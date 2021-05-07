Best Kratom Strains for Energy and Focus – Reviewed [Must Read]

Although Kratom was discovered a few hundred years ago, its popularity in America has only recently spiked in the last decade. Kratom offers a variety of benefits including: pain relief, energy, focus, reduced stress/anxiety and much more. Its benefits and effects are endless, but in this article, we’re going to highlight the best Kratom strains for energy and focus.

How can Kratom boost energy & focus?

Many people use Kratom with the intention of relieving pain which typically results in sedative-type effects. You might be wondering, how can Kratom provide energy when it’s known to be sedative? The answer is, you must choose the right strains from quality vendors. So, to help you out, we’ve compiled our top 3 Kratom strains for energy from our top vendors.

Now that you have a little background, let’s review our favorite Kratom strains for energy & focus.

Best Kratom strains for energy & focus

White Maeng Da Green Bali White Borneo

1.) White Maeng Da Kratom

This is the ultimate strain for stimulating effects such as energy and focus. If you’re new to Kratom, you’ll be hearing a lot about the Maeng Da strain as it’s the most popular strain available. White Maeng Da is known for its ability to increase energy, improve focus and slightly reduce pain. It’s perfect for manual labor as it can help complete tasks faster and take the edge off the pain. I like to take White Maeng Da first thing in the morning when I know I have a long day ahead.

2.) Green Bali Kratom

This strain is mainly known for its strong focusing effects with a kick of energy. Green Bali’s ability to help you focus and maintain attention is unmatched by any other Kratom strain. People that suffer from ADHD or even minor issues with concentration can benefit from this strain. Personally, I like to take Green Bali before starting a new project. It gets the creative juices flowing and I can maintain a high level of productivity.

3.) White Borneo Kratom

Last but not least on our list of the top 3 Kratom strains for energy is White Borneo. The best way to describe this strain’s effects would be a mixture of energy, focus and increased happiness. White Borneo gives off a well-balanced energy that is an excellent choice for almost daytime activity. I like this strain because it’s not all about energy and focus. It has a unique ability to lift my mood and in general, it makes me feel cheerful.

Kratom FAQs

People that are new to Kratom typically have lots of questions. Let’s review the most common Kratom questions.

What does Kratom feel like?

Kratom is a unique natural supplement in the sense that it provides different effects depending on the dosage and type of strain.

In low doses, Kratom will provide energetic effects and stimulation. In large doses, Kratom acts as a sedative which can result in drowsiness, sleepiness and euphoria.

What do people use Kratom for?

A recent study shows that the most common reason people use Kratom is for pain relief. This isn’t surprising given how many Americans suffer from chronic pain and how effective Kratom is at reducing pain.

The second and third reasons people take Kratom are to reduce depression and lessen anxiety. Kratom has been known to enhance mood and increase sociability and therefore these are logical uses.

Lastly, a smaller group of people reported using Kratom to reduce or completely stop opioids.

How should I take Kratom? There are several ways to consume Kratom which include: capsules (pills), mixing with water/juice, toss & wash, tea and many more. If you’re new to Kratom, we recommend starting with capsules. Capsules are great because they’re easy to take and precise when it comes to dosing. For more advanced users, mixing Kratom with water/juice and taking it like a shot is a popular method. Another common approach is the toss & wash where you place Kratom powder on your tongue, take a sip of water, let it mix, then swallow.