Online dating scene is constantly changing, and users can see lots of new names appearing in this sphere as well as trusted leaders of this industry that don’t lose their popularity. If you look for legit dating apps and the best online dating platforms to offer an unforgettable experience, you’re lucky to find this article. Thanks to a thorough analysis of numerous online dating websites made by experts, now it’s easier to select the top and suggest it to readers without any doubts! Are you ready to see them? Look through the best dating sites and apps that have won the hearts of millions of people below.

7 best online dating sites you’ll find legit

JollyRomance – a nice online dating site to communicate with real women from Eastern Europe AmourFactory – an elite dating app that cares about the privacy and security of members BravoDate – top niche platform to feel sure you communicate with real people La-Date – a trusted virtual dating coach for quick connections with Latin women LoveFort – a safe place for casual dating and building serious relationships with Latinas TheLuckyDate – a reputable dating app with dominating female audience RealEuropeanBeauty – the best dating site to find real foreign interlocutors

Most online dating sites visited by both genders can’t meet all their expectations since they usually offer only basic communication tools and lots of fake online daters. Fortunately, these platforms have some unique features and functions that differ them from other online dating sites.Why should you choose one of these international dating platforms? Hopefully, you’ll find an answer to this question in the following in depth reviews!

Reviews of trustworthy dating sites

Let’s find out the secrets that made the following best online dating apps popular and outstanding among long term relationship seekers and ordinary daters.

Operating since 2016;

Over 1 million members with over 14k visits a month;

Constant scam prevention and fraud reduction policy.

🔎Overview: dating stunning Ukrainian and Russian ladies is no longer a dream since they can be accessed anytime on JollyRomance. The platform has traditional written communication means such as chatting and mailing, a search feature with advanced filters, and even a date arrangement service if you decide to meet a woman personally. An important emphasis is put on security and safety on the site. Both men and women can validate their identities and convince others that nobody else hides behind their photos. It makes such users more popular and their profiles are shown at the top of search results too. The site also has a strict Privacy Policy that doesn’t allow sharing user personal details with others without their approval. All the financial transactions are secured and encrypted on the dating site too.





💰Cost: since the main feature of communication and many other premium services are available only for credits, it’s important to mention that these credits can be purchased for real money in several packages:

💥 20 credits for $2.99 ($9.99 for the 2nd purchase and all the next ones)

($9.99 for the 2nd purchase and all the next ones) 50 credits for $19.99

125 credits for $44.99

250 credits for $69.99

750 credits for $149.99

However, not all services are fee-based on JollyRomance. If you don’t want to pay immediately, consider checking such features as registration, profile browsing, winking at ladies and liking them, looking for mutual friends in the search engine, and spending welcome credits given upon sign-up.

🧐Tips for using: if you want to get more attention from the opposite gender on the JollyRomance dating website, keep in mind the following pieces of advice:

Add real photos without retouch;

Respond to women who take initiative;

Use translation services if you feel not confident;

Make your bio informative and engaging;

Avoid sharing personal and financial details with women you hardly know.

Created in 2016;

Over 700k active users and around 15k monthly visits;

Personal data protection and safe payment processors.

🔎Overview: looking for a serious relationship or potential matches in flings with female users from Ukraine, Russia, Poland, and other countries choose AmourFactory. Grab women’s attention with winks and likes, and learn more about them in active chatting. If some ladies fall to your heart, be generous with gifts offered on the site or even visit a real date arranged for you. The platform accentuates its focus on security. It makes verification and background checks of new members, ensures the security of transactions, and shares data with third parties in accordance with the EU and California legal basis. The dating app has robust customer support ready to solve any issues without delays too.





💰Cost: AmourFactory isn’t a free dating site since some of the key options there are available only for credits. There’s a prepaid system when credits are bought in packages:

💥 20 credits for $2.99 ($9.99 for the 2nd purchase and all the next ones)

($9.99 for the 2nd purchase and all the next ones) 50 credits for $19.99

125 credits for $44.99

250 credits for $69.99

750 credits for $149.99

However, if you are disappointed about your inability to check it, sigh with relief. There are many free options including a sign up process, completing a personality test, using advanced filters in the search, browsing dating profiles, and a lot more!





🧐Tips for using: when you join Amour Factory for the first time, consider this dating advice to be more confident in making connections there:

Add women you like to favorites to find them again easily;

Use the search feature with filters to sort out women who meet your criteria;

Use bonus credits to check premium features;

Buy a bigger package of credits if you plan to communicate much since the cost per credit is cheaper in this way;

Consider platform suggestions since they’re made on the basis of your preferences.

Launched in 2019;

Over 400k visits per month;

Emphasis on user verification.

🔎Overview: being one of the best dating sites to meet Slavic women, BravoDate is dominated by ladies between 21 and 35 years old who make 30% of the total audience. The dating app allows sending instant messages and mails up to 3.5k characters as well as request women’s contact information if you’re active on the site. Security plays an important role on this site. Every account is protected by a password, while all the data transferred is encrypted. New members should provide valid emails to prevent bots. They’re also offered to submit copies of IDs to get a verified badge and more attention from others.

💰Cost: operating on a credit-based system when members first buy credits and then spend them on premium services they like gives flexibility and full control of the funds. Credits are sold in stable amounts:

20 credits for $2.99 ($9.99 for the 2nd purchase and all the next ones)

($9.99 for the 2nd purchase and all the next ones) 50 credits for $19.99

125 credits for $44.99

250 credits for $69.99

750 credits for $149.99

New members also get 💥20 bonus credits for free, and it isn’t the only thing you shouldn’t pay for on this site. It’s free to join and discover it, send winks to others and like a dating profile that appeals the most, read messages and add ladies to favorites. The range of free options is more extensive than it seems at first!

🧐Tips for using: BravoDate is a dating site that focuses on international matchmaking, so these hints will be surely useful:

Learn more about Slavic culture and traditions to impress ladies;

Ask more questions to show your interest in woman’s personality;

Don’t postpone responding to ladies’ messages not to offend them;

Communicate more if you want to find a person for serious relationships.

Over 1.5 million registered users with approximately the same male to female ratio;

Young platform that can be joined for a couple of minutes only;

Offers confirmed and valid contact information of another member upon request.

🔎Overview: attracting men from all around the world La-date is mainly visited by Latin single women. Some of them join one of the best dating sites for casual dating, others hope to start long term relationships with an overseas partner. It encourages them to send messages, add lots of stunning photos, and flirt with men actively. La-Date has been recognized legit due to a profile verification procedure that happens by mail, the use of secure banking options, and scan bans made on the basis of other users’ reports. All this is combined with a friendly customer support team that makes online dating more effective!

💰Cost: are you interested to try the Let’s talk feature, impressing a lady with a gift, or getting access to private photos and videos? All this is possible if you have credits on the balance:

💥 20 credits for $2.99 ($9.99 for the 2nd purchase and all the next ones)

($9.99 for the 2nd purchase and all the next ones) 50 credits for $19.99

125 credits for $44.99

250 credits for $69.99

750 credits for $149.99

Looking for a lighter start? There’s also a free service range with bonus credits, winks, likes, profile viewing, updating, watching streams, or contacting customer support. The number of free options is higher than premium ones!

🧐Tips for using: communication with Latin women are unpredictable, so keep in mind the following:

Avoid conflicts or disagreements;

Show interest in the woman’s dating culture;

Use the Let’s talk feature if you lack imagination or feel shy;

Enhance your socializing with stickers, attachments, and gifts.

Launched in 2016;

More than 12k women online every day;

Reliable and appropriate security system

🔎Overview: LoveFort is one of the best dating websites to interact with ladies from Latin America. They make the backbone of the audience and add gorgeous photos and videos to make men shiver. The majority of users prefer instant chatting to communicate with ladies, but some also use lengthy mails to tell more about themselves. LoveFort has deserved the right to be called a trustworthydating site thanks to a high rating from other users, verified profiles, tools that promote a long-term relationship, and user data encryption to prevent any breaches and thefts.

💰Cost: being a member of LoveFort is more affordable than the other apps. It operates on a prepaid basis when users buy credits and pay with them for services they like. You can select any package of credits:

💥 20 credits for $2.99 ($9.99 for the 2nd purchase and all the next ones)

($9.99 for the 2nd purchase and all the next ones) 50 credits for $19.99

125 credits for $44.99

250 credits for $69.99

750 credits for $149.99

The majority of users decide to get credits only after they appreciate all the free features. They register an account, check profiles of numerous ladies, wink at the most adorable women and like their profiles, turn to customer support, and look for more accurate matches paying nothing instead.





🧐Tips for using: LoveFort is the best dating site for Latina connoisseurs, but they should remember several important things about how to get their love:

Show your stability and readiness for serious relationships to get her trust;

Don’t save on flowers and gifts to impress her;

Avoid lying and seeming better than you’re;

Set up a date with a lady in real life if you feel she’s the one.

Over a million registered users with 55% of the female audience;

Founded in 2020;

Encourages communication with validated users for a higher success rate.

🔎Overview: TheLuckyDate is one of the fastest-growing platforms having attracted lots of single people for a very short period of time. Unlike other dating apps that promote the fun of communication, TheLuckyDate focuses on secure and meaningful interaction since often such acquaintances grow into long-term relationships. Therefore, you can find lots of validated user identities there, data encryption, and protected communication tools that keep your messages away from others.

💰Cost: unlike other dating sites that offer monthly subscriptions, TheLuckyDate doesn’t force users to pay regularly. They can buy credits and use them at their own pace in exchange for premium services:

💥 2,000 credits for $2.99 ($9.99 for the 2nd purchase and all the next ones)

($9.99 for the 2nd purchase and all the next ones) 5,000 credits for $19.99

25,000 credits for $49.99

75,000 credits for $149.99

In addition to paid services and credits, there are free options on the site too. New members are awarded 1,200 credits for signing up and can enjoy lots of other features that don’t require credits: likes, matches, search, favorites, day and night modes, etc. There is also a mobile dating app free to download and use!

🧐Tips for using: the dating site welcomes the majority of its users from Eastern Europe and Asia, so you can make unexpected international connections there following these tips:

Use all the variety of services offered to make the dating experience versatile;

Communicate with people from different cultures;

Bridge the language gap with the help of translation services;

Use the comfort of mobile interaction to respond to messages instantly.

Over 10k active single ladies looking for men’s attention every day;

One of the oldest best dating sites operating since 1998;

Careful selection of new members for better security and minimizing scammers.

🔎Overview: the beauty of women registered in this dating app leaves men speechless When they start browsing their profiles. But it isn’t the only benefit of this platform that is often chosen to seek a long term relationship in particular. Thanks to various communication means including Admirer mail, sound calls, and CamShare in addition to chatting and a strict selection of new members, RealEuropeanBeauty is known for its reliability and excellent reputation. The site also understands that it holds lots of personal details and photos, so it encrypts all the data processed and never shares sensitive information with third parties.

💰Cost: the combination of free and paid services on this dating site allows members to adjust their dating budget. When they decide to go premium, it’s enough to purchase credits in the following quantities:

💥 2 credits for $3.99 ($15.99 for the 2nd purchase and all the next ones)

($15.99 for the 2nd purchase and all the next ones) 16 credits for $96

100 credits for $399

If new members don’t want to hurry buying credits, they can start discovering the site functionality for free. It doesn’t take money for registration, saying Hi, getting customer care, creating a contact list, and more.

🧐Tips for using: this dating app keeps much in store, so utilizing it to the fullest is a must:

Complete a personality test upon sign up to get more accurate match suggestions;

Decide what type of connections you seek and browse female profiles to ensure if they’re interested in casual or serious relationship too;

Enjoy live broadcasts from ladies to learn more about them;

Utilize special offers and rewards from the platform to get discounts.

What dating site is considered most legit?

Online dating world is incredibly versatile, and an average user will consider it a real challenge to choose a legit platform among other dating websites. Even professionals can’t find the only site that can be called trustworthy. They simply give advice on how to recognize a platform worth the title of being legit. It should meet the following requirements:

Having a clear and user-oriented Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions;

Offering quality customer services 24/7;

Providing identity verification services;

Guaranteeing SSL encryption of the data received;

Supporting popular and secure banking options;

Having an anti-scam policy with regular checks of the new and registered audience.

All the popular dating sites listed in this article understand how important it’s for any member to feel protected online, so they stick to these rules and do their best to gain the highest level of trust from users.

How to secure yourself in an international dating app

Most dating apps try to secure users online but it’s not enough to guarantee full protection for them. A good deal of responsibility is put on a member who should also undertake certain actions to feel secure on the online dating service. How to increase the level of safety when you use an online dating app? Here are some tips:

Register only on the most trusted dating sites;

Never share any financial details with other members of the dating service;

Prefer to communicate with verified users;

Be aware of scammers: they fall in love quickly, have many excuses not to respond on time, especially in a video chat, and ask for money or any sensitive data;

Avoid sharing any data about yourself that can be used against you or blackmail;

Ask more direct questions and compare answers with the profile data to spot lies if there are any;

Don’t save your account data for any other person not to access it when you’re out.

What’s better: paid or free dating sites

Jumping into a dating pool, not many people understand what to expect from this experience. Naturally, the majority wants to access a free app but is it a better option than a paid membership on similar sites? Let’s see the pros and cons of every variant.

It goes without saying that a free version is a real attraction, but are you sure it’s a legit dating site? Usually, such online destinations are full of scammers and fraudsters who want to make fun of others or get some benefit from interlocutors. Naturally, not all members are impossible to trust, but it’s also a challenge to differentiate criminals from diligent personalities.

One more thing connected with free and paid sites is the intentions of users registered there. There’s a viewpoint that members who don’t pay anything treat such a way of interaction as a joke while people who look for meaningful connections that may once grow into a serious relationship won’t count every cent. Singles who join dating sites tend to set a goal of building along term relationship and even pay money in order to achieve it. One more benefit of dating sites when you pay per month is their wider range of services and communication tools.

Members are offered more interesting perks to try and more details about how dating apps work on different devices. Such platforms pay more attention to the security of users, block clients who are reported to be scammers, and verify the identities of new members who agree on that.

Conclusion

