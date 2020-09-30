Best Kratom Vendors to Buy From Online ( Reviews of Top Quality Kratom Suppliers Near Me)

Over the last couple of years, kratom has gained massive traction across the globe as more people become aware of its potent benefits to the human body. For starters, kratom is a tropical tree in the coffee family whose leaves extract is used as a sedative and stimulant.

Reports indicate that the extract is capable of treating digestion system complications, chronic pain, and helping people suffering from opium addiction. Like any other product in the global free market, an increase in demand results in an increase in the number of vendors. You can purchase kratom online at affordable rates and get it shipped to your location in less than seven days.

Here is an overview of the best Kratom Vendors you can purchase high quality kratom from today.

1. Golden Monk – Best Kratom Vendor Overall

Pros

Good prices for kratom in USA

God for long term purchases

Many varieties

Ships fast

Easy checkout

Cons

Strong products

Make mistakes on orders sometimes

Service not good

Despite being one of the most recent online Kratom vendors, Golden Monk has managed to get a firm footing. The company was launched in 2016 in Canada, and the main goal is to provide customers with high quality Kratom powder and Kratom capsules and, at the same time, offer stellar customer service.

The company says it sources the best kratom directly from farmers based in Indonesia and other reputable wholesalers worldwide. According to information on their website, the packaging is done in a new generation climate-controlled clean room to guarantee the product’s purity and integrity. They also go the extra mile to carry out approximately six lab tests per 1000 Kilograms of Kratom they import from the farmers and wholesalers.

The company does not offer freebies but new customers are awarded a 10% discount while second-time customers get a 5% discount. Golden Monk also has a rewards program that you can join to save a few dollars on consequent orders. They offer free shipping and all products are shipped on the same day except on Sundays.

If you are not happy with the product, you can leverage their 100% money-back guarantee.

2. Coastline Kratom – Best Maeng Da Kratom Vendor

Pros

Excellent quality

Consistent experience every time

Good kratom starting line

Cons

Expensive

Coastline Kratom is one of the best kratom vendors that you can purchase Kratom powder and capsules from online. They have a money-back guarantee and offer free shipping in the United States but not in all states. The company is duly registered and incorporated in North Carolina. At the time of writing, the company has five different kratom online product categories: Malay (Malaysia), Maeng Da, Horned, Boned, and Bali (Indonesia).

Apart from providing the best kratom, another highlight that sets it apart from other vendors is that it supplies clients with a live Kratom plant to grow in your home. The company also provides a detailed guide on how to take care of the plant and provides the ideal type of soil for the plant.

You can pay using either Visa or Mastercard securely on the website. If the product is not delivered, the company has a 90-day refund guarantee that customers can use to get their money back. According to information on the website, US packages are delivered via USPS First Class, and customers get them within three business days and two weeks for international customers.

3. The Kratom Spot – Best Kratom For Energy

Pros

Top rated

Well-known

Quick shipping

Good customer service

Innovative

Cons

Quality is so so

Some new products are just ok

The Kratom Spot is one of the largest online Kratom vendors in the world today. It is based in Irvine, California and is best known for providing more than 30 different high quality Kratom leaf strains at competitive rates. The company promises to provide products that are free of chemicals/fillers, contaminants, and additions.

Unlike other vendors who only allow customers to purchase the kratom online in small quantities, The Kratom Spot allows bulk purchases. That is, you can purchase more than 20 different strains in large quantities at the set wholesale prices.

Some of the kratom strains this company sells include Red Thai, White Indo, Super Green, Green Malay, Red Bali, Green Thai, White Borneo, White Sumatra, Maeng Da. You can pay using either Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express credit cards. It ships across the United States and abroad. All orders that are worth $50 are shipped for free. The company also has a 100% money back and satisfaction guarantee.

4. Kraken Kratom – Best Kratom Vendor for Opiate Withdrawal

Pros

Good for buying all types of kratom

Shipping is generally quick

Most products are high quality and consistent

Quick checkout

Responsive customer service

Cons

Webpage could look better

Some delivery issues

Some extracts are weak

Kraken Kratom is a reputable seller of different high quality kratom products in the United States. Some of the most popular strains they sell include Super Indo, Red Vein, and Bali Kratom. All the products that they sell are GMP compliant and have passed through a series of quality control systems to guarantee safety.

The company operates from Portland, Oregon, and has been in the industry since 2014. It takes pride in being the first company to be recognized by the American Kratom Association GMP as a Qualified Kratom Vendor in the country.

It also has a customer reward program where customers are awarded points for certain actions such as subscribing to the newsletter, rating products, and posting on social media platforms. One hundred points are worth $1.

All products are shipped for free and on the same day using USPS. Customers can pay using either a Visa Card or MasterCard.

5. Organic Kratom USA – All-Natural Kratom From Its Ingidenous Source

Pros

Always referred by sites and customers

Comes from the source

Variety of kratom in nice sealed capsules

Reading material with resources for customers to learn more about kratom

Cons

Too many varieties

Pricey

Organic Kratom USA is another reliable vendor that sells fresh kratom powder and different strains at affordable prices. According to information on the website, they use the high quality kratom leaves from licensed suppliers with years of experience and a clean reputation.

To sell the best kratom, all products are subjected to a rigorous lab testing process to ensure that they meet the set standards and are of high quality. They sell different powder and capsules such as Green capsules, Red capsules, White strains, and Yellow strains.

One unique aspect of the kratom powder is that the company sells blends and allows customers to create their blends. For example, one can decide to mix the red strain with the white strain powder. Customers can also purchase the powders or capsules in bulk at wholesale prices.

All orders that surpass $89 qualify for free same-day shipping via USPS, and all orders are covered by a money back guarantee. At the moment, they only accept MasterCard and Visa card payments.

6. Kratom Crazy

Pros

Professional site

30-day money back guarantee

Kratom directly from the source

Good shipping experience

Cons

Some payment issues

Kratom Crazy is a pretty new vendor but has cut a niche for itself despite the competition as one of the best kratom sellers. Unlike other vendors that focus on enhanced strains, this company keeps it simple by selling unaltered strains.

All the products are lab tested in the United States to ensure high quality and purity before being shipped to customers through USPS. If one is not satisfied with the quality of the product delivered, they can file a complaint with the company as all products are covered by a 30-day money back guarantee.

After the first kratom online purchase, customers are added to Kratom crazy club, a customer loyalty program that provides 5%, 10%, 15%, and 20% coupons on all future purchases.

Customers who purchase more than 25kg qualify for the special wholesale pricing. Some of the high quality kratom products they sell include Meng Da, Super Green, Red Borneo, White Borneo, Kratom Capsules, and Red Bali. Visa and MasterCard credit cards are accepted.

Kratom Vendor FAQs

What is Kratom?

Kratom is a natural extract sourced from an evergreen tree called kratom and thrives naturally in Papua New Guinea, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. For centuries, kratom leaves have been used to produce an extract that works as a sedative and a stimulant.

What are the Health Benefits of Kratom?

Increase energy levels: The leaves from kratom trees boost the metabolic rate, thereby cranking up the rate at which sugar is converted into energy. They also increase blood circulation, thereby ensuring that cells get enough energy to metabolize food.

The leaves from kratom trees boost the metabolic rate, thereby cranking up the rate at which sugar is converted into energy. They also increase blood circulation, thereby ensuring that cells get enough energy to metabolize food. Chronic pain relief: Kratom has compounds that target the pain receptors in the nervous system. They bind to these receptors, thereby preventing them from sending pain signals to the brain.

Kratom has compounds that target the pain receptors in the nervous system. They bind to these receptors, thereby preventing them from sending pain signals to the brain. Improve concentration: When ingested, kratom triggers the brain to produce acetylcholine – a neurotransmitter known to increase concentration and focus. Acetylcholine does this by enhancing the cortical circuit’s ability to react to sensory stimuli.

When ingested, kratom triggers the brain to produce acetylcholine – a neurotransmitter known to increase concentration and focus. Acetylcholine does this by enhancing the cortical circuit’s ability to react to sensory stimuli. Drug addiction recovery: The opioid characteristics of kratom are different from conventional opioid drugs. It is an opioid agonist; that is, it provides the same euphoria as the drugs, but one does not experience comedowns. The best kratom is not addictive even though it binds to the opiate receptors.

The opioid characteristics of kratom are different from conventional opioid drugs. It is an opioid agonist; that is, it provides the same euphoria as the drugs, but one does not experience comedowns. The best kratom is not addictive even though it binds to the opiate receptors. Balance emotions: Even though it’s not an opioid drug, it can balance emotions by lifting one’s mood and reducing anxiety. The mitragynine compound found in the different targets the opioid receptors in the nervous system. These receptors regulate emotions, so one feels more vibrant, positive, upbeat, and confident after using kratom.

Why is Buying from a Good Kratom Vendor Important?

The best kratom vendors have put in place quality control measures such as lab testing to ensure that their products are GMP compliant. Their main goal is to offer the highest quality kratom products at affordable prices.

Vendors are a web of reliable suppliers who provide them with the highest quality kratom powder or capsules. By buying from them, you are sure that the product you ingest into your body is safe, legit, and capable of delivering the expected results. Their personnel are also well trained and can help you choose an ideal strain for your needs.

More importantly, vendors have satisfaction and money back guarantee policies designed to ensure that customers get a refund if the product is not delivered or the quality does not meet their expectations. They also have a wide variety of strains to choose from at the same great prices.

Is Kratom Safe To Take?

Since kratom targets the same brain receptors as opioids, one can conclude that the addiction risks will be the same. Needless to say humans will build up a tolerance for kratom just like any other opiate, and addiction and abuse increases the same way.

Studies suggest that high doses of kratom in animals can lead to their death, and that risk increases when mixing kratom with prescriptions or OTC (over-the-counter) drugs. The FDA did not approve kratom for use because of these risks.

Moreover, there are a significant number of side effects with taking kratom. Some include itching, drowsiness, muscle pain, confusion, changes in blood pressure, and flu-like symptoms. Best taken in lower doses to avoid these effects. Even in lower doses can still risk nausea and headaches.

Is Kratom Legal?

Yes, technically kratom is legal in the USA, but the DEA is keeping a close watch. The agency moved to classify kratom as a Schedule-I drug in 2016, but withdrew from the intent. Essentially, it’s important to speak with the vendors about the legalities of shipping and receiving to be sure.

Surprisingly, the product is not legal in countries like Thailand. Also, westen countries like Australia and European Union have banned its use. The FDA sparingly cracks down on kratom as the agency learns more about the effects.

Illegal in following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Indiana

Tennessee

Rhode island

Vermont

Wisconsin

Illegal in special cases:

California (illegal in San Diego)

Illinois (illegal in Jerseyville. Can’t sell to minors under 18 across the state)

New Hampshire (banned from minors 18 under to use)

Illegal in these countries:

Australia

Denmark

Finland

Israel

Japan

Latvia

Lithuania

Myanmar

Malaysia

New Zealand (illegal without prescription)

Poland

Romania

Russia

Singapore

South Korea

Sweden

Thailand

Vietnam

Revamp your health and wellness by purchasing from the best kratom vendors today.

