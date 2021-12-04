4 Best HGH Supplements To Boost Your Levels Naturally In 2022

By now, most people interested in fitness know that the Human growth hormone works wonders for your body. It will help you to grow muscle mass and boost exercise endurance, but these are just two of its benefits.

It also helps with improving overall health, reducing risk factors associated with diseases, slows down the aging process, and much more!

But, talk about HGH supplements, and the verdict is mixed. ‘Do they work?’ ‘Do they not?’

‘Are they a rip off?’ These are some of the common questions that plague the minds of fitness buffs. Here’s the deal.

HGH supplements work like a charm. But some vested interests (cough cough) would rather have you believe that they don’t.

That’s why we created this article to shine some light on this never ending conundrum. We will speak a lot about HGH and HGH supplements in general.

But before we get to the facts and the scientific bit, let’s talk about the top 4 HGH supplements in the market currently that work as well as HGH injections do.

#1. HyperGH 14X – Best HGH Supplement For Overall Health

HyperGH 14X is one of the strongest natural HGH supplements we have ever reviewed. It has been around for years and years, undergoing numerous iterations to improve on the formula or its effectiveness.

The most recent iteration features a combination of an oral supplement and an oral spray. This has just surpassed all previous versions of this HGH supplement in terms of results and time taken for absorption.

It’s no wonder that it’s called 14X, which stands for a 14-time spike in your levels of natural human growth hormone.

What are the benefits of using HyperGH 14X?

In case you noticed, we called HyperGH 14X the best HGH supplement for overall health.

That means, that it creates such a strong increase in your levels of Growth Hormone that your body will automatically respond by producing all the beneficial effects that are associated with high human growth hormone.

Rather than limiting it to one single benefit, this is your go-to pick when you are unsure of which HGH supplement to choose. That said, here are some of the benefits you will experience for sure.

1- Increased Lean Muscle Mass Production

HGH is one of the pillars upon which growth, or the ability to be able to grow lean muscle mass is hinged. It’s Human Growth Hormone, right?

And adding HyperGH 14X to your daily supplementation will work wonders for you in this department by increasing the production of lean muscle tissue.

There’s some science behind this claim as well. Research points out that people who suffer from GH deficiency (meaning their levels are way below the normal threshold) are prone to experience muscle mass loss.

That’s precisely what HyperGH 14X will help you avoid. It will counter the natural depleting HGH levels caused due to aging.

2- No More Belly Fat

Hollywood’s obsession with human growth hormone supplements can be dialed down to two things primarily. One of those is fat loss, especially from areas where the deposits are most stubborn.

The Best HGH supplements will change the levels of two enzymes that are responsible for the creation of body fat cells. One is called Hormone Sensitive Lipase and the other is Lipoprotein Lipase.

These two enzymes are responsible for the conversion of carbohydrates into fats in your body, which makes them great targets for people who are looking to lose weight.

3- Better Skin

The second reason why Hollywood drools over the best HGH supplements? It turns you younger. GH can alter your collagen production, which is vital for healthy, wrinkle-free skin.

Collagen is also essential for the elasticity of your skin, and the flexibility of your joints.

What are the ingredients in HyperGH 14X?

As we said at the onset, HyperGH 14X is the most comprehensive HGH supplement on the market. It’s not just your run of the mill “HGH booster”, but rather includes an array of beneficial ingredients.

Also, the brand has constantly upgraded the formula to make it more current, as newer developments and ingredients surface in the HGH research space.

L-Glutamine

GABA

L-Arginine

L-Tyrosine

Tribulus Terrestris Extract

L-Lysine

L-Valine

L-Glycine

Deer Antler Velvet

Astragalus Root Extract

Colostrum

Anterior Pituitary Powder

Phosphatidyl Choline

L-Ornithine

GTF Chromium

Each one of these ingredients is backed by research, for its effectiveness in increasing your levels of HGH, through one physiological pathway or the other.

HyperGH 14X Pricing

HyperGH 14X is not cheap. But it’s not a cookie cutter HGH supplement either.

Instead, it’s a comprehensive HGH supplement that works from multiple angles to stimulate HGH production in your body.

While there are cheaper alternatives out there, if you’re looking for the best value possible from an HGH supplement, this is what we recommend.

You get a month’s supply at $69.95, three months at $199 & 6-months at $349.95. Like most brands, they offer better pricing for bulk purchases.

HyperGH 14X – Final Thoughts

HyperGH 14X ticks off all the boxes that one looks for from the best HGH supplements. It is all natural, boosts HGH pulses by almost 500%, and produces all the desired effects, without exposing you to adverse side effects.

While more expensive than your regular HGH supplements, the benefits of using HyperGH 14X will far outweigh what cheaper brands of human growth hormone supplements can offer you.

#2 – HGH-X2 – Best HGH Booster for Muscle Mass

HGH-X2 is the legal alternative HGH supplement to synthetic HGH injections created by Crazy Bulk, the dietary supplement brand known for creating the legal steroids range of health supplements.

HGH-X2 is created with one sole goal, to help build lean muscle mass tissue at an accelerated rate. It is currently being used by professional bodybuilders to help maintain their muscle development all year round.

That does not mean that HGH-X2 does not produce the other health benefits of HGH. Of course, it does.

What are the benefits of HGH-X2?

Be it Crazy Bulk’s range of other supplements or the HGH-X2 formula in general, everything points towards lean muscle growth. However, as is the case with any positive change in human growth hormone levels, you will also experience all the benefits of increased HGH.

1- Quality Muscle Tissue

There are many supplements on the market that claim to help you build muscle tissue. But apart from some minor increases in testosterone levels, they do nothing really, to boost the rate of muscle building.

That’s where HGH-X2 differs. It recruits satellite cells which are basically cells that are involved in the repair of muscle tissue. Satellite cells will help to produce increased muscle nuclei, which in turn produces very high quality muscle growth.

Think dry and lean muscle, as opposed to soft and watery.

HGH-X2 is one of the best HGH supplements for producing quality muscle mass, with results visible after only a month of regular use.

2- Increased Rate of Muscle Repair and Healing

When your levels of human growth hormone increase steadily and remain consistent, you are automatically going to notice an increase in muscle strength. Most people will add 20-30 lbs. to their compound exercises like Bench Press and Deadlift as their HGH levels increase.

However, rapid increases in strength can often lead to injuries too because the joints and tendons do not have the endurance it takes to lift that kind of weight. That’s where HGH-X2 helps.

The increased level of human growth hormone will result in faster healing times after an injury or a hard workout at the gym. So you are not even going to notice the minor tears. They just heal quicker than you can cause them with stress.

3- Reduced Body Fat

Bodybuilding is not purely about weight gain anymore. It’s about aesthetics. It’s as much about muscle tone as it is about muscle quality. HGH-X2 has a strong lipolytic effect due to the reason that we mentioned earlier while reviewing Hypergh.

It increases the rate at which your body burns fat. It alters some vital enzymes associated with lipolysis as well as changes your resting metabolic rate to allow your body to burn more body fat.

As a result, you lose body fat from the belly, hips, and thighs, the first.

What are the ingredients in HGH-X2?

Just like most other supplements from Crazy Bulk, HGH-X2’s blend has been carefully handpicked to boost muscle protein synthesis and NO.

Here’s a look.

Maca Root

Hawthorne Berry Extract

Mucuna Pruriens 4:1

L-Arginine

It’s not as comprehensive as some of the other HGH supplements in this list. But Crazy Bulk was never known for supplements with tens of ingredients. What matters is how effective the ingredients are to boost human growth hormones naturally.

In that aspect, HGH-X2 beats the best in the business.

HGH-X2 Pricing

Another reason why a lot of recreational fitness buffs like HGH-X2 is because of the affordable pricing.

You can get a one-month supply of this best HGH supplement for just $59.99 and a three-month supply for just $119.98.

That’s very reasonable as compared to most other HGH supplements folks.

HGH-X2 – Final Thoughts

If you are looking at the best HGH supplements that can help you build high quality muscle tissue, look no further. HGH-X2 is your best bet.

It’s affordable too and comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

﻿#3 – GenF20 Plus – Best HGH for Anti-Aging

GenF20 Plus is an international bestselling HGH supplement known for its anti-aging benefits. It’s a combo of an oral supplement and oral drops called together the Genf20 Plus system.

If you are aware of Dr. Steven Lamm, the award-winning doctor who specializes in Men’s Health and Anti-aging, GenF20 Plus is the only Human Growth Hormone supplements combo that he recommends wholeheartedly.

Oh, almost forgot to mention that GenF20 Plus also earns the distinction of being one of the only best HGH supplements that have undergone clinical review in an independent clinical trial. Now that’s something that you don’t hear every day, do you?

What are the benefits of GenF20 Plus?

GenF20 Plus is one of the best HGH supplements that’s been designed to help you reverse the aging clock. Now, there are several supplements on the market that claim to do the same. But, how many of them are proven with an independent clinical study?

The study in question showed that GenF20 Plus increased the levels of Human growth hormone by 28% in just one month. Here’s what you can expect from this amazing human growth hormone supplement.

1- You Will Look a Decade Younger

Anti-aging is one of those things that’s very difficult to quantify. How can you say for sure that the wrinkles on your face have reduced by say, 40%? You cannot. It’s subjective.

But most customer reviews about GenF20 Plus report the anti-aging benefits. There are men who claim that their hair has gotten thicker and their bald patches are not as visible as it was.

There are 60-year old women who claim that they are now looking as young as their daughters are. This is because of a combination of effects that starts with increased collagen production.

2- Muscles Become Firmer

Cachexia or muscle loss is an unavoidable aspect of the aging process. But, when you are using GenF20 Plus, muscle wasting will be replaced with enhanced muscle growth.

Even if you don’t hit the gym and lift weights, the increased HGH production will definitely alter the appearance of the existing muscle mass. It will become firmer and thicker. This, in turn, gives your entire body a lift.

It’s not like a bodybuilder looking at muscle building. It’s more of a change in the natural muscle tone, which also makes you look younger.

3- Your Mood and Confidence Increases

GenF20 Plus is one of the best HGH supplements on the market for increased energy levels. Energy levels are vital to the overall health and well-being of the user. This is because it’s linked to our overall mood and performance in life.

With an increase in energy, you’re bound to feel more confident and positive about your life and what the future holds for you.

To add to this, you can now build lean muscle, your weight loss is accelerated, you burn body fat, your skin looks younger. It’s really like reversing the aging clock.

What are the ingredients in GenF20 Plus?

GenF20 Plus is probably one of the few human growth hormone supplements on the market that contains every single natural ingredient that has been researched in recent times, as being able to influence HGH naturally.

Here’s a look.

L-glutamine

L-arginine HCL

L-glycine

L-tyrosine

Tribulus terrestris extract

L-lysine HCL

Astragalus root

Colostrum powder

Deer velvet antler powder

Gamma-amino butyric acid (GABA)

L-isoleucine

Anterior pituitary powder

Phosphatidylcholine

L-valine

L-ornithine

Glucose-tolerance factor (GTF)

Chromium

Alpha glycerylphosphorylcholine (GPC) – Oral drops

As you can see, there are some important amino acids in there. Amino acids are one of the most effective natural ingredients that can boost HGH levels.

Then there’s herbs as well as Alpha GPC in the oral spray. Overall, that’s an immensely beneficial blend of natural ingredients.

GenF20 Plus Pricing

Like HyperGH, GenF20 Plus is amongst the premium best HGH supplements out there currently.

While it’s not over priced or anything, discounts on this supplement are scarce. That said, if you are trying to boost HGH naturally, discounts should be the last thing on your mind.

You can get a 30-day supply for $69.95 + $12.99 for shipping. The three-month supply priced at $199.95 offers you free shipping and a better price though.

GenF20 Plus – Final Thoughts

GenF20 Plus is one of the top human growth hormone supplements with proven anti-aging benefits. It is backed by an independent, placebo-controlled trial, can boost HGH production enough to enhance muscle mass, and reduce body fat.

If you seek quicker results, this natural HGH supplement also offers an oral spray. Be rest assured, this will produce better results than synthetic HGH injections.

#4 – Provacyl – Best HGH Supplement for Fat Loss

Provacyl is a unique growth hormone supplement. We say unique because the blend is formulated in such a way, that it mimics the fat loss effects that one generally sees only with HGH injections.

We have reviewed a variety of growth hormone supplements over the years. A lot of them are very effective at increasing HGH production and produce most of the health benefits associated with growth hormone increase.

But, we’ve yet to see a human growth hormone supplement that’s as effective as Provacyl is for burning body fat.

What are the benefits of Provacyl?

Provacyl is a well-rounded human growth hormone supplement that has a positive influence on some very lesser known benefits of increased growth hormones.

As we said, it’s the most effective one to keep the weight gain in check and burn some extra fat. But, that’s obviously not the sole benefit that you will experience with this.

1- Burns a Lot of Fat

Any human growth hormone boosters in this list will burn fat by boosting HGH production. But how many HGH supplements do you know that are probably more effective than any potent fat burner that you can buy off the market?

Oh yes, Provacyl has produced remarkable results in burning fat. It’s not merely associated with the HGH levels either. This is one of the only growth hormone supplements that’s known to increase testosterone levels. More on that in a bit.

Here’s the takeaway. Provacyl will boost your RMR, alter the levels of some enzymes that amplify weight loss, and also indirectly support lipolysis because of its influence on your levels of androgens.

2- Build Muscle Fast

Natural HGH pills do support muscle building. But Provacyl gives you an edge because it also amplifies your testosterone levels. Now, testosterone levels are generally not even considered to be important while one talks about HGH levels.

But if you seek an optimum balance in muscle building while you lose weight simultaneously, testosterone production is vital. Provacyl boosts your testosterone production thanks to its unique natural ingredients, which include amino acids and herbs.

As a result, most men experience all the added benefits of increased testosterone levels too. Their energy levels increase, instances of erectile dysfunction reduce, their immune system works much better.

3- A Healthier You

Talk about growth hormone supplements and everybody’s talking about the physical benefits of HGH supplements. You will have increased muscle gain and added support in weight loss. But hey, there are other benefits too.

Your immune system is primed to thwart off infections. Your cognitive performance peaks. You are able to process information faster. The memory recall is amazing. Did you know that HGH boosters are being researched as potential adjuvants for treating neurological diseases? It will also amplify your energy levels.

Sky-high energy levels allow you to perform at your best, be it at work or in life.

Taking natural HGH supplements like Provacyl has a positive influence on all aspects of your life.

What are the ingredients in Provacyl?

Just like GenF20 Plus, Provacyl is one of the most comprehensive HGH supplements with a blend of natural ingredients that support the production of HGH.

It is not merely an HGH booster though. It’s also a testosterone booster. Here’s a look at the ingredient list.

Vitamin D3

Vitamin K2

Vitamin B6

Magnesium

Zinc

D-Aspartic Acid

Muira Puama 6:1 Extract

Ginkgo Biloba

Korean Panax Ginseng

Acai Fruit Berry

L-Glutamine

L-Arginine HCI

L-Pyroglutamate

L-Lysine – Important amino acid

L-Glycine

L-Tyrosine

Eurycoma Longifolia 50:1 Extract

Swedish Flower Pollen

GABA 40 mg

Anterior Pituitary Substance

Phytosterol Complex

Soy Lecithin Powder

DHEA

As you can see, the vitamins and amino acids alone have a strong influence on natural growth hormone levels as well as androgen levels.

Provacyl Pricing

Considering that most premium HGH supplements are priced in the $60+ range, Provacyl is remarkably affordable.

It’s priced at $59.99 for a bottle that contains one month’s supply of HGH pills. You can buy a three-month supply at $154.95 that will reduce the cost to just over $50, for each bottle.

Provacyl – Final Thoughts

The bottom line is simple. Provacyl will help you burn fat, build muscle mass, and improve your cognitive performance. You can even expect better sexual health too courtesy of the increase in testosterone.

And all of these benefits are derived from one single HGH pill every day. What more could anyone ask for?

Factors to Consider When Buying the Best HGH Supplements

HGH Supplements are not as easy to produce as other dietary supplements are for two reasons. Firstly, there are very few natural ingredients that are proven to help boost growth hormones levels in the body. Secondly, there are no regulations in place in this industry.

Therefore, it is imperative that you do enough research before taking HGH Supplements. Here’s a buying guide that will help you understand the many factors that go into making quality HGH supplements.

I) Ingredients – What’s in the pill?

Fancy labels do not boost growth hormone levels. Quality HGH boosters do. That’s why we start our research with the ingredient list. What does the supplement contain? What is the concentration of the natural ingredients?

Do the levels match what’s recommended in clinical studies?

The best HGH supplements will contain the following –

Amino acids – L-Arginine, L-Lysine, L-Valine, L-Leucine, L-Phenylalanine

Plant Extracts – Ginkgo Biloba, Eurycoma Longifolia

Vitamins – D3, B6, B12, K1, K2.

Herbs – Mucuna Pruriens extract 5:1 or 10:1, Tribulus Terrestris extract

Molecules like Alpha GPC, Cow Colostrum extracts, and Deer Antler Velvet

This is not an exhaustive list. But, it’s a good list to start your research with. Remember, the concentration needs to be high enough for the HGH boosters to actually boost the production of HGH in the body.

II) The Primary Benefit

As we have tried to highlight in this list, every HGH supplement has one primary health benefit that it produces better than the rest. This is one of the easiest ways to narrow down on a supplement that fits your intended use.

For example, if you are looking to build lean muscle mass, then you try taking HGH supplements that have higher concentrations of amino acids. A supplement devoid of important amino acid will find it difficult to amplify muscle gain.

On the other hand, if your primary concern is improving sleep patterns, then you should pay attention to ingredients like GABA and Mucuna. We have made it easier for you to base the selection on this.

III) Brand Name and Credibility

Not any cookie cutter brand can manufacture quality HGH releasers. It takes infrastructure, strong research, and development team, as well as customer service to offer a 60-90 day money-back guarantee.

So, we look at brand value and credibility. How long has the brand been in business? What is the scope of the brand’s customer service? Where do they manufacture the product?

Manufacturing processes, as you already know, determine how pure and potent a supplement is. Is the facility GMP certified?

VI) Price VS Value Ratio

Price is not a direct indicator of quality. But, it’s important to note that a great product cannot be cheap.

The price varies based on the blend of ingredients and their concentrations. However, for most effective HGH supplements, we recommend you to pay anywhere between $70-$100 per bottle.

If you find a supplement that promises the same results with less than $50, it’s probably not even worth $10.

We look at all these factors before making our final recommendations.

Health Benefits of Taking HGH Boosters

HGH has a number of health benefits. These include but are not limited to:

1. Increasing Lean Muscle Mass

The essential amino acids that are present in HGH boosters interact with receptors found inside the muscles. This leads to increased protein synthesis which promotes the development and repair of muscle cells.

Also, the proteins produced as a result of increased muscle mass courtesy of HGH supplementation, help to make the body stronger and increase muscle strength too.

2. Providing Endurance and Energy

HGH supplements include ingredients like vitamins D3, K1, K2, minerals like Zinc,& herbal extracts like Fenugreek & TT. These are used as a natural testosterone booster because it contains steroidal saponins.

Any increase in Growth Hormone and Testosterone levels will allow the body to expend more energy on fuel. This explains why athletes mention that they feel more energetic while using HGH supplements.

3. Fighting Signs of Aging

HGH decreases as we grow old, leading to an increased risk of osteoporosis or brittle bones, Weak muscles, a compromised immune system, and catabolism that leads to muscle deterioration and fat gain.

Some people call this male menopause and it also causes a subsequent reduction in testosterone levels. Taking HGH supplements can help reverse these processes by increasing the levels of these vital hormones in the body.

Think of it like literally reversing the clock and stopping male menopause. Everything from your skin, to mood, to libido, to energy levels goes back to when you were a teenager.

4. Promoting Better Quality Sleep

Increased production of HGH promotes high quality sleep where you won’t wake up feeling drained or exhausted. This is because it works with the body’s central nervous system which allows you to feel rested and restored when you wake up.

Also, your energy levels will be stable all day. No mid-day slumps.

Do HGH Boosters Really Work?

They absolutely do. HGH supplements stimulate the release of HGH through the pituitary gland or through the Ghrelin pathway. We don’t recommend the latter for many reasons. The pituitary gland is a much safer bet and a proven method.

But it’s important that you are very selective and choose only the best growth hormone supplements and not any random human growth hormone pills that you find on eBay or Amazon.

Top HGH supplements are only sold on the official website. They contain proven ingredients backed by multiple real human clinical studies.

Not all growth hormone supplements are created equal, and some contain synthetic hormonal analogs that can be detrimental to your health in the long run. Taking HGH supplements like these is a shortcut to a permanently weak HPTA system. There’s no guarantee that your pituitary gland will ever return to normal again.

So, do your research while choosing HGH releasers, and you will be amazed at how effective they are.

Are HGH Releasers Better Than Synthetic HGH Injections?

That’s not even a question to ask. HGH supplements are better any day than using synthetic injections.

For one, they are cheaper. HGH injections are ridiculously-expensive. Two, natural HGH supplements target the endogenous HGH system to boost HGH levels rather than replacing it with an exogenous synthetic hormone. And three, instead of giving you temporary results, HGH supplements will actually work to improve your health from within.

Not to mention that an HGH injection has to be refrigerated and sourced from the black market because it is a controlled drug. Injections are generally preferred when you have an HGH deficiency. For cosmetic benefits such as weight loss and muscle gain, you don’t need injections.

Do HGH Pills Have Any Side Effects?

Absolutely not. The reason is that they are made from 100% natural ingredients that are widely recognized as safe to use for boosting HGH levels.

Another huge advantage of using HGH supplements is their ability to improve your overall quality of sleep. This has far-reaching implications for all aspects of your health and life.

However, there have been few cases of people developing hypoglycemia or low blood sugar when using growth hormone supplements in the past to boost HGH levels.

In these cases, it was due to a previous condition and not caused by any side effects from the supplement itself. It’s important that you watch your sugar intake if this is a concern.

FAQs

Q. How do HGH Supplements work?

A. These supplements stimulate the pituitary gland to release more growth hormones into your bloodstream.

Q. How fast do you see results from taking HGH supplements?

A. Some people say that they encounter positive changes in their bodies within weeks. Others need a little more time and see results in the range of 3 to 6 months. The general consensus is that you should use HGH supplements for at least 6-months.

Final Thoughts

It is a natural part of aging to experience a decrease in HGH levels. But you can certainly stop the process in its tracks by taking high quality growth hormone supplements every day.

Your energy, metabolism, and mood will all benefit from this simple change in your lifestyle. Your skin will look healthy and younger. Even your sex life will undergo a complete U-turn.

Pick any of the top 4 HGH supplements in this list and you will be amazed at how much they change your life. Try them today. Good luck.