give the first three minutes of free reading. The psychics are available 24/7 via chat, video call, phone call, etc., so that you can consult them anytime. Depending on your convenience, you can even consult psychics in other nations whenever you want.

On their website, you can see the complete profile of every psychic reader, including their reviews, experience, charges, etc. The details included in the profile are accurate and have been checked by the team of Kasamba before hiring that psychic. After choosing the psychic reader, you can sign up for their free psychic trial if you have any doubts about the accuracy of these readings.

Key Features

Avail 70% off on all readings. Get the first three minutes of free reading, too.

Their perfectly designed application runs perfectly on both Android and iOS.

For more than a decade, advisors here have been perfecting psychic interpretation.

It gives a 100 percent satisfaction. If the session doesn’t please you, you will get your money back.

You can pay through any way as per your convenience such as debit cards, credit cards, and PayPal.

Psychic Source- Best For Tarot Readings and Astrology

Psychic source has an experience of more than three decades. Their advisors have been reviewed by millions of customers throughout the year. You will find advisors specializing in various categories such as love psychics, career psychics, call psychics, etc. You can get solutions to all those problems that keep you up at night and get inner peace.

The website lists out the psychics according to their area of expertise in different sections. You can use their filter tool to find the best one for yourself because for effective psychic readings that give accurate predictions; it is important that there is a proper connection between the reader and client. You can select a psychic reader after seeing as their experience, specialization, reviews, and their rates. Choose the one that fits all your budget and other requirements.

Psychic source provides a 100% satisfaction guarantee, which means that you can ask for a cashback if you do not like the services. Also, you get the first three minutes of a free psychic reading online session. You can end the session after the completion of the free trial if you do not feel a connection with the reader. You can use this free trial if you are sceptical about psychic reading. This helps in building trust among the customers.



You can get useful insights about your future on Psychic Source. The psychics are available through various psychic medium such as phone calls, video calling, online chat psychic sessions, etc. Once you have found the perfect online psychics for you, you can contact them at any time of the day from anywhere in the world.

Key Features

More than 30 years of experience in psychic readings.

Here customer satisfaction is the top priority that’s why they provide customer support 24/7.

There are more than 250 psychic readers on Psychic Source specializing in various abilities including love psychics readings, dream interpretation, angel cards, online tarot readings, energy healing, and a lot more.

First three minutes of reading are provided for free.

For continuing your session, you get prices as low as $0.66 per minute.

Online chat, phone psychics reading, or video calls are available on the site, and you can choose as per your convenience.

Each psychic in their team is verified and goes through a strict screening procedure.

How to get authentic online psychic readings?

I have consulted various psychic readers, and through my experience, I have discovered a few things that can help you in identifying whether the information being given to you is authentic or not. First of all, look for the red flags. Also, use your sense of judgement; if you sense that something is wrong, immediately end the session. Some of the things you should keep in mind are:

Always go for well-known psychics or psychic sites that have been tried and tested by many people. Look for reviews on the site by verified customers. Look for varying reviews on the site. If you find that all the reviews are quite similar and there are positive reviews only, it might be fake. Go for the site having the best reviews.

Make sure the website provides cashback in case of customer dissatisfaction. If the website doesn’t provide such assurance with customer support, then it might not be authentic, and the information provided to you might be fake. So, beware of such fake sites claiming to be experts at psychic reading.

The site you choose should have qualified psychic readers. So, make sure that the psychic readers recruited by them have gone through a strict screening process. Perfecting this art requires years of practice along with gifted abilities, and it is not something anybody can do. See the complete profile of the psychics listed on the website, and if this information is missing, don’t choose that website to put your precious time and money.

Use the offers given by websites where you can try a psychic reader before you decide to spend your money on there. Through this, you will be able to choose a psychic reader that is best for you without wasting money. After you have tried different psychics stick with the one you are most comfortable with and think that can provide the best information.

What is the cost of online psychic readings and the factors affecting it?

The cost of a psychic reading depends on a lot of factors. Some of these are:

The expertise possessed by the psychic reader is a crucial factor in determining the cost of psychic reading. A psychic reader having expertise in fields such as love, career, and education can cost more than the ones specializing in areas with relatively low demand.

The experience of the psychic reader also affects the cost of reading significantly. A psychic reader with significant experience will cost more than the one who is new to this.

The location of the psychic reader also plays a significant role in determining the cost. Online psychic readers are a lot cheaper than those providing in-person readings.

Usually, an in-person meeting can cost around $25-65 per hour. In comparison, online psychic readings are relatively inexpensive. They can be found for as low as $0.50 per minute on some sites with first few minutes free and 100% money-back guarantee in case of dissatisfaction. The upper range for online psychic readings is usually $4 per minute for good psychic readers.

Are free psychic readings accurate?

Most of the sites offer free psychic reading online to attract new customers. Under this usually, the first few minutes are provided for free so that the customers can get an experience of psychic reading and then choose the one which is the best for them. Such readings are quite accurate, even though they are free. You can see the effectiveness yourself instead of blindly trusting the information being provided to you by the sites.

However, you should avoid absolutely free psychic reading offered on many sites and apps. Most of the time, the information provided to you on such sites is by computer software based on artificial intelligence instead of a real psychic reader. Through my experience, I can tell you that the information provided by them is not at all accurate. They are good if you want to do it for fun, but you can’t be making important decisions about your life based on the information provided to you through a random selection by computer. Because the information is not at all correct and thus not useful for finding a solution to your problems.

If you have decided to go for a psychic reading online, then I would recommend that you go for the ones listed here. Take advantage of all the offers provided and get your free psychic chat online. If you are sceptical about it, these can help you in finding how authentic the information provided by psychic readers on such sites is.

Which one is better-phone psychics or psychic readers near me?

While searching for a psychic near me, you need to keep a lot of things in mind. It is not necessary that there would be a good psychic reader available near you and in that case either you will have to compromise with the quality of the reading provided or miss out on the amazing perks of a psychic reading. Most of the time, due to our hectic schedules, we don’t get time to personally visit a psychic reader, since our schedules don’t match with their timings.

Phone psychics provide a solution to all these problems. Firstly, you don’t need to visit them personally, so don’t worry about your timings matching with the visiting hours of a psychic. You can now consult a psychic over the phone whenever you want from the comfort of your home. Also, you no longer have to worry about finding good psychics nearby. You can consult any psychic reader you want, even those in other continents over the phone.

Through online sites, you get access to thousands of top psychics just sitting at your home. You can choose from a range of psychics with a different area of expertise. Look at their reviews on the website and select the one you feel would be able to solve your problem effectively and provide the required answers to you. For example, if you want answers related to your career growth, then consult a psychic specializing in career psychics. You can also get free psychic readings by phone.

What kind of questions can be asked to a psychic reader?

You can ask anything to a psychic reader related to the problem you are facing. The questions can be of a variety of topics such as your career growth, love life, education, etc. But I would recommend that you make a list of questions you want to ask a psychic before starting the session to avoid added time. Preparing a list of questions beforehand will also give you more clarity of the topics you have to discuss with the psychic reader. Here I have compiled the most common questions. You can use them or frame your own according to the answers you want from the psychic.

Questions about Love:

Where and when will I find my soulmate?

Will I ever find true love?

What are the things the universe is trying to teach me in my love life?

How can I use the wisdom provided by the universe to make my love life better?

What should I do to find my soulmate?

How can I find true love?

When will I get stable relationships?

How should I put an end to my current issues in the relationship?

Will my current partner love me forever?

Will my partner leave me?

Is my partner cheating on me and hiding things?

What is missing in my current relationship?

How can I improve my current relationship?

Will I ever get back with my ex?

Was ending the relationship with my ex the right decision?

I am unable to move on from my previous relationship. What should I do?

How can I use the guidance provided by the spirits to improve my love life?

How can I know whether the person I am dating currently is my soulmate or not?

Questions about Education:

Is my current degree good for me?

Will I be able to excel in my exams?

What field of study is best for me?

Should I go for higher education?

Will I be able to ace competitive exams and get the job I want?

How can I improve myself?

How can I use the guidance provided by spirit angels to excel academically?

Will my research be successful?

Should I go for this course?

How can I find out about my true calling in life?

Will my current course be beneficial for future prospects?

Questions about Family:

How can I maintain peace at home?

What does my family look like in the future?

When will I get married?

How should I remove all negative energies from my home?

How can I make my home more harmonious?

What insights does the universe want me to know to lead a better family life?

How can I establish a permanent balance in my home and family?

How can I ensure the happiness of every member of my family?

When will I get divorced?

Will the divorce affect my family and how?

How can I improve the relationship I have with my family and friends?

How do I find contentment in my family?

How can the spirits be helpful in knowing about the desires of my family members?

Questions about Career:

Is my current job suitable for me?

How can I find my true calling?

How can I establish harmony at my workplace?

Are the spirits guiding me to change my career?

When will I get promoted in my current job?

Should I leave this job and start my own business?

How can I effectively manage my work life?

What does the universe want to tell me about my career?

How can I obtain guidance regarding my career and work-life from the spirits?

How can I remove negative energy from my workplace?

How can I heal my current job situation?

How can I become the best version of myself in my work life?

What steps can I take to create a positive vibe around me?

What should I do to impress my boss?

How can I use spirit guidance effectively for a career boost and becoming a better version of myself?

How do psychic readers decipher information?

Most psychics possess this gifted ability since birth. They use different tools such as crystals, tarot online, spirit guides and angels for effectively obtaining information. Some of them don’t need any of these tools, and they make predictions using their gifted psychic powers by tapping into their higher self to get the answers. Through years of experience, they have made their intuition even stronger, which helps them in making accurate predictions. Some of the ways in which psychic readers obtain information are listed below:

Astrology

It has been used since ancient times to predict future events according to planetary positions and other methods like zodiac signs. This is quite useful for navigating through different events and for personal development. Practitioners of this ancient art specialize in different areas. They combine their knowledge with astrological data to draw out accurate interpretations. This can be quite helpful for you if you want to know about future events and plan accordingly. You can avail this through psychic phone readings.

Tarot cards

These are one of the most popular psychic reading tools across the world. Different decks are used for this method according to the reading that a person wants. The cards have different images on them. A tarot card reader possessing clairvoyant and claircognizant abilities specializes in interpreting the meaning hidden in those images and draws out predictions accordingly. The reader may ask the client to draw out one or more cards and interpret it for answering the concerns of the client. Most popular ones are animal and angel cards.

Crystals

Crystals help the psychic in focusing their attention so that they can tap into their clairvoyant powers to find answers to the questions of a client. Different crystals have different energetic properties that the reader uses to focus his attention on. These crystals play a supporting role only, and at the end, it is the psychic reader who does the work for you.

Spirit angels

Spirit angels help many psychics in tapping into their higher self for divine guidance and wisdom. These beings have powers and abilities beyond human knowledge, and they act as a bridge between humans and the divine powers of the universe. Psychics usually channel specific beings for different purposes. They impart wisdom for that collective cause.

Higher self

Many psychics don’t use any tools; instead, they tap into their higher self through meditation to seek answers to a client’s question. According to the abilities possessed by the psychic they may hear, see or feel to know the answers. Psychics use their knowledge and experience to filter out the information coming through the divine channels and provide only useful information to the client to help them in seeking solutions to their problems.

Many psychics use a combination of psychic reading tools and their inherent skills, depending on the situation. To the reader, you should specify your choice. Be sure that you go to a reader who specializes in multiple techniques in order to pick the one you want. This is another bonus of phone psychics; you can pick from a wide list of psychics available on the internet. Therefore, you do not have to compromise on your priorities and the nature of the reading offered. You’ll also find a variety of free psychic reading sites online.

